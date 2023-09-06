Sandra Bullock’s journey in Hollywood began with a minor role in the 1987 film ‘Hangmen’ but it was her breakout performance in the 1994 action thriller movie ‘Speed,’ in which she stars alongside Keanu Reeves, that catapulted her to stardom. This marked the beginning of a remarkable trajectory in cinema. Throughout her career, Bullock has demonstrated her remarkable range by successfully navigating various genres, from comedies like ‘While You Were Sleeping’ (1995) and ‘Miss Congeniality‘ (2000) to dramatic roles in ‘Crash’ (2004) and ‘The Blind Side‘ (2009). Her performance in the latter earned her the Academy Award for Best Actress, cementing her status as a Hollywood A-lister.

Bullock’s ability to connect with audiences on an emotional level continued with her role in the gripping space thriller film ‘Gravity‘ (2013), for which she received widespread acclaim and another Academy Award nomination. Her charm and talent have consistently earned her accolades, making her one of the most beloved and respected actresses in the industry.

In 2010, Bullock also received the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Drama for ‘The Blind Side’ and was nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her role in ‘The Proposal‘ (2009). Bullock’s enduring career is a testament to her talent, versatility, and ability to captivate audiences across the globe. If her last appearance in ‘Bullet Train‘ wasn’t enough for you, then check out her upcoming projects!

1. Vigilance (TBA)

‘Vigilance’ delves into the intriguing story of a security guard employed by an armored truck company, whose behavior takes a bizarre turn. This gripping movie draws its inspiration from the French thriller ‘Le Convoyeur’ and is set to be directed by Josef Wladyka (‘Narcos’). Bullock takes on a character that was cast as male in the original film. The actress essays Alex, an American who finds herself in dire straits and secures a job at a London-based armored car company previously targeted in a deadly heist. As she gradually earns the trust of the tightly-knit crew, it becomes increasingly evident that Alex harbors her own enigmatic agenda. An explosive secret from her past sets the stage for a shocking and unpredictable narrative trajectory.

Ethan Erwin, Albert Hughes, and John Hodge penned the movie. Silver Pictures’ Joel Silver serves as the producer with Lionsgate on board to distribute the project through its Summit Entertainment label. “We’re excited to be working with the great Joel Silver and the incredibly talented Sandra Bullock. ‘Vigilance’ brings together an amazing property, world-class filmmakers, and an A-list cast in an emotional roller coaster ride that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats,” Lionsgate President of Acquisitions and Co-Productions Jason Constantine shared in a statement. This highly anticipated thriller is currently in its pre-production phase and further updates are eagerly awaited.

