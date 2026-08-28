Sandra Bullock’s journey in Hollywood began with a minor role in the 1987 film ‘Hangmen,’ but it was her breakout performance in the 1994 action thriller movie ‘Speed,’ in which she stars alongside Keanu Reeves, that catapulted her to stardom. This marked the beginning of a remarkable trajectory in cinema. Throughout her career, Bullock has demonstrated her remarkable range by successfully navigating various genres, from comedies like ‘While You Were Sleeping’ (1995) and ‘Miss Congeniality‘ (2000) to dramatic roles in ‘Crash’ (2004) and ‘The Blind Side’ (2009). Her performance in the latter earned her the Academy Award for Best Actress, cementing her status as a Hollywood A-lister.

In 2010, Bullock also received the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Drama for ‘The Blind Side’ and was nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her role in ‘The Proposal’ (2009). Bullock’s enduring career is a testament to her talent, versatility, and ability to captivate audiences across the globe. If her last appearance in ‘Bullet Train’ wasn’t enough for you, check out her upcoming projects!

1. Practical Magic 2 (September 11, 2026)

Bullock and Nicole Kidman are set to reprise their roles as witch sisters in the sequel to the cult classic fantasy drama ‘Practical Magic’ (1998), helmed by Susanne Bier and based on Alice Hoffman’s eponymous novel. Akiva Goldsman, one of the co-writers of the first film, wrote the sequel, along with Georgia Pritchett. The story deals with the women joining forces yet again to break the curse that has haunted their lineage for centuries. This happens after Sally’s daughter uncovers the secrets. The cast also includes Lee Pace, Joey King, Maisie Williams, Dianne Wiest, Stockard Channing, Xolo Maridueña, and Solly McLeod. Post-production is complete, and the movie will be released on September 11, 2026. You can watch the trailer here.

2. Untitled Romantic Thriller Keanu Reeves/Sandra Bullock Amazon MGM Studios Project (TBA)

Bullock will star alongside Keanu Reeves in an upcoming Amazon-backed romantic thriller movie. Noah Oppenheim wrote the script, though the plot is undisclosed. The movie reunites Reeves, Bullock, and producer Mark Gordon after their 1994 hit film, ‘Speed.’ The project, which is yet to receive a title, has reached its pre-production phase, and more details are expected in the coming months. The chemistry between Reeves and Bullock is well-known among fans, and it will be interesting to see how it plays out in the movie.

3. Untitled Sandra Bullock/Dana Fox Sony Film (TBA)

Bullock will star in a yet-untitled movie for Sony. It will be written by Dana Fox, who also wrote ‘The Lost City,’ starring Bullock and Channing Tatum. Plot is under wraps for now.

Read More: Is The Blind Side Based on a True Story?