As of now, Netflix features thousands of titles from various genres. If you are in the mood tonight to watch a movie based on racism, spending an hour scrolling down the Netflix menu doesn’t sound like a good idea. When it comes to racism, the streaming platform has a long list of movies from America and around the world. Societies have been segregating people into boxes based on their physical traits, ancestry, genetics, and social or cultural traits from the beginning of civilization. Racism turns out to be a monster predating innocent lives when one race tries to gain superiority over another. Discrimination and prejudice towards people based on their race have led to many bloodbaths, wars, genocides, and other brutalities in and out of history books. With all that said, here’s the list of really good movies about racism on Netflix that are available to stream right now.

10. 13th (2016)

Ava DuVernay’s docu-drama, ‘13th‘, is an in-depth investigation of the functioning of the U.S. prison system. The movie upturns some of the unknown pages of American history and sheds light on the traces of racial inequality. The narrative compiles the views of scholars, activists, and politicians to draw a vivid picture of the criminalization of African-American identity, which culminates in a general science about the people. DuVernay also checks the facts and figures behind the so-called ‘prison boom‘ in the U.S. in this thought-provoking work on race, human rights, justice, brutality, suffering, and embarrassment.

9. The Best of Enemies (2019)

‘The Best of Enemies‘ is a powerful drama film directed by Robin Bissell, adapted from the true story and book by Osha Gray Davidson. Set in 1971, the movie stars Taraji P. Henson as Ann Atwater and Sam Rockwell as C.P. Ellis, portraying their unlikely alliance in desegregating schools in Durham, North Carolina. The film beautifully delves into the complexities of racial tensions, showcasing the transformative journey of two deeply prejudiced individuals who come to understand and respect each other’s perspectives. Their unlikely friendship becomes a symbol of hope and a testament to the capacity for change, making ‘The Best of Enemies‘ a poignant and essential exploration of racism and reconciliation.

8. Get Out (2017)

‘Get Out,’ directed by Jordan Peele, is a thought-provoking horror-thriller that masterfully addresses themes of racism and cultural appropriation. The film follows the story of Chris, brilliantly portrayed by Daniel Kaluuya, who visits his white girlfriend’s family estate only to discover a sinister plot involving the manipulation of black bodies. The movie skillfully delves into the unsettling subtleties of racism, highlighting the microaggressions and systemic prejudices faced by Black individuals. Peele’s storytelling and the exceptional cast, including Allison Williams and Bradley Whitford, make ‘Get Out’ a powerful exploration of racial tension, making viewers confront the horrors of racism in a deeply unsettling and thought-provoking way.

7. The Black Godfather (2019)

Directed by Reginald Hudlin, ‘The Black Godfather’ is a captivating documentary that delves into the life and influence of Clarence Avant, an industry powerhouse in music and entertainment. Although it’s not a conventional narrative, the film addresses themes of racism by illuminating Avant’s journey as an African American navigating a predominantly white industry, where he played a pivotal role in shattering racial barriers for numerous artists. The documentary boasts an impressive lineup of interviewees, including Quincy Jones, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama, all emphasizing Avant’s crucial contribution to dismantling systemic racism within the entertainment world, making it an inspiring tale of resilience and combating racial adversity.

6. All Day and a Night (2020)

‘All Day and a Night,’ directed by Joe Robert Cole, is a thought-provoking drama that delves into the harsh realities of systemic racism in the United States. The film features a talented cast, including Jeffrey Wright and Ashton Sanders. It tells the story of a young African-American man, Jahkor, who grapples with his upbringing in a crime-ridden neighborhood, drawing parallels between his experiences and those of his incarcerated father. The film’s narrative underscores how cycles of violence, poverty, and racial injustice perpetuate, compelling viewers to confront the intricate web of systemic racism and its devastating impact on marginalized communities.

5. Strong Island (2017)

‘Strong Island,’ directed by Yance Ford, is a powerful documentary that dives into the devastating impact of racial prejudice. The film recounts the murder of Ford’s brother, William Ford Jr., an unarmed black man who was tragically killed by a white mechanic in 1992. Through deeply personal interviews and raw emotions, Ford confronts the inherent racism in the American justice system. The documentary explores how systemic discrimination allowed the killer to evade justice, shedding light on the painful reality faced by many black families in America. With its unflinching portrayal of racial injustice and personal loss, ‘Strong Island’ serves as a poignant and thought-provoking examination of racism and its profound consequences.

4. Layla M. (2016)

‘Layla M.,’ directed by Mijke de Jong, is a powerful film that vividly portrays the experiences of a young Moroccan-Dutch woman, Layla, played by Nora El Koussour, as she grapples with systemic racism in the Netherlands. The plot follows Layla’s journey as she becomes increasingly radicalized in response to the discrimination she faces daily. The film delves deep into the challenges she encounters as a minority, emphasizing the racial profiling, prejudice, and exclusion she endures. The exceptional performances and compelling narrative make “Layla M.” a poignant exploration of how racism impacts the lives of individuals within multicultural societies.

3. American Son (2019)

‘American Son’ is the film adaptation of the critically acclaimed Broadway play of the same name. Directed by Kenny Leon, the movie delves into the complex and raw conversation on racism in contemporary America. The story unfolds in a police station waiting room where Kendra (Kerry Washington), a distressed mother searching for her missing biracial teenage son, confronts racism head-on while interacting with Officer Larkin (Jeremy Jordan) and Lieutenant Stokes (Steven Pasquale). The gripping narrative and exceptional performances make it a must-watch, shedding light on the painful realities of racial bias.

2. The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020)

‘The Trial of the Chicago 7,’ directed by Aaron Sorkin, is a gripping courtroom drama adapted from real events during the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. It illuminates systemic racism as it portrays the unjust trial of seven activists, including Black Panther co-founder Bobby Seale, who faced discrimination within the legal system. The plot expertly weaves together the intersecting stories of these activists, highlighting the deep-seated racial tensions and prejudices that were pervasive at the time, making it a compelling and important film in the fight against racism.

1. Mudbound (2017)

‘Mudbound‘ is a harrowing and powerful narration of racism and prejudice prevailing in the southern states of the U.S. When two families, the black family of the Jacksons and the white family of the McAllans, are pitted against each other when they are compelled to share a land by the social order. Now, they have to fight for each and every necessity in their daily life and work.

As the two families lock horns with each other while also dealing with poverty and the overall hostile environment, the return of two war veterans changes the course of the events. They are Ronsel, the Jacksons’ eldest son, and Jamie, Henry McAllan’s younger brother, who’s come back from the war front. Soon unnatural friendship buds between the two soldiers. However, their friendship, sans social hierarchy and race, doesn’t have the strength to challenge the reactionary social forces.

