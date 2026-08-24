Societies have been segregating people into boxes based on their physical traits, ancestry, genetics, and social or cultural traits since the beginning of civilization. Racism turns out to be a monster destroying innocent lives when one race tries to gain superiority over another. Discrimination and prejudice towards people based on their race have led to many bloodbaths, wars, genocides, and other brutalities in and out of history books. Films have explored this issue in movies spread across all genres. Netflix offers its viewers a collection of some of the best movies that focus on racism and the stories of people who have fought against it.

21. Shirley (2024)

‘Shirley’ puts special focus on the political career of Shirley Chisholm, the first-ever Black congresswoman. Directed by John Ridley, the film shows how Chisholm navigated her way through racism, inequality, and other differential treatments to get elected to Congress and take on Richard Nixon during the 1972 presidential run. Regina King is impeccable as Shirley Chisholm, adding much-needed poise and power to the performance. Co-starring alongside King, we have Lance Reddick, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Terrence Howard. The biographical drama nicely blends history and movie magic to give us a worthy watch. ‘Shirley’ can be streamed right here.

20. Black Barbie: A Documentary (2023)

The creation of Black Barbie is nothing less than an act of revolution and a milestone in inclusivity. ‘Black Barbie: A Documentary’ is the story behind that creation and what led Mattel to greenlight the decision to make it. Directed by Lagueria Davis, the film brings together archival footage, interviews, and dramatizations to give a true-to-form BTS of the debut of Black Barbie in 1980. 13 years in the making, the film shares words about inclusiveness and racism from three Black women who were crucial in the doll’s evolution: Beulah Mae Mitchell, long-time Mattel employee and Black Barbie advocate; Kitty Black Perkins, Mattel’s first Black designer; and Stacey McBride-Irby, designer at Mattel. You can watch the multiple-award-winning documentary right here.

19. Passing (2021)

Adapted from Nella Larsen’s 1929 novel of the same name, ‘Passing’ explores the complexities that come about after two childhood friends, both black women, meet after they are married. Irene (Tessa Thompson) finds out that Clare (Ruth Negga) is passing herself as a white woman due to her light skin tone, and her husband (Alexander Skarsgård), who hates black people, doesn’t know about it. However, if he finds out, Clare has a way out; she will return to live with Irene in her community. But is it that simple? Set in the 1920s, when racism was largely prevalent, Rebecca Hall’s ‘Passing’ addresses the ill will towards racial inequality in a uniquely subtle yet powerful manner. You can watch the film right here.

18. Monster (2021)

Directed by Anthony Mandler, this legal drama is based on the 1999 novel by Walter Dean Myers. It follows a seventeen-year-old film student named Steve Harmon (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), who is facing prison time for his involvement in a murder case. His acquaintances Richard “Bobo” Evans (John David Washington) and William King (Rakim Mayers) are also facing charges. The legal battle that follows shows Steve’s struggle to prove his innocence, one that is underscored by the racism that is shown to exist in the justice system, one of whose objectives is to protect the innocent. Can Steve’s truth overpower his fate? To find out, you can watch ‘Monster’ here.

17. The Rachel Divide (2018)

Directed by Laura Brownson, this documentary is based on the life of activist Rachel Dolezal and the controversies surrounding her life. Former president of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) of the Spokane (Washington) chapter (2014-June 2015), Dolezal gained a lot of attention after it came to light that despite being born to white parents, she identified as a Black woman and even changed her name to Nkechi Amare Diallo in 2016. After the revelation, she was made to resign from her NAACP post. ‘The Rachel Divide’ delves into the controversy, its circumstances, and its aftermath. You can watch ‘The Rachel Divide’ here.

16. 13th (2016)

Ava DuVernay’s docu-drama, ‘13th‘, is an in-depth investigation of the functioning of the U.S. prison system. The movie upturns some of the unknown pages of American history and sheds light on the traces of racial inequality. The narrative compiles the views of scholars, activists, and politicians to draw a vivid picture of the criminalization of African-American identity, which culminates in a general science about the people. DuVernay also checks the facts and figures behind the so-called ‘prison boom‘ in the U.S. in this thought-provoking work on race, human rights, justice, brutality, suffering, and embarrassment. You can watch the movie here.

15. Civil: Ben Crump (2022)

This powerful documentary chronicles the fight of civil rights attorney Ben Crump, also known as “Black America’s attorney general,” as he defends his clients, including the families of racism victims George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, both of whom lost their lives to police violence. Tracing Ben’s life, upbringing, and career, with a special focus on his work from 2020 to 2021, ‘Civil: Ben Crump’ shows how he has been taking a stand for civil rights and anti-Black racism and fighting discrimination and racism whenever and wherever it raises its ugly head. The brilliant film also shows how Crump has been working hard to secure financial accountability for the loss of Black life. Directed by award-winning filmmaker Nadia Hallgren, ‘Civil: Ben Crump’ is a must-watch film on racism on the platform. You can stream it here.

14. Stamped from the Beginning (2023)

From director Roger Ross Williams comes this documentary/scripted feature based on the 2016 book of the same name by Dr. Ibram X. Kendi (author/historian/anti-racist activist). The film addresses America’s anti-black sentiment and its course through the country’s history and culture. Multiple renowned black activists, professors, scholars, and historians put forward their opinions on the matter, addressing how racism was in the past and where it stands today. You can stream it here.

13. The Black Godfather (2019)

Directed by Reginald Hudlin, ‘The Black Godfather’ is a captivating documentary that delves into the life and influence of Clarence Avant, an industry powerhouse in music and entertainment. Although it’s not a conventional narrative, the film addresses themes of racism by illuminating Avant’s journey as an African American navigating a predominantly white industry, where he played a pivotal role in shattering racial barriers for numerous artists. The documentary boasts an impressive lineup of interviewees, including Quincy Jones, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama, all emphasizing Avant’s crucial contribution to dismantling systemic racism within the entertainment world, making it an inspiring tale of resilience and combating racial adversity. You can check out the documentary here.

12. Trees of Peace (2021)

Alanna Brown’s ‘Trees of Peace’ centers on the horrific Rwandan genocide (April 7 to July 19, 1994) that resulted in the deaths of over 1 million Tutsi people as well as sexual violence and rape by Hutu militias. The film follows four women who hide under the ground while the world over them burns. The conversation among them takes the shape of a battle of morals, forging an unbreakable bond in the process. However, the question is: how long can they survive like that with gunmen making random strolls nearby? A single sound and they will be dead, if not worse. Starring Eliane Umuhire, Charmaine Bingwa, Bola Koleosho, and Ella Cannon, ‘Trees of Peace’ is a heart-wrenching survival drama that deserves to be watched by everyone. It can be streamed here.

11. Rob Peace (2024)

Racism becomes the undercurrent in Chiwetel Ejiofor’s biographical drama ‘Rob Peace.’ Inspired by Jeff Hobbs’ book ‘The Short and Tragic Life of Robert Peace,’ the film throws light on the life and struggles of Robert, who hailed from Orange, New Jersey, and tragically died at 30 in 2011. We see him grow in the film and the development of his relationship with his father, which gets affected after the latter is convicted of murder and sent to prison when Robert was young. He thus decides to become an advocate to get his innocent father out but ultimately takes to drug peddling for quick money. With systemic oppression, racism in education, and racism in the very structure of society as the multi-faceted backdrop, ‘Rob Peace’ paints a compelling and tragic portrait of a kid who wanted to be better, but society failed him. You can watch the film here.

10. All Day and a Night (2020)

‘All Day and a Night,’ directed by Joe Robert Cole, is a thought-provoking drama that delves into the harsh realities of systemic racism in the United States. The film features a talented cast, including Jeffrey Wright and Ashton Sanders. It tells the story of a young African-American man, Jahkor, who grapples with his upbringing in a crime-ridden neighborhood, drawing parallels between his experiences and those of his incarcerated father. The film’s narrative underscores how cycles of violence, poverty, and racial injustice perpetuate, compelling viewers to confront the intricate web of systemic racism and its devastating impact on marginalized communities. You can stream the film here.

9. Strong Island (2017)

‘Strong Island,’ directed by Yance Ford, is a powerful documentary that dives into the devastating impact of racial prejudice. The film recounts the murder of Ford’s brother, William Ford Jr., an unarmed black man who was tragically killed by a white mechanic in 1992. Through deeply personal interviews and raw emotions, Ford confronts the inherent racism in the American justice system. The documentary explores how systemic discrimination allowed the killer to evade justice, shedding light on the painful reality faced by many black families in America. With its unflinching portrayal of racial injustice and personal loss, ‘Strong Island’ serves as a poignant and thought-provoking examination of racism and its profound consequences. You can stream the documentary here.

8. American Son (2019)

‘American Son’ is the film adaptation of the critically acclaimed Broadway play of the same name. Directed by Kenny Leon, the movie delves into the complex and raw conversation on racism in contemporary America. The story unfolds in a police station waiting room where Kendra (Kerry Washington), a distressed mother searching for her missing biracial teenage son, confronts racism head-on while interacting with Officer Larkin (Jeremy Jordan) and Lieutenant Stokes (Steven Pasquale). The gripping narrative and exceptional performances make it a must-watch, shedding light on the painful realities of racial bias. You can watch the movie here.

7. Armageddon Time (2022)

James Gray’s independent 1980s-set drama ‘Armageddon Time’ revolves around two sixth-grade kids, Paul, a privileged Jewish American, and Johnny, a rebellious African American, who study in Queens, New York. The two get along very well, and Paul is affected when Johnny receives racial mistreatment and prejudice. When the two get separated following a joint-smoking bust, Johnny leaves school to stay in Paul’s clubhouse. Paul tells his grandfather, Aaron, about his feelings regarding the treatment Johnny receives from the other students, clearly showing Paul’s helplessness. The conversations stay with Paul, who eventually decides to run away with Johnny. Can they? Featuring Banks Repeta, Jaylin Webb, Anthony Hopkins, Anne Hathaway, and Jeremy Strong, ‘Armageddon Time’ is an intimate and powerful depiction of racism and how kids remain unaffected by it until they are taught otherwise. You can watch it here.

6. Rustin (2023)

Directed by George C. Wolfe, ‘Rustin’ is a biographical drama of Bayard Rustin, a gay Black civil rights activist, a key player of the Civil Rights Movement, and a trusted advisor to Martin Luther King Jr. He is also the one who organized the historic March on Washington on August 28, 1963, the aim of which was to promote and take a stand for the rights of African Americans. It was at this very march that King delivered his world-famous “I Have a Dream” speech. The film pays the long-overdue tribute to Rustin for his contributions to the Civil Rights Movement and, by extension, to the Black Community and humanity.

Alongside Colman Domingo as Bayard Rustin and Aml Ameen as Martin Luther King Jr., the cast includes Jeffrey Wright, Chris Rock, Gus Halper, and Johnny Ramey. The film was produced by Higher Ground, which is owned by Barack and Michelle Obama. You can watch it here.

5. The Six Triple Eight (2024)

Tyler Perry’s ‘The Six Triple Eight’ tells the true story of more than 800 black women soldiers of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion of the US Army who served during World War II. Their job? To sort through more than three years’ worth of letters sent to American soldiers by their loved ones and ensure they reach the right recipients. The racism and sexism the ladies had to endure while pulling off the hugely laborious task makes the whole endeavor one of historical significance, resilience, and sisterhood. With a compelling portrayal of the bravery of the women underscored by the gripping performances of Kerry Washington, Ebony Obsidian, Oprah Winfrey, Milauna Jackson, Shanice Shantay, and Sarah Jeffery, among others, ‘The Six Triple Eight’ is a must-watch. It can be streamed here.

4. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (2020)

An adaptation of the 1982 eponymous play by August Wilson, who based the titular character on real-life African-American blues singer Gertrude “Ma” Rainey, ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ is directed by George C. Wolfe. Throughout a single afternoon on July 2, 1927, the film shows the before, during, and aftermath of a recording session in Chicago. We get to see Ma Rainey, the musicians and Rainey’s producer, via a story that showcases the 1920s Jazz movement underscored by the history of racism that the movement imbibes, as well as the personal conflicts between the different characters. Nominated for multiple Academy Awards and BAFTAs, among other awards, ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ stars Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, Colman Domingo, Taylour Paige, Glynn Turman, Jeremy Shamos, and Michael Potts. You can watch the film here.

3. Mudbound (2017)

‘Mudbound‘ is a harrowing and powerful narration of racism and prejudice prevailing in the southern states of the U.S. When two families, the black family of the Jacksons and the white family of the McAllans, are pitted against each other when they are compelled to share a land by the social order. Now, they must fight for every necessity in their daily life and work.

As the two families lock horns with each other while also dealing with poverty and the overall hostile environment, the return of two war veterans changes the course of the events. They are Ronsel, the Jacksons’ eldest son, and Jamie, Henry McAllan’s younger brother, who has come back from the war front. Soon, an unexpected friendship buds between the two soldiers. However, their friendship, sans social hierarchy and race, doesn’t have the strength to challenge the reactionary social forces. You may watch the movie here.

2. The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020)

‘The Trial of the Chicago 7,’ directed by Aaron Sorkin, is a gripping courtroom drama adapted from actual events during the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. It illuminates systemic racism as it portrays the unjust trial of seven activists, including Black Panther co-founder Bobby Seale, who faced discrimination within the legal system. The plot expertly weaves together the intersecting stories of these activists, highlighting the deep-seated racial tensions and prejudices that were pervasive at the time, making it a compelling and important film in the fight against racism. Feel free to check out the movie here.

1. Green Book (2018)

Peter Farrelly’s ‘Green Book’ centers on the friendship of Italian-American bouncer Tony Lip and African American pianist Don Shirley in 1960s America. Don hires Tony as his driver during an eight-week concert tour. Despite Don’s popularity, he receives mistreatment and racism when not on stage. During all this time, Tony stands strong by his side, supporting him and protecting him whenever possible. As days go by, a bond is forged that transcends employer-employee relations. Starring Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali, ‘Green Book’ is inspired by the true story of the 1962 tour by pianist Don Shirley and his bouncer/bodyguard Frank “Tony Lip” Vallelonga. Ali won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his part. You can watch ‘Green Book’ here.

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