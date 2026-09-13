Netflix has become the melting pot of universal cinematic cultures in contemporary times. It has established itself as a platform where diverse filmmaking methods from all over the world come together to celebrate the power of cinema. Right from the Western part of the globe, including America, to the Eastern sphere, including India, Netflix boasts them all. With such a varied group of nationalities, the omniscient German industry has some great uploads on Netflix. Esteemed filmmakers like Luis Bunuel and Werner Herzog have paved the way for German films to be considered at par with quality cinema, and the new age visionaries have added more great stories to the list.

31. My Best Friend, His Girlfriend and Me (2026)

Marco Petry’s ‘My Best Friend, His Girlfriend and Me’ centers on two male roommates, Olli (Kostja Ullmann) and Matze (David Kross), who do everything together, well, almost. Despite being adults, they are pretty childish. This is why, when Matze starts dating Rebecca (Janina Uhse), things don’t work out well, since Rebecca becomes an obstacle to the two guys’ joyous path. When she learns that Matze and Olli are planning a yearlong trip, she opposes it and soon moves in with Matze. This sparks a philosophical and, at times, literal fight between Olli and Rebecca over who gets Matze. From Continuous judgment to mistreatment to pseudo domestic antics, ‘My Best Friend, His Girlfriend and Me’ offers a twisted take on the roomies subgenre of comedy. It can be streamed here.

30. The Heartbreak Agency (2024)

In Shirel Peleg’s rom-com ‘The Heartbreak Agency,’ we meet Maria, who runs the titular agency aimed at helping lovelorn individuals and heartbroken lovers, and Karl, a sexist magazine columnist who goes about sleeping with women without regard for their feelings. The two characters couldn’t be more different from each other, but considering that Karl has to write a piece about Maria’s agency, he has to undergo “heartbreak” therapy. How it affects him and his attitude toward Maria, slowly giving rise to inexplicable feelings within him, is what we find out in the movie. There is also Maria’s angle as she finds a nut tough to crack in the form of Karl. Starring Rosalie Thomass and Laurence Rupp, ‘The Heartbreak Agency’ is custom-made for couples looking for something other than romance that will spice up their Friday night binging. It can be streamed here.

29. Blame the Game (2024)

In Marco Petry’s ‘Blame the Game,’ a night of enjoyment turns into a battleground after Pia (Janina Uhse) brings her new boyfriend, Jan (Dennis Mojen), to a sacred games night where the latter meets Pia’s ex, Matthias (Stephan Luca). As both the guys try to prove themselves better than the other in front of Pia and her rich friends, we get a chaotic comedy where anything goes as long as it’s a game, be it a nude table tennis match or drinking a whole bottle of hot sauce. Underscored by complicated dynamics between the people, ‘Blame the Game’ is a whacky comedy customized for bingewatch and bingewatch only. It can be streamed here.

28. I’m Your Man (2021)

A single mother evaluating a humanoid robot is tasked with spending three weeks with it, or him. As simple and straightforward as it is supposed to be, the robot is rather human in every aspect, emotionally speaking, and Alma struggles to remind herself that Tom is a robot. Can a robot be more human than an actual human? ‘I’m Your Man’ is a sweet and humorous drama with a curious take on the relationship between human and AI, at the center of which is a woman’s search for the truth and a scientist’s search for facts. The movie is directed by Maria Schrader and stars Maren Eggert and Dan Stevens. You can watch it here.

27. Delicious (2025)

An affluent German family’s vacation in Provence takes a dark turn after they hire a young woman named Teodora as domestic help in Nele Mueller-Stöfen’s ‘Delicious.’ As Teodora wins the family’s confidence, we see weird stuff that points towards her potentially diabolical scheme, which begins tightening its grip around the family. There have been Teodora’s people at the stay before the family got there, and there are people who trespass later on as well, all of which appear suspicious if not scary. What is Teodora up to? Starring Carla Díaz as Teodora along with Fahri Yardım and Valerie Pachner, ‘Delicious’ is a psychological thriller that is bound to take you by surprise with its “rawness.” You can watch it here.



26. Brick (2025)

The German thriller ‘Brick’ shows a couple that is undergoing relationship issues stuck inside their apartment. Why? There seems to be some kind of black, brick-like substance that has blocked all exits overnight. As the feelings of isolation and captivity creep in, Tim and Olivia try to access the other floors, an objective that eventually brings them face to face with a scary truth connected to the military and the government. Meanwhile, a guy named Yuri, whom they meet, is bent on keeping all residents indoors, or rather, preventing them from somehow removing the bricks. With an interesting take on the survival genre, ‘Brick’ is a worthy binge-watch. The movie is directed by Philip Koch and stars Matthias Schweighöfer, Ruby O. Fee, Murathan Muslu, Salber Lee Williams, and Frederick Lau. You can watch it here.

25. Prey (2021)

Directed by Thomas Sieben, this survival thriller follows a group of men who go on a hiking trip but end up being preyed upon by an unknown enemy. As one after another gunshot is fired at them from different directions, the guys realize that the killer won’t stop till all of them are killed. The question is, why this person is trying to kill them? Is this some kind of revenge, or is it someone killing for fun? Be that as it may, help is far away, at least 20 km, and the guys are so deep in the wilderness that their phones have no reception. The only way to escape is to run and hide and continue doing so until they find help. ‘Prey’ stars David Kross, Hanno Koffler, Robert Finster, Yung Ngo and Maria Ehrich. You can watch the film here.

24. Je suis Karl (2021)

In the drama film ‘Je suis Karl,’ directed by Christian Schwochow, a young woman whose family endured the trauma of a terror attack becomes entangled in a complex love story with the charismatic leader of a right-wing political movement. Luna Wedler and Jannis Niewöhner deliver compelling performances in this exploration of love, loss, and the ideological conflicts that shape their lives. As the narrative unfolds, ‘Je suis Karl’ delves into the intricate intersections of personal and political, offering a poignant reflection on the complexities of modern relationships in the face of turbulent societal forces. You can watch the movie here.

23. Eat Pray Bark (2026)

Marco Petry’s ‘Eat Pray Bark’ follows five dog owners who arrive at a remote retreat in the mountains run by a dog whisperer named Nodon. When the owners begin to address their pets’ issues, Nodon successfully manages to address them, showing how the pets can behave. However, Nodon soon realizes that it’s not the pets who need training but their owners. The movie reveals all that’s wrong with humans by showcasing how they try to change the pets based on their own requirements, not in a way that will be better for the animals; the most common human trait. The cast includes Rúrik Gíslason, Alexandra Maria Lara, Doga Gürer, Anna Herrmann, Kerim Waller, and Devid Striesow. The movie can be streamed here.

22. Blood & Gold (2023)

Directed by Peter Thorwarth, ‘Blood & Gold’ is a thrilling war drama set in Germany towards the end of World War II. It follows a decorated German veteran/deserter, Heinrich (Robert Maaser), who is saved from execution by a lady named Elsa (Marie Hacke), who brings him home. However, German troops are looking for hidden gold for which they are plundering one house after another. The soldier, the woman, and her younger brother Paule (Simon Rupp), with Down syndrome, have to hide from the troops for as long as possible until they find a safe haven. The film then shows Heinrich and Elsa waging a battle, accompanied by a group of villagers, against the German troops who have killed Paule. Will the duo find the gold? The more important question is: will they survive? ‘Blood & Gold’ is one of the best German films available on the streaming platform that you watch right here.

21. For Jojo (2022)

‘For Jojo’ tells the story of childhood best friends Jojo (Nina Gummich) and Paula (Caro Cult). While they enjoy their single life to the fullest in Berlin, there comes a juncture when Paula has to let Jojo go. Jojo has to go to Tulum, Mexico, for work, and while Paula knows she will be miserable without her, she can only do so much. What makes things worse is when the two ladies see Daniel (Steven Sowah), who grew up with them. He, too, is going to Tulum, and as fate would have it, Daniel and Jojo connect, and both decide to get married, something that Paula is completely against and tries to talk Jojo out of it. This only makes Jojo hate Paula and nothing else. ‘For Jojo,’ directed by Barbara Ott, is a story about love and friendship and how life is bigger than both. Hard decisions need to be made, and sometimes these decisions are nothing but acceptance that things aren’t the same anymore, and one has to learn to let go. You can watch the film here.

20. Black Island (2021)

‘Black Island’ is a German film that follows high school graduate Jonas, whose parents die in a tragic car accident and who lives on a remote North Sea island with his grandfather. While coping with loss, Jonas gets romantically involved with an older woman, the new German language teacher Helena Jung. While love blooms like an innocent flower, there is a serpent lurking beneath it, waiting for the perfect moment to strike. Helena has been carrying secrets for a long time, and Jonas is one of them. Starring Alice Dwyer, Hanns Zischler, and Mercedes Müller and directed by Miguel Alexandre, ‘Black Island’ is an intriguing mystery thriller that is a perfect binge-watch. You can watch it here.

19. Rising High (2020)

‘Rising High’ is a comedy-drama film directed by Cüneyt Kaya. The film revolves around the rise and fall of two charismatic hustlers, Viktor and Gerry, who manipulate the real estate market in Berlin. Exploiting the city’s booming property prices, they indulge in extravagant lifestyles until their greed leads to their downfall. The movie blends elements of comedy and drama to shed light on the excesses of ambition and deception. The cast includes David Kross as Viktor, Frederick Lau as Gerry, and Janina Uhse. You may watch the film here.



18. All is Well (2018)

‘All is Well’ (original title: ‘Alles ist gut’) is a gripping drama directed by Eva Trobisch. The movie centers on Janne, played by Aenne Schwarz, who tries to resume her life after surviving a sexual assault. Despite societal pressure to move on, she confronts her trauma and seeks justice. The cast also includes Andreas Döhler and Hans Löw. ‘All is Well’ delivers a powerful narrative, exploring themes of resilience and empowerment in the face of adversity while shedding light on the challenges faced by survivors of sexual assault. Feel free to check out the movie here.

17. Buba (2022)

Directed by Arne Feldhusen, ‘Buba’ is a comedy-drama film that takes audiences on a wild ride. The plot revolves around a small-town con artist who decides to team up with his cunning brother and become a part of the local mafia. However, his unrelenting obsession with maintaining karmic balance leads to a series of hilariously brutal and unpredictable events, making for a darkly comedic exploration of crime, karma, and family dynamics. You can check out the film here.

16. Paradise (2023)

‘Paradise’ is a futuristic sci-fi film directed by Boris Kunz, depicting a world transformed by a groundbreaking method of transferring one’s life years. This innovation catapults AEON into a billion-dollar empire. In a desperate bid to clear their debts, Elena is compelled to sacrifice 40 precious years of her life, jeopardizing her future with her husband. The film draws parallels to the 2011 Hollywood movie ‘In Time,’ exploring the consequences of a world where time is currency. You may watch it here.

15. Isi & Ossi (2020)

Under the direction of Oliver Kienle, ‘Isi & Ossi’ explores an unexpected love story between Isi, a wealthy girl coerced into an arranged marriage, and Ossi, a struggling boxer on a quest for financial stability. As they join forces to chase their dreams, their disparate worlds intersect, giving rise to a blossoming romance. This movie seamlessly intertwines humor, romance, and social commentary, shedding light on identity, societal norms, and the pursuit of dreams. You can stream the film here.

14. Sixty Minutes (2024)

60 minutes is all Octavio (Emilio Sakraya), an MMA fighter, has to reach his daughter’s birthday party. If he fails, he loses her custody forever. So what’s stopping him? A very important MMA match that many powerful people have put money in. If he doesn’t fight, a huge loss will be incurred, which is a big no. So, in a race against time, Octavio has to rush through the streets of Berlin, Germany, while being chased by thugs who intend to take him back to the fight. All that he has at his disposal are his fighting skills. But will they be enough? Steeped in action and underscored by a father-daughter relationship, ‘Sixty Minutes’ is directed by Oliver Kienle. It co-stars Dennis Mojen, Marie Mouroum, Paul Wollin, Florian Schmidtke, and Livia Matthes. You can watch the film here.

13. Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord (2021)

Directed by Michael Schmitt and Eva Müller, this is a documentary film that tells the story of Maximilian Schmidt and how, at the age of 18, he became a teenage drug lord. In 2013, Schmidt established a drug empire named Shiny Flakes by selling drugs online from his home bedroom in Leipzig, Germany. He was arrested in 2015, and 320 kg of drugs were seized from his house. But in the interim period, he had sold over 900 Kg of drugs, including hash, ecstasy, meth, cocaine, and LSD. He was released in 2019. With re-enactments and words from Schmidt himself, this film is a must-watch. You can do so here.



12. Kidnapping Stella (2019)

Directed and written by Thomas Sieben, ‘Kidnapping Stella’ is a thriller movie that stars Clemens Schick, Jella Haase, and Max von der Groeben. A remake of the British film titled ‘The Disappearance of Alice Creed,’ it follows Stella, the daughter of a wealthy businessman, who is kidnapped by two men named Tom and Vic. It turns out that the former is Stella’s estranged boyfriend, and he is participating in the entire scheme to get rich quickly. However, the victim is pregnant with his child, and when the constant struggle to remain in control ensues between the two parties, it eventually leads to unforeseen outcomes. You can watch the movie here.

11. Into the Beat (2020)

Featuring stand-out performances by Alexandra Pfeifer, Helen Schneider, Anton Wichers, and Trystan Pütter, ‘Into the Beat’ is a coming-of-age drama movie. The Stefan Westerwelle directorial centers upon Katya, a talented ballet dancer whose dancing prowess far exceeds all her peers. So, when the auditions for the New York Ballet Academy are announced, people who know Katya are confident that she may even get a scholarship. However, an unexpected encounter with a group of street dancers changes everything. In the end, Katya has to pick one. Will she follow her heart, or will she listen to her parents and follow in their footsteps? Feel free to check out the movie here and find out.

10. Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate (2023)

‘Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate,’ skillfully directed by Benjamin Cantu, serves as a compelling documentary shedding light on the lives of LGBT individuals within the tumultuous context of the Weimar Republic and Nazi Germany. Central to the narrative is the iconic Eldorado, a Berlin nightclub that symbolized a safe haven for the queer community. Through the lens of this historic venue, the film illuminates key queer figures of the 1920s and 1930s, including Ernst Röhm, Magnus Hirschfeld, Gottfried von Cramm, Manasse Herbst, Charlotte Charlaque, and Toni Ebel.

It features poignant interviews with individuals like Walter Arlen, a young gay Jew from Interwar Austria, while also delving into the oppressive implications of Paragraph 175 in Weimar, Nazi, and post-War West Germany. This documentary masterfully captures a vital yet often overlooked facet of history, making it a poignant exploration of resilience in the face of persecution and a valuable addition to the LGBTQ+ and Holocaust documentary genre. You can check out the film here.

9. The Four of Us (2021)

Nils, Janina, Ben, and Maria are two couples who decide to experiment by engaging in a month-long partner-swapping experiment. They hope that it will bring much-needed excitement to their lives, but things do not go as expected after they regroup in a beach house to discuss their experiences. It turns out that one of the couples has broken the only rule agreed upon by them collectively. Directed and co-written by Florian Gottschick, ‘The Four of Us’ or ‘Du Sie Er & Wir’ delves deeper into several critical aspects of modern-day relationships and offers a captivating story that keeps viewers hooked from the start to the very end. You can watch ‘The Four of Us’ here.

8. Army of Thieves (2021)

A second installment of the film franchise of the same name, ‘Army of Thieves’ is a heist comedy movie that stars Matthias Schweighöfer, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Ruby O. Fee. Sebastian is an ordinary bank teller who has been having nightmares ever since reports of a zombie outbreak in Nevada dominate the international news. He likes to take his mind off those things by making safecracking YouTube videos. It is under one such video that he is invited by a woman who turns out to be Gwendoline, a jewel burglar, to join a band of thieves to pull off a seemingly impossible heist in Europe. You may watch the movie here.



7. Christmas Crossfire (2020)

Samuel, a young man trying to impress a woman that he is interested in, accidentally finds himself in a dangerous murder scheme. Without truly realizing the consequences of his actions, he ends up spoiling the murder plan of the killers. As he flees in the ensuing chaos, the woman he has just met begins to find his whereabouts. The independent incidents form the crux of ‘Christmas Crossfire,’ a comedy movie starring Kostja Ullmann, Alli Neumann, and Sascha Alexander Gersak that entertains viewers throughout its 105-minute run. You may watch ‘Christmas Crossfire’ here.

6. Mute (2018)

Four decades from the present time, Berlin has emerged as a potpourri of cultures as immigrants from both Western and Eastern countries now make up its fragile social fabric. Like millions of others, Leo Beiler, a mute bartender, just wants to lead a peaceful life there and avoids conflicts as much as possible. However, when the love of his life goes missing, Leo is left with very few options as he begins a desperate search for his significant other. His investigations lead him to the city’s gangsters, and Leo realizes that he will have to put everything on the line. Directed and co-written by Duncan Jones, ‘Mute’ is a neo-noir science fiction movie that keeps the audience guessing with its unique twists and turns. You can stream the film here.

5. The Privilege (2022)

Starring Max Schimmelpfennig, Lise Risom Olsen, and Caroline Hartig, ‘The Privilege’ is a drama movie directed and co-written by Felix Fuchssteiner and Katharina Schöde. Finn was just a young boy when his sister tried to take him with her before jumping off a bridge and killing herself. The psychological wounds left by the incident continue to trouble Finn several years later as well, and after a few tests, his doctors inform him that he has sustained brain damage as well. As if this was not bad enough, as he and his classmates look into some strange supernatural events, they end up uncovering a dark conspiracy that puts their lives in danger. You can stream ‘The Privilege’ here.

4. Berlin, Berlin (2020)

A sequel to the television series of the same name, ‘Berlin, Berlin’ is a romantic comedy film directed by Franziska Meyer Price. The Felicitas Woll and Jan Sosniok-starrer revolves around Lolle’s complicated love life as she tries to give herself a second chance by getting together with her best friend, Hart. Just when it seems that things are finally falling into place and she can peacefully tie the knot with him, Sven, her second cousin, attempts to ruin everything. Will Lolle finally be able to settle down and lead the peaceful life that she has wanted for herself? To find out how her story unfolds, you will have to watch ‘Berlin, Berlin.’ You can stream it here.

3. Blood Red Sky (2021)

Written by Peter Thorwarth and Stefan Holtz, ‘Blood Red Sky’ (also known as Transatlantic 473) is an action horror film that features talented actors like Roland Møller, Peri Baumeister, Chidi Ajufo, and Alexander Scheer. The movie centers upon the hijacking of an overnight transatlantic flight by a group of terrorists with twisted goals. A mother worried about her young boy suffering from a mysterious illness realizes that no one can help her and the rest of the people on the plane. To save her son’s life, she unleashes a hideous secret that changes everything. To know what that is, you can watch the movie here.

2. System Crasher (2019)

‘System Crasher’ is a moving drama about 9-year-old Benni, whose trauma as a baby has made her hostile to any touch on her face. Her mother doesn’t want to keep her, and owing to her aggressive nature, she is constantly shifted from one special home to another. This, however, stops when she meets Michael Heller, an anger-management trainer explicitly hired to give her company. Benni’s behavior changes as she looks at Heller like a father figure. Unfortunately, he has a family of his own to take care of. Will Benni never find someone who loves her like a parent?

‘System Crasher,’ directed by Nora Fingscheidt, poignantly reminds us of the importance of addressing children’s traumas. Stressing the need to listen and understand them before taking the steps to cure them, the film is a powerful study of children’s psychology for viewers. You can watch the film here.



1. All Quiet on the Western Front (2022)

‘All Quiet on the Western Front,’ known as ‘Im Westen nichts Neues’ in German (translated as ‘In the West Nothing New’), stands as a monumental anti-war film originating from Germany. Adapted from Erich Maria Remarque’s 1929 novel of the same title, this movie marks the third rendition of the story, following the 1930 and 1979 versions. Helmed by director Edward Berger, the film features a stellar cast, including Felix Kammerer, Albrecht Schuch, Daniel Brühl, Sebastian Hülk, Aaron Hilmer, Edin Hasanovic, and Devid Striesow. The narrative unfolds amidst the backdrop of World War I, focusing on the experiences of Paul Bäumer, an idealistic young German soldier. Alongside his comrades, Bäumer eagerly enlists in the German Army, only to confront the harsh realities of warfare. His dreams of heroism are shattered as he struggles to survive. You may watch the film here.

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