Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s vast filmography makes him recognizable through a versatile range of characters, each portrayed convincingly. Be it as Officer John Blake in ‘The Dark Knight Rises,’ Robert Todd Lincoln, elder son of Abraham Lincoln, in ‘Lincoln,’ NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden in ‘Snowden,’ Arthur in ‘Inception,’ Adam in ‘50/50,’ or Tom Hansen in ‘500 Days of Summer,’ Gordon-Levitt has established himself as a common face in Hollywood, one that deserves to be taken seriously. Here are his upcoming movies and TV shows.

1. Pendulum (January 1, 2027)

Joseph Gordon-Levitt will lead Mark Heyman’s mystery thriller film ‘Pendulum.’ Based on Heyman’s story, the film will center on a young couple, Patrick (Gordon-Levitt) and Abigail, who journey to a new-age retreat in New Mexico, hoping to heal after a traumatic event. Patrick is willing to do almost anything to help his wife. However, he becomes distrustful of the retreat’s enigmatic leader while Abigail starts to fall under her spell. As paranoia builds, the couple must find out if the retreat’s unconventional spiritual practices offer genuine healing or hide a terrifying truth that is bound to consume them both. The cast also includes Norman Reedus, Phoebe Dynevor, and Jacki Weaver. ‘Pendulum’ has completed post-production and will be released on January 1, 2027.

2. 2034 (TBA)

Joseph Gordon-Levitt is directing an upcoming sci-fi thriller for Netflix, titled ‘2034.’ Levitt, Kieran Fitzgerald, and Natasha Lyonne wrote the story, which is under wraps for now, though it is confirmed that the movie will deal with artificial intelligence. The cast includes Rachel McAdams, Alfre Woodard, Toni Collette, Joel Edgerton, Jeff Daniels, Caleb McLaughlin, Chloe Coleman, Angela Yeoh, Robert Gilbert, and Nnamdi Asomugha. Filming has wrapped.

3. Seductive Poison (TBA)

‘Seductive Poison,’ AKA ‘White Night,’ is an upcoming thriller film directed by Anne Sewitsky. The film delves into the Jonestown Massacre. Based on Deborah Layton’s memoir ‘Seductive Poison,’ the narrative, adapted for the screen by William Wheeler, recounts the chilling tale of the People’s Temple cult and its charismatic leader, Jim Jones, who led the largest mass murder-suicides in history, claiming the lives of over 900 people. Joseph Gordon-Levitt stars as Jim Jones. Chloë Grace Moretz will play Layton, who was drawn into Jones’ inner circle and became a leading member of the People’s Temple before finding out the truth about the man and trying to expose him. ‘Seductive Poison’ is currently in the pre-production stage.

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