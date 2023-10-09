When it comes to revealing the beauty and mystery of existence and the universe, movies hold a secret key to unlock cryptic answers. As a unique art form that deals with space and time, cinema has been exploring the haunting question of “Who am I?” for more than 100 years. Almost all the master filmmakers who took this path ended up in one abstract and intangible phenomenon that can be represented by the generic term “spirituality.” Masters like Andrei Tarkovsky, Theo Angelopoulos, Béla Tarr, and Ingmar Bergman elevated their movies into deep meditations on humanity and its myriad spiritual ways of interacting with the universe. With all that said, here’s the list of really good spiritual movies on Netflix that are available to stream right now:

15. A Week Away (2021)

‘A Week Away’ is a Christian teen drama film directed by Roman White. The story of this jukebox musical film follows Will (Kevin Quinn), a troubled teen who faces a critical decision – juvenile hall or a summer camp. Opting for the latter, Will embarks on a transformative journey. He is immediately captivated by Avery (Bailee Madison), while his friend George (Jahbril Cook) pines for Presley (Kat Conner Sterling).

As camp competitions ensue and friendships solidify, Will’s murky past threatens to tarnish these newfound bonds. The film beautifully reintroduces classic Christian tracks from legends like Michael W. Smith, Amy Grant, and Steven Curtis Chapman, crafting them into contemporary masterpieces. Featuring performances by Bailee Madison, Kevin Quinn, David Koechner, and Sherri Shepherd, the movie beautifully showcases the power of redemption, love, and community.

14. Blue Miracle (2021)

‘Blue Miracle’ is a drama film directed by Julio Quintana. Set against the backdrop of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, the narrative revolves around “Papa” Omar, who runs the Casa Hogar orphanage. With the establishment on the brink of foreclosure, an unexpected twist arrives in the form of a street kid, Moco, and a stolen watch that belongs to a fishing boat captain named Wade Malloy.

As Hurricane Odile wreaks havoc, the international Bisbee Black and Blue Fishing Tournament turns to locals for participation. Omar and the orphans team up with a down-on-his-luck Wade to compete in the tournament, hoping the prize money might save their home. Featuring Dennis Quaid, Jimmy Gonzales, and Raymond Cruz, this touching drama beautifully portrays the themes of hope, perseverance, and community. Its inspiring storyline highlighting resilience in the face of adversity is what makes the film a worthy addition to the list.

13. Layla M. (2016)

‘Layla M.’ is a Dutch movie that reveals a terrifying face of religion and spirituality. The plot follows 18-year-old Layla, a Dutch girl of Moroccan descent, who is irritated by the Islamophobia prevailing in society. As an extreme response to the religious apartheid of the society, she marries a radical Islamist and moves to Syria with him. But her Utopian preoccupations about radical Islam soon turn upside down as she finds it extremely hard to adjust to the patriarchal value system that governs society. Nora El Koussour plays the titular character of Layla in the movie. The film is directed by Mijke de Jong. ‘Layla M’ was the official entry of the Netherlands for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 90th Academy Awards.

12. Come Sunday (2018)

Written by Marcus Hinchey, ‘Come Sunday’ is a drama movie that stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Jason Segel, Condola Rashad, and Lakeith Stanfield. The Joshua Marston directorial follows Carlton Pearson, an internationally renowned and popular pastor who, after arriving at a shocking conclusion, risks his family, church, and everything else to spread the message. He soon begins to preach that there is no hell, a view that contradicts Christian beliefs. As a result, he is immediately branded as a heretic and is ostracized from the church. He now faces an uncertain future, but does he change his controversial stance?

11. Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)

‘Monty Python and the Holy Grail’ is a hilarious take on spirituality and faith. The plot is a parody of the legend of King Arthur’s quest for the Holy Grail and its consequent events. Set in 932 AD, King Arthur and Patsy, a musical Spamalot, comb through Britain in search of men to join the Knights of the Round Table. But when God appears to them on the way and asks Arthur to find the Holy Grail, their mission turns on its head. Made by the iconic British comedy troupe Monty Python, the movie is considered one of the best comedies ever made. The cast members include John Cleese, Eric Idle, Graham Chapman, Terry Jones, Michael Palin, and Terry Gilliam. ‘Monty Python and the Holy Grail’ is directed by Gilliam and Jones.

10. Life of Brian (1979)

British comedy group Monty Python’s comedy movie ‘Life of Brian’ is a walk on the tightrope between religious satire and blasphemy. The plot follows the titular character Brian Cohen (played by Graham Chapman), who is born on the same day as Jesus Christ! When the young Jewish man is mistaken for Jesus, the swap triggers a series of hilarious events. The movie is from the popular Monthy Python members Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones, and Michael Palin. ‘Life of Brian’ is directed by Terry Jones. In a THR report, the movie has been described as “a wacky, good-natured satire, carrying much more of a whimsical and friendly air than a sacrilegious flavor.”

9. PK (2014)

At times, it takes an outsider to raise questions about the status quo we are living in. In the Indian satire movie ‘PK,’ an alien who is stranded on Earth after a crash landing starts asking questions about things we believe as universal norms and rigid customs. The movie is a terrific portrayal of spirituality and religion as two institutions complimenting each other while cashing in on people’s vulnerabilities. The alien, PK, provokes the establishment with his innocent questions about religion, spirituality, beliefs, customs, laws, and many more. People even mistake him for god! He is beaten to a pulp, makes unlikely friends, and finds even love but no answers to his questions. ‘PK’ is Indian cinema at its absurdist and satirical best. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the movie features Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. ‘PK’ became one of the biggest hits of Indian cinema and garnered rave reviews from Indian and international critics.

8. The Devil All The Time (2020)

‘The Devil All The Time’ is a Gothic crime-thriller film directed by Antonio Campos. This tale, steeped in violence, faith, and darkness, is set in southern Ohio and West Virginia from the close of World War II to the 1960s. Based on the novel by Donald Ray Pollock, this gripping narrative weaves the stories of various deeply flawed individuals, including a tormented war veteran, Willard Russell (Bill Skarsgård), and his orphaned son, Arvin (Tom Holland).

The nefarious activities of serial killer duo Carl and Sandy Henderson and the twisted evangelism of preacher Roy further complicate this bleak landscape. Robert Pattinson, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, and Sebastian Stan round out an impressive ensemble cast. Through its multifaceted exploration of generational violence, faith, and redemption, the film delves deep into the soul’s murkiest corners. A rich tapestry of interconnected tales, the film confronts the dual nature of humanity, exposing both its darkest vices and its capacity for redemption.

7. IO (2019)

The Netflix film ‘IO’ is a meditative walk through themes like the fate of humanity, existence, identity, and our spiritual connection to Earth. The plot is set on a futuristic Earth destroyed by the greed of mankind. People are fleeing the planet which is not inhabitable anymore. The new human hotspot is Jupiter’s moon IO and the space beyond it. But some people stay behind, determined to fix Earth and make it glow like a blue diamond again.

Sam, who is a young scientist and daughter of a pro-Earth activist, decides to stay behind. Though she has a plan to save Earth, staying behind is dangerous because the atmosphere is running out of Oxygen. The key to Sam’s destiny is in the title of the movie, ‘IO,’ which stands for the mortal lover of Zeus and the mother of Hercules in mythology. ‘IO’ puts forward the complex connection between women, earth, fertility, and the phenomenon of “birth.” The movie, which stars Margaret Qualley, Anthony Mackie, and Danny Huston in the lead roles, is directed by Jonathan Helpert.

6. Miracles from Heaven (2016)

‘Miracles from Heaven’ is a Christian drama film directed by Patricia Riggen. Adapted from Christy Beam’s heartfelt account, ‘Miracles from Heaven: A Little Girl, Her Journey to Heaven, and Her Amazing Story of Healing,’ this film delves deep into the Beam family’s challenging journey. Confronted with the devastating news of their 10-year-old daughter Anna’s (Kylie Rogers) rare and incurable ailment, the Beam family finds their faith tested. As Christy (Jennifer Garner) fervently seeks medical solutions, a bizarre accident unfolds, leading to an inexplicable miracle that astounds even medical experts. Not only does Anna’s story inspire hope, but it reaffirms faith in the most trying of circumstances. A masterful blend of real-life events and divine intervention, the movie stands out as a testament to unwavering faith and the belief in miracles, making it a compelling choice for those looking to explore spirituality.

5. Ram Dass, Going Home (2017)

Produced by Further Pictures, ‘Ram Dass, Going Home’ is a short documentary that paints an inspiring portrait of the titular protagonist. The popular author and advocate for awareness of death and dying has, since the 60s, remained an influential spiritual figure by offering people much-needed guidance on life. While his unforgettable message continues to resonate with his followers, facing his own death now, Ram Dass must use his own philosophy of death and dying to face the final months of his life. The film revolves around his philosophy and work by trying to enlighten viewers with his thoughts on different aspects of life.

4. Fatima (2020)

Written by Barbara Nicolosi, Marco Pontecorvo, and Valerio D’Annunzio, ‘Fatima’ is a faith-based drama movie that features talented actors like Joaquim de Almeida, Goran Višnjić, Stephanie Gil, and Alejandra Howard. The movie revolves around three young children living in Fátima, Portugal, during World War I. When they witness the Virgin Mary’s several visitations, they are convinced that the only way to stop the war is by praying. As the news spreads, people from different parts of the world flock to the region with the hope of witnessing a miracle, while others try to convince the kids to renounce their official stories.

3. Tarung Sarung (2020)

Starring Panji Zoni, Yayan Ruhian, Maizura, and Cemal Faruk, ‘Tarung Sarung’ is an Indonesian drama movie produced by Chand Parwez Servia and Fiaz Servia. The Archie Hekagery directorial revolves around a young adult named Deni Ruso, who is born with a silver spoon and has to never work for anything in life. However, the life of the spoilt young man changes forever when he comes across an environmental activist who is outspoken about her beliefs and does not shy away from fighting for the greater good. Deni is forced to not only rethink his life choices but also come to terms with the harsh realities that he has so far somehow avoided facing.

2. Little Boy (2015)

‘Little Boy’ is a war-drama film helmed by the director Alejandro Gómez Monteverde. In the small town of O’Hare, California, eight-year-old Pepper Busbee (Jakob Salvati), fondly nicknamed ‘Little Boy,’ shares an unbreakable bond with his father, James (Michael Rapaport). When James is dispatched to combat, the distraught Pepper embarks on an extraordinary quest to bring him home. Driven by unwavering faith and inspired by a stage magician (Ben Chaplin), Pepper believes in the power of good deeds to precipitate miracles. Emily Watson, David Henrie, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa, and Tom Wilkinson contribute to the emotionally charged narrative that underscores the undying love between a father and son. Alejandro Gómez Monteverde presents a heartfelt tale of love, faith, and miracles that captivates in the face of despair, illuminating the strength of familial bonds.

1. Seven Years in Tibet (1997)

‘Seven Years in Tibet’ is a biographical war drama film directed by Jean-Jacques Annaud. Based on Heinrich Harrer’s memoir, ‘Seven Years in Tibet,’ the film navigates the transformative journey of Austrian mountaineer Heinrich Harrer (Brad Pitt). Seeking glory, Heinrich ventures to climb Nanga Parbat, leaving his pregnant wife behind. However, the outbreak of WWII has him arrested and placed in a P.O.W. Camp. After a daring escape, along with Peter Aufschnaiter (David Thewlis), they find themselves in the enigmatic city of Lhasa, where Heinrich’s friendship with the young Dalai Lama flourishes.

While acquainting the Dalai Lama with the outside world, Harrer finds himself deeply influenced by the teachings of Buddhism. This film not only showcases a captivating plot but also provides a poignant commentary on the resilience of the human spirit amidst political upheaval. Its portrayal of Tibet’s rich culture and the profound relationship between Harrer and the Dalai Lama makes it a must-watch for spiritual seekers.

