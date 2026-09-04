Lily Collins’ remarkable career is a testament to her versatility. After starting her career as a child actor, she rose to fame with her supporting role in the 2009 sports film ‘The Blind Side.’ She then took on challenging roles in ‘Priest’ and ‘Abduction.’ Her enchanting portrayal of Snow White in ‘Mirror Mirror’ earned her critical acclaim, and she continued to shine with her appearances in ‘Stuck in Love’ and ‘The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones.’ Collins’ career soared with ‘Rules Don’t Apply,’ in which her portrayal of Marla Mabrey resulted in her first Golden Globe nomination.

She also impressed with her performance in ‘To the Bone,’ a film tackling anorexia, showcasing her depth as an actress. Her talent extended to Netflix’s hit series ‘Emily in Paris,’ which earned her a second Golden Globe nod. The actress is going to continue to impress the audience as she has some exciting projects lined up in the future. Here is a list of all the upcoming films and TV shows of Lily Collins!

1. Emily in Paris Season 6 (December 24, 2026)

Netflix’s rom-com drama series ‘Emily in Paris’ will be back for its sixth and final season. The returning cast includes Lily Collins as Emily, Ashley Park as Mindy Chen, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Lucien Laviscount as Alfie, Samuel Arnold as Julien, and Bruno Gouery as Luc. Season 5 also explored a more mature storyline as Emily navigated life in Rome and new relationships. That emotional direction may continue in Season 6, which will also add Greece to the map of Emily’s travels. The show is created by Darren Star. Filming has wrapped. Season 6 will arrive on December 24, 2026.

2. Close Personal Friends (TBA)

Collins, Brie Larson, Jack Quaid, and Henry Golding will star in Jason Orley’s comedy drama ‘Close Personal Friends.’ The plot, penned by Isaac Aptaker and Jason Orley, centers on a couple that befriends a celebrity couple while on a trip to Santa Barbara. However, personal lines get crossed, and awkward hilarity ensues. The cast also includes Meghan Markle, Natasia Demetriou, Patti Harrison, April Bowlby, Anna Konkle, Bairavi Manoharan, and Dustin Demri-Burns. The Prime Video movie has completed post-production and awaits a release date.

3. Halo of Stars (TBA)

‘Halo of Stars’ is a drama film set against the backdrop of a small traveling circus and follows a clown and his young daughter who guide each other through the everyday mysteries of love, magic, and loss. Collins stars in the film as Misty Dawn and is joined by Holliday Grainger as Emm, Lukas Haas as Vander, Harry Treadaway as Chicci, Nikola Djuricko as John, Keti Mchedlishvili as Keto, János Derzsi as Valentin, and others. Stacy Martin is also cast. The film, written and directed by Anthony Luke Lucero, is currently in post-production with no release date yet.

4. The Accomplice (TBA)

Collins was roped in for a series adaptation of Lisa Lutz’s novel by Amazon Studios. The news was first reported in 2022, but there hasn’t been much talk about the project since. Olivia Milch was adapting the screenplay. The story follows Luna Grey and Owen Mann, best friends in college, who bonded forever by an unexplained death in their social circle. Their lives are once again rocked years later when Owen’s wife is brutally murdered. More details regarding the rest of the cast and production are awaited.

5. Untitled Breakfast at Tiffany’s Making of Film (TBA)

Lily Collins will play Audrey Hepburn in an upcoming movie about the making of the 1961 classic ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s.’ Based on the Sam Wasson book ‘Fifth Avenue, 5 A.M.: Audrey Hepburn, Breakfast at Tiffany’s and the Dawn of the Modern Woman,’ Alena Smith is writing the script. The story tracks the iconic film through pre-production, on-set issues, and its release, which became a watershed moment in film, fashion, and culture. A director has yet to be found.

6. Untitled Polly Pocket Movie (TBA)

Collins will star in an upcoming yet-untitled live-action Polly Pocket movie, with Reese Witherspoon recently coming on board the project as a producer through her Hello Sunshine company. Jordan Weiss and Dan Brier will write the script. Polly Pocket is a popular children’s toy set introduced by Mattel in the late 1980s. There have been television shows, games, and toys made on them. Details regarding production are awaited.

7. Titan (TBA)

Collins will star in the upcoming survival thriller movie ‘Titan.’ The rest of the cast remains unconfirmed for now. The film is written and directed by Austin Bunn. The story follows a young musician (Collins) on a quest to understand the life of her environmental activist sister, who was killed years earlier in a fall in a remote redwood tree grove. She asks an associate of her sister to take her to the same location, putting herself in peril. ‘Titan’ is in pre-production, and updates on the production are awaited.

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