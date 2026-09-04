Kumail Nanjiani is known for his comedic brilliance, which has earned him great cinematic success. The actor started his career as a stand-up comedian and later made appearances in shows like ‘Michael & Michael Have Issues’ and ‘The Colbert Report’ and films like ‘The Five-Year Engagement’ and ‘Hell Baby.’ In 2017, Nanjiani achieved a career-defining moment with the release of ‘The Big Sick,’ a romantic comedy he co-wrote with his wife Emily V. Gordon, based on their real-life love story. The actor’s success continued with his role in the CBS All Access revival of ‘The Twilight Zone,’ earning him an Emmy nomination. His popularity reached new heights when he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in ‘Eternals,’ portraying Kingo. The actor now has some interesting projects in the pipeline, which will further establish him as a versatile performer in the entertainment world. Here is a list of all the upcoming movies and TV shows of Kumail Nanjiani!

1. See You When I See You (2026)

Nanjiani will star in Jay Duplass’s comedy movie ‘See You When I See You,’ which is all set for release in 2026. Based on Adam Cayton-Holland’s memoir, the story follows a comedy writer who, with help from his family, battles PTSD after the tragic death of his sister. Joining Nanjiani in the cast are Kaitlyn Dever, David Duchovny, Hope Davis, Lucy Boynton, Christian Shupe, Cooper Raiff, and Poorna Jagannathan. ‘See You When I See You’ premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2026. A 2026 release date is awaited.

2. The Comeback King (February 5, 2027)

Nanjiani will be seen alongside Madelyn Cline, Glen Powell, Cristin Milioti, Stavros Halkias, and Tig Notaro in Judd Apatow’s comedy movie ‘The Comeback King.’ The story, penned by Apatow and Powell, follows a country western star (Powell) who experiences a dramatic downfall and must navigate his career in free fall. Cline will play the star’s girlfriend. The cast also includes Holly J. Barrett and Atsuko Okatsuka. Post-production is underway, and the movie will be released on February 5, 2027.

3. The Screener (TBA)

Nanjiani will star alongside Jim Cummings, Daryl Sabara, Creed Bratton, Alissa Filoramo, and Jack Doolan in the crime comedy series ‘The Screener.’ Created by Jim Cummings and written by Cummings and PJ McCabe, the action takes place after a young independent filmmaker’s feature is uploaded by her agency, without her permission, to its internal server. From there, the movie, which includes nude scenes with the actor-director, leaks onto the internet. The entire case is brought to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office, which makes the unusual decision to pursue a RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) case against the big, three-letter agency. The cast also includes Jon Rudnitsky, Nicholas Logan, Kiarra Hamagami Goldberg, Shereen Lani Younes, Boni Mata, B.K. Cannon, and Rachelle Carson-Begley. ‘The Screener’ had its world premiere at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival. It has yet to get a distributor.

4. Green Bank (TBA)

Nanjiani will star alongside Tatiana Maslany, Jim Belushi, Brittany O’Grady, and Hannah Marks in Josh Ruben’s indie sci-fi creature horror movie ‘Green Bank.’ Written by Aaron Horwitz, the story is set in Green Bank, West Virginia, a real-world town that has been known since the late 1950s for having a “quiet zone” that severely limits radio and electronic transmissions due to scientific research being conducted in the area. It has since been expanded to include Wi-Fi and cell service. We follow infant sleep-trainer Sloan (O’Grady), who realizes that the parents of the child she’s caring for are much more than the clueless yuppies they seem to be. Post-production is underway, and a release date is awaited.

5. Thread: An Insidious Tale (TBA)

Nanjiani is venturing into the horror genre by starring in ‘Thread: An Insidious Tale,’ a new installment in the ‘Insidious’ film franchise. The movie revolves around a couple who travel back in time with the help of a spell to prevent the death of their young daughter. However, the two have to face the dire consequences of their actions. Nanjiani and Mandy Moore essay the roles of the couple, while the rest of the cast is yet to be revealed.

The mystery film is reported to be an offshoot of the ‘Insidious’ franchise and would not be a continuation of the original film series. The movie is written and will be directed by Jeremy Slater, who previously worked as a writer of movies like ‘The Lazarus Effect’ and ‘Fantastic Four.’ Filming has wrapped, and a release date is awaited.

6. Very Young Frankenstein (TBA)

Nanjiani will be seen alongside Zach Galifianakis, Dolly Wells, and Spencer House in FX’s upcoming comedy series ‘Very Young Frankenstein.’ The show is inspired by the Mel Brooks-Gene Wilder film ‘Young Frankenstein,’ of 1974. The story follows Frederick Frankenstein, grandson of Victor Frankenstein, who is embarrassed by his family’s macabre legacy and hopes to distance himself from it. The cast also includes Adrienne McQueen, Cary Elwes, Nikki Crawford, and Kristof Konrad. The show will stream on Hulu. ‘Very Young Frankenstein’ is in post-production, and the release date is awaited.

7. The White Lotus Season 4 (TBA)

HBO Max’s thriller anthology series ‘The White Lotus’ has been renewed for its fourth season. Events will unfold at the Château de la Messardière in Saint-Tropez, France. The cast includes Nanjiani, Helena Bonham Carter, Heather Graham, Alexander Ludwig, AJ Michalka, Steve Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Marissa Long, Chris Messina, Sandra Bernhard, Ari Graynor, Dylan Ennis, Vincent Cassel, Corentin Fila, Nadia Tereszkiewicz, Chloe Bennet, Max Greenfield, Charlie Hall, Jarrad Paul, Frida Gustavsson, Rosie Perez, Tobias Santelmann, Ben Schnetzer, and Laura Smet. Filming is underway.

8. Sex Criminals (TBA)

‘Sex Criminals’ is an upcoming Prime Video series written by Kumail Nanjiani, his wife Emily V. Gordon, and Tze Chun from Image Comics’s ‘Sex Criminals,’ by Matt Fraction and Chip Zdarsky. The eight-episode show follows Suze, a normal girl with an extraordinary ability: when she has sex, she stops time. One night, she meets Jon, who has the same gift. So they decide to have sex, stop time, and rob banks. The cast includes Nanjiani, Imogen Poots, John Reynolds, Pamela Adlon, BD Wong, Ashleigh Cummings, and Ayden Mayeri. Filming is underway.

9. Howl (TBA)

Nanjiani will direct and star in ‘Howl,’ a horror comedy feature that has landed recently at Orion Pictures. The story is written by Madison Vanderberg and follows a famous but notoriously troubled actor who announces on a talk show that in less than an hour, he’ll turn into a werewolf- on live TV. Scripting is underway.

10. All Day and All Night (TBA)

Nanjiani, John Leguizamo, O’Shea Jackson Jr., and Josh Hartnett have been cast in Tommy Wirkola’s action thriller movie ‘All Day and All Night.’ Written by Wirkola and John Niven, the story follows a reformed bank robber who returns to crime to pay for his daughter’s Harvard tuition, only to end up on a reality TV show while evading both the police and mobsters. Dan Fogler is also cast. Filming will take place in Norway between October and December 2026.

10. A Guy Walks into a Bar (TBA)

Nanjiani will star alongside Sam Rockwell in Gary Fleder’s comedy movie ‘A Guy Walks into a Bar.’ The story, written by Scott Rosenberg, observes a mild-mannered new father (Nanjiani), who strikes up a friendship with a charismatic but mysterious man (Rockwell) at a bar and soon suspects that he is keeping an unsettling secret. Currently in pre-production, ‘A Guy Walks into a Bar’ awaits more details regarding the rest of the cast and production.

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