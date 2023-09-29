Kumail Nanjiani is known for his comedic brilliance, which has earned him great cinematic success. The actor started his career as a stand-up comedian and later made appearances in shows like ‘Michael & Michael Have Issues’ and ‘The Colbert Report’ and films like ‘The Five-Year Engagement’ and ‘Hell Baby.’ In 2017, Nanjiani achieved a career-defining moment with the release of ‘The Big Sick,’ a romantic comedy he co-wrote with his wife Emily V. Gordon, based on their real-life love story. The film received critical acclaim, earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay. The actor’s success continued with his role in the CBS All Access revival of ‘The Twilight Zone,’ earning him an Emmy nomination.

Nanjiani also lends his voice to Pawny in ‘Men in Black: International’ and stars in ‘Stuber,’ showcasing his comedic talent on the big screen. In 2020, he wrote and executive produced the Apple TV+ anthology series ‘Little America,’ which focused on immigrant stories. He stars alongside Issa Rae in the romantic comedy film ‘The Lovebirds’ and reached new heights when he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in ‘Eternals,’ portraying Kingo. Throughout his career, Nanjiani has proven himself as a multifaceted talent, excelling in stand-up comedy, acting, and writing. The actor now has some interesting projects in the pipeline which are further going to establish him as a versatile performer in the entertainment world. Here is a list of all the upcoming movies and TV shows of Kumail Nanjiani!

1. Migration (2023)

Nanjiani is lending his voice in an animated film titled ‘Migration.’ The comedy film follows the Mallards, a family of ducks, as the father, Mack, wants to keep his family safe paddling around their New England pond, on the other hand, the mother, Pam, wants to move and show their kids Dax and Gwen the world. Pam eventually convinces Mack for the trip and the family heads on a journey from New York City to Jamaica. However, the plans go awry, and the family sets out on an adventure, making new friends, expanding their horizons, and learning more about themselves and about each other.

The film features Nanjiani’s voice as Mack, while Elizabeth Banks (‘Charlie’s Angels’ and ‘Walk of Shame’) voices Pam, Caspar Jennings (‘Operation Mincemeat’ and ‘Sing 2’) voices Dax, and Tresi Gazal voices Gwen. The cast also includes Keegan-Michael Key (‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’) as Delroy, Carol Kane (‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’) as Erin, Danny DeVito (‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’) as Dan, David Mitchell (‘Up All Night’ and ‘Upstart Crow’) as the yogic leader of a duck farm, and Awkwafina (‘Crazy Rich Asians’ and ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’) as the leader of a New York City pigeon gang. The project is helmed by Benjamin Renner with Guylo Homsy serving as the co-director. The action film is slated to release in cinemas on December 22, 2023. You can check out the film’s official trailer here.

2. Ghostbusters Sequel (2024)

A sequel to the 2021 hit ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ is currently in the works with Nanjiani starring in an undisclosed role. The film franchise follows a group of eccentric parapsychologists who investigate, encounter, and capture supernatural beings like ghosts, demigods, and demons. The plot details for the new installment have been kept under wraps as of now.

The cast also includes Carrie Coon as Callie Spengler, Paul Rudd as Gary Grooberson, Finn Wolfhard as Trevor Spengler, Mckenna Grace as Phoebe Spengler, Logan Kim as Podcast, Celeste O’Connor as Lucky Domingo, and Bill Murray as Dr. Peter Venkman, who are all reprising their roles from the previous film. The fantasy film also stars Dan Aykroyd as Dr. Raymond “Ray” Stantz, Ernie Hudson as Dr. Winston Zeddemore, Annie Potts as Janine Melnitz, and William Atherton as Walter Peck, along with Patton Oswalt, James Acaster, and Emily Alyn Lind. The comedy film, directed by Gil Kenan, is currently in the filming stage and is scheduled to be released on March 29, 2024.

3. Thread: An Insidious Tale (TBA)

Nanjiani is venturing into the horror genre by starring in ‘Thread: An Insidious Tale,’ a new installment in the ‘Insidious’ film franchise. The movie revolves around a couple who travel back in time with the help of a spell to prevent the death of their young daughter. However, the two have to face dire consequences of their action. Nanjiani and Mandy Moore essay the roles of the couple, while the rest of the cast is yet to be revealed.

The mystery film is reported to be an offshoot of the ‘Insidious’ franchise and would not be a continuation of the original film series. The movie is written and directed by Jeremy Slater, who previously worked as a writer of movies like ‘The Lazarus Effect’ and ‘Fantastic Four.’ The project is currently in the pre-production stage and its release date has not been confirmed as of now.

4. Homeland Elegies (TBA)

‘Homeland Elegies’ is a series adaptation of Ayad Akhtar’s 2020 book of the same name. While not much is revealed about the plot, the drama series is said to be a blend of facts and fiction that tells an epic story of identity and belonging in post-Trump America. Nanjiani is currently the only actor attached to the project, which he also executive produces. The FX miniseries is directed by Oren Moverman, known for helming the films ‘The Dinner,’ ‘Time Out of Mind,’ and ‘The Messenger.’ The project was announced in 2021. However, no recent developments concerning the production have been reported ever since.

5. The Doubtful Guest (TBA)

Nanjiani is teaming up with his wife Emily V. Gordon to write the screenplay of ‘The Doubtful Guest,’ a film adaptation of Edward Gorey’s illustrated book of the same name. The actor also stars in the movie, while the rest of the cast remains undisclosed for now. The family film revolves around a charming and mischievous penguin-like creature who arrives at a family-owned bed and breakfast and turns everyone’s life upside down. The project is helmed by ‘The Flash’ and ‘It’ director Andy Muschietti. The film was announced to be in development in 2021. However, there haven’t been any further updates regarding its production.

