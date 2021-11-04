Where Was Eternals Filmed?

Marvel’s epic superhero film ‘Eternals’ centers around the immortal alien race, the Eternals, who band together after thousands of years to protect Earth from the Deviants, their evil counterparts. Led by Ajak, the Eternals assemble upon returning from different parts of the world to resolve their internal conflicts and safeguard the human race from the Deviants’ attacks. The 26th film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), ‘Eternals’ marks a change from the typical superhero productions by filming the majority of the scenes in real locations rather than relying on blue or green screen studios completely. Directed by Chloé Zhao, the film offers a distinct visual appeal that is organic, original, and true to the narrative. Inspired by the revolutionary transition, we have covered the filming locations of ‘Eternals’ in detail. Let’s take a look!

Eternals Filming Locations

The filming of ‘Eternals’ took place in Spain, England, and the USA. The principal photography of the film began in July 2019, in Buckinghamshire, England. The principal filming wrapped in February 2020, right before the global entertainment production is affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. A set of reshoots reportedly took place in November 2020 and additional filming in February 2021.

As the film presents the backstory of individual superheroes and their homeland, ‘Eternals’ is set in Mesopotamia, Babylon, India, South Dakota, Alaska, and the Amazon rainforest. The locations in Spain and England mostly stand-in for these settings in the film. Now, let’s take a closer look at the filming locations.

Canary Islands, Spain

The Canary Islands is a Spanish archipelago that situates in the Atlantic Ocean. The archipelago consists of eight main islands and numerous other small islands. In the southernmost region of Spain, the Islands are one of the major tourist attractions of the country. The islands of Fuerteventura and Lanzarote, the second and fourth largest islands in the archipelago stand in for Mesopotamia, Babylon, and Australian Outback in the film.

On Fuerteventura, filming took place at several locations across the island. Penitas Gorge, a narrow valley in Betancuria Rural Park features in the film. La Solapa Beach, known for its black-sand beach, also features in the film, prominently in the scene where the Eternals assembles. Corralejo sand dunes and Buen Paso palm groves also serve as the locations for the film.

On Lanzarote, the filming was done around the Cuervo Volcano, one of the most accessible volcanoes in the region with even access to the crater. The filming also reportedly took place in Charco de Los Clicos, where the crater of an extinct volcano submerges into the Atlantic Ocean to form a lagoon. The volcanic scenery of Rodeos Mountain in the Los Volcanes Natural Park is apparently part of the locations of the film.

Buckinghamshire, England

The principal photography of the film began in Buckinghamshire, at the Pinewood Studios. The film and television studio is located in the village of Iver Heath. The home of the ‘James Bond’ franchise, ‘Eternals’ was filmed in a number of stages in the studio upon constructing grand sets by the production design team. Black Park, 618-acre heath and woodland, stands in for the Aztec pyramid setting. Black Park situates adjacent to Pinewood Studios and serves as a pivotal location for ‘Harry Potter’ film series.

London, England

London, the capital city of England is one of the principal locations of ‘Eternals.’ At the film’s start, Sersi emerges from the Piccadilly Circus, a road junction in Westminster at London’s West End. The filming also took place in Hampstead Heath, a 790-acre ancient London heath. Parliament Hill, located on the southeast corner of Hampstead Heath, is used for filming as the Hill offers a magnificent view of London.

Camden Town also serves as a location for the film. Situated in northwest London, the filming took place in Camden Lock, by the Regent’s Canal. The iconic Belsize Park in Camden also serves as a location for ‘Eternals.’

Oxford, England

The University of Oxford, situated at Wellington Square, Oxford is featured in the film. The filming also took place in the University’s Museum of Natural History, situated at Parks Road, Oxford. The museum contains the University’s natural history specimens. As per the sources, the filming included Angelina Jolie (Thena), Richard Madden (Ikaris), and Salma Hayek (Ajak).

Other Locations in England

Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire, which homes the renowned Stonehenge stands in for the South Dakota ranch of Ajak. The chalk plateau is one of the prominent remaining grasslands in northwest Europe. Swinley Forest in Berkshire is where the scenes set in Alaska were filmed.

Los Angeles, California

The additional filming of ‘Eternals’ was completed in Los Angeles in February 2021. The filming took place in W 5th Street and S Spring Street.

