30 Best Romantic Movies on Netflix (July 2024)

When it comes to movies, romance is perhaps the most personal genre, right next to drama, where viewers visit not just to be entertained but to find their own reflections. A romantic movie evokes a blend of emotions, capturing everything from the exhilaration of first love to the sour taste of unfulfilled promises, making it a mirror of our own experiences and desires. The genre transcends simple storytelling, inviting viewers to tag along with the fictional couples, deeply analyzing and judging their every move.

Fortunately, the big streaming giants take care of their subscribers in this regard, offering a variety of romantic films from charming teenage tales and sci-fi-infused stories to classic tearjerkers and bittersweet commentaries on soulmates. For fans of the romance genre, here are 30 romance movies on Netflix that cater to all of your tastes and preferences.

30. Sierra Burgess is a Loser (2018)

‘Sierra Burgess is a Loser’ is a modern take on French playwright Edmond Rostand’s classic ‘Cyrano de Bergerac’ that brings the story to high school. The adaptation replaces Cyrano with Sierra Burgess (Shannon Purser), an intelligent but socially awkward teenager caught up in a case of mistaken identity. When popular cheerleader Veronica (Kristine Froseth) gives Jamey (Noah Centineo) Sierra’s number instead of her own, Sierra and Jamey begin a relationship through text messages.

When Veronica’s college boyfriend breaks up with her, citing her lack of intelligence, she seeks Sierra’s help and, in return, trains Sierra to become worthy of Jamey. Directed by Ian Samuels, the coming-of-age tale captures the innocence of adolescence, carrying a strong message of identity as the characters aim to change themselves to seek the attention of others. You can find the movie here.

29. Find Me Falling (2024)

Directed by Stelana Kliris, ‘Find Me Falling‘ takes place in the sun-kissed landscapes of Cyprus, revolving around a protagonist who is going through an equally dark phase. Upon relocating to the island country to escape the desperation of his past, John Allman, a former rockstar, discovers his new home is an infamous suicide spot. As he erects fences to keep people out, John befriends local villagers, who encourage him to meet new women.

Reluctantly agreeing, he starts socializing and rediscovers the brighter side of life. A plot twist ensues with the return of his past love, Sia, reigniting old feelings. Facing a pivotal decision, John and his former flame find themselves in a subtle romance drama that explores heartbreak and melancholy while highlighting the importance of moving on and forming new social connections. The film combines beautiful scenery with a poignant narrative, delivering a compelling story about healing and rediscovery. ‘Find Me Falling’ can be checked out here.

28. Love Wedding Repeat (2020)

A remake of the 2012 French film ‘Plan de Table’ by Francis Nief and Christelle Raynal, ‘Love Wedding Repeat‘ revolves around the classic trope of saving a wedding day, albeit with a fresh twist. Directed by Dean Craig, the film is told from the point-of-view of the bride’s brother, Jack (Sam Claflin), who must ensure his sister Hayley’s (Eleanor Tomlinson) wedding goes off without a hitch. He faces challenges from Dina (Olivia Munn), his old flame; Marc (Jack Farthing), an uninvited classmate of Hayley’s intent on ruining the occasion; and Bryan (Joel Fry), a sedated maid of honor.

An innovative twist shifts the movie into the realm of alternate realities, giving Jack the chance to undo the mayhem. This allows the film to thrive in comedic unpredictability while presenting a refreshing take on the challenges of love and jealousy. Viewers can find ‘Love Wedding Repeat’ here.

27. All the Bright Places (2020)

This adaptation of Jennifer Niven’s novel brings to life a nuanced and introspective drama rooted in past trauma and survivor’s guilt. Directed by Brett Haley, ‘All the Bright Places‘ stars Elle Fanning as Violet Markey and Justice Smith as Theodore “Theo” Finch. The story follows these high school students as they extend a helping hand to each other, breaking free from fear and insecurity.

Through their journey of self-discovery, they find solace in one another while navigating personal challenges. The film addresses themes of depression and loss with sensitivity and authenticity. The chemistry between Fanning and Smith adds depth to the narrative, making it a moving exploration of love and resilience amidst life’s often unnoticed moments. ‘All the Bright Places’ is available here for you to watch.

26. Malcolm & Marie (2021)

‘Euphoria‘ creator Sam Levinson reunited with Zendaya to direct this raw and intimate relationship drama. Co-starring John David Washington, ‘Malcolm & Marie‘ narrates the events of a single night. Rooted in emotional conversations between filmmaker Malcolm Elliott and his girlfriend, Marie Jones, the story unfolds after they return from the premiere of his movie. Shot in black and white, these discussions ensue after Marie points out being completely left out of Malcolm’s speech.

The on-screen chemistry between the lead actors paints a colorful picture of misunderstandings and how they affect relationships and cause old resentments to resurface. Moreover, the movie provides a subtle commentary on the complexities of artistic expression. The minimalist setting and Levinson’s direction capture these themes efficiently, heightening the emotional stakes, as well as the vulnerabilities the characters let out. ‘Malcolm & Marie’ is available on Netflix here.

25. When We First Met (2018)

This delightful time-travel film stands out for its unique twist on the romantic comedy genre. Diverging from the predictable nature of contemporary love stories, ‘When We First Met’ embodies a narrative reminiscent of ‘Groundhog Day,’ evoking philosophical concepts. Adam DeVine stars as Noah Ashby, a guy hopelessly in love with Avery (Alexandra Daddario). Things take a fantastical turn when a magical photo booth allows Noah to return to the night he met Avery at a party.

In another major twist, the couple’s future immediately changes, forcing Noah to experience various scenarios awaiting him after he wins her heart. The comedy features supporting performances by Shelley Hennig as Carrie and Robbie Amell as Ethan, Avery’s boyfriend. Despite its otherworldly elements, ‘When We First Met’ evokes relatable emotions from true love to overthinking. Additionally, DeVine’s comic timing, along with Ari Sandel’s direction, fuels humor with unforeseen situations, offering both laughs and edge-of-the-seat mystery. You can watch it here.

24. The Kissing Booth (2018)

Writer-director Vince Marcello adapted Beth Reekles’ novel of the same name into this charming teen romance. ‘The Kissing Booth’ stars Joey King as Elle Evans, a high school junior who finds herself in a complicated situation when she falls for her best friend’s older brother, the popular bad boy Noah Flynn (Jacob Elordi). As Elle and Noah get closer, her budding romantic relationship challenges her lifelong friendship with Lee (Joel Courtney).

The plot thickens at a kissing booth during the school fundraiser, transforming their relationships into a full-fledged love triangle. The high school comedy leverages its setting to generate laughs, while King’s portrayal of a deeply conflicted Elle adds depth. The interpersonal relationships between the leads, along with the engaging storyline, firmly establish ‘The Kissing Booth‘ in Netflix’s roster. ‘The Kissing Booth’ is available here

23. Irreplaceable You (2018)

Director Stephanie Laing captures the heartbreaking drama in ‘Irreplaceable You’ in an intimate manner. The central couple in the narrative, Sam (Michiel Huisman) and Abbie (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) have been together since age 8 and are looking forward to their engagement. However, their plans are shattered when Abbie is diagnosed with terminal cancer. As the title suggests, Abbie decides to find a replacement and a new potential partner for Sam, fearing the emptiness her loss will cause him. Despite Sam’s efforts to deny the inevitable, the reality of their situation becomes increasingly apparent. Director Stephanie Laing captures this heartbreaking drama in an intimate manner. Unlike many romantic dramas, ‘Irreplaceable You’ is rooted in despair and focuses on the inevitable separation rather than the union of the couple. You can watch this drama here.

22. Falling Inn Love (2019)

Directed by Roger Kumble, a veteran in coming-of-age films, ‘Falling Inn Love‘ unites strangers in a novel way. San Francisco-based Gabriela Diaz (Christina Milian) arrives in New Zealand after winning a local inn in a contest, only to realize it’s good for nothing. Discovering its poor condition, she hires contractor Jake Taylor (Adam Demos) to help renovate the place with ambitions to start a business.

Recently heartbroken by a non-committed boyfriend, Gabriela finds her heart healing as she works with Jake, while the latter also opens up about his tragic past and shares her feelings. Set against the stunning backdrop of New Zealand, ‘Falling Inn Love’ offers visual treats and plenty of entertainment as characters clash over minor details concerning the inn’s appearance. Alongside the romance, the film also shines in its workplace-based subplot, offering something new to viewers. You may watch ‘Falling Inn Love’ here.

21. Loving Annabelle (2006)

Written and directed by Katherine Brooks, this coming-of-age drama revolves around Annabelle Tillman (Erin Kelly), a girl entering a new all-girls boarding school after two consecutive expulsions. The Catholic surroundings and strict rules of the institute and dormitory do not sit well with Annabelle, a proud, intelligent girl who is open about being lesbian. When Simone Bradley (Diane Gaidry), an understanding and compromising teacher, enters her life, Annabelle is taken aback by the former’s helpfulness.

Despite Simone’s earlier resistance and the numerous risks involved, a passionate affair follows. The film, loosely based on Christa Winsloe’s play ‘Gestern und heute’ and the subsequent German film adaptation ‘Mädchen in Uniform,’ blurs the line between right and wrong as Annabelle defies conventionalism at every point. Moreover, it authentically recreates the atmosphere of societal restrictions by presenting forbidden love and fear in a contemporary setting. You can find out more about this 2000s movie here.

20. Falling for Christmas (2022)

‘Falling for Christmas’ marks the first instance of Lindsay Lohan headlining a feel-good romantic comedy after nearly 15 years. The actress appears as Sierra Belmont, a hotel chain heiress and newly appointed vice president of a resort. Directed by Janeen Damian, the movie deviates from the traditional spoiled rich girl narrative. Instead, Sierra, who is not interested in inheriting her father’s business, accidentally falls from a mountain, which leaves her unconscious and with amnesia.

Chord Overstreet enters as Jake Russell, a lodge owner who shelters Sierra until she regains her memory. To repay his kindness, Sierra starts helping Jake expand his business over Christmas, and their mutual care transforms into affection. The film embraces old-school warmth and comfort with themes of holidays and family bonds. Viewers can watch ‘Falling for Christmas’ here.

19. Holidate (2020)

Director John Whitesell’s ‘Holidate’ is a charming holiday-themed romance featuring Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey as Sloane and Jackson. The characters are shown to hate the festive season due to the pressure and judgment they face from their families about their single status. When Sloane and Jackson unexpectedly meet, their mutual dislike for holidays makes them make a unique pact: to be each other’s plus-ones for every holiday gathering over the next year.

What begins as a convenient arrangement to dodge family questions slowly becomes more profound. As they attend various holiday celebrations, their initial animosity turns into genuine affection. The film not only delivers a fresh take on the classic holiday romance but also brings out the repression of loneliness that causes its leads to distance themselves from the company. Despite occasional profanities, the film remains accessible and heartwarming, making it a delightful watch for the holiday season. Viewers can enjoy ‘Holidate’ here.

18. Lady Chatterley’s Lover (2022)

‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’ adapts D.H. Lawrence’s eponymous story of love and passion to the screen. The period drama follows Lady Constance Chatterley (Emma Corrin) as she finds herself trapped in a loveless marriage to Sir Clifford Chatterley (Matthew Duckett). Her life takes a turn when she embarks on a passionate affair with the estate’s gamekeeper, Oliver Mellors (Jack O’Connell).

Directed by Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre, the film portrays the intense and forbidden romance between Constance and Mellors, showcasing how a loveless marriage can strip away one’s personal freedom and strain lifelong desires. The production design and cinematography beautifully reflect the essence of early 20th-century England. ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’ is available here for you to watch.

17. We Couldn’t Become Adults (2021)

Directed by Yoshihiro Mori, ‘We Couldn’t Become Adults’ is based on the novel of the same name by Moegara. The movie presents a surrealist exploration of the life of its middle-aged protagonist, Makoto. The film alternates between the present and the 1990s, evoking a sense of nostalgia. Makoto’s life is disrupted when he receives a friend request from Kaori Karo, an ex-girlfriend who left him years ago to pursue her dreams, finding their relationship too ordinary. However, she has now settled into an unremarkable life, far from the aspirations she once chased.

The startling revelation stirs deep emotions in Makoto as he reflects on their past and how it shaped his life. As he reminisces about their past and the impact Kaori had on his life, the film explores themes of lost love, dreams, aging, and loneliness. It resonates with viewers by highlighting the emotional weight of missed opportunities and the “what if” scenarios of having sufficient resources and freedom to pursue one’s passions versus remaining stuck in dead-end lives. You can access ‘We Couldn’t Become Adults’ here.

16. A Jazzman’s Blues (2022)

This Tyler Perry production carves out a romantic drama from a murder mystery setting. The story begins in 1987, when the mother of Horace John Boyd, commonly known as Bayou (Joshua Boone), requests the district attorney to reopen the case of her son’s murder. She also hands him some crucial letters from Bayou’s life, which leads the investigators to a series of flashbacks from the 1940s. The film recounts Bayou’s struggles as a failed musician who was often ridiculed by his father and how it led him to meet Leanne Jean Harper, affectionately called Bucket (Solea Pfeiffer).

Already a social outcast who is looked down upon by the community and is sexually abused by her grandfather, Bucket accepts Bayou, and a passionate love affair ensues. Their forbidden romance is marked by societal rejection and personal hardship, adding depth to their bond. ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ not only explores themes of love and loss but also highlights the impact of racial and social tensions on their lives. Moreover, Perry’s direction adequately balances these tragic and emotional angles with the central mystery, constantly reminding viewers of the haunting fate that awaits Bayou. You can watch the movie here.

15. Persuasion (2022)

This epic adaptation of Jane Austen’s final novel, ‘Persuasion,’ features Dakota Johnson as Anne Elliot, a woman in her twenties who remains unmarried eight years after being persuaded to end her engagement with Frederick Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis) — a young and dashing Royal Navy lieutenant — due to his lower social standing. When the latter returns to her life as a successful captain, Anne, who has faced years of loneliness, reconnects with him and rekindles old feelings.

However, this reunion is complicated by the presence of other women vying for Frederick’s affection and the same old family and friends once again taking charge of the situation. ‘Persuasion’ remains faithful to Austen’s original work, highlighting the often harsh realities of Georgian-era England, where women, even from affluent families, were frequently manipulated by their families and society in their marital choices. You can watch ‘Persuasion’ here.

14. The Last Letter from Your Lover (2021)

Directed by Augustine Frizzell, ‘The Last Letter from Your Lover’ is an adaptation of Jojo Moyes’ novel of the same name, featuring intertwining stories across different timelines linked by a series of letters. In the flashback sequences taking place in 1965, Jennifer Stirling (Shailene Woodley), the wife of a wealthy businessman, suffers memory loss from an accident and searches for the origins of letters she cannot remember. Simultaneously, modern-day London-based journalist Ellie Haworth (Felicity Jones) comes across the same letters and attempts to uncover the identities of the mysterious couple — J and B — who communicated through these letters.

As Ellie fully dives into the past, the letters leave their mark on her developing romantic feelings for her colleague, archivist Rory McCallan (Nabhaan Rizwan). ‘The Last Letter from Your Lover’ heightens intrigue with each scene, bridging gaps between individuals as well as eras and blending professional research with personal discovery, creating a compelling narrative about love, memory, and the impact of past relationships on the present. The movie is available to watch here.

13. Elisa & Marcela (2019)

This black-and-white Spanish biographical drama recounts the struggles faced by Elisa Sanchez Loriga due to the prohibition of same-sex marriage in late 19th and early 20th century Spain. Natalia de Molina steps into the shoes of Elisa, who makes a historical decision following fifteen years of a concealed relationship. To marry her lover Marcela Gracia Ibeas (Greta Fernández), Elisa disguises herself as a man named Mario Sánchez.

The film highlights her bold move and the subsequent challenges, including angry mobs discovering their deception. Writer-director Isabel Coixet ensures that the central relationship captures a surrealism that compels viewers to root for Elisa and Marcela, emphasizing that their romance is worth fighting for. Moreover, the historical context also keeps ‘Elisa & Marcela’ both thrilling and thought-provoking. Viewers can find out more about this Spanish drama here.

12. Our Souls at Night (2017)

Novelist Kent Haruf’s eponymous work is brought to life by two legendary actors: Robert Redford and Jane Fonda. Directed by Ritesh Batra, ‘Our Souls at Night’ is a tender story that unfolds in a small Colorado town where Addie Moore (Fonda), a widow tired of loneliness, reaches out to her neighbor Louis Waters (Redford), also a widower. Despite their history of minimal interactions in the past, the elderly pair seize the chance to find a non-sexual companionship with one another.

Their evolving relationship offers them comfort and joy, filling the void left by their estranged children. Even without relying on gimmicks or external crises, the grounded and surreal drama explores the significance of late-life friendship and the value of human connection. Batra’s direction sheds light on the emotional depth of the narrative, offering a touching portrayal of two individuals rediscovering the joy of living through their bond. ‘Our Souls at Night’ can be watched here.

11. The Incredible Jessica James (2017)

This indie romantic comedy follows Jessica James (Jessica Williams), a playwright in New York City recovering from a breakup. She goes on a spree of self-sabotaging acts, from using dating apps to make her ex jealous to unprofessionally spilling her feelings to clients at work. Struggling to find her footing, Jessica meets Boone (Chris O’Dowd), who is also recently out of a relationship.

Directed by Jim Strouse, the film explores their evolving relationship as they bond over their past heartbreaks and professional aspirations. The chemistry between Williams and O’Dowd, along with the humor and meaningful discussions involving supporting characters Tasha (Lakeith Stanfield) and Damon (Noël Wells), make ‘The Incredible Jessica James’ compelling. ‘The Incredible Jessica James’ can be accessed on the streaming giant via this here.

10. Tramps (2016)

This lighthearted romance stands out with its originality and engaging plot. Set in the chaotic world of New York City, ‘Tramps’ follows Danny (Callum Turner), an aspiring chef, and Ellie (Grace Van Patten), a streetsmart hustler who Danny has hired to be his getaway driver. After their shady deal goes wrong due to a case of mistaken identity, the duo must remain united and rectify their mistake.

The movie borrows from various other genres to showcase the duo’s journey as they wander around the streets to track the briefcase and complete their mission. Along the way, they indulge in small talk and form an unexpected connection. Director Adam Leon’s screenplay shines with its blend of romance and adventure, with Danny and Ellie discovering something new about each other. You can find the Netflix original movie here.

9. Set It Up (2018)

This delightful romantic comedy breathes new life into the familiar tropes of the genre with its sharp dialogues and charismatic ensemble cast. The protagonists, Harper Moore (Zoey Deutch) and Charlie Young (Glen Powell), are overworked assistants who devise a plan to set up their demanding bosses. They carry out numerous ploys to orchestrate a meet-cute scenario for Kirsten Stevens (Lucy Liu) and Rick Otis (Taye Diggs), hoping to make their lives easier. Directed by Claire Scanlon, the narrative offers a satirical portrayal of modern corporate dynamics and work-life balance. As Harper and Charlie’s scheme unfolds, they unexpectedly find themselves growing closer and questioning their own feelings. Viewers can find ‘Set It Up’ on Netflix.

8. To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (2018)

This charming teen romance is credited with marking a new era of movies oriented at Gen-Z. Directed by Susan Johnson, it stars Lana Condor as Lara Jean Covey, a high schooler whose secret love letters are mysteriously sent to her crushes. Noah Centineo plays Peter Kavinsky, one of the recipients who proposes a fake relationship to make his ex-girlfriend jealous. The plan leads to unexpected feelings and delightful moments.

First in a trilogy of movies, adapted from Jenny Han’s novel of the same name, ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ explores themes of young love, identity, and sisterhood. The movie is celebrated for its sincere portrayal of adolescent romance, refreshing humor, and representation. Moreover, the chemistry between Condor and Centineo uplifts the story’s engaging and heartfelt scenarios. You can enjoy this film here.

7. A Walk to Remember (2002)

This adaptation of the eponymous book by Nicholas Sparks defied expectations and stands as one of the rare films to have won over audiences despite mixed reviews from critics, thanks to its heartwarming narrative. Directed by Adam Shankman, ‘A Walk to Remember‘ stars Mandy Moore as Jamie Sullivan, the shy, religious daughter of a North Carolina Reverend, and Shane West as Landon Carter, a rebellious boy who is her complete opposite.

Their lives intertwine when Landon is sentenced to community service and forced to participate in the school play, leading to an unexpected romance. The relationship between the opposite personalities fuels the narrative’s commentary on personal growth, love, and redemption, making this touching story resonate deeply with viewers. Viewers can find ‘A Walk to Remember’ here.

6. Muriel’s Wedding (1994)

In what turned out to be the breakthrough role of her career, Toni Collette stars as Muriel Heslop in this iconic Australian film. A socially awkward young woman, Muriel is often ridiculed by her so-called friends and oppressed by her domineering father. Dreaming of a perfect wedding and an escape to exotic beaches, Muriel feels trapped in her boring small-town life. When her friends exclude her from a vacation, she impulsively steals money meant for her cosmetics and follows them to the tropical paradise.

There, she reunites with her old friend Rhonda Epinstall (Rachel Griffiths), and the two form a supportive bond that leads Muriel to change her identity to Mariel. Despite her initial deceit and desire for revenge, Muriel grows into a more caring person, seeking genuine happiness rather than superficial validation. However, she still believes in making her dream a reality, and as fate would have it, a potential groom happens to cross paths with her. Directed by P.J. Hogan, ‘Muriel’s Wedding’ humorously showcases how an external quest could lead someone to rediscover themselves from the inside. You can visit ‘Muriel’s Wedding’ here.

5. Friends with Benefits (2011)

A bold entry in the rom-com genre, ‘Friends with Benefits‘ became an instant hit among cinemagoers with its methods to tackle mature issues while also staying true to traditional romantic comedy. Justin Timberlake and Mila Kunis respectively star as Dylan Harper and Jamie Rellis, two professionals who work in New York. The platonic friends happen to share similar opinions when it comes to relationships and mutually agrees to engage in casual sex, beginning a conditional affair for pleasure only.

However, their expectations shatter after some time when they realize the need to re-enter the dating scene, complicating their feelings. Directed by Will Gluck, the film also explores family dynamics, particularly with Dylan and his father, who has Alzheimer’s disease. Along with the central narrative, the humor in ‘Friends with Benefits’ is also mature and filled with adult jokes. The movie is available on Netflix.

4. Always Be My Maybe (2019)

Directed by Nahnatchka Khan, ‘Always Be My Maybe‘ narrates the modernized love story between Sasha Tran (Ali Wong), a celebrity chef, and Marcus Kim (Randall Park), a struggling musician. Childhood friends who reconnect after 15 years, Sasha and Marcus navigate chaotic circumstances arising from their vastly different lifestyles, but the chemistry and unresolved feelings between them persist. To the amusement of audiences, the movie features humorous cameos, including Keanu Reeves playing an exaggerated version of himself.

The screenplay, co-written by Wong and Park themselves, along with Michael Golamco, infuses the narrative with witty dialogue and surreal dramatic moments. From reigniting old flames and satirizing celebrity lifestyles to themes of personal growth and cultural identity, ‘Always Be My Maybe’ delivers multiple life lessons for both the central couple and viewers. You can check out ‘Always Be My Maybe’ here.

3. Call Me by Your Name (2017)

‘Call Me by Your Name‘ brought a long-awaited Oscar to screenwriter James Ivory, marking a significant milestone in his nearly seven-decade career. Directed by Luca Guadagnino, the coming-of-age romance is set in the sun-drenched Italian countryside during a summer in the 1980s. It follows the unexpected romance between 17-year-old Elio Perlman (Timothée Chalamet) and Oliver (Armie Hammer), a visiting American scholar and assistant to Elio’s researcher father. The screenplay beautifully showcases the highs and lows of first love, doing justice to André Aciman’s source material. Elio’s growth and the depth of his emotions are captured with sensitivity and authenticity, effortlessly shifting between joyous and gut-wrenching moments. ‘Call Me by Your Name’ is available here.

2. Carol (2015)

Set in the early 1950s, ‘Carol‘ is often considered one of the most influential entries in Todd Haynes’ filmography and a masterpiece in LGBTQ cinema. Adapted from Patricia Highsmith’s novel ‘The Price of Salt,’ it features Cate Blanchett as Carol Aird, a middle-aged woman going through a difficult divorce, and Rooney Mara as Therese Belivet, a young aspiring photographer. Their chance encounter in a department store during Christmas lays the foundation for a forbidden romance. Defying the social norms and taboos of the time, the compelling performances of Blanchett and Mara create a tragic love story. Haynes’ direction, alongside meticulous production work, accurately reimagines the period settings, helping viewers understand the era’s challenges. You can watch ‘Carol’ here.

1. La La Land (2016)

Damien Chazelle’s acclaimed musical romance cemented its place in history with tremendous success — becoming the most nominated film in Academy Awards history and achieving major box office milestones. The gorgeous cinematography of ‘La La Land,’ along with its elaborate dance numbers and long continuous shots, made it an instant classic. These visual aspects complement the movie’s nested, nonlinear structure, presenting a story as heartbreaking as it is charming.

At its heart, ‘La La Land‘ explores dreams and ambitions through the lives of Sebastian (Ryan Gosling), a musician in the fading jazz industry, and Mia (Emma Stone), an aspiring actress. After a chance encounter, the two navigate their careers while supporting and inspiring each other. The film features catchy yet heartbreaking songs and unforgettable whistling tunes that heighten its emotional impact. It subtly portrays life’s challenges and how having a supportive partner can help one become a better version of themselves. You can find ‘La La Land’s here.

