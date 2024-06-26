20 Best Wedding and Marriage Movies on Netflix (June 2024)

When it comes to Netflix and weddings, there’s a shared thread of commitment weaving through both. Just as subscribing to Netflix means diving into an endless stream of engaging content, entering into a marriage signifies a lifelong promise of companionship and shared moments. What better way to celebrate this bond than by indulging in some of the best wedding and marriage movies available on Netflix? Whether you’re a bride-to-be looking for inspiration, a couple reminiscing about your own special day, or simply a fan of heartwarming stories, these films offer a delightful mix of romance, humor, and drama that beautifully absorb and emit the essence of love and commitment. Get ready to say “I do” to some unforgettable cinematic experiences.

20. The Wedding Year (2019)

‘The Wedding Year,’ directed by Robert Luketic, is a charming romantic comedy that captures the whirlwind of wedding season through the eyes of Mara (Sarah Hyland). Mara, a carefree photographer, and her boyfriend Jake (Tyler James Williams) find their relationship tested when they are invited to seven weddings in a single year. The film’s lively plot and relatable characters make it a delightful exploration of love, commitment, and the chaos of wedding planning.

19. Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

Ramp walk into the opulent world of ‘Crazy Rich Asians,’ where director Jon M. Chu brings Kevin Kwan’s best-selling novel to life with flair and elegance. The film follows Rachel Chu (Constance Wu) as she journeys to Singapore with her boyfriend Nick Young (Henry Golding), only to discover he hails from one of Asia’s wealthiest families. Amidst breathtaking backdrops and high-society glamour, Rachel faces the formidable Eleanor, Nick’s mother (Michelle Yeoh). The film’s storytelling, cultural depth, and stunning visuals make ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ an exploration of love, identity, and family, cementing its place as a great wedding narrative on Netflix.

18. Palm Springs (2020)

‘Palm Springs‘ is a refreshingly inventive romantic comedy helmed by Max Barbakow. The film stars Andy Samberg as Nyles and Cristin Milioti as Sarah, who find themselves trapped in a time loop while attending a wedding in Palm Springs. As they relive the same day over and over, the pair realizes the absurdity and challenges of their situation, gradually developing a deep bond. The humor, romance, and existential musings, coupled with standout performances from Samberg and Milioti, make ‘Palm Springs’ an engaging and thought-provoking charade of the wedding woes.

17. Love Tactics 2 (2023)

In the sizzling Turkish film ‘Love Tactics 2‘, directed by Recai Karagöz, Aslı (Demet Özdemir) staunchly believes that marriage is a scam. However, when her boyfriend Kerem (Şükrü Özyıldız), unexpectedly agrees with her view, Aslı devises a cunning and comedic plan to get him to propose. The film’s engaging storyline and the chemistry between Özdemir and Özyıldız bring a fresh and entertaining touch to the romantic comedy genre, making ‘Love Tactics 2’ a must-watch for fans of clever (and toxic) love stories.

16. Disconnect: The Wedding Planner (2022)

In ‘Disconnect: The Wedding Planner,’ directed by David Tosh Gitonga, chaos ensues when a man finds himself duped and under pressure to organize a lavish destination wedding for a crucial investor. As time ticks away, he walks through mishaps and misunderstandings in a frantic bid to salvage the event and his reputation. Starring Pascal Tokodi and Catherine Kamau, the film garnishes comedy with high-stakes drama, offering a thrilling ride through the challenges of event planning gone awry. Gitonga’s direction brings a flair to the story, making ‘Disconnect: The Wedding Planner’ a good watch for its blend of humor, suspense, and unexpected twists.

15. Wedding Season (2022)

‘Wedding Season,’ directed by Tom Dey and starring Suraj Sharma and Pallavi Sharda, unfolds as a tale of unexpectedness and heartfelt revelations. Asha, an economist navigating post-engagement turmoil and a new career path, reluctantly agrees to a series of orchestrated dates set up by her concerned mother, Suneeta. Amidst the backdrop of numerous weddings, Asha’s chance encounter with Ravi, a mysterious DJ hiding his affluent background, sets off a chain of events that challenge her perceptions of love and ambition. As their relationship evolves through secrets revealed and personal growth, ‘Wedding Season’ weaves a poignant narrative of second chances and the complexities of family dynamics, culminating in a heartfelt reunion that defies expectations and celebrates the power of genuine connection.

14. Anyone but You (2023)

‘Anyone But You’ is your average run-of-the-mill romantic comedy directed by Will Gluck, featuring the charismatic Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell. Drawing inspiration from Shakespeare’s ‘Much Ado About Nothing,’ the film also boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Alexandra Shipp, GaTa, and Dermot Mulroney. After a promising first date, Bea and Ben’s budding romance takes an unexpected turn from fiery attraction to icy indifference. However, fate intervenes when they reunite at a destination wedding in Australia. A delightful and humorous journey ensues as they float the unpredictable waters of love through a series of comedic misadventures while pretending to be a couple.

13. Irish Wish (2024)

‘Irish Wish,’ directed by Janeen Damian and starring Lindsay Lohan, enchants audiences with its whimsical plot. The story revolves around Maddie Kelly, a determined book editor whose life takes an unexpected turn when a spontaneous wish on an ancient stone in Ireland magically transforms her into the bride-to-be. As Maddie navigates this fantastical twist of fate, she must unravel the mysteries of love and friendship amidst the picturesque landscapes of Ireland.

12. Ali’s Wedding (2017)

‘Ali’s Wedding,’ directed by Jeffrey Walker, offers a bittersweet exploration of weddings and marriages within the framework of cultural expectations and personal aspirations. Set in Melbourne’s Iraqi Muslim community, the film follows Osamah Sami’s character Ali, who lies to his family about passing medical exams to pursue his dream of becoming a writer. Amidst the pressure to fulfill his parents’ expectations of an arranged marriage, Ali’s path remixes love, duty, and self-discovery. The cast also includes Don Hany, Helana Sawires, and Robert Rabiah, delivering an endearing tale that challenges stereotypes while celebrating the complexities and joys of familial bonds and marital commitments.

11. The Royal Treatment (2022)

Rick Jacobson’s ‘The Royal Treatment‘ intertwines romance and royal obligations against the backdrop of an impending wedding. The story follows Isabella, portrayed by Laura Marano, a New York hairdresser who unexpectedly finds herself in charge of the hair and makeup for Prince Thomas’s wedding. Mena Massoud stars as Prince Thomas, who is betrothed to someone he does not love. As Isabella and Prince Thomas spend time together preparing for the royal wedding, they develop a genuine connection, prompting both to reconsider their futures.

10. Mother of the Bride (2024)

In the romantic comedy ‘Mother of the Bride,’ directed by Mark Waters, Emma surprises her mother, Lana, with news of her wedding set in a month at a luxury resort in Phuket, Thailand. Excitement turns to dismay when Lana discovers the groom is the son of her former lover. As tensions flare and past wounds reopen, the film taps into family dynamics and rekindled love. Starring Brooke Shields, Miranda Cosgrove, Sean Teale, and Chad Michael Murray in the lead roles, ‘Mother of the Bride’ is your go-to predictable background watch.

9. Naked (2017)

‘Naked,’ directed by Michael Tiddes, is a comedic spin on the classic time-loop narrative. The film stars Marlon Wayans as Rob Anderson, a carefree man who wakes up repeatedly on his wedding day, stark naked in an elevator, forced to relive the same chaotic day until he gets it right. Co-starring Regina Hall as his fiancée Megan Swope, the movie blends humor with heartfelt moments as Rob learns valuable lessons about love and responsibility. What sets ‘Naked’ apart is its unique blend of slapstick comedy and romantic sincerity, all while navigating the hilarity of an unconventional wedding day.

8. The Week Of (2018)

Directed by Robert Smigel, ‘The Week Of’ is a comedic exploration of pre-wedding chaos, featuring Adam Sandler and Chris Rock. The story centers around two fathers, Kenny Lustig (Sandler) and Kirby Cordice (Rock), whose vastly different personalities clash as they try to organize their children’s wedding. Set during the hectic week leading up to the big day, the film highlights the humorous and heartwarming trials and tribulations of family dynamics, cultural differences, and financial strains.

7. Kandasamys: The Wedding (2019)

‘Kandasamys: The Wedding’ stands out as a unique wedding-based story that zooms in on the cultural richness of the vibrant Indian South African community. Directed by Jayan Moodley, this sequel follows the chaos and joy leading up to the wedding of Jodi (Mishqah Parthiephal) and Prishen (Madushan Singh). The film looks into the comical rivalry and eventual camaraderie between their mothers, Shanti (Maeshni Naicker) and Jennifer (Jailoshini Naidoo), as they take on the over-the-top wedding preparations.

6. Marriage Story (2019)

‘Marriage Story‘ is a mesmerizing “wedding” story that offers a raw and deeply emotional portrayal of a marriage falling apart. Directed by Noah Baumbach, the film stars Scarlett Johansson as Nicole and Adam Driver as Charlie, a couple going through the tumultuous process of divorce while trying to maintain a sense of family for their son. The film’s strength lies in its poignant exploration of love, loss, and the twisted complications of relationships. While ‘Marriage Story’ is probably the most critically acclaimed entry on the list, its focus on a marriage falling apart rather than coming together keeps it from claiming the top spot.

5. My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2016)

Diving back into the exuberant world of the Portokalos family, ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2,’ directed by Kirk Jones, rekindles the magic of cultural traditions and familial love. Nia Vardalos returns as Toula alongside John Corbett’s Ian, caught in the whirlwind of parenthood and unexpected revelations. What sets this sequel apart as a wedding movie is its endearing portrayal of a couple rediscovering their roots amidst the chaos of planning a belated wedding. Brimming with a blend of comedic flair and heartfelt moments, the film resonates with audiences through its celebration of heritage, making it a standout in the genre of familial wedding comedies.

4. Love Wedding Repeat (2020)

Ever wondered what happens when a wedding day is upended by a hilariously chaotic mix of mishaps and unexpected guests? Directed by Dean Craig, ‘Love Wedding Repeat‘ dives headfirst into this premise, offering a new remix of the wedding movie genre. Sam Claflin stars as Jack, desperately trying to ensure his sister’s wedding goes smoothly despite the interference of an ex-lover, a misplaced sedative, and a persistent uninvited guest. With each scenario playing out in alternate realities, the film is infectious for its inventive storytelling and comedic timing, presenting a refreshingly unpredictable take on the trials of love and matrimony.

3. The Wedding Party 2: Destination Dubai (2017)

Embark on a journey to Dubai where the glamour of a Nigerian wedding collides with chaotic shenanigans and cultural clashes in ‘The Wedding Party 2: Destination Dubai’, directed by Niyi Akinmolayan. This sequel continues the romantic saga of Dunni (Adesua Etomi) and Dozie (Banky Wellington), whose dream destination wedding becomes a chaotic spectacle of family dynamics and comedic mishaps. Against the backdrop of Dubai’s luxurious scenery, the film unpacks with tenderness and giggles, highlighting the unseen complications and celebrations of love across borders.

2. A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding (2018)

Step into the winter wonderland of ‘A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding,’ directed by John Schultz. As Amber (Rose McIver) and Prince Richard (Ben Lamb) prepare to exchange vows amidst the opulence of Aldovia, challenges arise that test their love and royal duties. Amidst festive decorations and snowy landscapes, the film is all about unforeseen bends and curves, chasing the liquor of romance and royalty with the juice of holiday cheer. This sophomore installment encapsulates its magical setting, charming performances, and a tale that reminds us that love conquers all, even amidst royal protocol and seasonal splendor.

1. Ticket to Paradise (2022)

‘Ticket to Paradise‘ secures the number one spot on our list of wedding-related movies with its wholesome confluence of exotic charm and warm storytelling. Directed by Ol Parker, the mastermind behind beloved romantic comedies, the film stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts as a divorced couple who set on a transformative journey to Bali to intervene in their daughter’s whirlwind wedding plans. Against Bali’s stunning backdrop, the movie unfolds with emotional depth, exploring themes of love, family dynamics, the pursuit of happiness, and, oh, did we mention rampant wedding festivities? Led by Clooney and Roberts, ‘Ticket to Paradise‘ soothes the soul and proves that some cliched Y2K feel-good narratives can still be executed well in this economy.

Read More: Best Christmas Movies on Lifetime