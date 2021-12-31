From all the different types of TV shows available during the years, medical television shows have been with us for eternity, or at least that’s what it feels like. Whether they’re educational, covering technical aspects of intricate operations, or romanticized into stories about love, treason, career changes, and friendship reconciliations, or even based around murderous crimes, they’re all set in a medical environment where stress and tension will automatically lead to nerve-racking entertainment and drama. While not all of them are exceptionally good, there are many that are definitely worth checking out. So, here’s the list of really good medical shows on Netflix that are available to stream right now.

20. Chicago Med (2015-)

The third installment in Dick Wolf’s Chicago franchise, ‘Chicago Med’ revolves around the medical professionals of the fictional Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. While the doctors and nurses have to think on their feet as they deal with medical emergencies, their personal lives are not devoid of issues. From interpersonal relationships to difficult histories, the interesting characters take viewers on an enthralling journey. The series often features characters from ‘Chicago P.D.’ and ‘Chicago Fire.’ Therefore, it is an absolute treat for anyone who is a fan of the franchise.

19. Ask the Doctor (2017-)

The Australian factual series ‘Ask the Doctor’ is an informative show that tackles common health-related queries that a large number of people ask, including issues related to sleep deprivation, digestive health, exercise, and obesity. Doctors on the show are fresh faces who share information in a way that is easy to assimilate, even for a layperson.

The presenters of the series are Dr. Renee Lim, who is a general practitioner; Dr. Shalin Naik, a medical researcher; and Dr. Sandro Demaio, a public health expert. We are flooded with information every day regarding simple things such as how much exercise is too much or what is the treatment for snoring; here is a show that clarifies these doubts. The way the show is presented makes it easy to engage the school-going demographic and not just adults.

18. Human: The World Within (2021-)

If the connection between the body and the mind fascinates you, ‘Human: The World Within’ is the series for you! The fascinating documentary series uses a variety of personal stories from different corners of the world to explore how the complex systems in the human body shape one’s thinking and outlook. The show is narrated by the Lebanese-American radio host, composer, and producer Jad Abumrad.

17. Operation Ouch! (2012-)

‘Operation Ouch’ is a successful series for children, which is run by twin brothers and doctors Chris and Xand van Tulleken. The comedy series focuses on the human body and all that takes place in an Accident and Emergency Ward. It is informative and shares the challenges that doctors face while working with a patient. The series includes some exciting experiments that Chris and Xand encourage their young viewers to carry out. The doctors show the ongoing incidents at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, and the Liverpool Hospital. They also follow rapid response teams that take care of medical emergencies at the patients’ homes or in public spaces.

16. Life (2018)

As is true for other professions, undercurrents of corruption and politics are felt even in the medical field of work. This South Korean series follows a university hospital that struggles to remain true to its ideals as a private corporation takes over its functions. In the show, the team of doctors at the hospital comes together to challenge and stand against the forces who try to turn the non-profit hospital into a money-making scheme.

15. Live Up To Your Name (2017)

This South Korean series blends the themes of history and time travel with medical drama. Switching back and forth between present-day Seoul and the reign of the Joseon Dynasty 400 years ago, Heo Im (Kim Nam-gil) is an acupuncturist who tries to tie loose ends for himself as he unexpectedly travels through time to present-day Seoul.

Dazed and confused, Heo Im meets Choi Yeon-kyung (Kim Ah-joong), a cardiothoracic surgeon in training at Shinhae Hospital. She and Heo Im bring together two contrasting worlds. She is a firm advocate for modern medicine, while he is a practitioner of traditional medicine. The tug of war between traditional and modern medicine is relatable to people all over the world. So, there is a strong possibility you might enjoy the series!

14. Lovesick (2014-2018)

‘Lovesick’ is a sitcom that follows Dylan Witter, who is diagnosed with chlamydia. Now, he must contact all his former sexual partners and share the news. Set in Glasgow, the show revolves around Dylan’s relationship with his best friends Luke and Evie and their adventures together. Moreover, Dylan, Luke, and Evie also live together, which makes their dynamic all the more interesting. The show gives us a glimpse into how Dylan deals with the fact that he has an STD, albeit using comedic elements to focus on the effect it has on his social life.

13. Unnatural Selection (2019)

‘Unnatural Selection’ is a documentary series that takes us to a whole new level of “the future is now.” With genetic engineering being more and more accessible, how do we really feel about it? It is this angle that is explored here. The series stirs up debates on biohacking and trait selection; what does it imply when it comes to morals, environment, and the social fabric of society. The realization that one can “edit” the very essence of our being is very unsettling. What most people worry about is that even when we think that we have thought of all the possibilities and challenges which may arise and ways to mitigate them – have we actually thought of “everything?”

12. Hospital Playlist (2020-)

‘Hospital Playlist’ is a South Korean series that follows a group of friends who are medical professionals and have been together since their years in medical school. The series has particularly been praised for the way it is written. It highlights the intricacies in the dynamics between the characters, which seem quite organic and relatable. Directed by Shin Won-ho and written by Lee Woo-jung, the show is among the most popular Korean dramas that are renowned globally.

11. Medical Police (2020)

‘Medical Police’ follows two doctors who discover a virus that threatens an outbreak of a pandemic. They are hired as government agents who must join the global race to find a cure. Uncovering deep secrets and conspiracy was not what Lola Spratt (Erinn Hayes) and Owen Maestro (Rob Huebel) expected to deal with. Directed by David Wain and Bill Benz, the series is a spin-off of the dark comedy show ‘Childrens Hospital.’ Although the Netflix show is basically a comedy series, it has interesting elements of crime and medicine.

10. Sick Note (2017-2018)

Much like ‘Lovesick,’ ‘Sick Note’ takes a slightly different route to earn a spot on our list of recommendations. The dark comedy series centers upon an insurance agent called Daniel Glass, whose life turns around when he is diagnosed with terminal oesophageal cancer. But that’s just the beginning of a series of unfortunate events, especially as it turns out that Dr. Iain Glennis misdiagnosed his condition. But since Daniel starts being treated much better by everyone around him, he decides to keep the truth to himself. Moreover, Dr. Glennis has his own reasons to keep the story going. But once Daniel’s name crops in a murder investigation, things spiral out of control.

9. Ratched (2020-)

At a time when mental illness was looked at from a pathological point of view, the Lucia State Hospital, a leading psychiatric hospital, hires Nurse Mildred Ratched. She comes across as the epitome of dedication, which is only a facade veiling a deeply disturbed mind. Based on Ken Kensey’s 1962 novel, ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,’ the series highlights the way Nurse Ratched manipulates the mental health care system for her own interests. The series sheds light on the fragility of the human mind and the limitations of empirical science when it comes to gauging how the mind works. For psychology lovers, the series will definitely be memorable as it gives you ample to mull over.

Read More: Best Kidnapping Movies on Netflix

8. Diagnosis (2019)

The human body is a mysterious thing, and even the best of doctors cannot always find out what is exactly the problem with it when some rather challenging cases come their way. What should they do when such a situation arises? Should they try to solve the case using various means that they have studied all these years? Or should they ask the general public for their opinion? If you have been thinking along similar lines, the Netflix original series ‘Diagnosis’ is a show right up your alley.

The medical docuseries follows Dr. Lisa Sanders as she crowdsources the diagnoses for some of the most challenging cases that come her way. Interestingly enough, this show is inspired by a column Dr. Sanders used to write in The New York Times.

7. Skin Decision: Before and After (2020)

Skin is considered to be the largest organ of the human body. Apart from being an important sense organ, one can also say it is an important indicator of health. While that is quite true, most of us associate skin health with beauty. Therefore, this docuseries revolves around plastic surgeon Dr. Sheila Nazarian and Nurse Jamie as they assist their clients to feel beautiful and more confident in their skin. Those of you who are interested in learning more about your skin and enjoy watching satisfying transformations, might like this unscripted show.

Read More: Best Kids Movies on Netflix

6. Virgin River (2019-)

Set in the beautiful and serene Virgin River, Melinda “Mel” Monroe moves from a big city to work as a nurse and midwife in a town that desperately needs more professionals like her. With hopes of getting a fresh start in life and leaving behind painful memories, Mel – a nurse practitioner – responds to an advertisement that lands her a job with Vernon “Doc” Mullins in the titular town. Although at the heart of it, the series is a romantic drama, it does not shy away from showing us the various healthcare-related issues that a remote town grapples with. In the show, Mel and Doc have to deal with emergencies creatively and use their presence of mind.

Read More: Best Sci-Fi Movies on Netflix

5. Lenox Hill (2020-)

This documentary web series follows four medical professionals at the Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan. ‘Lenox Hill’ takes an intimate look at the life of two neurosurgeons, an emergency room physician, and a Chief Resident obstetrician and gynecologist. The series has been very well received as it not only shares information but shows a very human dimension to the profession.

Taking every day as it comes, the healthcare professionals that feature in the show take us through what goes on in the mind of the person who you put your trust in. It shows us what it means to experience joy, loss, failure, and miracles daily. Without coming to any conclusions regarding the current state of healthcare, the series provides enough information for viewers to develop their own understanding.

Read More: Best Trippy Movies on Netflix

4. The Night Shift (2014 – 2017)

In the style of the medical drama ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ here’s a fresh approach to a similar type of setting where characters must surpass the obstacles of life which can lead some to the top and misdirect others to the bottom. Here’s a series filled with drama that will grab one’s attention until all needs of entertainment are satisfied to the last drop. With a set of characters backed up by great performances, we are brought into the chaotic world of San Antonio Memorial Hospital’s night shifts at the emergency room. There’s a rebellious former army-medic, a doctor trying to move up on the ranks, another dependent on his father’s fame, and a lot of other characters to get accustomed to on this medical adventure.

Read More: Best Classic Movies on Netflix

3. Grey’s Anatomy (2005 –)

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ can easily be considered one of the most popular medical shows of all time. Over the years, the show has won numerous awards and gathered an immense amount of loyal fans. It’s an incredibly well-written, thematically ambitious show that will surely find a place in your all-time favorites list. It follows the personal and professional life of Meredith Grey and the medical staff at a fictional hospital in Seattle.

2. Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak (2020)

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, people across the world have taken more interest in understanding diseases and how they spread. Therefore, the non-fiction show covers a range of topics, including vaccines and research. From the Ebola outbreak to the possibility of an influenza pandemic and efforts to create a universal vaccine to the stance of those against vaccinations – the docuseries discusses it all. While the show is thoroughly informative, it has received praise for its visuals and narrative. It is an intimate look at those who work on the frontlines as the show brilliantly captures the role humanity and dedication play, especially when the going gets tough.

1. Coronavirus, Explained (2020)

With Coronavirus being the most discussed topic since 2020, this show provides us with everything you would want to know about the pandemic. It not only looks at the outbreak itself but also shines a light on the various efforts that have been made to bring it under control. The limited series is part of the Explained franchise, which includes titles such as ‘The Mind, Explained,’ ‘Sex, Explained,’ and ‘Money, Explained.’ Moreover, the show is narrated by brilliant personalities J. K. Simmons, Idris Elba, and Laura Linney.

Read More: Best Crime Documentaries on Netflix