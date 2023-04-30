8 Shows Like The Nurse You Must See

Following the true story of Christina Aistrup Hansen, the Denmark true-crime television series, ‘The Nurse’ follows the tale of two women, Pernille Kurzmann Larsen and Christina Aistrup Hansen. As the two women continue to save patients who undergo cardiac arrest, it isn’t long until they are anointed with the title of the ‘dream team’. However, all acts of celebration go out of the window when Pernille starts noticing acts of self-obsession in Christina. As she later discovers astonishing secrets that reveal that the patients should not have undergone cardiac arrests in the first place, chaos ensues.

Creator Kasper Barfoed and Dorthe Warnoe Hogh construe the shocking revelations that left everyone baffled through the oeuvre. The series features Fanny Louise Bernth, Josephine Park, Peter Zandersen, Niels Lunden, Jesper Hyldegaard, Amalie Lindegard and Selma Kjar Kuscu. If the bewildering plot and the shocking premise appealed to you as much as they did to us, here is a list of shows similar to ‘The Nurse.’ You can find several of these shows, like ‘The Nurse’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. The Girl from Plainville (2022)

When the mysterious death of Conrad Roy sends everyone into a frenzy, horrid secrets begin to reveal. With Elle Fanning, Chloe Sevigny, Cara Buono, Kai Lennox, Colton Ryan and Norbert Leo Butz, the series features the frightening possibilities that arise from peer pressure and mobile apps. The series follows the unfolding chaos that resulted in the death of Conrad Roy and the consequent questions that point fingers at his girlfriend Michelle Carter. This short television series is created by Liz Hannah and Patrick Macmanus and will include a number of suspicious themes that made, ‘The Nurse’ equally engrossing. So, if you enjoyed watching, ‘The Nurse’, then you should tune into this series next.

7. Candy (2022)

The infamous murder that sent shockwaves throughout the country is featured in ‘Candy’. Following the story of Candy Montgomery, a woman dissatisfied by the mundane conditions of life and a following affair that ends up making her the prime suspect in the harrowing murder of her neighbor Betty Core. The performances by Jessica Biel, Melanie Lysnskey, Pablo Schreiber, Timothy Simons and Raul Esparza are only heightened in creators Nick Antosca and Robin Veith’s vision. So, if you enjoyed experiencing the unpredictable conditions that led to unlikely revelations in ‘The Nurse’, then you will surely enjoy, ‘Candy’

6. The Staircase (2022)

Starring Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Michael Stuhlbarg, Dane DeHaan, Sophie Turner and Patrick Schwarzenegger, ‘The Staircase’ follows the story of Michael Peterson, a crime novelist who finds himself in a tumultuous legal battle. After the discovery of his wife’s dead body at the staircase within their house, all fingers point to the husband who was completely capable of committing such an act.

Creator Antonio Campos takes viewers on a mysterious journey where the death of his wife opens the Pandora’s box leaving Peterson at the mercy of the press. So, if you enjoyed the fast-paced storyline and edgy sequences in ‘The Nurse’, then you should watch ‘The Staircase’ next.

5. Alias Grace (2017)

Hitting home with themes of delusion, belief and free will, ‘Alias Grace’ is a riveting television series that focuses on the story of Grace Marks, a convicted felon getting interviewed by a psychiatrist. As their conversation follows suit and her culpability of the murders is ascertained, the series takes a dark turn that leaves many in shock.

The series is created by Sarah Polley and stars Sarah Gordon, Edward Holocroft, Rebecca Liddiard and Paul Gross. If you loved the inexplicable human emotions that drove Christina to unbelievable crimes in ‘The Nurse’ interesting, then you will find ‘Alias Grace’ fascinating too.

4. Des (2020)

This mini-series follows the story of a serial killer in the 1980s whose discovery let many ponder on the indecipherable construction of the human psyche. Featuring Scottish serial killer Denis Nilsen, the story follows the discovery of human remains in his house and the consequent journey the investigation took. Creator Luke Neal focuses on the monstrous activities that exposed the bleak reality of the serial murderer. The cast features David Tenant, Jason Watkins, Daniel Mays, Bronagh Waugh and Chanel Cresswell, this series will offer many of the psychological elements that intrigued you in ‘The Nurse’, making this the perfect series for you to watch next.

3. Bates Motel (2013 – 2017)

When widow Norma Louise Bates decides to shift to White Pine Bay, a rundown town in Oregon with her son Norman, a number of curious events ensue. When the mother-son duo decide to buy a hapless motel to change their lives, things begin to escalate quickly. From serial murders to cover-ups and Oedipal complexes, the series is a mix of unbelievable dynamics that twist at every turn.

The television series features Freddie Highmore, Vera Farmiga, Max Thieriot, Olivia Cooke and Rihanna. The show has been created by Carlton Cuse, Kerry Ehrin and Anthony Cipriano. So, if you found the premise of betrayals and inexplicable deaths in ‘The Nurse’ interesting, then you will find ‘Bates Motel’ equally interesting.

2. Dr. Death (2021)

1. Ratched (2020-)

Warped in a psychologically thrilling plot, ‘Ratched’ follows the horrifying journey of Nurse Mildred Ratched, a woman who went from a medical professional with good intentions to a nurse with creepy and sadistic intentions. The series is created by Evan Romansky and features Sarah Paulson, Finn Wittrock, Cynthia Nixon, Sharon Stone, Judy Davis, Charlie Carver and Corey Stoll. From the inexplicable horrors of a mental asylum to the depiction of a horrifying and inconceivable personality, ‘Ratched’ will take you through a psychologically-charged drama. So, if you loved the ill-intentioned Christina in ‘The Nurse’, then ‘Ratched’ will go one step ahead to create a riveting and engrossing premise for you to enjoy.

