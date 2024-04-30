10 Best Love Triangle Movies on Netflix (April 2024)

Peeling back the complicated layers of human emotions, Netflix offers a cinematic feast with its roster of captivating/problematic love triangle movies. From heart-wrenching dramas to exhilarating romances, these films look into the tangled webs of passion, desire, and betrayal. Picture yourself on a rollercoaster ride of emotions as you witness characters navigate the precarious terrain of love and longing. Whether you’re drawn to classic tales of forbidden romance or modern twists on age-old dilemmas, Netflix has something to satiate every cinephile’s appetite. Join us as we count down the best love triangle movies on Netflix, where every frame pulses with the heartbeat of romance (or lust?).

10. Irish Wish (2024)

‘Irish Wish,’ helmed by director Janeen Damian, whisks viewers away on a whimsical journey through the enchanting landscapes of Ireland. Lindsay Lohan shines in the lead role as Maddie Kelly, a spirited book editor whose life takes an unexpected turn when a chance encounter with an ancient stone grants her heart’s deepest desire. As Maddie grapples with the repercussions of her impulsive wish, laughter, and love intertwine in this charming romantic comedy. Prepare to be swept off your feet as fate weaves its magical threads, transforming Maddie into the unsuspecting bride in a delightful twist of destiny. You can watch it here.

9. Fatal Affair (2020)

Directed by Peter Sullivan, ‘Fatal Affair‘ is a gripping thriller that navigates the treacherous waters of obsession and deceit. Starring Nia Long, Omar Epps, and Stephen Bishop, the plot follows Ellie (Long), a successful lawyer whose seemingly perfect life is shattered when an old flame, David (Epps), resurfaces. As their rekindled connection takes a dark turn, Ellie finds herself entangled in a dangerous game of seduction and manipulation. What makes ‘Fatal Affair’ a compelling love triangle narrative is its portrayal of conflicting desires and the blurred lines between passion and danger, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats until the very end. You can check it out for yourself here.

8. Love Hard (2021)

In ‘Love Hard,’ directed by Hernán Jiménez, a quirky twist on online dating unfolds into a heartwarming romantic comedy. Starring Nina Dobrev, Jimmy O. Yang, and Darren Barnet, the plot follows unlucky-in-love writer Natalie (Dobrev), who falls for Josh (Yang), a charming guy she met online. However, her dream romance takes an unexpected turn when she discovers she’s been catfished by Josh’s friend, Tag (Barnet). What sets ‘Love Hard’ apart as a captivating love triangle narrative is its blend of humor, sincerity, and modern dating dilemmas, showcasing the complexities of relationships in the digital age with irresistible charm and wit. Feel free to check it out here.

7. The Last Paradiso (2021)

Directed by Rocco Ricciardulli, ‘L’ultimo paradiso’ immerses audiences in a poignant tale of forbidden love set against the backdrop of rural Italy. Featuring Riccardo Scamarcio, Gaia Bermani Amaral, and Valentina Cervi, the story revolves around Ciccio (Scamarcio), a young man torn between his duty to his family and his passionate affair with Bianca (Bermani Amaral), a woman from a higher social class. As their romance defies societal norms, ‘L’ultimo paradiso’ delves deep into themes of longing, sacrifice, and societal expectations. Its allure as a love triangle narrative lies in its ability to vividly depict the yearnings of the human heart and the perennial conflict between tradition and longing. Feel free to watch it here.

6. The Half of It (2020)

Directed by Alice Wu, ‘The Half of It‘ is a heartfelt coming-of-age film that explores the problems of friendship, identity, and love. Set in a small town, the plot follows introverted high school student Ellie Chu (Leah Lewis), who reluctantly agrees to help the school jock, Paul Munsky (Daniel Diemer), woo his crush, Aster Flores (Alexxis Lemire). However, as Ellie and Aster begin to connect through their shared correspondence, a poignant love triangle emerges. What sets ‘The Half of It’ apart is its nuanced exploration of love in its various forms—romantic, platonic, and self-discovery—highlighting the beauty and complexity of human connections. You can watch it here.

5. Lady Chatterley’s Lover (2006)

Adapted from D.H. Lawrence’s timeless classic, ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover‘ is a sensual tale of desire, forbidden romance, and societal expectations. Directed by Pascale Ferran, the film stars Marina Hands as Constance Chatterley, a young woman trapped in a loveless marriage to Sir Clifford Chatterley (Hippolyte Girardot). When Constance finds solace and passion in the arms of the estate’s gamekeeper, Parkin (Jean-Louis Coulloc’h), a complex love triangle ensues, challenging societal norms and personal desires. Feel free to stream it here.

4. To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You (2020)

In ‘To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You,’ the tangled web of teenage emotions takes center stage as Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) navigates the complexities of love and friendship. Directed by Michael Fimognari, this charming rom-com sequel sees Lara Jean torn between her past crush, Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo), and a new love interest, John Ambrose McClaren (Jordan Fisher). As Lara Jean grapples with her growing feelings for both boys, viewers are drawn into a whirlwind of romantic dilemmas and heartfelt moments. With its relatable characters and endearing storyline, ‘To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You’ caresses audiences with its delightful exploration of teenage romance and the intricacies of the heart. Feel free to stream it here.

3. The Kissing Booth 2 (2020)

In ‘The Kissing Booth 2,’ directed by Vince Marcello, viewers are whisked away into a whirlwind of teenage romance and self-discovery. As Elle Evans (Joey King) makes her way through the challenges of a long-distance relationship with her dreamy boyfriend Noah Flynn (Jacob Elordi), sparks fly when she forms an unexpected connection with the charismatic Marco Peña (Taylor Zakhar Perez). Caught in a love triangle that tests her loyalty and heart, Elle must confront her own desires and insecurities. With its endearing storyline and relatable characters, ‘The Kissing Booth 2’ immerses audiences in a rollercoaster of emotions, reminding us of the tumultuous journey of young love. You can watch it here.

2. Alex Strangelove (2018)

Embark on a comedic and touching journey of self-discovery with ‘Alex Strangelove,’ directed by Craig Johnson. This coming-of-age gem introduces us to Alex Truelove (Daniel Doheny), a high school senior who believes he has his love life all figured out. However, when he crosses paths with the enigmatic Elliot (Antonio Marziale), Alex’s world is turned upside down. Caught between his feelings for Elliot and his longstanding relationship with girlfriend Claire (Madeline Weinstein), Alex is tortured with questions of identity and desire in this heartwarming tale. You can watch the movie here.

1. The Last Letter From Your Lover (2021)

‘The Last Letter From Your Lover’ unfolds as a thorough exploration of a love triangle, beautifully weaving together past and present narratives to unravel the conundrums of desire and heartache. Directed by Augustine Frizzell, the film follows journalist Ellie Haworth (Felicity Jones) as she uncovers a series of passionate love letters from the 1960s. Drawn into the romantic saga between Jennifer Stirling (Shailene Woodley), her husband Laurence (Joe Alwyn), and journalist Anthony O’Hare (Callum Turner), Ellie finds herself entangled in a tale of forbidden love and missed connections. As the story unfolds, viewers are transported between decades, witnessing the parallels between Ellie’s own romantic struggles and those of the past. You can check out the movie here.

