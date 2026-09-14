Being in the stage of life that we millennials, and especially the 90s kids, are in, coming-of-age is probably the one sub-genre in cinema that is the most alluring, simply by being highly relatable. The genre’s universal appeal stems, despite the cultural and geographical differences, from stories of children evolving into teenagers or teenagers evolving into adults, essentially embodying the same essence everywhere.

As we grow up, everything seems new, and it is a time of discovery. The transition is essentially what it’s all about: the first relationship, the first kiss, the first heartbreak, the first sexual contact or discovery, the first feeling of responsibility, the first feeling of leaving something behind: it’s an age of firsts. Luckily for us, Netflix has a long line-up of such films, which is also a testament to the genre’s popularity. The films range from cult classics to dramas with depth to simple-natured teen comedies, all in the same vein of growing up.

34. 37 Seconds (2019)

Directed by Hikari, ’37 Seconds’ is a Japanese drama that centers on Yuma Takeda, a 23-year-old girl aspiring to be a manga artist. While her cerebral palsy may seem like a hindrance to others, it doesn’t stop her from expressing herself. Her mother is strict and keeps her from interacting with the outside world as she fears it will cause her pain, although Yuma’s urge for expression relies on interaction with the world at large and all it has to offer. Featuring a beautiful and moving performance by Mei Kayama as Yuma Takeda, ‘37 Seconds’ is a coming-of-age drama story of how the journey of self-discovery transcends disability. The movie can be streamed here.

33. Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood (2022)

Is coming of age an experience akin to going to the moon? Overwhelming, unexpected, scary, exciting, new, unknown, surreal, beautiful, and difficult; both experiences share these qualities and more. Director Richard Linklater paints a beautifully animated tale blending these two adventures and showcases it from the POV of a kid growing up in 1960s Houston, Texas. After being hired by NASA for a space program, he is prepped by scientists to go to the moon while keeping quiet about it in front of his family and friends. With a voice cast that includes Milo Coy, Glen Powell, Zachary Levi, and Jack Black, ‘Apollo 10½: A Space Age Childhood’ re-tells the story of the first Moon landing from a fantastical perspective, perhaps even more than the event itself. You can watch the visually stunning drama right here.

32. Incoming (2024)

‘Incoming’ is a coming-of-age teen comedy directed by Dave and John Chernin. Doubling down on high school fetishes, the movie centers on four freshmen (Ramon Reed, Mason Thames, Bardia Seiri, and Raphael Alejandro) who intend on going all-out on their first high school party. However, they have absolutely no idea what they are in for and how many ways they will be affected by it. Amidst overwhelming feelings, intoxicating drinks, and dissociative states, ‘Incoming’ is made for teenagers who need a light-hearted reality check. The movie can be streamed here.

31. Kissufim (2023)

‘Kissufim’ is an Israeli drama directed by Keren Nechmad and takes place in Kibbutz Kissufim (an intentional community in Kissufim, Negev desert, Israel). Set between the 1973 Arab-Israeli War and the 1978 peace agreement between Israel and Egypt (Camp David Accords), the film revolves around a group of friends who have just come out of serving the military forces and are strengthening bonds and celebrating freedom, including sexual. However, there is an underlying dread that has resulted from the war and the fear of another one.

Appreciated for nicely blending coming-of-age themes with the situation of Israel at the time, Nechmad weaves a tale that feels like a fantasy not only because of the way it is shot but also because of the reality it constantly reminds us of. Winner of the Best Foreign Film at the Orlando Film Festival and the Cyprus International Film Festival, ‘Kissufim’ can be streamed here.

30. You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah (2023)

Directed by Sammi Cohen, ‘You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah’ marks the debut of Adam Sandler’s daughters, Sadie and Sunny Sandler. Sandler Sr. also stars in it alongside his wife, Jackie Sandler. Based on the 2005 book by Fiona Rosenbloom (penname of Amanda Stern), the film follows best friends Stacy (Sunny Sandler) and Lydia (Samantha Lorraine), who have planned their dream bat mitzvahs together. However, when Stacy spots Lydia kissing Andy (Dylan Hoffman), who is Stacy’s crush, at a house party, she calls off the friendship without giving Lydia a chance to speak. Their friendship is thus put to the test, and with parents getting involved in the scene, Stacy’s adolescence hits a new, emotionally heavy milestone. She needs Lydia now more than ever, but she pushed her away. Will the two besties get along again? To find out, you can watch ‘You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah’ here.

29. Not Friends (2023)

Directed by Atta Hemwadee, ‘Not Friends’ is a Thai drama that centers on a group of students who decide to make a short film, the whole project being led by Pae (Anthony Buisseret). He decided to make the film based on a short story written by Joe (Pisitpol Ekaphongpisit), a sweet guy who recently died in an accident. As the team takes on the ups and downs of shooting a film, they encounter a secret of Joe that turns their worlds upside down. A beautiful and unique drama about friendship, ‘Not Friends’ can be streamed here.



28. Hard Feelings (2023)

Coming of age was never more confusing. ‘Hard Feelings’ follows two best friends/schoolmates, Charly (Tobias Schäfer) and Paula (Cosima Henman), who are undergoing a weird change that allows their genitals to talk to them. Often called puberty, this change is taking a huge toll on their minds as they are wondering about stuff they thought they never would, including about each other. For how long will they have to endure this? Well, things are just getting started. Directed by Granz Henman, ‘Hard Feelings’ is a pretty funny comedy drama that you can watch here.

27. Moxie (2021)

Amy Poehler’s directorial prowess hits hard and leaves a lasting impact in ‘Moxie.’ This empowering film confronts high school sexism head-on, tackling issues from degrading lists to the unchecked privilege of certain individuals. Hadley Robinson, as Vivian, stumbles upon her Gen X mom’s feminist zines, igniting a spark to launch her underground zine. Operating anonymously, Vivian’s publication fearlessly exposes the misogyny entrenched in her school, sparking a revolution against rape culture and chauvinism. Poehler masterfully delivers a punchy narrative that resonates, making ‘Moxie’ not just a film but a rallying cry against societal injustices and a celebration of grassroots change. You can watch it here.

26. Boy Erased (2018)

In ‘Boy Erased,’ Lucas Hedges portrays Jared, who is sent to conversion therapy by his parents upon confessing his attraction to other young men. Loosely inspired by Garrard Conley’s memoir, the film weaves tales from various conversion therapy camps beyond Conley’s account. Amidst the harrowing journey, Jared, with clarity, recognizes the program as little more than torture. When his mother aligns with him, Jared bravely asserts his true self, fighting for a liberated future. An impactful exploration of self-discovery and resilience, ‘Boy Erased’ stands among Netflix’s finest coming-of-age dramas, shedding light on the strength found in authenticity and the pursuit of personal truth. You can watch it here.

25. Along For The Ride (2022)

Adapted from Sarah Dessen’s novel, ‘Along for the Ride‘ centers on Auden (Emma Pasarow) spending her final summer pre-college with her estranged father (Dermot Mulroney) and his new wife (Kate Bosworth). Departing from the typical coming-of-age narrative, Auden’s journey isn’t about becoming more adult; it’s about rediscovering her inner child. Raised by academics, she’s always been mature and focused on academics. However, in the coastal town of Colby, Auden finally connects with her peers, embracing newfound experiences like dance parties and learning to ride a bike, marking a transformative summer of self-discovery and the joy of being a carefree teenager. You can watch it here.

24. The Last Summer (2019)

Directed by William Bindley, ‘The Last Summer’ offers a vibrant coming-of-age mosaic, intertwining the lives of a diverse group of high school graduates. The ensemble cast, including K.J. Apa, Maia Mitchell, and Tyler Posey, embarks on a transformative journey filled with love, friendship, and self-discovery during the pivotal summer before college. With a tapestry of relatable characters and authentic narratives, the film delves into the universal themes of navigating change, forging identity, and embracing the uncertainties that accompany the transition to adulthood. ‘The Last Summer’ paints a vivid portrait of the bittersweet beauty inherent in the liminal space between youth and maturity. You can watch it here.



23. Finding ‘Ohana (2021)

‘Finding ‘Ohana’ is a coming-of-age escapade that blends Hawaiian charm with an exciting quest for identity. Director Jude Weng takes us on a journey with a group of kids, uncovering family secrets and hidden treasures against the stunning backdrop of Hawaii. As they navigate the challenges of the hunt, these young adventurers discover the importance of heritage, friendship, and self-discovery. Filled with heart, humor, and a touch of cultural exploration, ‘Finding ‘Ohana’ captures the essence of growing up, making it a delightful and meaningful cinematic voyage for audiences of all ages. You can watch it here.

22. All Together Now (2020)

‘All Together Now,’ directed by Brett Haley, is a heartfelt coming-of-age drama based on the novel “Sorta Like a Rock Star” by Matthew Quick. The film follows Amber Appleton, portrayed by the talented Auli’i Cravalho, a resilient and optimistic high school senior facing numerous challenges, including homelessness. The ensemble cast features Carol Burnett as Amber’s supportive mentor and Fred Armisen as her drama teacher. ‘All Together Now’ delves into themes of friendship, resilience, and the pursuit of dreams, painting a touching portrait of a young woman navigating adversity with grace. Haley’s direction, combined with Cravalho’s compelling performance, makes the film a poignant and uplifting coming-of-age story. You can watch it here.

21. Roommates (2026)

‘Roommates’ stars Sadie Sandler and Celeste Chloe East as “roommates” Devon and Celeste in college. The movie explores coming-of-age from the POV of female friendship. Devon is smart and aware of her surroundings, while Celeste is a free spirit who lives in the moment, with no real sense of what’s going on around. Each woman has a separate set of positives and negatives, and this often leads to a feud, revealing the weight of coming-of-age. Directed by Chandler Levack, the movie can be streamed here.

20. Mixtape (2021)

Directed by Valerie Weiss, ‘Mixtape’ is a beautiful coming-of-age drama that shows how a middle school girl gets to know her parents through a mixtape. The parents of Beverly Moody (Gemma Brooke Allen) are no more, and when she finds the mixtape cassette among their belongings, she gets it repaired after the local record store owner tells her that mixtapes often have a message hidden. Thus begins Beverly’s journey to listen to the songs and find out if her parents left any message for her. A heartwarming drama that stresses the fact that the ones who love us never really leave us, ‘Mixtape’ can be “played” right here.

19. Dude (2018)

Another typical high school Netflix original rom-com, ‘Dude, joins the ranks of ‘To All the Boys I Have Loved Before’ and ‘Sierra Burgess is a Loser,’ but provides nothing new. The film is about a series of firsts faced by a group of four high school girls and how they come to terms with it, growing up in the process. Usually, in a list of finer films, it would have either not made it or my advice would have been to skip it, but as I said before, Netflix is able to dominate the landscape when it comes to coming-of-age high school romcoms. You can watch the movie here.

18. Sierra Burgess is a Loser (2018)

Another less superior addition to the list of Netflix original romantic comedy films on this list, and both of them, safe to say, are in more or less the same vein, albeit this one is comparatively a more by-the-books take. Sierra Burgess is considered a loser in school, and when a case of mistaken identities pits her against the most popular girl in high school, the two must struggle to work together to win over their crushes. I am not a fan of its divisive ending, which kind of sends the wrong message, but this film scored quite the numbers for Netflix when it was released. Side note: this film stars Noah Centineo, too. You can watch the movie here.

17. Alex Strangelove (2018)

Now, this is a teen comedy that I happened to love. Alex Truelove, the central character from a nice twist on whose name the film receives its title, is the perfect kid, with a great academic score and a great girlfriend, with a bright future ahead of him, until he encounters a charming gay kid and goes on an exploration of his sexuality. It is a liberating film that doesn’t take itself too seriously but also knows what it’s doing. It’s funny, charming, and ticks off all the boxes on what a perfectly watchable teen rom-com should be. Highly recommended, you can watch the movie here.



16. Tall Girl (2019)

Starring Ava Michelle, Griffin Gluck, Sabrina Carpenter, and Paris Berelc, ‘Tall Girl’ is a teen romantic comedy directed by Nzingha Stewart. As the name suggests, the movie centers on Jodi, the tallest girl in high school, who has been struggling with bullies and insecurities for years. However, when her eyes fall on a handsome foreign exchange student, she falls madly in love with her. Although she has tried to avoid any attention all her life, Jodi finally gathers the courage to be more vocal about herself and learns that she is not limited by her insecurities in any way. Feel free to watch the movie here.

15. Let It Snow (2019)

Inspired by Maureen Johnson, John Green, and Lauren Myracle’s novel of the same name, ‘Let It Snow’ is a Christmas romantic comedy film produced by Dylan Clark and Alexa Faigen. The Luke Snellin directorial focuses its attention on a small midwestern town that is hit by a snowstorm on Christmas Eve. By pure coincidence, the bad weather brings together several high school students who have plenty of free time on their hands to connect. While the following interactions bring some of them closer, others struggle with their love life, and the morning after Christmas Eve changes everything. Feel free to watch the movie here.

14. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

This must-watch Hindi-language (Bollywood) coming-of-age drama has been directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film follows free-spirited Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor) and his group of friends, including Aditi (Kalki Koechlin) and Avi (Aditya Roy Kapoor), both of whom are equally frolicsome, and Naina (Deepika Padukone), who is the meek and quiet one of the lot. How the college-going friends separate when life calls and end up coming together during Aditi’s wedding, only to clash with each other, has been portrayed brilliantly with themes of family, friendship, love, dreams, and the very dynamic nature of life. With compelling performances and soulful music, ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ offers a wonderful watch. You can stream it here.

13. The Half of It (2020)

Alice Wu’s ‘The Half of It’ is a coming-of-age teen drama movie that centers upon themes like the nature of love and acceptance. The Leah Lewis and Daniel Diemer-starrer revolves around friendless student Ellie Chu, who earns a few quick bucks by helping her classmates with her homework. The straight A-student is approached by Paul Munsky, the inarticulate football player who wishes to express his love for his crush, Aster Flores, through letters. While Ellie is more than happy to help, she finds herself in a constant state of conflict as she falls for Aster as well. With Paul depending on her, does Ellie decide to keep her feelings to herself? Or does she risk opening up about her love? You can watch the film here.

12. Through My Window (2022)

Inspired by Ariana Godoy’s novel of the same name, ‘Through My Window’ is a teen romance film that features talented actors like Julio Peña, Clara Galle, and Pilar Castro. The movie revolves around Raquel, a young adult who is madly in love with his next-door neighbor. Despite the many warnings from his family, he has not given up on her and continues to secretly keep a close eye on her. Never having the courage to start a conversation will not solve his problems, but does he have enough courage to express his feelings boldly and win her heart? You can watch the movie here.

11. To All the Boys: Always and Forever (2021)

Based on Jenny Han’s 2017 fictional novel, ‘To All the Boys: Always and Forever’ is a teen romantic comedy film that stars Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Janel Parrish, and Anna Cathcart. The third installment in the popular series follows Lara Jean, who is now in her senior year and has just recently returned from her Korean trip. Now, she faces several tough choices in her path, as her complicated relationship with Peter has put her in a spot. Furthermore, she must also come up with her college plans while dealing with her emotional woes, for which Lara needs a clear career path, something she needs. You can watch the movie here.

10. After We Collided (2020)

Roger Kumble’s ‘After We Collided’ is a romantic drama film that is based on Anna Todd’s 2014 fictional novel of the same name. The Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin-starrer follows Hardin Scott and Tessa Young, two madly in love couple that decide to part ways after differences between them appear too big for any kind of reconciliation. However, one month after it, drunk dialing by the latter leads to an unpleasant confrontation, and the two eventually end up having sex. The following morning, their old arguments sadly begin to surface as their complicated relationship hangs in the balance. Feel free to watch the movie here.

9. The Kissing Booth (2018)

The second one in the series of run-of-the-mill Netflix romantic comedies, ‘The Kissing Booth’ is about a teenage girl and how she must choose between her crush, who she shares a kiss with at a kissing booth she sets up during the school carnival, or her friend, and their pact that forbids her from having a crush on each other’s siblings. The outcome is inevitable and predictable, as are the proceedings, as young Elle navigates her way through high school love. A very passable film at best if you have the taste for the kind. You can watch the movie here.

8. Mile End Kicks (2025)

‘Mile End Kicks’ centers on 22-year-old music critic Grace Pine (Barbie Ferreira), who arrives in Montreal to pursue a career in her chosen profession. After renting an apartment, she goes to a party one night where she meets members of the indie rock band Bone Patrol. She has conversations with the guitarist, Archie (Devon Bostick), and the lead vocalist, Chevy (Stanley Simons), takes an interest in both, and offers to be the band’s publicist. The rest of the movie is about how she deals with two polar-opposite boys while navigating the ups and downs of being a struggling critic in a male-dominated industry in a new city. Directed by Mile End Kicks, ‘Mile End Kicks’ takes a deep dive into the psyche of the female protagonist, showcasing her conflicts and emotional contours in a humorous yet profound manner. You can watch it here.



7. Eighth Grade (2018)

Bo Burnham’s ‘Eighth Grade’ centers on introverted thirteen-year-old eighth-grader Kayla Day (Elsie Fisher), whose quiet and shy attitude in middle school is in stark contrast to how she portrays herself as a motivational speaker online. In her videos, she talks about being yourself, but in reality, she either hides her true self or pretends to be what others, in her view, like. She likes a guy but is afraid to face her feelings. Her feelings as a young girl are also something she tries to bury. She also doesn’t feel like speaking to her father about it, though it is clear that he is all ears for her. How she navigates these two lives is explored in a raw manner that reshapes the boundaries of early adolescence. With a brilliant screenplay by Burnham and a moving performance by Fisher, ‘Eighth Grade’ is a must-watch. It can be streamed here.

6. Armageddon Time (2022)

‘Armageddon Time’ explores the friendship of two kids and how it is tested by their surroundings in Queens, New York. The movie is set in the 1980s and follows Paul, a privileged Jewish American, and Johnny, a rebellious African American, both of whom are in sixth grade. Dealing with themes of anti-Semitic violence in Ukraine, the American dream, and racism, the movie shows Paul facing the pressures of Jewish experience in America, while Johnny becomes the victim of racism. A joint-smoking bust leads Johnny to leave school to stay in Paul’s clubhouse, and soon they decide to run away from it all. Directed by James Gray, ‘Armageddon Time’ does a good job of capturing 1980s society and the issues it was wrapped around, looking at it through the lens of innocence. The movie can be streamed here.

5. The President’s Cake (2025)

Directed by Hasan Hadi, ‘The President’s Cake’ is set in 1990s Iraq. It follows a nine-year-old orphan girl named Lamia (Baneen Ahmad Nayyef), who is chosen by a lucky draw among her classmates to bake a cake for President Saddam Hussein. With the Gulf War underway, she runs away from home after a disagreement with her grandma and, accompanied by her friend Saeed (Sajad Mohamad Qasem) and her cockerel Hindi, goes from place to place, collecting ingredients for a tasty cake. Whether she is successful in making the cake and whether Saddam Hussein gets to taste it form the premise of the coming-of-age flick. ‘The President’s Cake’ is beautifully shot and offers a heartwrenching take on the genre with its graphic realism that captures the brutality of war that single-handedly snatches away childhood from a child. The movie won the Camera d’Or at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival among many other accolades. It can be streamed here.

4. The Squid and the Whale (2005)

In Noah Baumbach’s ‘The Squid and the Whale,’ siblings Walt and Frank must navigate the divorce of their parents, Bernard and Joan. Things are pretty tough as the young boys find out disturbing details about their parents, although it remains to be seen which are true and which are untrue. Only time will tell. Meanwhile, Bernard starts seeing Lili, who is one of his students, and Joan starts dating Frank’s tennis instructor, Ivan. The subsequent events that unfold address how Walt and his younger brother Frank see their way through an event that is bound to change their lives in more ways than one. Emotional, sweet, heartfelt, poignant, and even bitter, ‘The Squid and the Whale’ is a must-watch tragic drama that Baumbach masterfully presents as a coming-of-age tale like only he can. You can stream it here.

3. The Fundamentals of Caring (2016)

Apart from being an amazing travel film with virtually all the “life-changing” quips of the sub-genre, ‘The Fundamentals of Caring,’ a film that stands true to its name, is based on the 2012 novel ‘The Revised Fundamentals of Caregiving’ by Jonathan Evison. It tells the story of Trevor, a special-abilities teen who is unhappy and angry after his father left him when he was young. His caregiving is undertaken by a retired writer, Ben, played by the almost ageless and ever-charming Paul Rudd, as the film’s story involves the two undertaking an impromptu road trip, during which they learn a thing or two about each other and the fundamentals of caring. One of the better Netflix originals in recent years, this one is a heartwarming experience, yet tender and funny. You can watch the film here.

2. To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (2018)

‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ is typical teenage mush, albeit an extremely popular one at that, and there is absolutely nothing wrong with being that if you have a taste for it. The Netflix film sure wasn’t looking to get nominated for film awards, and it plays out as such: mostly harmless, entertaining stuff. The film is about a teenage girl who privately writes a letter to every guy she has had a crush on, only to have the letters by herself. Her love life is thrown into the wind when the letters are posted, and all of the boys she has ever loved before confront her about it. You can watch the film here.

1. Enola Holmes (2020)

‘Enola Holmes,’ directed by Harry Bradbeer, is a delightful mystery-adventure film that introduces audiences to the teenage sister of the famed detective Sherlock Holmes. Millie Bobby Brown shines as the titular character, Enola, embarks on a quest to find her missing mother (Helena Bonham Carter) while outsmarting her famous brother Sherlock, played by Henry Cavill. The film blends elements of mystery, humor, and feminism as Enola defies the societal norms of Victorian England. The dynamic performances, engaging plot, and clever storytelling make ‘Enola Holmes’ a refreshing and empowering take on the classic Holmes universe, catering to a new generation of detective enthusiasts. You can watch the movie here.



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