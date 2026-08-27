“And now I know it is perfectly natural for me not to look at someone when I talk. Those of us with Asperger’s are just not comfortable doing it. In fact, I don’t really understand why it’s considered normal to stare at someone’s eyeballs,” says John Elder Robison, author of the 2007 memoir ‘Look Me in the Eye.’ Autistic characters have been at the center of some significant stories told in the past few years. Shows like ‘Atypical‘ and ‘Touch’ have furthered the conversation about the representation of autistic people. Apart from the series, Netflix also features a few movies that center on this topic and show the audience the world from a different perspective.

6. Makayla’s Voice: A Letter to the World (2024)

Julio Palacio’s documentary short ‘Makayla’s Voice: A Letter to the World’ tells the story of 14-year-old Makayla Cain, whose rare form of autism has taken away her ability to talk. Even then, she expresses herself using a letterboard, looking at the world from a unique lens, one that is immensely personal and yet macrocosmic in all its glory. A rare film about autism, ‘Makayla’s Voice: A Letter to the World’ proves that imagination is not bound by words. You can watch the film here.

5. Room to Move (2025)

Directed by Alexander Hammer, ‘Room to Move’ follows acclaimed choreographer/ performer/educator Jenn Freeman as she navigates an Autism Spectrum Disorder diagnosis at age 33. Using shifts between Jenn’s present-day struggles as she prepares her first evening-length solo performance, ‘Is It Thursday Yet?’ and the home videos of her childhood days, the documentary film tracks Freeman’s musical journey and how the diagnosis has affected it lately. As she learns to move her body through the diagnosis, she also learns about herself in new ways, all of which contribute to her urge to express through dance, which becomes a combination of patterns and sensations. You can watch ‘Room to Move’ here.

4. Goyo (2024)

An Argentine romance, ‘Goyo’ shows what happens when the titular young autistic guy (Nicolás Furtado), a museum guide, finds himself attracted to Eva (Nancy Dupláa), the new security guard. All this while, Goyo has followed a strict routine that those around him also abide by for his sake. However, when Eva enters his life, Goyo’s newfound emotions compromise his routine, although he doesn’t seem to mind it despite not knowing how to deal with it. Sweet, heartwarming, and intense, too, the Marcos Carnevale directorial tells a unique love story that is very sensitive, especially in addressing autism, without being melodramatic. You can watch the film here.

3. Keys to the Heart (2023)

Directed by Kerwin Go, this Filipino drama is a remake of the 2018 Korean film of the same name. It follows Joma (Zanjoe Marudo), a former boxer struggling to make ends meet. One of these days, he meets his estranged mother Sylvia (Dolly de Leon) after 17 years and decides to shift to her place. He is taken by surprise when he comes face-to-face with his autistic half-brother Jayjay (Elijah Canlas), someone he had no idea existed. Jayjay is great at the piano. We find out how these two brothers get along and forge an unlikely relationship underscored by their respective arts and the give and take between the brothers in this moving family drama. You can watch it here.

2. The Lighthouse of the Orcas (2016)

‘The Lighthouse of the Orcas’ is an Argentinean movie that is an enchanting amalgamation of a nature documentary and a fairy tale set in gorgeous, remote Patagonia. It is also inspired by a true story. Lola is the mother of Tristan, who has autism, does not speak, and is prone to frequent panic attacks. Desperate to see some improvement in her son’s condition, she brings him to meet the marine biologist turned park warden, Beto Bubas, because Tristan would watch his programs on TV and become enthusiastic. Although Bubas is initially reluctant, he later changes his heart and invites the family to stay in his cottage. He gradually takes Tristan out, exposes him to the beauty of the sea and its inhabitants, especially the orcas, and takes him riding and rowing on his boat. Slowly, we see the little boy reacting positively to his surroundings. You can watch it here.

1. I Used to Be Famous (2022)

Directed by Eddie Sternberg, ‘I Used to Be Famous’ is about a former band member, Vince Denham (Ed Skrein), who is looking for a second chance at a gig. One day, while playing his keyboard in the middle of a market, Vince comes across 18-year-old Stevie (Leo Long), who seems to be a good drummer. What follows is how the two team up and support each other to become the best version of themselves by overcoming their struggles, especially after Vince finds out that Stevie is autistic. But how long can their gigs last when Vince’s mother, Amber (Eleanor Matsuura), doesn’t want to risk her son’s meltdowns and unrealistic expectations? To find out, you can watch this beautifully moving film right here.

Read More: Best Cancer Movies on Netflix