“And now I know it is perfectly natural for me not to look at someone when I talk. Those of us with Asperger’s are just not comfortable doing it. In fact, I don’t really understand why it’s considered normal to stare at someone’s eyeballs,” says John Elder Robison, author of the 2007 memoir ‘Look Me in the Eye.’ As you must already know, Autism Spectrum Disorders or ASD comprise three major categories — Autistic Disorder, Asperger’s Syndrome, and Pervasive Developmental Disorder. Most of the symptoms of this developmental disorder are first seen during childhood. The major effects are seen in an individual’s capacity to interact with society, his or her communication and behavioral skills, and ability to express or feel emotions.

Autism does not have any permanent cure, but if diagnosed early, the patient’s abilities can be maximized. Therapy helps a great deal in treating anxiety, depression, and obsessive-compulsive disorder. Another method that can help society to become aware and sensitive towards autistic individuals is films that explore this subject. You must have already heard about popular shows like ‘Atypical‘ and ‘Touch,’ which tackle the topic. However, today, we are going to talk about movies on autism — titles that are streaming currently on Netflix. Therefore, if you know someone who is suffering from this issue or you just want to gather some knowledge about the same, then you have come to the right place. Here’s the list of really good autism movies on Netflix that are available to stream right now:

5. The Lighthouse of the Orcas (2016)

‘The Lighthouse of the Orcas’ is an Argentinean movie that is an enchanting amalgamation of a nature documentary and a fairy tale, set in gorgeous, remote Patagonia. It is also inspired by a true story. Lola is the mother of Tristan, who suffers from autism, does not speak, and is prone to frequent panic attacks. Desperate to see some improvement in her son’s condition, she brings him to meet the marine biologist turned park warden, Beto Bubas, because Tristan would watch his programs on TV and become enthusiastic. Although Bubas is reluctant at first, he later has a change of heart and invites the family to stay in his cottage. He gradually takes Tristan out, exposes him to the beauty of the sea and its inhabitants, especially the orcas, and takes him riding and rowing on his boat. Slowly, we see the little boy reacting positively to the surroundings around him. You can watch it here.

4. The Reason I Jump (2021)

‘The Reason I Jump,’ directed by Jerry Rothwell, is a profoundly moving documentary that offers a unique and empathetic perspective on autism. Adapted from Naoki Higashida’s best-selling book, the film delves into the inner world of non-verbal autistic individuals, utilizing their personal experiences and perspectives to shed light on the complex and often misunderstood condition. Through the stories of five young people with autism from around the world, the movie poignantly explores their thoughts, emotions, and sensory experiences, giving voice to a community often marginalized.

3. The Imitation Game (2014)

Directed by Morten Tyldum, ‘The Imitation Game‘ is a compelling biographical drama centered on the life of Alan Turing, portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch. The film delves into Turing’s pivotal role in cracking the Nazi Enigma code during World War II, a breakthrough that hastened the Allied victory. As it unravels the intricacies of code-breaking and wartime espionage, the movie also explores Turing’s personal struggles, including his experience with autism, although not explicitly labeled as such during his time. Cumberbatch’s performance captures Turing’s social challenges and brilliant mind, shedding light on the intersection of genius and neurodiversity. The outstanding cast, including Keira Knightley and Matthew Goode, brings this poignant and historically significant story to life, revealing the profound impact of Turing’s work on modern computing and the tragic circumstances surrounding his life.

2. Asperger’s Are Us (2016)

‘Asperger’s is Us’ is a coming-of-age documentary movie that introduces us to four friends diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome, namely, Aaron, who prefers to call himself New Michael, Noah, the oldest guy of the troupe, who is also the mentor and motivator, Jack, who does not like anyone touching him, and Ethan, the quietest member of the troupe who holds an interest in trains. In real life, they had formed the American comedy troupe with the same name — Asperger’s Are Us, the first comedy troupe formed by people with Asperger’s syndrome. However, the shows don’t refer to autism at all. The story of this particular movie mainly revolves around the quartet as they prepare for their final theatrical performance in a comedy show.

‘Asperger’s Are Us’ does a very good job of portraying a situation where these four individuals are so committed to something that demands their complete focus — a feat quite difficult for people with this disorder. Accompanied by deadpan humor and absurd dialogues, it wonderfully highlights the characters’ unique relationship with the world. Finally, after the movie ends, it gives a brief summary of how the men’s lives have evolved one year after this final performance. A hopeful film on the therapeutic power of friendship and creativity, the movie gives a deep insight into autism. You can watch it here.

1. Raaiselkind (2018)

‘Raaiselkind,’ directed by Regardt van den Bergh, is a compelling exploration of autism portrayed through the lives of Jan (Kai Luke Brummer) and his mother, Karina (Elize Cawood). The film delves into the challenges faced by families dealing with autism, capturing the nuanced struggles and triumphs of Jan’s journey. Through Jan’s perspective, the audience gains insight into the complexities of autism, emphasizing the importance of understanding and acceptance. The film’s poignant narrative, coupled with powerful performances, sheds light on the resilience of familial love amidst societal misunderstandings, making it a heartfelt and insightful cinematic experience.

