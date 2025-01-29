20 Most Underrated Movies on Netflix (January 2025)

In the plethora of films that are released every day on Netflix, there are only so many that catch the attention of the viewers. Given that there is already so much media to consume, one would prefer to watch movies that are worth their time. While the streaming service offers a great catalog for any cinephile, often, some very good films fly under the radar. This is the list that brings together some of the best titles that deserve more attention.

20. Joy: The Birth of IVF (2024)

The miracle of birth is one of the greatest joys in a person’s life, and there have been a lot of revolutionary advancements in the field. One of them is IVF. For couples struggling to conceive, IVF is a godsend, but it was a long and difficult journey to make it happen. ‘Joy’ tells the story of three scientists, Jean Purdy (Thomasin McKenzie), Robert Edwards (James Norton), and Patrick Steptoe (Bill Nighy), who made it happen. The Ben Taylor directorial is a celebration of science and life that enlightens and educates the audience about the complexities of conception and birth. If the subject matter isn’t important enough, the film also draws the audience with its wit and vivacity, which makes it a hidden gem that deserves to be explored. You can watch the movie here.

19. The Half of It (2020)

Over the years, Edmond Rostand’s Cyrano de Bergerac has received all sorts of adaptations, but the most understated of all, perhaps, is Alice Wu’s ‘The Half of It.’ It follows the story of Ellie Chu, a straight-A student who is also highly introverted and planning a big move following school. She gets the chance to make some money when high school jock, Paul Munsky, approaches her to help him woo Aster Flores by writing letters to her. As Ellie starts writing to Aster as Paul, she herself falls in love with the girl, which leads to a very complicated love triangle. What makes the film stand out is its realistic nature, which prevents it from becoming yet another teen rom-com and gives it a grit that elevates the story and does justice to the source material. The unexpected ending is a feather in the hat of the film that is heartwarming and heartbreaking in the best way. You can watch the film here.

18. Wicked Little Letters (2023)

By this time, it should be a rule of thumb that whatever Olivia Colman stars in should be watched without fail. Directed by Thea Sharrock, ‘Wicked Little Letters’ stars Colman as Edith Swan, who receives a string of hate mail that becomes a cause of concern with the increasing crudeness of the contents. The investigation into the identity of the culprit leads Edith to suspect everyone around her and reconsider her relationship (love or hate) with them. Delightful with the humor as wicked as the contents of the letters received by Edith, the story becomes even more interesting when one discovers that it is based on a real-life incident. It is perfect for those looking to have a good time but also in the mood for something that isn’t entirely mindless. The mystery keeps you hooked, and it is fun to see the investigation unfold with a wide cast of interesting characters to keep things spicy. You can enjoy this fun little film here.

17. On Body and Soul (2017)

To share a dream with someone is one thing, but to actually share dreams where you can communicate with each other is something else entirely. Directed by Ildikó Enyedi, ‘On Body and Soul’ follows the story of a couple and their unlikely romance that develops in the weirdest of ways. The setting itself is enough to make one question whether it is a romance! One of the protagonists is the CFO of a slaughterhouse, and the other is a meat quality inspector. The fact that love blossoms between them in their dreams is a cherry on top. What sets this film apart from the usual servings in the romance genre is the way it handles real emotions through a premise that surrealistic premise. For lovers of the romance genre, this Hungarian movie is a breath of fresh air that will leave you with a bittersweet feeling. You can watch the movie here.

16. Atlantics (2019)

In her directorial debut, Matt Diop follows the story of a young woman named Ada, who gets married to a man she does not love. However, her groom meets his death on their wedding day when his bed catches on fire and he dies. The investigation into his murder leads to the revelation of Ada’s love for a man named Suleiman, who was separated from her a while back, having embarked on a journey of his own. The film explores a wide palette of themes, from love, grief, and loss to the refugee crisis and class differences, from a very unexpected lens. It gets raw and gritty but does so with an eeriness that evokes an uncanny range of emotions in the viewer. At the end of the day, it is a moving tale with quite an unexpected ending that will leave you with a surprising stir of feelings. You can watch the movie here.

15. The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind (2019)

Directed by and starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, ‘The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind’ is a truly inspiring tale of a young boy named William Kamkwamba, whose memoir of the same name, co-authored with Bryan Mealer, forms the basis of the story. Hailing from a village in Malawi, when William finds his home and people suffering from famine, he works up an innovative solution. The journey to this solution is not easy and takes him through many trials and tribulations. The film stands out with impeccable direction and stellar performances, but it is the heart of the story that resonates with the viewer. Even if one might not relate to the premise, the story feels highly personal due to the bond depicted between William and his loved ones. This is the kind of film that uplifts and inspires you. To experience all the good feelings it promises, you can watch the film here.

14. Forgotten Love (2023)

Directed by Michał Gazda, ‘Forgotten Love’ is a Polish drama about a man whose life suddenly takes a turn for the worse as one bad thing after another happens to him. Based on the novel Znachor by Tadeusz Dołęga-Mostowicz, it follows the story of a man named Rafal Wilczur whose stroke of bad luck begins with his wife deciding to leave him and take their daughter with her. A series of unfortunate events follow, and Rafal finds himself getting worse and worse. And yet, a ray of hope presents itself. The story tests the mettle of its protagonist, giving the audience to root for something hopeful. At the same time, it also tugs at your heartstrings by focusing on the enduring power of love. This is the kind of film you turn to when the world seems dark and hopeless, and that’s what makes it a must-watch. You can watch it here.

13. Calibre (2018)

‘Calibre’ is a psychological thriller directed by Matt Palmer and follows the story of two friends whose lives take a flip turn in a very short window. Marcus (Martin McCann) and Vaughn (Jack Lowden) are childhood friends who decide to go on a hunting trip in the Scottish Highlands. However, some very unexpected and unfortunate things happen, leaving the duo to deal with the terrible consequences. At the same time, their bonds are also tested, and while they have to protect themselves from their enemies, they also have to figure out if they can call each other friends anymore. The film feels like a knife that keeps twisting with every passing minute, giving the characters one painful turn after another. For the audience, all of this accounts for a compelling watch that will keep you hooked. The ending is something that stays with you for a while. You can watch the drama in the movie unfold here.

12. A Jazzman’s Blues (2022)

Written and directed by Tyler Perry, ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ is a heartbreaking story that unfolds over the course of four decades. On the surface, it follows the turbulent romance of Leanne and Bayou, who have been in love with each other since they were kids. However, their romance is forbidden on the grounds of racial differences, and their decision to continue seeing each other has repercussions that echo into the rest of their lives. The film refers to some deeply troubling times and unearths raw emotions, but at the same time, it speaks of a great love that doesn’t die so easily. The characters, their decisions, and their fates echo with the audience in a manner that is sure to haunt them long after the credits have rolled. On top of this, the film also delivers some great music. You can watch the whole story here.

11. Bank of Dave (2023)

It’s not easy to open and run a bank, and no one knows it better than Dave Fishwick. In real life, he set up a community bank, or at least he tried to, until he started facing some serious pushback from the establishments who thought they had a stronghold on the banking business. ‘Bank of Dave,’ directed by Chris Foggin, stars Rory Kinnear as Fishwick and follows his unbelievable but true story. The comedic tone of the story makes it approachable and fun, but it does nothing to reduce the gravity of the subject matter but rather elevates it. The phenomenal performance by the cast, which includes Phoebe Dynevor from ‘Bridgerton,’ is another notch in its belt. Apart from entertaining, the story also educates the audience about a lot of things, making it an overall fun experience. The film’s success got it a sequel, ‘Bank of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger.’ You can watch the first film in its entirety here.

10. Frybread Face and Me (2023)

A summer spent wandering, lazing around, and spurring trouble with one’s cousin is a summer spent well. In ‘Frybread Face and Me,’ director Billy Luther invokes the nostalgia of that time through the story of a young boy named Benny and his cousin, Frybread Face. The story begins with Benny’s arrival at the reservation, where he is sent to spend the summer with his grandmother. It becomes a summer of awakening within Benny, who connects with his Navajo roots while also discovering a lot of things about himself and his family and forging a strong bond with his cousin. This is a feel-good movie that reminds you of the good old days. Its laid-back charm reels you in, but you stay for the depth that the story goes to in order to explore the meaning of love and friendship for the protagonist. Its deeply personal and realistic aura enhances the delicate bond that blossoms between the cousins. You can watch this highly underrated film here.

9. The Children’s Train (2024)

The time after the Second World War was a difficult one for everyone. The devastation left behind by it was of such a scale that the recovery took a long time. One of the things that happened in Italy in the aftermath of the war was the initiative of the treni della felicità aka trains of happiness, where children were transported from the poor neighborhoods of the south to the richer suburbs of the north, where they had a chance to live a different, better life. ‘The Children’s Train’ is set within this premise and follows the story of a boy who is forced to leave his mother and embark on a journey that changes the course of his life. A war movie shown from the point of view of a child creates a mix of innocence and horror that isn’t usually found in the films of the genre. The story creates a storm of emotions where you go from crying to smiling to feeling hopeless to being rejuvenated with hope. You can watch this historical film with a heartrending tale here.

8. Number 24 (2024)

Set in the Second World War, ‘Number 24’ is a Norweigan historical drama film that follows the story of a man who became a force to reckon with in the resistance against the Nazis. Directed by John Andreas Andersen, It takes place after Germany’s invasion of Norway, where the country finds itself in the grips of fascism. While the circumstances seem hopeless to most, Gunnar Sønsteby decides that it is time for him to do something for the country. He joins the underground resistance, and this leads him to become the spy that helps change the course of the Nazi rule in his country. He remains one of the most celebrated and decorated figures in Norwegian history, and the film gives quite a detailed account of his life. It functions as a spy drama that will give you a more realistic account of how spies work, which is what adds to the fascination of the story. At the same time, Gunnar’s story also teaches a very important lesson about the importance of fighting against the dangerous forces of fascism and how one seemingly common man can make all the difference. You can watch it and be awed by it here.

7. I’m No Longer Here (2019)

Directed by Fernando Frías de la Parra, ‘I’m No Longer Here’ (‘Ya no estoy aquí’ in Spanish) follows the story of a young man named Ulises Sampiero, whose life takes a devastating turn after he finds himself at the center of a misunderstanding with a powerful cartel. What was supposed to be a carefree time spent with friends listening to music and whatnot becomes a fight for his life where he has no option but to leave his home. His stormy journey and all the things he learns along the way become the center of the film. The ups and downs in his life are mirrored by an equally turbulent narrative that keeps the audience guessing about the next turn in the protagonist’s life. It focuses on Ulises’ identity crisis which becomes more pronounced as the film progresses, becoming one of the more realistic and relatable parts of the story. You can watch it here.

6. The Wonder (2022)

Florence Pugh has established herself as one of the actresses who always make films worth watching. Her solid performance elevates even the most mediocre of films. ‘The Wonder,’ however, gives her great material to begin with, and she delivers a compelling performance. Based on the novel of the same name by Emma Donoghue and directed by Sebastián Lelio, ‘The Wonder’ takes place in the latter half of the 1800s. Pugh plays the role of a nurse named Lib Wright, who is called to a small Irish village to find out if the girl, who has been fasting for four months, is a legit thing or not. The case leads Lib to some shocking revelations about the girl, her family, and her community and poses some very important questions about the same. Backed by strong performances from the cast, the film chooses a unique narrative structure to bookend it. But it is the plot itself that keeps a hold on you, especially by becoming more shocking and yet close to home by the minute. You can watch the movie here.

5. A Sun (2019)

Familial conflicts and trauma become the central theme of Chung Mong-hong’s ‘A Sun.’ It follows the story of Chen Jian Ho, a teenager who is going through a pretty rough time in his life. The troubles in his childhood are exacerbated by his brother’s suicide. At the beginning of the film, we find him being sent back into society, where he reunites with his father, who finally begins to acknowledge his son and the problems between them. The film deals with some pretty heavy themes but harbors a deep exploration of a father-son relationship at its core. Its visual palette and an unexpected mix of genres give it an edge that is made better by the emotional depth it exhibits. While the film was celebrated in critical circles, it hasn’t received as much love from the audience as it should. You can rectify the situation by watching the movie here.

4. Will (2023)

When the world around you is turning to hell, would you put your head down and submit, or would you have the courage to do something about it? This World War II drama by Tim Mielants ponders this question with the story of two police officers in the Nazi-occupied Antwerp. On the one hand, their country is under the control of the evil Nazis. On the other hand, there is the rising resistance helmed by their countrymen. Their job as police officers puts them in a very precarious situation with a deeply moral dilemma that doesn’t have an answer as easy as it might seem in the beginning. As the story progresses, the moral grounds become even more uneven, which is what makes the story more exciting. The clash in the morality of the characters creates an interesting conversation, and the film encourages the audience to keep it going. You can watch the show here.

3. Paddleton (2019)

What do you do when you find out you don’t have a lot of time left? Do you spend it wallowing in pity or desperately looking for a way out of your problem, or do you decide to seize life, whatever of it remains for you? In ‘Paddleton,’ we follow the story of a man named Michael Thompson (Mark Duplass) who chooses the last option, and this leads him and his neighbor, Andy Freeman (Ray Romano), on the journey of a lifetime. Directed by Alexandre Lehmann, this film will warm your heart and break your heart in the same stroke. The tale of the two friends invigorates you, but it also makes you ponder some serious questions about life, especially as it makes you reflect on your own. You can watch the movie here.

2. They Cloned Tyrone (2023)

One of the most fun movies of its release year, ‘They Cloned Tyrone‘ is something that you should go in without reading about it as much as possible. Starring John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx, this Juel Taylor directorial follows the story of three people who are brought together under some very unusual circumstances. The search for truth leads them to some very shocking revelations. Impeccably written, expertly directed, and phenomenally acted, the film is so layered that you will want to watch it again as soon as it ends. As you start peeling away at the layers, the story becomes even more captivating, and that’s when you truly get into the mindset of the characters. No matter how much you try to predict what’s going to happen next, you won’t be able to. So, it’s best to just sit and relax, watch this film here, and let it blow your mind.

1. His Three Daughters (2024)

The relationship between sisters is a complicated thing. If you didn’t already know it, you must watch ‘His Three Daughters,’ a heartfelt exploration of the trials and rewards of having a sister you hate and love at the same time. Directed by Azazel Jacobs, it stars Natasha Lyonne, Carrie Coon, and Elizabeth Olsen as three sisters who reunite in their childhood home to take care of their father, who is on his deathbed. Being in close quarters for long periods of time digs up conflicts of the past, and it becomes clear that there is a lot to resolve between the three of them. The film benefits from great writing and the powerhouse performances of the three leads. The minimalistic style makes it more personal, and as the tension revs up, it is sure to remind you of your own siblings and all the drama that such a reunion stirs. You can experience this roller-coaster of emotions by watching the film here.

