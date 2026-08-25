A large number of movies are made every year, but there is a very small percentage that centers around the stories of Native Americans. This gaping difference has been acknowledged by Native American writers, actors, and filmmakers, and while there has been a slight uptick in the creation of movies and TV shows that have a Native American character and their story at heart, it’s still not good enough. Due to this, there isn’t enough content on streaming services that cater to the audience looking for such stories. Still, a handful of titles on Netflix will quench your appetite for stories that focus on Native Americans and other indigenous cultures.

10. Frontier (2016-2018)

Set against the backdrop of the fur trade in 18th-century Canada, ‘Frontier’ follows Declan Harp, a half-Irish and half native-American outlaw, bent on disrupting the British’s corrupt monopoly on the trade. However, Lord Benton is willing to go to any length to hold on to the reins of the trade. This results in a clash of titans fueled by ambition, unlikely alliances, and, of course, betrayals. Starring Jason Momoa as Declan Harp and Alun Armstrong as Lord Benton, along with Landon Liboiron, Zoe Boyle, and Jessica Matten, ‘Frontier’ is a gorgeous drama series that seamlessly blends history and action. It can be streamed here.

9. Frybread Face and Me (2023)

Directed by Billy Luther, this humorous, heartfelt, and coming-of-age drama is set in the Navajo Reservation in Arizona in 1990 and follows young Benny (Keir Tallman), who arrives there to spend the summer with his grandmother Lorraine (Sarah H. Natani). Benny, who arrives from San Diego, experiences a dramatic shift in culture and surroundings. But as he gets to know his native family, especially his cousin Dawn, aka Frybread Face (Charley Hogan), he undergoes a cultural awakening that results from coming face to face with his culture and heritage. As for us, we get to see the budding relationship between the distanced siblings Benny and Dawn, underscored by the Navajo ways. A must-watch drama about the significance of one’s roots, ‘Frybread Face and Me’ can be streamed here.

8. Frontera Verde (2019)

‘Frontera Verde,’ a Colombian crime thriller co-created by Diego Ramírez Schrempp and Mauricio Leiva-Cock, explores the mystical and ecological aspects of the Amazon rainforest. While the primary focus is on unraveling a murder mystery, the series delves into indigenous cultures and environmental concerns, touching upon themes that resonate with Native narratives. The show skillfully incorporates mystical elements and indigenous perspectives, portraying a complex web of interconnectedness between the characters and the rainforest. Through its compelling storytelling and atmospheric cinematography, ‘Frontera Verde’ subtly addresses and incorporates Native themes, adding depth and cultural richness to the narrative. You can watch the show here.

7. Lorena, Light-footed Woman (2019)

‘Lorena, Light-footed Woman’ stands out as a profound Native American film for its authentic portrayal of Indigenous culture and the resilience of its titular character. Directed by Isaac Artenstein, the movie artfully weaves traditional storytelling with contemporary elements, offering a nuanced exploration of identity and heritage. The film’s strength lies in its commitment to showcasing the richness of Native American storytelling and the complexities of modern Native life. With a captivating narrative and strong cultural representation, ‘Lorena, Light-footed Woman’ is a testament to Indigenous storytelling’s power in cinema. You can watch it here.

6. Sitting Bull (2025)

‘Sitting Bull’ is a docuseries bout the legendary Hunkpapa Lakota chief, Sitting Bull, who lived in the 19th century. Featuring interviews with experts and dramatic reenactments of historic events, the show tracks Sitting Bull’s (Kul Wičaša, Lakota actor Michael Spears) journey from a tribal warrior to a political leader who united Native nations against the policies of the United States government, which was clearly bent on taking over their land. The series showcases pivotal moments during the 19th century related to the legendary figure, including the Battle of the Little Bighorn and Sitting Bull’s time as a performer in ‘Buffalo Bill’s Wild West’ show. ‘Sitting Bull’ can be streamed here.

5. Finding ʻOhana (2021)

‘Finding ʻOhana‘ is an adventure movie directed by Jude Weng that follows two New York-raised siblings who travel to Oahu, Hawaii, with their mother. On the island, the siblings learn more about their ancestry and the native culture of Oahu. Soon, the children connect with their new surroundings and embark on an adventure to find a lost treasure. The film has received positive reviews from critics and presents a family-friendly experience that emphasizes the importance of learning about one’s culture and heritage. You can watch the film here.

4. American Primeval (2025)

‘American Primeval’ is set in the 1850s, against the backdrop of the Mountain Meadows Massacre of the Utah War (1857-1858). With such a dark setting, the show explores a mother-son relationship as the two move from one place to another, looking for a safe home. They face various warring factions, including Native Americans, Mormon soldiers, and US government agents. With various actors based on real people of the time, ‘American Primeval’ does a good job of showcasing a significant period in American history. The show stars Betty Gilpin, Taylor Kitsch, Dane DeHaan, and Preston Mota. It can be streamed here.

3. Rez Ball (2024)

A powerful sports drama set in New Mexico, ‘Rez Ball’ centers on a Native American high school basketball team, the Chuska Warriors. After a tragic event compromises their fight for the state championship, the team breaks down mentally, losing hope and enthusiasm. This is when their coach (Jessica Matten) decides to put up a fight their way, one that incorporates imbibing the Native American spirit and culture. ‘Rez Ball’ is, at its core, an underdog story that addresses the importance of embracing one’s Native roots. The film is directed by Sydney Freeland and is based on the non-fiction book ‘Canyon Dreams: A Basketball Season on the Navajo Reservation’ by journalist Michael Powell. You can watch it here.

2. Wind River (2017)

Directed by Taylor Sheridan, ‘Wind River’ deals with the murder of a Native American woman on the Wind River Indian Reservation in Wyoming. We have U.S. Wildlife Agent Cory Lambert, a local with a lot of sources, and FBI Special Agent Jane Banner, who has just arrived in town and is completely in the dark about the area and how things work here. Together, they investigate the rape and murder of 18-year-old Natalie Hanson, belonging to the Northern Arapaho tribe, whose body was found frozen in the middle of nowhere. As the investigation proceeds, shocking truths are revealed regarding Natalie and her boyfriend Matt, as well as about the latter’s friends with whom he worked at an oil-drilling site. ‘Wind River’ stars Jeremy Renner, Elizabeth Olsen, and Gil Birmingham, and serves as a strong slap-to-the-face criticism of the authorities’ failure to address missing-person cases for Native American women. The movie can be streamed here.

1. Dark Winds (2022- )

A gripping thriller set in the Navajo Nation during the 1970s, ‘Dark Winds‘ is created by Graham Roland. The series centers on a string of mysterious murders that seem to carry a supernatural flavor. It is up to three officers at the Navajo Police Department, namely Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon), Sergeant Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten), and newly-arrived deputy Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon), to investigate the twisted case and find the killer.

Based on Tony Hillerman’s ‘Leaphorn & Chee’ novel series, the series beautifully incoporates the Native American culture without compromising the dark plot. It has been honored by the National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC) and the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum. You can stream ‘Dark Winds’ here.

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