18 Best Cop Shows on Netflix (August 2024)

Dramas centered around police procedurals have a special place in the pantheon of storytelling. These narratives delve into the intricacies of solving a case and the day-to-day battles faced by police and FBI officers in the line of duty. Whether it be a petty case of larceny or a much more significant threat, the people who respond to these crises have lives as complicated as the crimes they investigate. Therefore, the shows that dive into the internal dynamics within the police and their work generate a lot of interest and demand. As such, to meet this requirement, here is a list of the best cop shows available for streaming on Netflix.

18. Paranoid (2016)

The British crime drama created by Bill Gallagher revolves around a crew of UK detectives comprising DS Nina Suresh (Indira Verma), DC Alec Wayfield (Dino Fetscher), DC Bobby Day (Robert Glenister), and their supervisor, DI Michael Niles (Neil Stuke). The group has to investigate the murder of a local doctor in the town of Woodmere, whose death is linked to a larger conspiracy with the community’s commercial nets. Its premise may be a well-versed idea within police stories, but it gets the action going and shifts the focus toward the day-to-day police work needed to unentangle the mystery that has taken root in Woodmere. You can stream the show here.

17. Collateral (2018)

Set in London, ‘Collateral’ uncovers the truth behind a seemingly unconnected murder of a pizza delivery driver, whose death sparks a more extensive investigation mainly led by Detective Inspector Kip Glaspie (Carey Mulligan). Throughout the narrative, she uncovers more and more clues that lead her toward a sinister plot revolving around the city’s underworld.

Developed by David Hare, the show dives into Glaspie’s personal as well as professional life as she tries to solve a crime that no one seems to take seriously. As her investigation continues, a separate strand involving a city politician named David Mars comes crashing into her orbit, forcing her to look into the heart of the mystery from a different angle. The show is available to watch here.

16. S.W.A.T. (2017-)

Based on the 1975 eponymous TV series by Robert Hamner and Rick Husky, ‘S.W.A.T.’ tells the story of Sergeant Daniel Harrelson, also known as Hondo, of the Los Angeles Police Department, who gets put in charge of a new special unit at the LAPD. Created by Shawn Ryan and Aaron Rahsaan Thomas, the story revolves around Hondo’s exploits as the leader of his new task force and the tight-knit nature of his bond with not just the officers working under him but also his bond with the city’s people. You can watch the show here.

15. Young Wallander (2020-2022)

‘Young Wallander‘ is an adaptation of Henning Mankell’s novels featuring his titular detective protagonist, Kurt Wallander. Crafted by Ben Harris, the show dives into the detective’s early years, deviating from the original source material by setting in the modern day where societal and cultural tensions run concurrently.

The show offers a dark tone to its police narrative, with Wallander handling one of his first cases as a rookie detective right after his graduation. As such, his efforts have an element of danger associated with them owing to his inexperience, which he slowly rectifies in due course. He also has to contend with the disturbing contents of the crime itself, the first of many that put him on the path of becoming a future grizzled investigator. Stream the show here.

14. Marcella (2016-2021)

In the Hans Rosenfeldt and Nicola Larder-created British crime show, ‘Marcella,‘ the titular detective, has to return to her life as an investigator after an unidentified serial killer from a cold case reemerges in public again. As Marcella digs into the files, she discovers the secrets she missed the first time around, and her past comes back to haunt her.

While dealing with the serial murderer, Marcella also has to navigate the rough terrain of her complex relationship with her husband, Jason, who leaves her without any warning. The show provides an insightful look into the life of a police officer who is just as plagued by personal issues as the common civilian. Check it out here.

13. Deadwind (2018-2021)

The Finnish crime drama show ‘Deadwind,‘ developed by Rike Jokela, Jari Olavi Rantala, and Kirsi Porkka, dives into a Nordic noir narrative revolving around Sofia Karppi, a widowed police detective who has to take care of her son and daughter in the middle of her strenuous job. Things get bad for her when she runs into a sinister murder case right after returning back to work.

Originally titled ‘Karppi,’ the show exposes a chilling murder plot of a social affairs consultant by the name of Anna Bergdahl and the efforts undertaken by Sofia to solve the crime. Her personal and professional life intersects several times as she tries to keep a cool head as things get progressively more ominous. You can stream ‘Deadwind’ here.

12. Entrapped (2022-)

Combining the bleak but beautiful surroundings of Iceland with a series of disappearing people in a community, ‘Entrapped‘ tells the story of a police officer who has to find the truth behind the death of a cult member and his links to a missing woman from the past. Created by Baltasar Kormákur, the show is a riveting narration of kidnappings, paranoia, murder, and subterfuge, all happening against the backdrop of an overcast land that is constantly assaulted by the rage of the ocean, which intensifies the thriller aspects of the narration. It was originally broadcast under the name ‘Trapped,’ also known as ‘Ófærð,’ before being released internationally on Netflix under a different title. Stream it here.

11. The Good Detective (2020-2022)

‘The Good Detective’ follows two detectives with clashing personalities and methodologies, Kang Do-chang and Oh Ji-hyuk, who have entirely different ways of dealing with their cases but have the same passion for investigation. Created by Cho Nam-guk and Choi Jin-won, the South Korean drama show illustrates how cases are solved with a combination of efforts from different officers, lending their insight through varying perspectives.

While Do-chang is more dependent on experience and interpersonal relationships, Ji-hyuk utilizes his deduction abilities to probe into the minds of his enemies and find their weak points. They are both starkly different from one another and yet the same, creating a dynamic that is interesting to watch as an audience. It is an engaging police procedural that is all about the collective effort and the bonds that are formed while solving a crime. The show is available to watch here.

10. The Night Agent (2023-)

Brought to life by Shawn Ryan, ‘The Night Agent’ is a conspiracy thriller based on the eponymous novel by Matthew Quirk. The show centers on an FBI Agent named Peter Sutherland, who has to find the identity of a mole hiding within the government and jeopardizing the security of the nation. Sutherland navigates the treacherous waters of his internal investigation while also shielding the life of Rose Larkin, a former CEO, who is being hunted down by her pursuers. The show mixes an old-school paranoia thriller and a detective procedural with high-octane action scenes that are sure to satisfy those seeking more excitement in their police narratives. Watch it here.

9. NCIS (2003-)

No cop show list would be complete without the inclusion of ‘NCIS,’ the Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill-created military police procedural show that blends the nitty-gritty of day-to-day investigative work with the interpersonal relationships that grow inside the team’s ranks as they delve into crime. It knows when to use its comedy to lighten the mood when things get into the serious stuff. But more than that, the show is an exciting throwback into an all-action, all-purpose police procedural narrative that is akin to all the classics.

The crew of investigators in the show operates on all sorts of affairs across the narrative, showcasing a wide breadth of police work that is both engaging and humorous to watch. Over time, you grow to care for not just the character dynamics but also the interesting cases that occasionally prop up at the desks of the special unit. If you want a comprehensive view of local law enforcement with a tinge of comedy and excitement, check it out here.

8. The Sinner (2017-2021)

‘The Sinner‘ is an anthology series diving into the exploits of Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman), a police detective who tries to solve crimes that have been committed by unlikely perpetrators whose motivations are unclear. With each season featuring a different narrative and cast, Ambrose constantly jumps around, finding the key to all problems. The first season of the Derek Simonds-developed show is an adaptation of the eponymous novel by Petra Hammesfahr. Ambrose’s investigations are the quintessential police procedural narrative that should not be missed, especially with its altering premises every season that keep things fresh. You can watch ‘The Sinner’ here.

7. Delhi Crime (2019-)

The Indian Hindi-language police show, ‘Delhi Crime,‘ delves into the harrowing real-life Nirbhaya rape case, providing a glimpse into the police work that went into capturing the perpetrators and the obstacles faced by them throughout the process. Crafted by Richie Mehta, the show follows the efforts of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in rounding the culprits and delivering justice for the victim, who later succumbed to her death. The subsequent seasons pick up on other actual crime incidents, making it an intriguing look into a police procedural narrative where the focus lies on realism. The show is available to watch here.

6. The Blacklist (2013-2023)

In ‘The Blacklist,‘ a known fugitive named Raymond Redington (James Spader) decides to help the FBI in hunting down other criminals by utilizing his superior knowledge and ingenuity over all things dubious. The narrative follows his exploits as he teams up with an inexperienced FBI profiler, Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone), who is part of Raymond’s cooperation deal.

While the show is largely a procedural narrative that captures the vibes of a great police drama, it has enough twists and turns to keep you engaged for the longer run. Creator Jon Bokenkamp also blends elements of mystery, suspense, and subterfuge into the overarching plot to give the story a sense of unpredictability. If you wish to be taken for a ride, watch it here.

5. Unbelievable (2019)

Based on the terrifying true crime story of a series of rapes in the states of Washington and Colorado from 2008 to 2011, as reported in ‘An Unbelievable Story of Rape’ by T. Christian Miller and Ken Armstrong, ‘Unbelievable‘ is a dark, edgy narrative revolving around a rape victim named Marie Adler and the police detectives who have been tasked with finding the heinous culprit. Its disturbing source material makes it a weighty drama with a lot of stakes right from the get-go, something that will be appreciated by those looking for no-nonsense crime stories.

The show was created by Susannah Grant, Ayelet Waldman, and Michael Chabon and follows the investigation conducted by Detective Grace Rasmussen and her partner, Karen Duvall, as they try to find the perpetrator behind the numerous rape cases. Meanwhile, they also have to contend with Marie’s growing anxieties, pulling them in different directions, both as law enforcement professionals and as people who provide support during difficult times. You can stream ‘Unbelievable’ here.

4. Monk (2002-2009)

‘Monk‘ follows the titular protagonist, who is diagnosed with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and other phobias as he begins life as a private detective. Developed by Andy Breckman, the show is a blend of comedy and serious police drama as Adrian Monk (Tony Shalhoub) assists the San Francisco Police Department with their complex cases, providing unique insights that no one can. Throughout the narrative, the viewer also learns more about Monk and his various quirks, including the complexities of his personal life and the lives of those around him. If the mysteries don’t interest you, then the characters certainly will, owing to the brilliant writing, which often has a lot of wit and sharp humor weaved into it. It is the type of well-crafted drama series that is not found in abundance anymore. Be sure to watch it here.

3. Longmire (2012-2017)

Adapted from the ‘Walt Longmire Mysteries’ novel series by Craig Johnson, ‘Longmire‘ is a unique entry in this list because it combines a typical police drama with a neo-Western story. The show revolves around Sheriff Walt Longmire, the head of the local law enforcement in Wyoming, who tackles various crime cases with the aid of his crew, friends, and daughter.

What makes ‘Longmire’ special is its intersection between different worlds that, although disparate, come together neatly during its depiction. Creators John Coveny and Hunt Baldwin know how to keep the viewers invested and yearning for more throughout the narrative. Additionally, it’s a story with plenty of value in rewatching, purely due to how it blends warm and dark elements together. It can be streamed here.

2. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013-2021)

Although ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘ is technically a sitcom, its comedic filter provides a different view of a police procedural narrative. With a sense of electricity permeating its gags, jokes, and blunders, the crew of police officers at the New York City Police Department, who are the main characters of the show, find themselves amidst some goofy and hilarious scenarios in the episodes.

The Dan Goor and Michael Schur-crafted drama brings to life a cop show that is not necessarily as dark as it is often portrayed in other places. ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ has a fun, jovial, and upbeat tone that will resonate with those who are tired of bleak and desolate police narratives. If it lands for you, it has the potential to become a comfort watch. Give it a watch here to find out if it does.

1. Mindhunter (2017-2019)

There are few shows that delve into their subject matter quite as profoundly as ‘Mindhunter,‘ nor do they dare to even step into those murky terrains. Created by Joe Penhall, the psychological crime drama revolves around Holden Ford and Bill Tench, two FBI agents, who begin profiling some of the worst serial killers in history by interviewing them face-to-face in an attempt to gain insight into a new type of criminal.

The show is adapted from the 1995 book ‘Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit’ by John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker and is a meditation on crime through an intricate and detailed process of research. The meticulous nature of Ford and Tench’s work is sure to spike interest in those who are driven by an analytical mind and seek answers within everything. In many ways, ‘Mindhunter’ provides as many responses as it poses questions to the audience. Stream the show here to enjoy it.

