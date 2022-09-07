Where is Netflix’s Entrapped Filmed?

Created by Baltasar Kormákur, Netflix’s ‘Entrapped’ is an Icelandic mystery thriller series that serves as the third season of ‘Trapped’ (originally titled ‘Ófærð’). The narrative follows Andri Ólafsson, the chief of police in a remote town in Iceland, and Hinrika as they try to get to the bottom of a murder case of a cult member. The duo finds the case to be somehow connected to a biker gang’s land dispute and the disappearance of a woman back in 2013.

Apart from the suspenseful and mysterious narrative, what grabs the viewers’ attention is the use of some interesting locations, such as the picturesque backdrop of mountains and the ocean. Not only that, but the eeriness of the cave’s landscape also adds to the overall vibe of the thriller series. Thus, it is natural for you to be curious about the actual filming sites and know all about them. In that case, allow us to fill you in on all the details!

Entrapped Filming Locations

‘Entrapped’ is filmed entirely in Iceland, specifically in Siglufjörður, Hafnarfjörður, Reykjavík, Seyðisfjörður, Hvammsvík, and Egilsstaðir. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of ‘Entrapped’ reportedly commenced in early September 2021 under strict COVID-19 regulations and seemingly wrapped up in the fall of 2021. So, let’s follow Andri and Hinrika as they attempt to unravel the mystery and learn all about the specific locations that appear in the series!

Siglufjörður, Iceland

A majority of ‘Entrapped’ is lensed in Siglufjörður, a small fishing town located on the northern coast of Iceland. The cast and crew members of the series reportedly set up camp in the Siglufjörður swimming pool at Hvanneyrarbraut 52 in order to tape some pivotal sequences for the debut season.

Hafnarfjörður, Iceland

Several pivotal scenes for ‘Entrapped’ are also taped in and around Hafnarfjörður, a port town, and municipality in Iceland. From the looks of it, the filming unit of the Netflix series travels across the town and records different sequences against suitable backdrops. The town consists of a number of old buildings, including Pakkhúsið, Hafnarfjarðarkirkja, and St. Joseph’s Church, to name a few.

Other Locations in Iceland

For shooting additional portions of ‘Entrapped,’ the production team sets up camp in several other sites across Iceland. The towns of Seyðisfjörður and Egilsstaðir serve as prominent filming sites for the mystery series. Furthermore, the filming unit utilizes the locales of Reykjavík and Hvammsvík to record a few important scenes.

In an early September 2022 interview with Nordic Watchlist, Maria Thelma (Elísabet) was asked about the filming locations of the series and her experience shooting on location. She said, “It was stunningly beautiful, to say the least. That’s the thing about filming in Iceland – every view has its own breath-taking scenery in your film, so blessed to have the landscape as your “office” for the day.”

“We were lucky to be shooting in a variety of locations around Iceland which made the filming process more adventurous. We mostly shot in Siglufjörður, Reykjavík and Hvammsvík. We were filming through the coldest time in Iceland, autumn/winter so it was pretty cold most of the time which is nothing new when it comes to Icelandic filmmaking…,” she added.

