A good detective show can take us back to childhood when we often spent lazy weekend afternoons in the company of Sherlock Holmes, Hercule Poirot, the Hardy Boys, or Miss Marple. The audience generally experiences detective shows from the point of view of the detectives themselves or one of their close associates. If it’s the former, the audience learns new aspects of a given investigation alongside the detectives themselves. If it’s the latter, it adds another layer of mystery to the narrative. Being one of the premier streaming services that delivers some of the best shows to its audience, HBO Max has many great detective shows you’ll enjoy.

17. When No One Sees Us (2025- )

HBO Max’s first Spanish original ‘When No One Sees Us’ revolves around two ladies, Sgt. Lucía Gutiérrez (Maribel Verdú) of the Spanish Civil Guard and Lt. Magaly Castillo (Mariela Garriga) from the Office of Special Investigations (US), whose paths cross in Morón de la Frontera, a village in the city of Seville. Two events have taken place that have brought them to the same location; one is the disappearance of Sgt. Miles Johnson, who was stationed at a US military base near Morón de la Frontera; and the other is the suicide of Antonio Jimenez by Seppuku/Harakiri. Whether these two cases are connected in any way, and if yes, how is what we find out in this gripping drama, which is based on Sergio Sarrias’ novel. You can stream the True-Detective-esque drama series right here.

16. Full Circle (2023)

‘Full Circle’ is a six-part miniseries created by Ed Solomon and directed by Steven Soderbergh. It centers on a botched kidnapping that sets forth a string of events, at the center of which is the wealthy Browne family. As dark secrets come to light, it is up to Postal Inspector Melody to find out who the real conspirators behind the crime are. Her investigation sends her on a path that, unbeknownst to her, has occult snags planted by a gangster. Starring Zazie Beetz, Claire Danes, Timothy Olyphant, and Dennis Quaid, ‘Full Circle’ is a gripping detective drama that makes up for its not-too-uncommon plot with its execution and performances. Perfect for a bingewatch, the series can be streamed right here.

15. The Thaw (2022- )

Created by Marta Szymanek, ‘The Thaw’ is a Polish detective drama series set in Szczecin, Poland. It follows widowed mother/detective Katarzyna Zawieja, who is trying to cope with the tragic death of her husband (ruled a suicide) while looking into the case of the murder of a woman whose newborn baby is missing. The case is extra crucial as the woman was a prosecutor’s daughter. This makes Zawieja race against time, assisted by her partner Trepa (Bartłomiej Kotschedoff), to find the baby before it ends up dead, too. Adding to her mental load is the fact that she has to take care of her mother and father-in-law single-handedly. A slow-burn drama, ‘The Thaw’ is engaging and maintains a pace that adds to the narrative, which itself juggles Zawieja’s professional and personal life efficiently. You can stream ‘The Thaw’ here.

14. We Own This City (2022)

Developed by George Pelecanos and David Simon, this mini-series is based on Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton’s nonfiction book. The series delves deep into the rise and decline of the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force, and the corruption within. ‘We Own this City’ centers on Sergeant Wayne Jenkins (Jon Bernthal), one of the force’s eight members accused in a federal racketeering indictment in 2017. It came to light after the Drug Enforcement Administration started investigating a drug organization, an investigation that would later involve the FBI as well. All the officers of the Gun Trace Task Force were convicted and received sentences. ‘We Own This City’ is a spiritual successor to ‘The Wire,’ created by David Simon. Alongside Bernthal, the ‘We Own This City’ cast includes Jamie Hector, Dagmara Dominczyk, Wunmi Mosaku, and David Corenswet. You can stream the series here.



13. Epitafios (2004–2009)

‘Epitafios’ is an Argentine crime thriller series. Although it was reportedly filmed in Buenos Aires, the show doesn’t explicitly mention where it is set. The plot revolves around Renzo Márquez, a former police detective who teams up with psychiatrist and ex-girlfriend Laura Santini to solve a series of murders. They discover that the murders are works of a killer who seeks to replicate previous killings as art pieces. The audience is also introduced to Bruno Costas, who is apparently on the path of vengeance for the deaths of four high schoolers killed five years earlier. You may watch the show here.

12. Nancy Drew (2019-)

Nancy Drew is one of those characters mentioned above, the ones whose exploits you grow up reading. She has been portrayed by Pamela Sue Martin, Tracy Ryan on the small screen, and Maggie Lawson in a film. In The CW series we are discussing here, the titular detective is played by Kennedy McMann. As Nancy prepares to leave for college, she finds herself at the center of a murder investigation, this time as a suspect. Having no other choice, she postpones her departure for a year. Like ‘Riverdale,’ another CW series based on classic characters, this rendition of ‘Nancy Drew’ is pulpy and consciously over-the-top. Feel free to check out the series here.

11. The Investigation (2020)

The Danish-Swedish series ‘The Investigation’ is the dramatization of the death of the Swedish journalist Kim Wall, who was killed in 2017 at age 30. The story unfolds in six grounded and matter-of-fact episodes, primarily focusing on the investigation by the Copenhagen police officials. ‘The show’s approach to the mystery is significantly different than most other thriller series. The killer, whose name is never mentioned, is arrested in the first episode itself. The rest of the show focuses on how the investigators build their case so the perpetrator can be put away for good. You can watch ‘The Investigation’ here.

10. Get Millie Black (2024- )

Created by Marlon James, ‘Get Millie Black’ centers on ex-Scotland Yard detective Millie Black (Tamara Lawrance), who returns hometown of Kingston, Jamaica, and joins the Jamaican Police Force, looking into missing persons cases. Using alternating voices and perspectives, the series eventually brings Millie face to face with a case that has even brought Scotland Yard detective Luke Holborn (Joe Dempsie) to Kingston and seems to turn her world upside down. ‘Get Millie Black’ traces the titular woman’s life, showing what led to her being sent to the UK and her return to Kingston while exploring the different cases that are seemingly connected to a criminal web. ‘Get Millie Black’ is a gritty and gripping detective show highlighting a side of Jamaica not many have seen. It can be streamed here.

9. Perry Mason (2020-2023)

Created by Rolin Jones and Ron Fitzgerald, ‘Perry Mason’ is based on Erle Stanley Gardner’s fictional character, defense lawyer Perry Mason, who has featured in over 80 novels. With Matthew Rhys in the titular role, the series is set in 1930s Los Angeles against the backdrop of the Great Depression. In such a setting, we follow private investigator-turned-lawyer Mason, who tackles complex cases, one in each season (The series has two seasons). Season 1 has Mason looking into the kidnapping of one-year-old Charlie Dodson, while Season 2 deals with the death of the scion of an oil family. With a captivating plot and powerful performances, the drama series offers a stylized rendition of Gardner’s iconic creation. If you are into period detective shows, ‘Perry Mason’ is a must-watch. It can be streamed here.

8. Tokyo Vice (2022- )

Created by J. T. Rogers, ‘Tokyo Vice’ is a crime series based on Jake Adelstein’s 2009 memoir ‘Tokyo Vice: An American Reporter on the Police Beat in Japan.’ It follows Adelstein (Ansel Elgort), who joins Yomiuri Shimbun, one of the most popular and largest newspaper agencies in Japan, as a reporter in 1993. He also becomes an aid to Detective Hiroto Katagiri (Ken Watanabe) of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department’s organized crime unit. As Katagiri’s assistant, Adelstein is exposed to the dark underbelly of Tokyo, which includes the different factions of yakuza and the balance that needs to be maintained between them. ‘Tokyo Vice’ offers a finely-tuned, neo-noir, character-driven exploration of the Japanese criminal world that makes it one of the best crime shows of the present time. You can stream it here.



7. C.B. Strike (2017-)

‘C.B. Strike,’ or simply’ Strike,’ is a detective series based on the ‘Cormoran Strike’ series of novels. J. K. Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter series, wrote the ‘Cormoran Strike’ books under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith. The show revolves around the titular character, Cormoran Blue Strike, a disillusioned war veteran who decides to become a private detective and sets up an office on London’s Denmark Street. He used to be a Special Investigation Branch investigator. Strike utilizes the experiences he accumulated in that role to help the police solve gruesome murders. He is helped by his assistant, Robin Ellacott, who later becomes his business partner. You may watch ‘C.B. Strike’ here.

6. The Outsider (2020)

‘The Outsider’ is the TV adaptation of Stephen King’s 2018 novel of the same name. Set in a sleepy town in Georgia, the show begins with the discovery of the corpse of a young boy, Frank Peterson. Detective Ralph Anderson investigates the case and deduces that the Little League coach, Terry Maitland, is a person of interest. As Ralph’s son was once part of Terry’s team, Ralph feels responsible for bringing him to justice. Ralph publicly arrests Terry and builds a strong case against him. However, Terry’s lawyer, Howard Salomon, gets involved and collects evidence that directly contradicts Ralph’s findings. Meanwhile, the Peterson family rapidly falls apart following Frank’s death, and Glory, Terry’s wife, discovers that their family has become the town pariah. You can stream the series here.

5. Sharp Objects (2018)

In ‘Sharp Objects,’ investigative journalist Camille Preaker (Amy Adams) struggles to deal with her past. She is an alcoholic and has spent most of her life self-harming. As the series begins, she gets out of a psychiatric hospital. Following the murders of two young girls in her hometown, Wind Gap, Missouri, Camille’s editor sends her back to investigate. As Camille returns to Wind Gap, she remembers her life there with her controlling mother, Adora, and half-sister, Amma. You may watch ‘Sharp Objects’ here.

4. Mare of Easttown (2021)

Created by Brad Ingelsby and directed by Craig Zobel, ‘Mare of Easttown’ centers on police detective Mare Sheehan (Kate Winslet) of Easttown, Pennsylvania. She is a local hero, thanks to a dunk she made 25 years ago as a school kid. But now, she has to balance her troubled personal life that includes a failed investigation into a year-old missing person case, a divorce, a son who committed suicide, and the legal battle with her son’s drug addict girlfriend over her grandson’s custody.

On top of all this, there are the expectations of the people of her town and a new investigation into the recent murder of a child. Winslet, as always, provides a charming portrayal of a courageous/troubled character with utmost finesse, balancing all aspects with ease. She won the Best Actress Primetime Emmy Award along with Evan Peters, who won for the Outstanding Supporting Actor role as Detective Colin Zabel, Mare’s assistant on the murder case. The rest of the cast includes Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, Angourie Rice, Guy Pearce, Cailee Spaeny, and Sosie Bacon. You may watch the show here.

3. Task (2025- )

In the gripping and dark crime drama series ‘Task,’ Philadelphia-based FBI agent Tom Brandis, played by Mark Ruffalo, reluctantly takes on the charge of leading a task force investigating a series of violent invasions of stash houses belonging to biker gangs. While the show deals with crime, the themes of family and grief are deeply embedded in the narrative, with the viewers getting an intimate exploration of even the criminals’ lives. With moving performances and a strong story, ‘Task’ is without a doubt one of the best detective shows on HBO Max ever. It can be streamed here.

2. The Wire (2002 – 2008)

Aging like fine wine, ‘The Wire’ is one of the best detective shows ever created despite receiving average reviews when it dropped in June 2002 and ran for five seasons till March 2008. The show features a wide range of actors across its 5-season run, including Michael K Williams, Dominic West, Lance Reddick, Idris Elba, Wood Harris, Wendell Pierce, Clarke Peters, and Lawrence Gilliard Jr. It is created by author/former ‘The Baltimore Sun’ crime journalist David Simon and explores issues of illegal drug trade, the ports, government, education system and print media, with Baltimore, Maryland, as the backdrop. How the show tackles all the issues and explores the different facets of the city of Baltimore is authentic. Feel free to check out the series here.



1. True Detective (2014-)

Very few thriller series had as big of an impact on 20th-century pop culture as ‘True Detective.’ It’s an anthology crime drama, each season focusing on different cases and revolving around other characters. The first season is split into two timelines. In 1995, Detectives Rustin “Rust” Cohle (Matthew McConaughey) and Martin “Marty” Hart (Woody Harrelson) investigate the murder of Dora Lange, a 20-something prostitute whose body is found as if it was purposefully placed against a tree. She has deer antlers on her head and twig latticework that looks similar to Cajun bird traps around her body. In 2012, Rust and Marty are forced to revisit the case from 1995 after someone is killed in the exact same manner as Lange. You can watch the series here.

Read More: Best Detective TV Series on Netflix