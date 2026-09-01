Matthew McConaughey never fails to charm us with his voice, which further accentuates his organic performances, giving them a niche of their own. Some of his praiseworthy performances include ‘The Lincoln Lawyer,’ ‘Bernie,’ ‘The Wolf of Wall Street,’ ‘Killer Joe,’ ‘Interstellar,’ ‘Frailty,’ ‘A Time To Kill,’ ‘Dallas Buyers Club,’ and ‘Magic Mike.’ His ability to go under the skin of each of his characters, accompanied by his long list of awards and nominations, including but not limited to the Academy, the Golden Globe, the Critics’ Choice, the AACTA International, and the Emmy, makes him one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood. So, if you are a McConaughey fan and want to know what the actor is improvising on next, we bring you his upcoming projects, all sorted out.

1. Brothers (September 23, 2026)

Created by Matthew McConaughey & Woody Harrelson, Lee Eisenberg, and David West Read, ‘Brothers’ is an 8-episode comedy series that deals with two male best friends with completely different lifestyles and views towards life. However, issues arise when one of them invites the other’s family to his Texas ranch, putting their friendship to the test. On SiriusXM’s “Let’s Talk Off Camera” podcast, McConaughey stated that the series is “a series about our families that’s based on truth.” David West Read created the project.

Other than McConaughey and his long-time friend Woody Harrelson, the cast also includes Holland Taylor, Natalie Martinez, Brittany Ishibashi, Oona Yaffe, Highdee Kuan, Nolan Almeida, Ella Grace Helton, and Noah Carganilla. Taylor will play Matthew’s mother, Ma Mac; Martinez will play Matthew’s wife, Valentina; and Ishibashi will play Woody’s wife, Joy. It is produced by Apple Studios and Skydance Television and distributed by Apple TV+. Post-production is complete, and the show’s first two episodes will arrive on September 23, 2026. You can watch the trailer here.

2. Positano (TBA)

McConaughey and Zoe Saldaña have been cast in the upcoming Netflix romantic feature ‘Positano.’ Daniel Roher will direct, based on a script by Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka. The plot follows two rival jewel thieves who meet on a job and have a negative interaction. After one gets away with the bag, they’re forced to team up to pull off a big heist. The cast also includes Toni Collette, Lorenzo de Moor, Salvatore Esposito, and Karren Karagulian. Post-production is underway. More details are awaited.

3. The Brigands of Rattlecreek (TBA)

McConaughey, Pedro Pascal, Austin Butler, Adèle Exarchopoulos, and Tang Wei will star in ‘The Brigands of Rattlecreek,’ a Western action crime drama to be directed by Park Chan-wook. Chan-wook and S. Craig Zahler wrote the screenplay. The story follows a sheriff and a doctor who seek revenge against a group of bandits who use a torrential thunderstorm as cover to rob and terrorize the occupants of a small town. Filming will begin in early 2027.

4. Untitled Matthew McConaughey – Mike Hammer adaptation (TBA)

McConaughey will star as private investigator Mike Hammer in a yet-untitled Netflix crime thriller feature based on the book series by Mickey Spillane and Max Allan Collins. ‘True Detective’ creator Nic Pizzolatto adapted the screenplay. The character Mike Hammer has inspired many popular fictional characters, including James Bond, Jack Reacher, and Dirty Harry. No other details about the project, especially the cast, are available, and more are awaited.

5. Untitled Nic Pizzolatto Netflix Series (TBA)

McConaughey will star alongside Cole Hauser in a yet-untitled Netflix drama series set in the world of football. The two actors will play brothers. Nic Pizzolatto has created the show and will reportedly direct it as well. Skydance Sports is producing. Details regarding the plot and the rest of the cast are awaited.

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