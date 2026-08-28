Amy Adams is renowned for her versatile talents and captivating performances in both films and television shows. She embarked on her acting journey in the late 1990s, eventually becoming one of Hollywood’s most beloved actresses. Adams’ first notable film appearance came in 1999 with ‘Drop Dead Gorgeous,’ in which she showcases her comedic prowess. However, it was her breakthrough role in the 2005 independent film ‘Junebug’ that truly brought her into the spotlight. Her portrayal of the endearing and complex Ashley Johnsten earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress, marking the beginning of an acclaimed career.

Adams continued to impress audiences and critics alike with a string of memorable roles, including her performances in ‘Enchanted’ (2007), ‘Doubt’ (2008), ‘The Fighter’ (2010), ‘American Hustle’ (2013), and ‘Arrival’ (2016), all of which garnered critical acclaim and numerous award nominations. She received six Academy Award nominations, solidifying her reputation as one of the industry’s most talented actresses. Her ability to seamlessly transition between genres, from drama to comedy to science fiction, has made her a beloved figure in the world of entertainment, earning her a place as one of the most talented actresses of her generation. It has been a while since Amy Adams graced the silver screen with her presence, and if her last performance as Anna Fox in ‘The Woman in the Window’ is a distant memory for you, check out her upcoming projects.

1. Klara and the Sun (October 23, 2026)

Directed by Taika Waititi, ‘Klara and the Sun’ is an upcoming feature adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro’s New York Times bestselling sci-fi novel of the same name. The story is set in the future and follows a solar-powered AF (artificial friend) named Klara, created to serve as a companion, who is brought home by Chris for her daughter Josie, who suffers from an unknown illness. How Klara helps her cope with it while learning about human love is what follows. Dahvi Waller has adapted the story for the screen. The cast includes Jenna Ortega as Klara, Amy Adams as Chris, and Mia Tharia as Josie. We also have Aran Murphy, son of ‘Oppenheimer’ actor Cillian Murphy, who will debut as Josie’s neighbor/best friend, Rick, along with Natasha Lyonne, Simon Baker, Steve Buscemi, and Harry Greenwood. ‘Klara and the Sun’ has completed post-production and will be released on October 23, 2026. You can watch the trailer here.

2. Star Wars: Starfighter (May 28, 2027)

Adams will star alongside Ryan Gosling and Mia Goth in Shawn Levy’s feature film ‘Star Wars: Starfighter.’ Jonathan Tropper wrote the screenplay, based on an original story set in a period of time never before explored in the previous ‘Star Wars’ movies. The story is set in a rebuilding galaxy, where a solitary pilot becomes entangled in a crucial mission as new threats emerge. His journey may alter the future of the Force itself. The cast also includes Matt Smith, Aaron Pierre, Flynn Gray, Daniel Ings, and Simon Bird. Post-production is underway, and more details regarding the release are awaited.

3. At the Sea (TBA)

From Kornel Mundruczó and Kata Wéber, the director-writer duo of ‘Pieces of a Woman’ fame, comes a film that follows a rehab-returned woman’s struggle to move on. Laura (Adams) returns to her beachside family home after doing time at a rehab facility only to face readjustment for a life devoid of her career that brought her fame, money, and a sense of identity. Other co-stars include Jenny Slate, Rainn Wilson, Dan Levy, Brett Goldstein, and Murray Bartlett. The film had its world premiere at the main competition of the 76th Berlin International Film Festival on February 16, 2026, where it was nominated for the Golden Bear. A release date for the same has yet to be announced.

4. Lazy Susans (TBA)

Adams will produce and star in an upcoming 20th Century Studios movie titled ‘Lazy Susans.’ The movie centers on a rock band composed of musical moms. Annie Mumolo and Stan Chervin are the writers. A director has yet to be attached. Further details are awaited.

Read More: Scarlett Johansson: New Movies and TV Shows Coming Out