The trajectory of Evan Peters’ filmography follows an abrupt graph, in a good way. He debuted in 2004 with the film ‘Clipping Adam.’ In 2011, Peters got his breakthrough with ‘American Horror Story,’ an anthology series that he was a part of for multiple seasons, portraying different characters. In 2014, Peters was cast as the Marvel superhero Quicksilver, AKA Peter Maximoff, in Bryan Singer’s ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past.’ He reprises the character in ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ (2016), ‘Dark Phoenix’ (2019), and ‘WandaVision’ (2021). In 2022, he dropped the mic with the Netflix series ‘Dahmer,’ in which he portrays the real-life serial killer/sex offender Jeffrey Dahmer. This role won him the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Limited Series, among other accolades. Well, now that you pretty much have an idea of Peters’s filmography, here are his upcoming ventures.

1. American Horror Story Season 13 (September 24, 2026)

Peters will be back for the 13th season of FX’s ‘American Horror Story.’ He was there in ‘Murder House,’ ‘Freak Show,’ ‘Hotel,’ ‘Roanoke,’ ‘Cult,’ and Apocalypse,’ among others. The cast also includes Emma Roberts, Sarah Paulson, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Gabourey Sidibe, Leslie Grossman, and Jessica Lange. The plot is under wraps. Filming is underway. The first episode will air on September 24, 2026, on FX and Hulu. You can check out the teaser here. Season 14 is also in development.

2. A Statement (TBA)

Post-production is done for an upcoming comedy movie by Tom McCarthy, titled ‘A Statement.’ Based on Nathaniel Rich’s book ‘Losing Earth,’ and adapted by Thomas Bidegan, Noé Debré, and McCarthy, the story follows 20 experts who gather at a beachside resort in Florida in 1980 for a weekend conference on climate change with a simple mandate from Congress to write a statement about what to do. Based on “Losing Earth”. The cast also includes Tatiana Maslany, Evan Peters, Paul Giamatti, John Turturro, Jason Clarke, Amy Ryan, Jim Klock, Christopher Denham, Zach Woods, Dylan Baker, Michael Chernus, Nina Arianda, and Zak Orth. The movie premieres at this year’s New York Film Festival in September 2026.

3. Falling (TBA)

Peters, Sam Claflin, and Simone Ashley will star in Dominic Savage’s romantic feature ‘Falling,’ which is described as “a modern-day love story developed in close collaboration with acclaimed music producer and composer Marius de Vries.” Savage wrote the story. ‘Falling’ is a part of a new deal between Hollywood producer Shannon McIntosh’s McIntosh Films and Universal Music Group U.K.’s Globe business on a “bold slate of music-driven feature films.” Filming has yet to begin.

4. Snow Ponies (TBA)

Directed by Darrin Prescott, ‘Snow Ponies,’ contrary to what the name suggests (a trend we are all quite familiar with), is a dark action comedy movie. Written by Pat Healy, it chronicles a group of seven hardened men who are supposed to deliver a mysterious package across a hostile landscape filled with dangerous bandits and other obstacles. In the endeavor, they are subjected to the fight for survival, honor, loyalty, and deceit while at the same time scratching their heads about what their cargo contains. Prescott has served as the stunt coordinator and/or second unit director in the movies ‘Baby Driver,’ ‘Deadpool 2,’ and ‘Black Panther.’ So, we can expect a lot of potentially R-rated action accompanied by dark humor. The cast includes Peters, Jon Bernthal, Josh Gad, and Charlie Plummer. The movie is in pre-production, and more details are awaited.

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