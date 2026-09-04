You may know him as Jon Snow from ‘Game of Thrones.’ You may also know him as Dane Whitman, AKA Black Knight, from Marvel Studios ‘Eternals.’ Kids may remember him from his voice as Eret, the former antagonist and present trusted friend of Hiccup, the protagonist in the computer-animated ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ movies. Eret is there in ‘How to Train Your Dragon 2’ and ‘How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.’ He has also been a part of the shows ‘Criminal: UK,’ ‘Extrapolations,’ ‘Industry,’ and ‘Modern Love.’ As far as movies are concerned, ‘Testament of Youth,’ ‘Pompeii,’ ‘Gunpowder,’ ‘7 Days in Hell,’ and ‘Brimstone’ are among his well-known pieces of work. Here are Kit Harington’s upcoming projects.

1. A Tale of Two Cities (September 6, 2026)

Harrington will star alongside François Civil and Mirren Mack in the BBC’s upcoming series ‘A Tale of Two Cities,’ an adaptation of Charles Dickens’ famous eponymous novel. The story follows Dr. Alexandre Manette, who, after 18 years in the Bastille prison, is reunited with his daughter, Lucie. Together, they move to England, and everything seems to fall into place nicely. Unfortunately, the father-daughter duo is summoned to the Old Bailey to testify against a young Frenchman named Charles Darnay, who is falsely accused of treason. Strangely, Darnay bears an uncanny resemblance to another man in the courtroom, the dissolute lawyer’s clerk Sydney Carton. It is a coincidence that saves Darnay from certain doom more than once. Harington plays Sydney Carton, Civil plays Charles Darnay, and Mirren Mack plays Lucie Manette. The cast also includes Ian Pirie as John Barsard and Roxane Duran as Thérèse. The series has completed post-production and will be available for streaming on MGM+ starting September 6, 2026. You can watch the trailer here.

2. Industry Season 5 (2028)

HBO’s financial thriller series ‘Industry’ was renewed for its fifth and final season in February 2026. The show, which focuses on young graduates navigating the cutthroat world of high-stakes investment banking in London, was created by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay. The returning cast includes Harrington as Sir Henry Muck, along with Myha’la as Harper Stern, Marisa Abela as Yasmin Hanini/Muck, Max Minghella as Whitney Halberstram, Miriam Petche as Sweetpea Golightly, Kiernan Shipka as Yasmin’s girl-in-chief, Hayley Clay. New cast members for Season 5 include Cary Elwes, Dianna Agron, Sam Riley, Jessica Brown Findlay, Luke Manley, Bally Gill, and Eduard Poliakov. Filming is underway in the UK. Season 5 will arrive in early 2028.

3. Eternal Return (TBA)

‘Eternal Return’ is a romantic movie written and directed by Yaniv Raz. The story follows Cass, a young woman who reaches a point of emotional invulnerability. This is when Virgil, a cartographer, along with his partner Malcolm, a Renaissance man, decides to help her regain her life’s meaning and re-establish her belief in love by traveling back in time, thanks to Virgil’s talent for creating maps of imaginary places. The film stars Naomi Scott as Cass, Harington as Virgil, and Simon Callow as Malcolm. Additional cast members include Sonoya Mizuno, Jay Lycurgo, and Nathan Hall. Currently in post-production, ‘Eternal Return’ had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2025. A release date is awaited.

4. Count My Lies (TBA)

Harrington will star alongside Shailene Woodley and Lindsay Lohan in the upcoming Hulu miniseries ‘Count My Lies.’ Based on Sophie Stava’s mystery novel, the story follows compulsive liar Sloane Caraway (Woodley), who fibs her way into a nanny position for the gorgeous and charismatic Violet (Lohan) and Jay Lockhart (Harrington). It seems she’s finally landed her dream job. But little does Sloane know that she’s just entered a household brimming with secrets about to explode – with potentially catastrophic consequences for all. Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who are showrunners, also adapted the screenplay. The cast also includes Katherine LaNasa and Lou Diamond Phillips. Post-production is underway.

5. Army of Shadows (TBA)

Harington, Paddy Considine, America Ferrera, and Alex Hassell will star in the upcoming Hulu thriller series titled ‘Army of Shadows.’ Created by Ronan Bennett, the 6-episode show is inspired by Jean-Pierre Melville’s 1969 film and Joseph Kessel’s seminal book of the same name, which famously dramatized the emergence of the French Resistance to the Nazi Occupation of France during WWII. The official synopsis is as follows: “Britain looks almost normal, but the flags are different, the news is careful, and nobody says certain things out loud anymore. But everyone can feel it. Somewhere beneath the surface of ordinary life, something has gone terribly, quietly wrong. Out of the shadows emerges a former soldier known only as Berry, who starts building a secret resistance network. He knows one thing above all else: don’t act before you’re ready. An unlikely group starts to coalesce around him – people who’ve decided they can’t look away any longer: a soldier, a student, a radiographer, a journalist. Ordinary people, with ordinary lives, making an extraordinary and irreversible choice. Against them: a state with unlimited reach, a ruthless minister who’ll do whatever it takes to maintain “order”, and an American intelligence operative called Jessie, who is very, very good at her job.” Filming is underway, with Lisa Gunning directing all the episodes. A release date is awaited.

6. Harry Potter Season 2 (TBA)

Harrington has joined HBO’s Harry Potter Season 2 as Gilderoy Lockhart, the iconic role played by Kenneth Branagh in the movie ‘Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.’ Season 2 of Harry Potter is slated to enter production in the fall of 2026, right ahead of the Christmas premiere of Season 1. In Season 2, returning cast members include Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, and Janet McTeer as Professor McGonagall. A release date is awaited.

7. Chariot (TBA)

Harington will star alongside Billy Magnussen in Steve Pink’s horse racing comedy movie ‘Chariot.’ The screenplay, written by Jack Donnelly, centers on Paul Rovia, an oversized jockey who causes a major racing accident, leading to his suspension from the sport for 2 years. Desperate to compete in the Grand National again, Paul teams up with Kate O’Leary and her wild Centaur named Chariot. Paul and Chariot clash at first but eventually form an unbreakable bond, taking the racing world by storm. No other cast member has been revealed yet. The film is in pre-production, and more details are eagerly awaited.

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