12 Best Time Travel Movies on Netflix (August 2024)

Whether altering the past, glimpsing the future, or visiting alternate realities, time travel concepts brim with potential. They seem to add intriguing twists to every genre of film they are utilized in. Such works often greet us with refreshing settings and unique dynamics, putting their characters through imaginative scenarios. From heart-pounding thrillers to heartwarming romances, these are the absolute of best time-traveling movies offered on Netflix.

12. See You Yesterday (2019)

Directed by Stefon Bristol, ‘See You Yesterday’ is a Netflix teen-adventure film that blends racial themes with a time travel plot. When a police officer senselessly shoots African American teen C.J. Walker’s caring brother, she and fellow prodigy Sebastian Thomas complete their time-traveling device to save him. However, they find that changing the past turns out to be incredibly difficult.

With their device’s charges running low, the two become desperate to prevent the shooting and try to alter the sequence of events at various points. The poignant and impactful tale addresses themes of racial injustice, grief, and sacrifice. It conveys a sense of helplessness felt by the protagonist, which is symbolic of her community’s emotional state, making great progress but falling victim to old prejudices. You can see the movie here.

11. Captain Nova (2021)

In the directorial hands of Maurice Trouwborst, ‘Captain Nova’ is a Dutch sci-fi film that follows Nova, a fighter pilot from a dystopian future where the Earth is on the brink of environmental collapse. She is sent on a mission from 2050 to 2025 to alter key events and save the future. However, she unexpectedly becomes a young teen girl as a side effect and struggles to be taken seriously. Nas, an outcast teen, assists her on the mission as the Secret Service tries to capture her. With striking visual effects and creative future technology, the film adds a touch of humor for a refreshing sci-fi experience aimed at audiences of all ages. You can see the movie here.

10. In the Shadow of the Moon (2019)

With Jim Mickle at the helm, ‘In the Shadow of the Moon’ combines a noir-style serial killer mystery with time travel in a high-concept thriller filled with twists and turns. The story centers on Philadelphia police officer Thomas Lockhart, who becomes obsessed with a series of inexplicable murders committed by a woman appearing every nine years despite having died in front of him. As Lockhart delves deeper into the investigation, he uncovers a chilling connection that challenges his understanding of reality and time itself. The Netflix sci-fi film features a thought-provoking, imaginative plot that explores themes of fate, justice, and the burdens of the past. You can stream the movie here.

9. The Flash (2023)

While not a conventional time-traveling film, ‘The Flash’ sees the titular superhero blaze through his fair share of timelines. Directed by Andy Muschiett, the film follows Barry Allen as he taps into the speed force to save his mother, inadvertently altering the timeline to a catastrophic degree. He teams up with his past self and must gather an unfamiliar and scattered Justice League to defend against General Zod’s invasion of Earth. The film explores the potential divergence of the timeline far beyond the Butterfly Effect, with a single seemingly mundane event of time manipulation changing both past and future dramatically. Featuring an array of cameos and plenty of fan service, the film maintains a decent pace with explosive action sequences. You can see the movie here.

8. Long Story Short (2021)

Loosely based on the Indian film ‘Baar Baar Dekho,’ ‘Long Story Short’ follows Teddy, a man who wakes up the day after his wedding to discover that his life is fast-forwarding, with each day skipping ahead a year. As Teddy struggles to understand this strange phenomenon, he begins to miss the most important moments of his life. The Josh Lawson directorial combines humor with a poignant message about love, regret, and the fleeting nature of time. The impactful film creates an increasingly charming and thought-provoking narrative with the use of fantastical time travel. You can stream the movie here.

7. The Door Into Summer (2021)

Also known as ‘Natsu e no Tobira: Kimi no Iru Mirai e,’ ‘The Door Into Summer’ narrates a tale of mystery, betrayal, and advanced technology interwoven with the delicate threads of time travel. Directed by Takahiro Miki and based on Robert A. Heinlein’s eponymous novel, the film follows Soichiro Takakura, an ingenious inventor who finds himself betrayed by his girlfriend and business associates who take over his life’s work. Hoping to live in a brighter future, he enters cold sleep and wakes up thirty years later in 2025. Finding his wealth completely dissolved and his company closed down, he traces down figures from the past in search of answers. The Japanese-language film essays as a thoughtful time travel story, offering a combination of romance and sci-fi with moving performances from the lead cast. You can see the movie here.

6. Still Time (2022)

Directed by Alessandro Aronadio, ‘Still Time’ is a poignant Italian comedy-drama about a workaholic man who finds his life skipping a year ahead every day. The film is based on Josh Lawson’s ‘Long Story Short.’ Dante barely makes time to spend with his friends and family, being late to his own fortieth birthday. Blowing out the candles, he makes a wish that causes him to begin leaping in time. From missing the birth of his baby to witnessing his relationships withering owing to overwork, each day makes him grieve the life slipping through his fingers.

‘Still Time’ stands out as a touching and thought-provoking time travel movie that encourages us to cherish each moment before it’s too late. The narrative depicts how everyday choices and habits can paint the picture of one’s life in the long term, offering a glimpse into the future without even requiring time travel. You can stream the movie here.

5. When We First Met (2018)

‘When We First Met’ narrates the story of a man going back in time to win the affection of the woman he loves in a delightful romantic comedy directed by Ari Sandel. Noah meets Avery, the girl of his dreams, but waits too long to make a move and is friend-zoned. After she marries someone else, he wishes for another chance and inadvertently travels back in time through a photo booth. Jumping with joy, Noah tries to woo Avery in a series of hilarious and ill-fated attempts, traveling back to the night they met repeatedly. With its humor, heart, and refreshing twists, ‘When We First Met’ offers a relatable and gratifying take on a time-tested formula. You can see the movie here.

4. Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)

Helmed by Steve Pink, ‘Hot Tub Time Machine’ transports a group of washed-out friends to the 1980s, when they are tempted to change their lives and the timeline. Four friends suffering through various shades of disaster in their lives are sent to the past via a malfunctioning hot tub. At a bustling ski resort, they seek to relive their youth by immersing themselves in ‘80s culture while attempting to make better choices for the future.

The irreverent comedy doesn’t take itself or the concepts of time travel too seriously; instead, it uses its premise to go all out with silly references and hilarious sequences. Despite the zany humor, the characters gain unexpected depth and charm, making ‘Hot Tub Time Machine’ an easily recommendable lighthearted and raunchy adventure into the ‘80s. You can stream the movie here.

3. The Adam Project (2022)

Helmed by Shawn Levy, ‘The Adam Project’ narrates a humorous and action-packed time travel tale of a pilot from the future teaming up with his past self to save the world. Adam is a young boy grappling with the recent loss of his father while facing bullying at school. One day, he finds an injured pilot hiding in his shed, who is revealed to be his future self. On a secret mission, the older Adam (Ryan Reynolds) is being pursued by a powerful organization and seeks to save the future from it.

The interactions between the Adams are both heartwarming and hilarious, with the two bonding over their woes and sharing comparable mannerisms. Their futuristic pursuers attack with gunships, pulse weaponry, and “not lightsabers,” making for stylish chase and fight scenes. ‘The Adam Project’ is a solid sci-fi romp which accomplishes its goal of thorough entertainment with Ryan Reynolds delivering his signature charm. You can see the movie here.

2. Mirage (2018)

Originally titled ‘Durante la tormenta,’ ‘Mirage’ revolves around Vera Roy, a mother who finds that she is able to influence past events through her television set. With the old device and a peculiar thunderstorm overhead, she communicates with a boy living 25 years in the past and saves his life before he meets with a tragic accident. The intervention unknowingly alters the course of her own life, and she wakes up in a reality where her daughter never existed.

Vera must restore her timeline within 72 hours or be stuck in her new reality. Helmed by Oriol Paulo, the gripping Spanish thriller blends complex time travel with suspense and mystery, its post-Cold War setting creating a foreboding atmosphere. The well-written film manages to keep us in the dark with its twists and is further enhanced by stellar performances from the cast. You can stream the movie here.

1. Back to the Future (1985)

Directed by Robert Zemeckis, ‘Back to the Future’ is a timeless classic when it comes to time travel films, transporting us to the ‘80s and ‘50s. The film follows the journey of Marty McFly, a teenager who accidentally travels back to 1955 in a DeLorean-turned-time machine invented by the eccentric Dr. Emmett Brown. There, he must ensure that his parents meet and fall in love to prevent his existence from being erased.

The lighthearted yet sophisticated comedy captures the imagination with clever writing and great special effects that hold up in the modern context as well. The film isn’t afraid to have fun through its time-traveling concepts, with Marty going through a number of awkward and comical scenarios during his iconic adventure. You can see the movie here.

