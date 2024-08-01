20 Best Sci-Fi Movies on Netflix (August 2024)

Science fiction is a genre that pushes the boundaries of imagination, creating worlds before stories that, while not possible, remain within the realm of rational thought. Alongside fantasy and horror, sci-fi is a rare form of media that explores original, high-quality concepts, offering explanations for their existence and the potential negative impacts they might bring should they exist in the real world. It delves into complex themes and futuristic scenarios, bringing to the screens what can not be otherwise observed elsewhere.

Finding numerous ways to combine such concepts with non-stop entertainment, the genre definitely carries something special that not only appeals to intellectuals and physics enthusiasts but also captivates all cinemagoers. Among the richest streaming giants in terms of both quality and quantity, Netflix — an example of science’s magic itself — boasts a vast selection of movies in every genre, and this beloved genre is no different. From mind-bending adventures to thought-provoking tales, here are the best sci-fi movies available to watch on Netflix.

20. Tau (2018)

Directed by Federico D’Alessandro, this sci-fi horror tale centers on a young woman named Julia (Maika Monroe) who is trapped in a smart house by an advanced AI system known as Tau. As she tries to outsmart her captor, Alex (Ed Skrein), she forms an unexpected connection with the AI. With Gary Oldman voicing the titular system, the AI system indulges in a full-fledged negotiation with Julia, carefully reasoning with her desire to take control of the situation and break free. The evolving nature of intelligence sets the tone throughout the runtime. The innovative concept creates an uneasy essence, offering a thought-provoking look at the relationship between humans and technology. You can stream the movie on Netflix.

19. Mute (2018)

A stand-alone sequel to the hit Sam Rockwell space film, ‘Moon,’ ‘Mute’ sends viewers into a dystopian future. Director Duncan Jones returned for the follow-up, once again narrating a melancholic tale of despair through science fiction. The plot chronicles the life of Leo (Alexander Skarsgård), a bartender who lost the ability to speak in a childhood incident. As he roams the gangster-filled zones of Berlin in search of his missing girlfriend, the drama intertwines elements of noir and sci-fi — seemingly mimicking ‘Blade Runner’ — to introduce tension and anxiety.

Paul Rudd and Justin Theroux co-star as surgeons Cactus Bill and Duck, two of the many distinct personalities Leo encounters on his adventure. In addition to Jones’ dark, brooding aesthetic for a futuristic Berlin, ‘Mute’ also contains several Easter eggs for fans of ‘Moon,’ including clones of Rockwell’s character on a television screen. You can watch the movie here.

18. IO (2019)

In director Jonathan Helpert’s ‘IO,’ viewers are transported to a post-apocalyptic Earth, where a young scientist named Sam attempts to find a way to save the planet before humanity’s last shuttle departs. The title refers to the distant moon of Jupiter, where the population aims to seek refuge on a space station. Margaret Qualley stars as Sam, with Anthony Mackie joining her as Micah, a survivor who challenges her plans. The film uses its external conflicts and bleak settings for a nuanced study of humanity’s greatest allies: hope, survival, and resilience. The minimalist backdrop and slow-burn plot provide an intimate perspective on Sam and Micah’s vulnerable moments of struggle and determination. An exclusive production by Netflix, you can find the sci-fi romance at this address.

17. Extinction (2018)

Helmed by Ben Young, ‘Extinction’ tells the story of Peter (Michael Peña), a man haunted by recurring nightmares of an alien invasion. When the catastrophic event seems to be turning into reality, he must protect his wife Alice (Lizzy Caplan) and their two daughters from the extraterrestrial threat. Using his premonitions, Peter guides his family to take shelter and fight against the army of armored soldiers. The film blends intense action sequences with psychological thrills and Peña’s signature comic timing, thus creating a narrative that keeps viewers guessing what’s coming next.

As the title implies, the mission to save the planet not only plays a critical role but also symbolizes the lengths Peter is keen to go to avoid any harm coming to his loved ones. Moreover, themes of apocalypse, survival, and the power of premonition are central to the story, making ‘Extinction’ an engaging addition to the rich roster of alien-related movies. You can stream ‘Extinction’ here.

16. The Adam Project (2022)

Directed by Shawn Levy, ‘The Adam Project’ is a lighthearted turn on ‘The Terminator‘ franchise that follows a time-traveling pilot named Adam Reed from 2050. After accidentally crashing in 2022, he crosses paths with his 12-year-old self, and together, they embark on a mission to save the future. Ryan Reynolds portrays the older version of Adam, bringing his signature charm and wit to the role.

The film combines action, humor, and heart, with strong performances from Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo, who are Adam’s parents, further in the past, and Catherine Keener, who plays the villainous Maya Sorian. Along with popcorn entertainment, the emotional stakes, life lessons, family bonds, and the value of second chances elevate the fast-paced storyline. You can watch ‘The Adam Project’ here.

15. See You Yesterday (2019)

Director Stefon Bristol expanded his short, ‘See You Yesterday,’ into this feature-length venture. The sci-fi comedy follows two brilliant Brooklyn teenagers, C.J. Walker and her best friend, Sebastian Thomas, as they create a makeshift time machine. The pair aims to save C.J.’s brother, who was wrongfully killed by a cop accusing him of car theft. The inventive storyline never shies away from social and political commentary and bluntly integrates sensitive real-world subjects.

The performances of Eden Duncan-Smith and Dante Crichlow, along with Bristol’s vision, ramp up the emotional resonance, adding authenticity to a story otherwise centered around time travel. As with most entries in the subgenre, the consequences of altering the past are humorously explored in ‘See You Yesterday.’ You can watch the movie here.

14. Total Recall (2012)

A remake of the 1990 Arnold Schwarzenegger classic of the same name and an adaptation of Philip K. Dick’s short story ‘We Can Remember It for You Wholesale,’ ‘Total Recall’ is an adrenaline-pumping actioner that thrives with its essence of science fiction and adventure. Directed by Len Wiseman, the story, set in the near future, follows factory worker Douglas Quaid (Colin Farrell), who often dreams violent nightmares. After paying a visit to Rekall— a company that implants fake memories—he begins to suspect he might be a spy.

As Quaid’s perceived reality unravels, he finds himself on the run from the authorities, including his wife Lori (Kate Beckinsale), who is revealed to be an undercover agent. Quaid is joined in his quest for truth by Melina (Jessica Biel), a member of the resistance, just as Chancellor Vilos Cohaagen (Bryan Cranston) sets his sinister plans in motion. Though it failed to impress critics and audiences with its screenplay, the remake certainly surpasses the original in terms of visuals, thanks to advanced CGI and special effects. You can find ‘Total Recall’ on Netflix.

13. Spiderhead (2022)

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ director Joseph Kosinski and actor Miles Teller, reunited in the summer of 2022 for a second collaboration. Based on the short story ‘Escape from Spiderhead,’ by George Saunders, ‘Spiderhead’ is set in a futuristic prison where inmates are subjected to mind-altering experiments. Chris Hemsworth leads the ensemble cast as the warden, Steve Abnesti, with Teller playing the role of Jeff, one of the prisoners.

With its fictional system allowing inmates to become lab rats to have their sentences reduced, the film delves into ethical dilemmas and the consequences of scientific experimentation. Chaos ensues when a drug, claiming to evoke feelings of love, distorts Jeff’s senses and unconsciously boosts his sex drive. The sleek, high-tech setting complements the more serious subjects, such as control, freedom, and the manipulation of human emotions, leading to a complex resolution of the false emotions that arose in Jeff’s psyche. You can stream the movie here.

12. The Midnight Sky (2020)

This sci-fi drama is set in a post-apocalyptic world where an unspecified catastrophe ravages Earth. Directed by George Clooney, who also plays the lead role of Augustine Lofthouse, ‘The Midnight Sky‘ adapts the novel ‘Good Morning, Midnight’ by Lily Brooks-Dalton. A lonely scientist, Augustine races against time to communicate with Sully (Felicity Jones). Despite his health deteriorating, he must embark on a lonesome journey across a desolate landscape to find a way to warn the crew of the spaceship Aether, who are unaware of the devastation awaiting them. The film combines striking visuals with an emotionally charged narrative, which is rooted in enduring hope for humanity, as well as the final phase of one’s lifetime. You can find out more about ‘The Midnight Sky’ here.

11. The Discovery (2017)

‘The Discovery’ features an interesting premise set around a future where the afterlife has been scientifically proven. Directed by Charlie McDowell, the film follows Will Harbor (Jason Segel), who struggles with the implications of this groundbreaking revelation. After a scientist (Robert Redford) reveals the proof of an afterlife, society faces a surge in suicides as people seek to escape their current lives for a promised existence beyond.

As Will tries to make sense of the discovery and its shady truth, he encounters a woman named Isla (Rooney Mara). Determined to help her escape from her past, Will forms a connection with Isla that forces them to confront profound questions about life, death, and purpose. Blending existential themes with a suspenseful narrative, ‘The Discovery’ examines the impact of knowing what lies beyond and the choices that define our existence. You can find this movie here.

10. Rim of the World (2019)

‘Rim of the World’ is a thrilling sci-fi adventure that unfolds from the point of view of a group of misfit teenagers who unite to save the world from an alien invasion. Directed by McG, the lighthearted tale follows Alex (Jack Gore), ZhenZhen (Miya Cech), and Dariush (Benjamin Flores Jr.), who find themselves at a summer camp when extraterrestrial forces begin their attack on Earth. Stranded and with their camp under siege, the kids discover they are humanity’s last hope and must overcome their differences and fears to prevent the alien threat. Combining elements of action, adventure, and coming-of-age drama, ‘Rim of the World’ offers an innocent, high-energy narrative rooted in bravery, teamwork, and responsibilities. You can watch ‘Rim of the World’ on Netflix.

9. Spectral (2016)

‘Spectral’ sees Dr. Clyne (James Badge Dale), a scientist in the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, teaming up with a Delta Force unit to take down supernatural beings wreaking havoc. Directed by Nic Mathieu, the thriller is set in Moldova — torn apart by an ongoing civil war — and utilizes this backdrop for engaging and fast-paced military action with paranormal elements. The advanced weapons and armor, as well as well-executed special effects, make ‘Spectral’ a visually striking piece. The supernatural intrigue maintains a high level of suspense throughout, from their origins to their ability to withstand deadly arms. A collaborative venture between Hollywood and the Hungarian film industry, ‘Spectral’ offers gritty realism in its violent showdowns and army conflicts. Viewers can find out more about the movie here.

8. The Wandering Earth (2019)

Originally known as ‘Liu lang di qiu,’ this Chinese production is in a future where the Earth is threatened as the sun nears its end. Directed by Frant Gwo and partially inspired by Liu Cixin’s short story of the same name, the adaptation follows a group of determined astronauts and engineers led by Liu Peiqiang to perform a monumental task: install massive thrusters on Earth’s surface to move the entire planet out of its orbit and on the way to a new star system.

The visually stunning feature provides a deeper commentary on an increasingly unstable civilization facing catastrophic events and the lengths people will go to for the survival of their species. Moreover, through its dramatic portrayal of a global effort to avert extinction, ‘The Wandering Earth’ offers a thought-provoking commentary on unity and the survival instinct. You can find out more about ‘The Wandering Earth’ here.

7. Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (2018)

A feature-length installment of Charlie Brooker’s acclaimed series, ‘Black Mirror,’ ‘Black Mirror: Bandersnatch’ is a unique interactive experience. Penned by Brooker and directed by David Slade, the movie takes place in the 1980s. Fionn Whitehead portrays the young programmer Stefan Butler, who adapts a mad author’s choose-your-own-adventure book into a video game. As his grip on reality starts to slip, Stefan becomes increasingly entangled in the dark and twisted narrative of the game. Like the series, the film is disturbing, dark, and brooding, exploring themes of free will and control. The interactive format — consisting of more than five hours of overall footage — literally immerses the viewers in the story, allowing them to make choices for Stefan and affect the story’s outcome. You can experience the interactive movie here.

6. Starship Troopers (1997)

‘Starship Troopers’ thrusts viewers into a 23rd-century futuristic military society engaged in an epic war against giant alien bug forms. Directed by Paul Verhoeven, this adaptation of Robert A. Heinlein’s eponymous novel follows Johnny Rico (Casper Van Dien), a young recruit who joins the Mobile Infantry to fight for humanity’s survival. Despite his initial naivety, Rico’s experiences on the battlefield and in the harsh training environment expose him to the brutal realities of war and the fascist propaganda of his society. As he rises through the ranks, Johnny wrestles with the personal and moral costs of warfare, revealing how the pursuit of victory can corrupt ideals and shape identity. ‘Starship Troopers‘ combines action-packed sequences with a satirical examination of militarism and nationalism. You can watch the movie here.

5. The Adjustment Bureau (2011)

Another adaptation of the legendary sci-fi author Philip K. Dick’s work, this unconventional romance is based on the short story, ‘Adjustment Team.’ Directed by George Nolfi, ‘The Adjustment Bureau‘ follows a couple on the run against a mysterious force determined to control their fate. The film stars Matt Damon as David Norris, a rising politician who meets and falls for Elise Sellas (Emily Blunt), a free-spirited dancer. Their chance encounter blossoms into a deep and passionate romance, but their happiness is threatened by the titular group of agents, who manipulate the paths of people to fit a predetermined plan. As David and Elise struggle to be together, they face an uphill battle rooted in the very notion of destiny and free will. ‘The Adjustment Bureau’ can be streamed on Netflix.

4. Upgrade (2018)

Director Leigh Whannell’s ‘Upgrade‘ is a cyberpunk story about the intersection of technology and revenge. Logan Marshall-Green essays the protagonist, Grey Trace, a self-taught mechanic who suffers severe injury after a brutal mugging leaves him paralyzed. The attack also results in the death of his wife, propelling Grey into a quest for vengeance. Despite his dislike of modern technology, he opts for a groundbreaking procedure that implants a cutting-edge AI chip called STEM into his spine.

As a result, Grey gains extraordinary physical abilities and heightened reflexes, though he soon realizes that STEM has a mind of its own and its own hidden agendas. Blending an old-school revenge thriller with a story of power corrupting the protagonist, ‘Upgrade’ presents a thought-provoking narrative that examines themes of autonomy, control, and the ethical implications of advanced technology. You can watch ‘Upgrade’ on Netflix.

3. The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

An underrated entry during the peak of the superhero movie market, ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ marks Andrew Garfield’s debut as the second live-action iteration of Spider-Man. Directed by Marc Webb, the film reboots the ‘Spider-Man’ franchise, introducing audiences to a darker, more grounded version of Peter Parker’s story. The plot follows a lonely and depressed Peter as he navigates high school life while being haunted by the memories of his parents. He must also grapple with his new identity as Spider-Man after being bitten by a genetically altered, radioactive spider and dodge the NYPD, which declares him an outlaw.

The film’s sci-fi elements are broader and well-detailed compared to most Marvel adaptations, delving into the decay algorithm that transforms Dr. Curt Connors (Rhys Ifans) into the menacing Lizard. Emma Stone appears as Gwen Stacy, Peter’s love interest, adding depth to the character dynamics and helping Peter along the way. ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ also introduces some of the finest web-swinging sequences, with Webb’s vision breathtakingly showcasing Peter’s agility. The film’s exploration of scientific experimentation and its consequences adds a compelling layer to its already conflicted superhero, making it one of the most memorable superhero movies. You can watch the movie here.

2. Godzilla Minus One (2023)

The ancient monster Godzilla once again returns to post-war Japan in director Takashi Yamazaki’s ‘Godzilla Minus One.’ Introducing a new dimension to the classic kaiju tale, ‘Godzilla Minus One‘ follows Ryunosuke Kamiki as Kōichi Shikishima, a former kamikaze pilot suffering from severe post-traumatic stress disorder. As he attempts to rebuild his life with Noriko Ōishi (Minami Hamabe), a new threat from Godzilla emerges, symbolizing both nature’s fury and humanity’s guilt. Yamazaki’s direction blends breathtaking visual effects with a profound exploration of themes like guilt, redemption, and survival.

The aftermath of World War II, along with the nation’s deep-seated trauma and devastation, is metaphorically reflected through the lens of this colossal, destructive force. As Godzilla wreaks havoc, the story delves into the personal struggles of characters grappling with their inner demons. With its powerful combination of dramatic storytelling and high-octane monster action, the film stands out not only within the franchise but also among all WWII-related films. Viewers can enjoy both the original and the black-and-white versions of the movie on Netflix.

1. Back to the Future (1985)

An all-time classic, ‘Back to the Future’ captures the essence of the 80s by blending the decade’s most trendy tropes, such as raunchy teen comedies and science fiction. Directed by Robert Zemeckis, the film stars Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly, a skateboarding teenager who is accidentally sent 30 years into the past in a DeLorean time machine invented by the eccentric Dr. Emmett Brown (Christopher Lloyd). The plot thickens as Marty encounters his younger parents and inadvertently disrupts their first meeting, risking his own existence.

Though its comedy and lighthearted elements often take center stage, the originality of its concept and detailed time-travel mechanics are worthy of every accolade it has received. ‘Back to the Future’ remains a standout in sci-fi cinema for its engaging narrative, memorable characters, iconic guitar solo, and seamless integration of its innovative sci-fi elements with a compelling story. Its influence on pop culture and continued relevance keep inspiring new titles, including the likes of ‘Rick and Morty.’ You can find the iconic film here.

Read More: Best Thriller Movies on Netflix