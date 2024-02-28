10 Best AI Movies on Amazon Prime (Feb 2024)

While technology is not a means to make life easier and better, there is no telling what shape it can take in the future. From weaponization to hacking, technology can be used in all sorts of nefarious ways. And like there’s an infinite number of futures underscored by technology, there’s an (almost) infinite number of artificial intelligence movies available across OTT platforms. In this article, we bring you the best AI movies on Amazon Prime that show the different ways in which it can affect humanity and the consequences it can lead to.

8. Ghost Source Zero (2017)

A low-budget take on AI, ‘Ghost Source Zero’ is directed by Mark Cheng and is set in an America of the future where the debate over civil rights for sentient robots has reached a whole new level. As the unrest keeps on growing, we follow a cyber crimes unit, led by Jon Warnock (Joe Barbagallo), which is tasked with looking into the functioning of the multi-national crime syndicate Oon Tong. Hacked and weaponized robots, twisted experiments, virtual slaves, and more; the team has to face all of these and more while searching for answers, unbeknownst to an unknown entity that is stalking them. To be a part of the investigation, you can watch ‘Ghost Source Zero’ here.

7. 2.0 (2018)

The second installment of the Tamil (Indian language) film series ‘Enthiran,’ ‘2.0’ is a standalone sequel to ‘Enthiran’ (2010). Directed by S. Shankar, it follows Dr. Vaseegaran (Rajinikanth) who reactivates Chitti (an artificially intelligence humanoid who was dismantled in the first movie; also played by Rajinikanth) after a new villain threatens to destroy the city and its inhabitants. Who is this villain? An ornithologist named Pakshi Rajan (Akshay Kumar) who killed himself after being unable to save his birds who died due to the extreme use of cellphones that produce electromagnetic radiation. His aura has merged with those of the dead birds and can now control the phones, using the smart devices as a weapon. How Chitti defeats Pakshi Rajan using his artificial intelligence is what we see in this large-scale movie, considered one of the most expensive Indian movies ever. You can watch it here.

6. Zoe (2018)

Starring Léa Seydoux and Ewan McGregor, ‘Zoe’ is set in a world where technology has allowed two to take a computerized test and find out how compatible they are with each other as romantic partners. There is also the technology of synthetics, humanoids who are made to be the ideal partners. In such a world, we have Zoe (Seydoux) and Cole (McGregor) who work together towards developing synthetic tech. But when Zoe, who has started to like Cole, takes the test only to find out that she has zero compatibility with him, Cole tells her a truth that alters both their feelings and how they perceive each other. Soon after, she finds more women who like her in the very lab. Is Cole cloning her? Is she never meant to be with him? To find out, you can watch ‘Zoe’ here.

5. After Yang (2021)

Directed by Kogonada, ‘Yang’ explores the dynamics within a family that has just brought home a robotic teenage boy named Yang (Justin H. Min). Yang is supposed to help Jake (Colin Farrell) and Kyra’s (Jodie Turner-Smith) adopted daughter Mika (Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja) stay in touch with her Chinese culture. For Mika, Yang is no less than a brother so when he malfunctions, the decision to replace him becomes very tough. As we get to know more about Yang and his memories, we realize that his conscience transcends his robotic self. How Jake tries to know more about Yang from the latter’s memory bank while realizing the importance of family is what we get to see in this powerful drama. You can watch ‘After Yang’ here.

4. M3GAN (2022)

A sci-fi horror directed by Gerard Johnstone, this movie centers on an AI-powered humanoid young-looking doll named M3GAN (pronounced ‘Megan’; acted by Amie Donald, voiced by Jenna Davis) that serves as a kid’s best friend and the perfect helping hand for any parent. After its creator Gemma (Allison Williams) gifts it to her niece eight-year-old Cady (Violet McGraw), Cady and M3GAN develop a bond that soon starts taking a toll on those whom M3GAN finds as potential threats to Cady. They include the neighbor’s dog, the neighbor, a young boy who bulls Cady, and even Gemma herself. Whether Gemma can save Cady from her own creation is what we see in this movie. You can watch it here.

3. Archive (2020)

Directed by Gavin Rothery, ‘Archive’ is a thriller that follows George (Theo James) who decides to put his dead wife Jules’ (Stacy Martin) consciousness within a robot he is developing. This is against the policies of the company he works for i.e. Archive. All this while, he had been having simulated conversations with her but decided to take it to the next step. But when he receives a call from Jules along with a little girl who turns out to be their daughter, George realizes that the reality is completely different. To be a part of the truth, you can stream ‘Archive’ here.

2. 2036 Origin Unknown (2018)

Directed by Hasraf Dulull, this mind-bending movie revolves around an AI called ARTI (voiced by Steven Cree) that is accompanying Mackenzie “Mack” Wilson (Katee Sackhoff) to Mars to look into a previous disappearance of a shuttle. Mack encounters a mysterious cube of alien origin, something that seems to be connected with ARTI’s very existence and dark nature which makes it execute a plan to blow up Earth. Will Mack be able to save Earth? You can find out by watching ‘2036 Origin Unknown’ here.

1. Ghost in the Shell (1995)

An adult animated cyberpunk thriller, ‘Ghost in the Shell’ is set in the future where AI and cybernetics have prevailed. Based on the manga (Japanese graphic novels) of the same name by Masamune Shirow, the movie follows Major Motoko Kusanagi, a cyborg officer at Section 9, a police division aimed at preventing cases of cybercrime. Motoko is after the mysterious Puppet Master who has been responsible for countless ghost-hackings into the brains of cyborgs and humans with cyber-brains as well as cyber terrorism. But an encounter with the Puppet Master makes her question her identity and existence, making her decide to change her inside out forever. As always, there’s more to being conscious than we know, and ‘Ghost in the Shell’ looks at it in a whole new way, having garnered a cult following for the same. Directed by Mamoru Oshii, ‘Ghost in the Shell’ can be streamed here.

Read More: Best Military Movies on Amazon Prime