Where was Spiderhead Filmed?

Based on the dystopian short story titled ‘Escape from Spiderhead’ by George Saunders, Netflix’s ‘Spiderhead’ is a science fiction movie directed by Joseph Kosinski. Set in the near future, the narrative revolves around two convicts, Jeff and Lizzy, living out their sentence in a state-of-the-art penitentiary, and a visionary prison overseer named Steve Abnesti. What makes this facility unique is that it has a provision for prisoners to reduce their sentence time by becoming subjects for certain experiments that involve emotion-altering drugs.

When things go south while experimenting on Lizzy, Jeff comes to her rescue and tries his best to dodge all the experiments to save her. The thriller narrative of the movie coupled with brilliant performances from a star-studded cast ensemble keeps the audience hooked on it from the beginning to the end. Meanwhile, the backdrop of the luxurious facility tends to make us wonder about the actual locations that appear in the film. Well, we have gathered all the information about the same, so let’s get to know about them, shall we?

Spiderhead Filming Locations

‘Spiderhead’ was filmed entirely in Australia, particularly in several parts across Queensland. The principal photography for the science fiction movie seemingly commenced in early November 2021 and wrapped up by January 2022. Originally, the Chris Hemsworth-starrer was slated to be filmed in the US but moved to Australia upon Hemsworth’s insistence. Not only that, Queensland was a COVID-safe zone at the time, which also played a major role in shifting the production to Australia. Now, allow us to navigate you through the specific locations showcased in the film!

City of Gold Coast, Australia

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Spiderhead’ were lensed in the City of Gold Coast, a local government area that spans the Gold Coast and other surrounding areas. The production team set up camp in the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre, possibly for shooting most of the interior shots for the science fiction movie. The convention center is located at 2684-2690 Gold Coast Highway in the Broadbeach suburb.

Several scenes were also filmed on location in Tallebudgera Valley, an outer locality in the City of Gold Coast. For taping some more on-location shots for the movie, the cast and crew members utilized the Hinze Dam in the Gold Coast hinterland. The dam impounds a reservoir named Advancetown Lake. Both of these above-mentioned sites are located just about 30-45 minutes drive away from downtown Gold Coast.

Located on the New South Wales border right next to Tweed Shire, the City of Gold Coast was established back in 1948 but its present form dates back to 2008. The Gold Coast is the major city within this government area, and it is not just a popular tourist destination but quite a prominent filming location at the same time. Over the years, many notable movies and TV shows have utilized the locales of the coastal city; some of them are ‘Scooby-Doo,’ ‘Kong: Skull Island,’ ‘Unbroken,’ and ‘Young Rock.’

Other Locations in Australia

For filming purposes, the production team of ‘Spiderhead’ even traveled outside the City of Gold Coast. They reportedly made a stop at Darlington, a rural locality located in the Scenic Rim Region, Queensland, to tape some pivotal scenes. In addition, the cast and crew members also set up camp in the ever-so-tourist destination, Whitsundays, specifically on Hamilton Island. They probably captured a few exterior sequences against suitable backdrops of the picturesque island. Hamilton Island has been used for the filming of quite a few productions, and you might be able to spot it in movies and TV shows such as ‘Fool’s Gold,’ ‘Dead Calm,’ ‘Muriel’s Wedding,’ and ‘The Starter Wife.’

Read More: Spiderhead Ending, Explained: Is Steve Abnesti Dead or Alive?