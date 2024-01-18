6 Best Alien Abduction Movies on Netflix (Jan 2024)

The concept of life existing beyond Earth has fascinated humankind for a long, long time. We have always imagined what it would be like to meet a living being from any other planet that can sustain life. As we have never known what an alien may sound or look like, it has given rise to numerous speculations in our fantasies. We have sometimes projected aliens as benevolent creatures, like in Steven Spielberg‘s blockbuster ‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial’ (1982), and another film has also done so in a very intelligent way — Denis Villeneuve‘s ‘Arrival‘ (2016). Whether we shall ever be able to make contact with extraterrestrial beings remains a debatable topic, but what must be said is that it has given rise to some great science fiction concepts and films. The following movies on Netflix explore this uncharted territory in the best way.

6. Prometheus (2012)

Directed by visionary director Ridley Scott, ‘Prometheus’ is the fifth installment of the popular sci-fi film franchise ‘Alien.’ It stars Noomi Rapace, Michael Fassbender, Guy Pearce, and Logan Marshall-Green. Set in the future, the film shows a crew led by two archaeologists as they head to the moon LV-223 aboard the vessel Prometheus. They are heading to the moon because it seems to have information about humanity’s origin and the superior beings they call “Engineers.” As they reach the moon and begin exploring, something sinister awaits in the darkness. Unbeknownst to them, their exploration has become a hostage situation where they are the hostages, and they have no idea who has “taken” them. You can stream the film here, although we should warn you that it is gross and not for the squeamish.

5. The Cloverfield Paradox (2018)

This is the third film of the Cloverfield trilogy, but it could not match up to the popularity or critical acclaim the earlier films received. This movie tells the story of a time when the earth’s energy resources have been so depleted that space agencies all across the world have come up with the idea of testing a particle accelerator to generate limitless amounts of energy. However, some skeptics think that doing such a thing would only lead to catastrophe.

However, a mission is sent to space to carry out the test, and it opens a wormhole-like dimension called the Cloverfield Paradox. The people in the space station suffer from explosions and other abnormalities created by an unknown magnetic field when the Cloverfield Paradox is triggered. The movie goes on to show something from which we understand how it is connected with the other two features of the trilogy. One interesting thing must be pointed out here. The entire trilogy very smartly used different approaches for each of the films: the first one is a found footage movie; the second one looks like an indie thriller, and the third one goes for a blockbuster effect. You can watch ‘The Cloverfield Paradox’ here.

4. Man of Steel (2013)

While it is a stretch to incorporate ‘Man of Steel’ in this list, we have to broaden the view when talking about alien abduction as it comes in various forms. In ‘Prometheus,’ we see a group of people ending up on an alien planet, and there they are, in a way, hostages of the alien forces. In this film, directed by Zach Snyder, there comes a point where the villainous warlord Zod (Michael Shannon) takes Kal-El, aka Superman/Clark Kent (Henry Cavill), to the former’s ship along with Superman’s love interest Lois (Amy Adams). This step is agreed upon by Clark in return for peace on Earth. While Zod takes him because he has plans for him, Lois is just a pawn to manipulate Clark. Even if we do consider Superman to be an alien, Lois is a human who is taken by an alien being. So ‘Man of Steel’ does incorporate alien abduction. You can stream the film here.

3. Horse Girl (2020)

A psychological drama starring Alison Brie, ‘Horse Girl’ doesn’t say to your face that it is an alien abduction, but it keeps on picking at your brain about it. In the film, we meet Sarah, who works at a crafts store. She is an introvert burdened with absurd dreams that may or may not be a result of her mental health problems. However, she thinks that she is undergoing her experiences owing to the probability that she is a clone of her dead grandmother. Is she right? To find out, you can stream the film here.

2. Circle (2015)

Fifty people wake up in a weird chamber without any memory of how they ended up there. When a few people are killed by electrical pulses shot from a source in the center of the circle made by the people, they realize that they are being killed one at a time. What’s worse is that it is they who inadvertently get to choose who dies. No one knows who is behind it or where they are, but can only imagine it is some alien entity or force or something else that is behind the whole situation. Will anyone survive? What happens to the last person? This Aaron Hann and Mario Miscione directorial offers an intriguing and one-of-a-kind watch. You can experience it here.

1. Beyond Skyline (2017)

Starring Frank Grillo, Iko Uwais, Bojana Novakovic, and Jonny Weston, ‘Beyond Skyline’ is the second installment of the sci-fi action film series ‘Skyline.’ It shows the arduous journey of a father who, against overwhelming odds, gets deliberately sucked into an alien ship in the aftermath of an alien invasion to find and rescue his estranged son, who was taken before him. This movie is what alien abduction is all about and as surreal as the plot sounds, Frank Grillo makes it seem possible; talk about conviction in acting. You can stream the film here.

