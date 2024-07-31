25 Best Horror Movies on HBO Max (July 2024)

There is nothing more disappointing than a poor horror movie. Don’t you agree? If you do, here are the best horror films on HBO Max to enjoy some good old heart-pounding adrenaline rush. Whether you want to be entertained or get scared, you are in for a fright fest with our curated list that ranges from supernatural to psychological to folk horror and more. So, bring out the blanket and get ready to turn on the lights because it’s about to get dark. Here are the best scary movies on HBO Max right now.

25. Equinox (1970)

Directed by Jack Woods, ‘Equinox’ is a cult supernatural horror flick that bends more towards the entertaining part. It is reputed for its groundbreaking stop-motion special effects and cel animation, including praises by filmmaker George Lucas (‘Star Wars’). The film follows a group of four friends, David (Edward Connell), Susan (Barbara Hewitt), Jim (Frank Bonner), and Vicki (Robin Christopher), who get their hands on an ancient book of evil. Unbeknownst to them, a demonic entity is looking for it and sends monsters to kill them and retrieve it. Whether and how the group survives the hunt is what we see in this influential drama. You can watch ‘Equinox’ here.

24. Oracle (2023)

Directed by Daniel Di Grado, Oracle follows college student Shay (Ryan Destiny), whose need for money leads her to take up a job at a house on a plantation with a dark past. Right from the first night, she starts experiencing unexplainable phenomena that soon take the shape of something horrifying. Soon, she realizes that whatever she is seeing has a connection with her childhood nightmares and has something to do with the history of slavery in America, which is also her major at college. ‘Oracle’ offers an interesting take on the horror genre by combining it with African American history, racism, and the violence in its name. Co-starring Heather Graham and Ariel Martin, ‘Oracle’ can be streamed here.

23. The Strangers (2008)

Directed by Bryan Bertino, ‘The Strangers’ follows a couple, James (Scott Speedman) and Kristen (Liv Tyler), whose stay at the former’s childhood summer home is interrupted by a knock. Answering the knock becomes the worst decision of their lives as the house is invaded by a trio of masked psychopaths, Man in the Mask, Dollface, and Pin-Up Girl. The torture that follows swings between fear and pain. The film is reportedly based on the 1969 Tate Murders (including that of Sharon Tate, the actress) by members of the cult of Charles Manson. A reminder that humans are as scary as ghosts, if not more, ‘The Strangers’ is a gory take on the horror of violence. You can watch it here.

22. Shut In (2016)

The psychological horror stars Naomi Watts as Mary Portman, a child psychologist who has been looking after her stepson Stephen (Charlie Heaton), who is bedridden and unresponsive after being in an accident that killed his father. Amidst reports that one of her patients, Tom (Jacob Tremblay), is being moved to a different place, she starts experiencing inexplicable phenomena, including visions of Tom and Stephen missing from his bed. When Mary’s therapist (Oliver Platt) reveals that she has traces of Stephen’s medication in her blood, she realizes that something is terribly wrong, if not horrifying so. Is it really Stephen roaming around at night? Or is it Tom? Or is it someone else? ‘Shut In’ is a slow-burn as far as its horror nature is concerned. However, it is an entertaining watch, thanks to Naomi Watts’s acting. You can stream the film here.

21. Poltergeist (2015)

A remake of the 1982 film of the same name, ‘Poltergeist’ follows the Bowens family whose youngest member, 6-year-old Madison, is subjected to supernatural phenomena that later on traumatize the entire family, especially Madison’s elder siblings. When she is taken captive by the evil forces, her parents, Eric (Sam Rockwell) and Amy (Rosemarie DeWitt), reach out to paranormal activist Dr. Brooke Powell and occult specialist Carrigan Burke. They soon discover that the only way to get Madison back is to free the angry souls trapped under the house. ‘Poltergeist,’ with all its occult elements, is more inclined towards the fun that a horror film offers, underscored by numerous horror-movie tropes. You can watch it here.

20. Malignant (2021)

‘Malignant’ is directed by James Wan and follows a woman named Madison Mitchell (Annabelle Wallis) who finds out that her dreams about people being killed by a dark figure are indeed happening in real-time. After a call from the figure, who reveals his name as Gabriel, she discovers that he was her imaginary friend from childhood and possibly a real person from before she was adopted at eight. Be that as it may, Madison needs to find the connection before more people die. Gory and creepy, along with a tinge of the supernatural, ‘Malignant’ is a fun-to-watch horror flick you can stream here.

19. Scream (1996)

One of the greatest slasher horror films of all time, ‘Scream’ is directed by Wes Craven. It centers on teenager Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), who receives a mysterious call from a stranger and is attacked by someone wearing a Ghostface costume. This Ghostface person then sets off on a killing spree, brutally ending the lives of many of Sidney’s friends all around the town of Woodsboro (California). However, the same person also seems to be connected to the murder of Sidney’s mother. A horror film that celebrates self-parody underscored by senseless violence, as shown in films like ‘Halloween’ (1978) and ‘Friday the 13th’ (1980), ‘Scream’ is a must-watch. You can stream it here.

18. Carrie (1976)

Adapted from Stephen King‘s 1974 eponymous novel, ‘Carrie’ is directed by Brian De Palma. It follows sixteen-year-old shy and meek Carrie White, who is bullied by her classmates constantly. Her unstable mother adds further to her trauma. Ultimately, when some of her classmates pull a prank on her during prom, she decides to end the harassment once and for all. How? By using her telekinetic powers and ensuring that no one ever messes with her again, doing so brutally and ruthlessly. Sissy Spacek plays the role of Carrie White effectively and got nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars. The film also received a Best Horror Film nomination at the Saturn Awards. Scary within its narrative, ‘Carrie’ can be streamed here.

17. Saw (2004)

‘Saw’ is all about endurance and survival in the face of immense mental and physical torture. Directed by James Wan, it is the first installment in the cult classic ‘Saw’ film series whose narratives are carried forward by a serial killer named Jigsaw Killer, AKA John Kramer (Tobin Bell). In this film, we see him torture his latest victims, Adam (Leigh Whannell) and Lawrence (Cary Elwes), who are chained inside a bathroom. Both have been given instructions to kill the other guy or face consequences. What adds to the tension is Kramer’s use of traps to test his victim’s ability to endure pain and get a kick out of it. However, there is a backstory to each victim that has led him to his current state. To find out what that is, you can watch ‘Saw’ here.

16. The Amityville Horror (1979)

Based on the horrifying multiple homicide case that occurred in Amityville, New York, in 1974, ‘The Amityville Horror’ is directed by Stuart Rosenberg. It centers on the middle-class Lutz family (husband (James Brolin), wife (Margot Kidder), and three kids) who are tormented by evil forces in their new home in Amityville. Soon, they find out that the house is built on top of a burial ground and is the very building wherein Ronald DeFeo Jr. (Brian Bruderlin) murdered his whole family only a year prior.

The film is based on Jay Anson’s 1977 eponymous book that documents the experiences of the Lutz family during their stay in the house. As for the real story, Ronald DeFeo Jr. shot his whole family (six members) on November 13, 1974, claiming in court that he was made to do so by the voices in his head. With two nominations at the Saturn Awards, ‘The Amityville Horror’ gave birth to a whole franchise and standalone films as well. You can watch the film here.

15. Sinister (2012)

Starring Ethan Hawke as true crime writer Ellison Oswalt, ‘Sinister’ shows how research for an urgent bestseller leads Ellison to get his hands on reels of Super 8 films that he finds in the attic of his new home in Chatford, Pennsylvania. He has recently moved in with his wife (Juliet Rylance) and children. The reels reveal eerie footage of gruesome killings that he decides to incorporate into his writing. However, as his research deepens, he realizes there’s more to the murders than meets the eye. Soon, he reckons that there is something inhuman in his house that is connected to a string of deaths. If he wants to protect his family, he must get to the bottom of it as soon as possible. Directed by Scott Derrickson, ‘Sinister’ is considered a cult classic solely due to the diabolical and frightening jump scares it offers that are pretty legitimate despite multiple horror-clichés. You can watch the film here.

14. Night of the Living Dead (1968)

‘Night of the Living Dead’ is a cult classic independent horror film directed by the legendary George A. Romero who can be called the father of zombie movies. The film is the first in the ‘Living Dead’ franchise and follows a group of people who are stuck in a farmhouse that is being besieged by hordes of zombies. With only a handful of ways to kill the undead, the group struggles to stay alive, waiting for armed squads to arrive and save them. The question is: how long will their arrival take, and will the group be alive till then? It established a new genre of horror, earning a spot in the National Film Registry as a culturally significant drama. While the actors, including Duane Jones, Judith O’Dea, Marilyn Eastman, and Bill Hinzman, weren’t well-known then, the film helped propel their careers. You can watch ‘Night of the Living Dead’ here.

13. Evil Dead Rise (2023)

A standalone entry in the cult classic ‘Evil Dead’ franchise, ‘Evil Dead Rise’ is a straightforward, bloody supernatural horror drama. Directed by Lee Cronin, the film revolves around Ellie, a single mother, her children Danny, Bridget, Kassie, and Ellie’s sister Beth. The discovery of the Book of the Dead and phonograph records with weird recordings in the aftermath of an earthquake send Ellie down the undead road. She is subsequently possessed by a demonic entity and is bent on killing everyone, including her children. Can Beth keep the kids safe and find a way to kill her own sister? Moreover, how can she kill something already dead? ‘Evil Dead Rise’ received two nominations at the 51st Saturn Awards, was a runner-up for Best Horror at the 6th Hollywood Critics Association Midseason Film Awards, and got a Best Horror Movie nomination at the 4th Critics’ Choice Super Awards. You can watch it here.

12. It Comes at Night (2017)

Directed by Trey Edward Shults, ‘It Comes at Night’ revolves around two families (Joel Edgerton, Christopher Abbott, Carmen Ejogo, and Riley Keough play the members) forced to share the same roof in the middle of a jungle while an invisible threat looms outside in the form of a deadly contagious disease. Needless to say, hardcore vigilance can turn people paranoid and cynical, and this is what happens to the two families that start doubting each other. What adds to the sense of low-ling horror is a rule that nobody should leave the house at night no matter what, as “it comes at night.” To find out what “it” is that gives shape to the ever-growing paranoia and horror, you can watch the film here.

11. Onibaba (1964)

A Japanese historical horror drama, ‘Onibaba’ is directed by Kaneto Shindō. Starring Nobuko Otowa and Jitsuko Yoshimura, the film follows an older woman (Otowa) and her daughter-in-law (Yoshimura) who make a living in medieval Japan by killing samurai and selling the valuables the ladies find on them. When a war survivor named Hachi (Kei Satō) reveals that the older woman’s son is dead, she is devastated. Adding to her pain soon is her daughter-in-law, who begins an affair with Hachi. The old one tries to scare the young one into staying away from the guy by scaring her with a Samurai mask, not knowing that the mask has a cursed past. Inspired by the Shin Buddhist parable of ‘yome-odoshi-no men,’ ‘Onibaba’ is a nuanced collaboration of Japanese horror folklore underscored by war and its outcomes. You can watch the film here.

10. Scanners (1981)

How powerful can humans with telepathy really be? In other words, how powerful is Professor Charles Xavier (X-Men)? ‘Scanners,’ directed by David Cronenberg, answers this question in a most graphic manner. The sci-fi horror, years if not decades ahead of its time, shows a sinister scanner named Darryl Revok (Michael Ironside), who is recruiting other scanners to wage a revolt against humans and take over the planet as the dominant species. To stop him, Dr. Paul Ruth (Patrick McGoohan) sends Cameron Vale (Stephen Lack), also a scanner, to infiltrate Revok’s malevolent ring. Well known for its visceral special effects, this Canadian film won the Best International Film award at the 1981 Saturn Awards. It also got eight Genie Award nominations in 1982. You can watch ‘Scanners’ here.

9. Carnival of Souls (1962)

Regarded by film schools as a classic art drama, ‘Carnival of Souls’ is a psychological horror film that centers on a woman named Mary Henry (Candace Hilligoss) who miraculously survives a car accident and starts seeing ghoulish people and experiences periods wherein she becomes invisible to the world around her. As she starts seeing more and more of the ghouls, she becomes hysterical, unable to differentiate between reality and nightmare. The only way for her to figure out the truth is to go back to the place where it all began. Acclaimed for its cinematography and how it treats the genre, ‘Carnival of Souls’ is a necessary addition to this list and any other list of horror movies. You can watch the film here.

8. Eyes Without a Face (1959)

Considered a masterpiece of poetic horror, ‘Eyes Without a Face’ is a French drama directed by Georges Franju. It centers on a surgeon, Doctor Génessier (Pierre Brasseur), who steals the facial skins of young women intending to graft the right one onto her daughter Christiane’s (Édith Scob) scarred face. While Génessier continues his experiment, Christiane’s trauma, including her inability to meet her fiancé Jacques (François Guérin), who thinks she is dead, starts taking a toll on her. ‘Eyes Without a Face’ was retitled ‘The Horror Chamber of Dr. Faustus’ for its release in America in 1962. You can watch this immortal horror flick right here.

7. A Ghost Story (2017)

More supernatural than horror yet equally unnerving and moving, ‘A Ghost Story’ follows a man named C (Casey Affleck) who is against his wife M’s (Rooney Mara) decision to shift to a different place as he loves their present house. However, a tragic car accident kills M, and he returns to the home in spirit form to see a grieving M leave the house and move on in life. M, however, remains in the house, watching days turn to years as occupants come and go. Is this how he will spend the rest of eternity, repenting, or is there a higher purpose to his existence in the spirit place? Directed by David Lowery, ‘A Ghost Story’ won multiple awards, including at the Deauville Film Festival, Boston Society of Film Critics, National Board of Review, and Sitges Film Festival. You can watch it here.

6. Paranormal Activity (2009)

A groundbreaking horror film and a milestone in found-footage drama, ‘Paranormal Activity’ is directed by Oren Peli. In it, we see Katie (Katie Featherston) and Micah (Micah Sloat), a young couple haunted by an evil entity. Micah sets up a camera in their bedroom and uses another hand-held one to record stuff for signs of any supernatural phenomena. As the days pass, the incidents only increase, taking a toll on Katie. The found-footage convention adds to the realism and, along with the horror elements, makes ‘Paranormal Activity’ a one-of-a-kind horror flick. It was nominated for Best First Feature at the 2009 Independent Spirit Awards and is one of the most profitable films ever. You can watch it here.

5. The Visit (2015)

The M. Night Shyamalan directorial pins a couple of siblings against their grandparents in a horror setting. Becca (Olivia DeJonge) and Tyler (Ed Oxenbould) arrive at their grandparents, Nana (Deanna Dunagan) and Pop Pop’s (Peter McRobbie) house for a week. What was supposed to be a memorable stay, which they wanted to record on camera, becomes a nightmare when the kids realize that Nana and Pop Pop aren’t themselves after the sun sets. Their weird, erratic behavior is recorded on camera as Becca and Tyler try to solve the unnerving mystery while a horrifying truth awaits in silence. Shyamalan does a good job incorporating creepy elements in ‘The Visit,’ earning it a Best Horror Film nomination at the Saturn Awards, among other accolades. You can watch the film here.

4. The Eyes of My Mother (2016)

A horror film that will stay with you for a long time, ‘The Eyes of My Mother’ centers on a young woman named Francisca whose relationship with her now-dead mother (who was a surgeon) takes a bizarre form. She knows about anatomy from a young age, and as she grows up, her knowledge leads her to carry out gruesome and horrifying experiments that help her cope with the trauma of her mother’s absence and bring her joy and thrill, much to the viewers’ horror. Kika Magalhães nails her part as Francisca, brilliantly showcasing childhood trauma on a downward spiral toward the boiling cauldron of psychosis. You can watch ‘The Eyes of My Mother’ here.

3. The Lighthouse (2019)

A multiple-award-winning film starring Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe, ‘The Lighthouse’ is a harsh psychological horror drama. Set in the 1890s, it centers on two men, lighthouse keeper Ephraim Winslow (Pattinson) and his supervising sailor Thomas Wake (Dafoe), stationed at a lighthouse on an isolated island. As the days pass, Winslow hallucinates stuff, including a mermaid and other sea monsters. As his isolation takes a toll on him, the communication between him and Wake, who has his own sense of things that occur at the lighthouse, is adversely affected. This takes the shape of a string of bizarre incidents that make ‘The Lighthouse’ no less than an art film (shot in black-and-white), worthy of study and analysis. Perhaps this resulted from the makers incorporating the 1801 Smalls Lighthouse Tragedy and Edgar Allan Poe’s unfinished short story ‘The Light-House’ into the plot. You can watch the film here.

2. Midsommar (2019)

An unsettling folk horror drama directed by Ari Aster, ‘Midsommar’ stars Florence Pugh and Jack Reynor as Dani and Christian, respectively. The film follows the couple as they arrive at a rare nine-day midsummer festival in rural Hälsingland (Sweden). Organized by an ancestral commune, it is supposed to be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. However, as the days pass, the commune’s rituals get more and more disturbing, affecting Dani and Christian in different ways until Dani is forced to make a shocking decision in the name of a sacrifice that shall purge the commune of evil. The depiction of the rituals and members of the commune make ‘Midsommar’ a one-of-a-kind take on folk horror. The film received a Best Horror Film nomination at the Saturn Awards. You can watch it here.

1. The Witch (2016)

Directed by Robert Eggers, ‘The Witch’ revolves around the banished Puritan family that builds a new home near a dark forest. When the couple, William (Ralph Ineson) and Katherine (Kate Dickie), lose their newborn son Samuel, who disappears mysteriously while under the eldest sibling Thomasin’s (Anya Taylor-Joy) care, the latter is blamed for it by her mother. Soon, supernatural phenomena start to occur, and Thomasin is targeted by what seems to be a witch. However, she is not attacked but reached out to, or at least that is what it looks like, as her parents turn against each other almost to the point of insanity. Acclaimed for its treatment of the supernatural and brilliant screenplay, ‘The Witch’ won numerous awards and accolades, including at the Empire Awards, Fangoria Chainsaw Awards, Golden Tomato Awards, Independent Spirit Awards, and the Sundance Film Festival. You can watch the film here.

