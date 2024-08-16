12 Best Serial Killer Movies on HBO Max (August 2024)

Whether through true crime or compelling performances, serial killers have stalked the silver screen from the early days of cinema. The greatest films about them expand beyond the terror of psychopaths and use them for the creation of intimate stories and as vehicles for a commentary on society. Ranging from shocking slashers to exquisitely crafted black and white masterpieces, these are the best serial killer movies on HBO Max.

12. Candyman 3: Day of the Dead (1999)

With Turi Meyer at the helm, ‘Candyman 3: Day of the Dead’ continues the eerie legacy of the Candyman series, blending shocking horror with urban legend. The film introduces us to Annie, the granddaughter of the original Candyman, who begins to have visions of her ancestor after saying his name five times in the mirror. She soon realizes that his presence may be more than a figment of her imagination when her friends are killed by his haunting M.O.

As the legendary figure tries to turn her over to his wicked influence, Annie must find a way to put him to rest once and for all. The threequel has unnerving and gruesome scenes with plenty of gore and striking special effects. The combination of cultural rituals and the ethereal nature of the dreaded antagonist deepens the film’s element of fear and folklore. The movie can be streamed here.

11. Pandora’s Box (1929)

With G.W. Pabst in the director’s chair, ‘Pandora’s Box’ is a classic German silent film that revolves around Lulu (Louise Brooks), an enigmatic woman whose destructive charm leads her through a series of misfortunate events. Seemingly able to seduce anyone with her allure, Lulu’s involvement with multiple men wreaks havoc on her life and those around her, leading to murder and tragedy. Pabst’s direction is distinguished by its exploration of societal decay and moral ambiguity, and Brooks’ performance is both magnetic and unsettling. The film also features a historical serial killer in its climax. You can see the movie here.

10. Funny Games (1997)

‘Funny Games’ is an Austrian psychological thriller that takes us along a harrowing journey with a small family whose idyllic vacation is violently interrupted by two psychopaths. The intruders subject the family to a series of brutal games, manipulating them with a chilling sense of detachment. Written and directed by Michael Haneke, we are presented with many lengthy takes that often have the brutality taking place slightly offscreen, letting our imagination fill in the horrors being experienced by the victims. The violence itself is visceral and unglamorized, presented in a provocative and painful manner. Only those with the strongest of stomachs should dare to stream ‘Funny Games’ here.

9. Urban Legend (1998)

With director Jamie Blanks at the helm, ‘Urban Legend’ transports us to a New England university campus where students are being killed with the murderer targeting them through the recreation of popular urban legends. As the bodies pile up, Natalie (Alicia Witt) and her surviving friends must unravel the connection between the murders and these chilling tales. The film stands out for its rich visuals and atmospheric horror, immersing us in the cold, rainy nights with the characters. The fast-paced editing, creepy setup, and creative concept are factors that ultimately contribute to the film’s universal appeal, offering a thrilling homage to the genre’s roots while delivering its own brand of terror. The movie can be streamed here.

8. The Strangers (2008)

Written and directed by Bryan Bertino, ‘The Strangers’ is a chilling horror film that captures the terror of a home invasion, with the director inspired by real events. Just as the newly married couple Kristen (Liv Tyler) and James (Scott Speedman) begin to get comfortable at a remote vacation home, they are interrupted by a knock at the door. Soon, their home is invaded by three blade-wielding masked strangers, leading to a desperate struggle for survival.

‘The Strangers’ stands out with its emphasis on psychological horror and its ability to create a pervasive sense of dread. Combined with the remote, claustrophobic settings and relentless tension, the couple’s plight becomes intensely real. It draws on the provocative nature of random and senseless violence we see in many actual home invasion murders, having us root for the hunted protagonists in an experience that spawned a cult following and an entire franchise. You can see the movie here.

7. The Little Things (2021)

Helmed by John Lee Hancock, ‘The Little Things’ follows Deke Deacon (Denzel Washington), a former detective who teams up with current deputy Jim Baxter (Rami Malek) to hunt down a serial killer terrorizing Los Angeles. What is believed to be a simple evidence-gathering assignment in the city quickly turns into an all-out hunt for a psychotic killer, with Deke on the hunt for the killer he couldn’t catch before.

With the serial killer resurfacing, Deke returns to his obsession with the case, which has led to his divorce, career damage, and a heart attack in the past. The personal conflict within Deke characterizes the murder mystery as he tries to prevent Baxter from falling into the same pit that he did despite holding nothing back himself. Frustrations and anger mount as the two are outmaneuvered by their prime suspect (Jared Leto), leading to a finale that leaves us pondering the actions of all three. You can see the movie here.

6. The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog (1927)

An Alfred Hitchcock directorial, ‘The Lodger: A Story of the London Fog’ is a silent thriller that stands as one of Hitchcock’s earliest masterpieces. Based on Marie Belloc Lowndes’ 1913 novel, the film follows a mysterious lodger (Ivor Novello) who moves into a boarding house in London, just as a series of grisly murders known as the “Avenger” killings terrorizes the city targeting blond women. The owner of the lodge begins to suspect that her new guest is connected to the killings and starts to observe his peculiar behavior, creating an atmosphere of suspense and paranoia. ‘The Lodger’ is a pioneering work in the serial killer genre and is considered Hitchcock’s greatest silent film that informed his thriller style in future works. The movie can be streamed here.

5. Scream (1996)

Directed by Wes Craven, ‘Scream’ is a satirical horror classic and one of the most influential films in its genre. The story revolves around Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) and her friends as they begin receiving creepy phone calls from a voice asking them a series of questions, a lot of them to do with scary movies. As her friends fall for common horror clichés mocked by the film, they are cut down by a serial killer dressed in black robes and a white mask. The film reinvigorated teen horror with a refreshing story and meta subversion of clichés, as well as sharply building tension. Its slasher thrills, along with one-liners and self-awareness, make it a unique film that fans of the horror genre must see here.

4. Friday the 13th (1980)

In the directorial hands of Sean S. Cunningham, ‘Friday the 13th’ is a seminal slasher film that set the stage for countless horror movies to follow. The plot unfolds around Camp Crystal Lake, which has been closed for years after a young boy called Jason drowned in the lake and two counselors were mysteriously killed. As the owners and a new group of counselors prepare to reopen the camp, they find themselves stalked by a brutal killer. ‘Friday the 13th’ remains a cornerstone of horror cinema, known for its enduring impact and memorable scares. The truly intended gore of special effects of Tom Savini were toned down for the theatrical release and are only available in the uncut version. The movie can be streamed here.

3. Saw (2004)

Co-written and directed by James Wan, ‘Saw’ is a groundbreaking psychological horror film that introduces us to the grisly world of Jigsaw, a sadistic killer whose victims wake up in trap rooms with gruesome contraptions and go through horrifying dilemmas. Two men, Adam (Leigh Whannell) and Lawrence (Cary Elwes) wake up chained in a dilapidated bathroom and are forced to follow Jigsaw’s twisted rules to escape. Meanwhile, detectives are on the hunt for Jigsaw, with flashbacks to Adam and Lawrence’s past showing why he chose them for his game. Wan masterfully builds up the story along with the suspense, with extreme violence and gore always seeming right around the corner but utilized creatively. You can see the movie here.

2. Citizen X (1995)

Helmed by Chris Gerolmo, ‘Citizen X’ chronicles the hunt for a Russian serial killer and the challenges faced by the investigators as they navigate the sluggish bureaucracy to find him. Lt. Viktor Burakov (Stephen Rea) leads the hunt for a killer on the loose who targets women and children. However, Soviet propaganda and incompetency plague the police response, with the serial killer’s presence not being declared publicly for fear of tainting the country’s image. The performances are outstanding, and Jeffrey DeMunn’s Andrei Chikatilo somehow inspires empathy despite being a monster. What elevates the serial killer film beyond its masterful execution is its status of being based on a true serial killer hunt that spanned over a decade. The movie can be watched here.

1. M (1931)

Director Fritz Lang’s magnum opus, ‘M’ is a pioneering serial killer film that remains a landmark in cinematic history. The German film centers on a city in the clutches of fear as a serial killer goes on a kidnapping and killing spree targeting children. The police struggle to catch him, with the only pieces of evidence being the letters he sent to the newspaper. With the police increasing its presence to the maximum, the city’s underworld is unable to conduct business, leading the top criminals to begin searching for the predator as well. The first of Lang’s movies with sound, it uses its technology to full effect, with the killer’s compulsive whistling becoming an unforgettable cue. It is also notable for the use of expressionistic techniques, the exploration of the criminal mind, and Peter Lorre’s haunting performance. You can stream the movie here.

