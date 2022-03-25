Movies offer us experiences unlike any other. What we cannot do in real life, we enjoy the thrills of it at the cinema, engrossed in a movie wherein the characters help us live the experience. Sometimes whatever we do in our own lives gets manifested in movies, and that is another unique experience unto itself. There are many of us who enjoy racing movies that have high-speed cars or motorbikes and the movie deals in action, heist, or just plain racing. The high-octane stuff we see in such movies provides us the adrenaline-pumping action many of us crave for. And with the arrival of Netflix and other such streaming websites, it has become easier than ever before for us to have access to such movies.

Cinephiles like us now have innumerable options in front of us to choose from. But sometimes, when you want to watch a certain genre or movie, you might not be sure where to look for it. To make things easier, we have compiled some of the best racing movies. Here’s the list of really good car racing movies on Netflix that are available to stream right now.

6. Hajwala: The Missing Engine (2016)

This 2016 movie from the United Arab Emirates is directed by Ali Bin Matar and Ibrahim Bin Mohamed. Bin Mohamed is also the writer of the film. ‘Hajwala: The Missing Engine’ stars Ali Al Marzouqi, Anwar Aljabri, and Haleem Aljabri in leading roles. It is the story of Khalid and Kehailan, two competitive race car drivers and leaders of their respective teams. Khalid is the hero of the movie, and he has been losing races to Kehailan despite trying really hard. This forces him to use an engine in his car which has never before been used in such a vehicle. The problem that arises is that procuring this engine will force him and his teammates to resort to illegal means. ‘Hajwala’ is the highest-grossing UAE movie till date, and considering its minimal budget of $120,000, the film has made profits in millions.

5. Initial D (2005)

Andrew Lau directed this 2005 Hong Kong flick based on the manga series of the same name. Jay Chou plays the role of a young student, Takumi who works part-time at a gas station and also delivers tofu for his father’s business. Takumi has some friends who take part in underground street races, and unknowingly, he gets wrapped in this world where he proves himself to be a great driver, much better than people who have been driving for a long time. Takumi is also in love with a girl he saw at school, Itsuki, but later finds out something about her that makes their relationship quite problematic. In a major race involving all the underground racing groups, Takumi gets the chance to prove his worth and earn some respect from his fellow racers. ‘Initial D’ Jay Chou won the Best New Performer Award at the Hong Kong Film Awards for the movie.

4. Pegasus (2019)

Featuring stand-out performances by talented actors like Shen Teng and Huang Jingyu, ‘Pegasus’ is a Chinese comedy film written and directed by Han Han. The story revolves around Zhang Chi, a six-time racing champion who is at the peak of his career when everything falls apart. The once dominating performer sadly is suspended for five years after the controversy, and it appears that he will never return on the racing track. However, despite the hardships on his way, Zhang shows immense courage as a father of a six-year-old by dreaming of racing again and returning to the track. Sadly, he now has a new generation of racers waiting for him who are going to challenge him every step of the way.

3. Asphalt Burning (2020)

Hallvard Braein’s ‘Asphalt Burning’ is an action drama movie that stars Anders Baasmo Christiansen, Sven Nordin, Ruby O. Fee, and Alexandra Maria Lara. The films centers upon Roy, a notorious racer who is about to marry the love of his life when things suddenly fall apart. His fiancée, Sylvia, who learns that he has actually kissed a woman while drunk, decides to call off the wedding, putting Roy in a spot. Now, the only way he can win her back is by participating in a race and emerging victorious.

2. Rush (2013)

Based on the famous racing rivalry known as Hunt–Lauda rivalry, ‘Rush’ is a biographical sports film directed by Ron Howard. The Chris Hemsworth and Daniel Brühl-starrer centers upon James Hunt and Niki Lauda, two popular Formula One drivers who are at the peak of their career when their rivalry leads to some of the most competitive moments on the racing track. While they try to outperform one another, the duo brings the best in each other and eventually establishes themselves as one of the best racers of all time.

1. Wheelman (2017)

Jeremy Rush’s ‘Wheelman’ is an action thriller film that stars famous actors like Frank Grillo, Garret Dillahunt, Caitlin Carmichael, and Wendy Moniz. Using the BMW 3 Series as his vehicle, a getaway robber with the intention to loot a bank heads to the location unbeknownst to the shocking betrayal that he is going to face. During the heist, he is double-crossed by someone and has to flee. Since the lives of his loved ones are on the line, the protagonist, without ever thinking of his well-being, decides to find out the culprit before it’s too late.

