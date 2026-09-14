Many of us enjoy racing movies with high-speed cars or motorbikes, and the movie deals in action, heists, or just plain racing. The high-octane stuff we see in such movies provides us with the adrenaline rush many of us crave. And with the arrival of Netflix and other streaming websites, it has become easier than ever before to access such movies. Cinephiles like us now have innumerable options to choose from. But sometimes, when you want to watch a certain genre or movie, you might not be sure where to look for it. To make things easier, we have compiled some of the best racing movies and shows on Netflix that are available to stream right now.

17. Senna (2024)

Created by Vicente Amorim, ‘Senna’ is a Brazilian mini-series based on the life of Brazilian racing driver Ayrton Senna. Winner of three Formula One World Drivers’ Championship titles, Senna (passed away in 1994) has 41 Grands Prix to his name. The six-episode drama showcases the champion’s life on and off the track, including his motor racing career, the championships he won, and his fatal crash at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix, as well as his relationship with his family, friends, and competitors. ‘Senna’ is the most expensive Brazilian TV show in history and offers a gripping take on the racer’s life, especially the realistic depiction of the races; perfect for F1 lovers. The series can be streamed here.

16. Race: Bubba Wallace (2022)

‘Race: Bubba Wallace’ is a 6-part docuseries about Bubba Wallace, the sole full-time Black driver in NASCAR’s Cup series (Xfinity, Cup, and Truck). The series delves deep into his life on and off the racetrack and shows how one affected the other. This ranges from racism to an FBI investigation to depression to how he has used his voice to bring change to the sport. A must-watch for NASCAR and race enthusiasts, ‘Race: Bubba Wallace’ can be streamed here.

15. Hyperdrive (2019)

A non-scripted auto racing reality series executive produced by Charlize Theron, ‘Hyperdrive’ brings together highly skilled street racers from across the world for the most difficult racing competition “on Earth.” A spectacular test of talent, strength, and resilience, the series has the competitors test their abilities on a customized obstacle course in their own cars until only one remains and is declared the Hyperdrive champion. You can stream the series here.

14. Lost Bullet (2020)

Not essentially about racing but more about speed and cars, ‘Lost Bullet’ is a French action thriller revolving around ex-con/getaway driver Lino (Alban Lenoir). After being wrongfully convicted of the murder of a police officer, he must find the sole piece of evidence that can be traced back to the real murderer. However, it is not an easy feat, and he must put his skills as a driver to good use if he wants to be quick and avoid the cops, some of whom are corrupt. Co-starring Nicolas Duvauchelle, Ramzy Bedia, and Stéfi Celma, ‘Lost Bullet’ is a high-stakes thriller heavy on action and drama, perfect for binging, especially for car fanatics. It can be streamed here.

13. Wheelman (2017)

Jeremy Rush’s ‘Wheelman’ is an action thriller film that stars Frank Grillo, Garret Dillahunt, Caitlin Carmichael, and Wendy Moniz. Using the BMW 3 Series as his vehicle, a getaway robber intending to loot a bank heads to the location unbeknownst to the shocking betrayal that he is going to face. During the heist, he is double-crossed by someone and has to flee. Since the lives of his loved ones are on the line, the robber decides to find out who betrayed him before it’s too late. You can watch the film here.



12. The Fastest (2021- )

‘The Fastest’ is Netflix’s first Arabic reality show that showcases the region’s love for fast cars. Hosted by famed Saudi actor and YouTube personality Tarek Al Harbi, the 6-part series features beautiful beasts, from vintage American muscles to Japanese sports cars to German speedsters, and their drivers with something to prove who lock horns in drag races across deserts, paved roads, and race tracks for a cash prize. Thrilling and custom-made for lovers of speed, ‘The Fastest’ can be streamed right here.

11. Race for the Crown (2025- )

The cutthroat competition of the Triple Crown, a series of thoroughbred horse races that consists of the Kentucky Derby, Belmont Stakes, and Preakness Stakes, takes center stage in the docuseries ‘Race for the Crown.’ The series talks about the money involved, the decisions and risks the jockeys and the trainers take, which can even end their career at times, and the excitement that the sport offers. Featuring some of the best jockeys, including Brian Hernandez Jr., Frankie Dettori, Katie Davis, Antonio Fresu, and John R. Velazquez, ‘Race for the Crown’ offers a whole new and captivating angle to explore horse racing. It can be streamed here.

10. Fastest Car (2018–2019)

Created by Scott Weintrob, this is Netflix’s first global automotive series and pins exotic supercars against tweaked sleeper cars (great performance but unattractive exterior). The fun here is that the sleeper cars have been modified by gearheads who are all about cars. In each episode, three such sleeper cars lock horns with one of the best cars in the world. If you are a car lover, you will love this series. ‘Fastest Car’ can be streamed here.

9. Seoul Vibe (2022)

Directed by Moon Hyun-sung, ‘Seoul Vibe’ is a gripping action comedy movie starring Yoo Ah-in, Park Ju-hyun, Ong Seong-wu, and Song Min Ho, aka Mino. Set during the 1988 Seoul Summer Olympics, the movie centers on the Sanggye-dong Supreme Team drivers who get involved in an operation aimed at uncovering an illegal slush fund op belonging to the former government. This takes the shape of a chaotic city-wide car chase propelled by a race and illicit deliveries. Feel free to check out the movie here.

8. Asphalt Burning (2020)

Hallvard Braein’s ‘Asphalt Burning’ is an action drama movie that stars Anders Baasmo Christiansen, Sven Nordin, Ruby O. Fee, and Alexandra Maria Lara. The film centers on Roy, a notorious racer who is about to marry the love of his life when things suddenly fall apart. His fiancée, Sylvia, who learns that he has kissed a woman while drunk, decides to call off the wedding, putting Roy in a spot. Now, the only way he can win her back is by participating in a race and emerging victorious. You may watch the movie here.



7. The Art of Racing in the Rain (2019)

A heartwarming drama, ‘The Art of Racing in the Rain’ follows a young race car driver named Denny Swift who adopts a Golden Retriever and names it Enzo, after Italian racing legend Enzo Ferrari. The movie traces the ups and downs of Denny’s professional life as a racer and personal life, which involves his romance with Eve, becoming a father, Eve’s cancer diagnosis, Denny’s assault charge against Eve’s father, Maxwell, and his custody battle for his daughter. During all this time, Enzo stays by Denny’s side as a pillar of support, with actor Kevin Costner providing the dog a voice that is strong yet gentle. Starring Milo Ventimiglia as Denny and Amanda Seyfried as Eve, ‘The Art of Racing in the Rain’ is directed by Simon Curtis. It can be streamed here.

6. Schumacher (2021)

This documentary is based on the life of seven-time Formula-1 racing champion Michael Schumacher. Showing the hard work and brilliance that made him achieve something no racer before him had been able to, ‘Schumacher’ is a testimony of a man’s greatness underscored by love and friendship. Through interviews with family members, his peers, and other people from the world of Formula One, we get to know not only one of the best sportsmen to have ever lived but also a great husband, father, and friend. You can watch the film here.

5. Tour de France: Unchained (2023)

This is a documentary series that covers the 2022 Tour de France (the 109th edition), i.e., the annual men’s bicycle race that takes place in France every year. The viewers are provided with a behind-the-scenes angle of the world-famous event via eight episodes that throw light on the riders, their teams, and the culture. If you want to know about this culture and the hustle that is involved, this show is perfect for you. You may watch the series here.

4. F1: The Academy (2025- )

Women in F1. That’s what the docuseries ‘F1: The Academy’ is all about. The seven-part series delves into the competition, determination, hard work, and grit of the 15 women at former professional driver Susie Wolff’s F1 Academy. The series provides exclusive BTS footage to showcase the wins, the losses, the rivalries, and all things in the middle, making the viewers take part in the women’s journey of making it to the F1 grid. Created by Formula 1, ‘F1: The Academy’ is a must-watch for fans of motorsport. It can be streamed here.

3. Formula 1: Drive to Survive (2019 – 2023)

This documentary series is for die-hard Formula One fans and those who want to know more about the sport. A Netflix-Formula One collaboration, this show, like ‘Tour de France: Unchained,’ gives an in-depth behind-the-scenes exploration of the Formula One World Championship. You feel the heat, the competition, the thrill, the love, and the fear of death itself that’s involved. With interviews of the drivers, their teams, and their families, the series gives us the personal version that the sport entails. You can check out the docuseries here.

2. Canadian Formula 1 Grand Prix (2026)

The Canadian Formula 1 Grand Prix took place from May 22 to May 24, 2026, at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal, Quebec. The event was aired live on Netflix and was preceded by the Free Practice, Sprint Qualifying, Sprint, and Qualifying races. Netflix teamed up with Apple TV to provide subscribers with live coverage of the 70-lap race. ‘Canadian Formula 1 Grand Prix’ can be streamed here.



1. Ferrari (2023)

Directed by Michael Mann, ‘Ferrari’ is a biographical drama adapted from the 1991 biography ‘Enzo Ferrari: The Man, the Cars, the Races, the Machine’ by acclaimed motorsport journalist Brock Yates. The film sheds light on the period in the life of Enzo Ferrari, the Italian founder of the sports car manufacturing company Ferrari, while his racing division prepares to participate in the 1957 Mille Miglia in Italy. This primary plot is underscored by his other crises, including his strained relationship with his wife, his illicit affair, and his imminent bankruptcy. Adam Driver stars as Enzo Ferrari, while Penélope Cruz plays Enzo’s wife, Laura Ferrari. The rest of the cast includes Shailene Woodley, Sarah Gadon, Patrick Dempsey, and Gabriel Leone. You can watch ‘Ferrari’ here.

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