Orlando Bloom is a British actor renowned for his versatile talent and captivating on-screen presence. He burst onto the Hollywood scene in the early 2000s with his unforgettable role as Legolas in ‘The Lord of the Rings’ trilogy, which marked his first major film appearance. His striking looks and exceptional acting skills quickly garnered him worldwide recognition, establishing him as a leading man in the industry. Bloom went on to star in numerous blockbuster hits, including the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ films, in which he plays Will Turner, and ‘Troy,’ in which he portrays Paris. His performances in these films solidified his status as a bankable and beloved actor in Hollywood. If you happened to miss that performance, here’s a lineup of his forthcoming projects to keep an eye out for!

1. Bucking Fastard (2026)

Bloom with star in Werner Herzog’s ‘Bucking Fastard,’ which follows two inseparable sisters surviving on the fringes of society, who grow an obsession with their next-door neighbor. The actor will be seen alongside sisters Kate and Rooney Mara, along with Hugh O’Connor and Simon Delaney, in the movie. The cast also includes Domhnall Gleeson, Simon Delaney, Tadhg Murphy, Terry McMahon, and Shane Connellan. Werner Herzog wrote the screenplay that is based on the true story of twin sisters Joan and Jean Gale. The film had its world premiere in the main competition of the 83rd Venice International Film Festival on September 3, 2026. A 2026 release date is awaited. You can check out the first look here.

2. Wizards! (TBA)

Orlando Bloom is part of a star-studded ensemble, including Pete Davidson, Naomi Scott, Franz Rogowski, and Sean Harris, in the upcoming R-rated stoner comedy film ‘Wizards!’ helmed by Australian writer-director David Michôd, who co-wrote it with Joel Edgerton. This A24 venture will show the misadventures of two laid-back beach bar operators who, after stumbling upon stolen riches they should have avoided, find themselves entangled in a predicament. Filming wrapped in 2022, and a release date is awaited, amidst the hope that it doesn’t get shelved.

3. The Last of the Tribe (TBA)

Bloom will star alongside Ethan Hawke in ‘The Last of the Tribe,’ a Brazil-US co-production directed by Claudio Borrelli. Mark Bailey based the jungle thriller script on the book ‘The Last of the Tribe: The Epic Quest to Save a Lone Man in the Amazon’ by former Washington Post journalist Monte Reel. Set in Brazil’s Amazon, the film will showcase the genocide of the Tanarus tribe in the year 2022 and follow a washed-up former cop-turned-gun-for-hire, William Phelan (Hawke), from Chicago, who finds himself conflicted between killing the last surviving member of a secluded Indigenous tribe and saving him. Indigenous Brazilian actress-model Zaya Guarani has also been cast. The film has yet to begin production, and more details are awaited.

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