While crime in any form should not be supported, its popularity as a film genre proves that cinephiles love it. By this, we do not mean that we love it, but to be subjected to the intricacies of a well-thought-out crime does spark interest, excitement, and catharsis (if there is any). Since time immemorial, writers and directors have given us great crime movies with endless possibilities. For lovers of the genre, HBO Max offers some of the best crime movies out there.

17. The Alto Knights (2025)

‘The Alto Knights’ is based on the true story of mob bosses Vito Genovese and Frank Costello, notorious New York City gangsters during the 1950s. The biographical drama features Robert De Niro in dual roles of both gangsters and delves into their lives, showing how they got into crime as youngsters and their eventual fallout. After Costello survives an assassination attempt, he realizes that Genovese orchestrated it. The film then shifts back and forth between past and present, showcasing how the two men grew up and what led them to their current positions. Costello wants to give up his position in the Luciano crime family and retire, although Genovese believes he has tricks up his sleeve. With the authorities waiting for the right moment to capture either, if not both, of them, it becomes essential to come to an arrangement beneficial to both men. Can they do it? Directed by Barry Levinson, ‘The Alto Knights’ is custom-made for fans of the gangster genre and is fueled by the performance of De Niro, a cornerstone actor in gangster dramas. You can watch the film here.

16. The Rover (2014)

David Michôd’s dystopian Western thriller ‘The Rover’ explores the unlikely bond between Eric, a loner, and Rey, a thief left behind by his gang after an accident while fleeing after a robbery. After the accident, the gang abandoned their vehicle and took Eric’s car. With Rey as luggage, Eric sets off to track down the gang and get his car back. This journey reveals a dystopian world where the military is rolling through the streets, and the economy has collapsed. Starring Guy Pearce and Robert Pattinson, ‘The Rover’ is a dark, gritty drama that offers a compelling portrait of a broken-down future. You can watch it here.

15. Kimi (2022)

Steven Soderbergh’s underrated crime thriller ‘Kimi’ focuses on highly-skilled tech worker Angela Childs (Zoë Kravitz), who has agoraphobia (anxiety that results from the feeling of being in an unsafe environment). Her work on a new tech invention brings to light a premeditated murder, forcing her to inform the FBI about it. Unfortunately, she not only has to face her fear of vulnerable spaces but also those who want to keep her from reporting the crime, even if it means killing her. With a dark conspiracy at its heart, ‘Kimi’ offers a satisfying watch with a gripping story and a powerful performance by Kravitz. You can watch the film here.

14. No Sudden Move (2021)

Directed by Steven Soderbergh, ‘No Sudden Move’ is a gripping crime drama film set against the backdrop of 1950s Detroit. It is about three gangsters recruited for a blackmailing scheme against the family of an accountant of a multinational automotive manufacturer. The guy is told to bring a document from his boss’ safe while his family is held hostage. But when the document turns out fake, the gangsters realize they are part of a larger scheme. What follows is them trying to figure out who is pulling the strings. With a stellar ensemble that includes Brendan Fraser, Benicio Del Toro, Don Cheadle, Kieran Culkin, David Harbour, Matt Damon, Julia Fox, and Frankie Shaw, ‘No Sudden Move’ offers an unpredictable plot that is a social commentary about how only the corrupted manage to reach and stay at the top. You can watch the movie here.



13. Bad Education (2019)

Directed by Cory Finley, ‘Bad Education’ depicts the events that led to the biggest public school embezzlement in American history. Based on Robert Kolker’s 2004 New York magazine article “The Bad Superintendent,” the film shows how Dr. Frank Tassone, the school district superintendent, and Pam Gluckin, assistant superintendent, embezzled over $11 million from the funds of Roslyn Union Free School District in Long Island. Hugh Jackman plays Frank Tassone, and Allison Janney plays Pam Gluckin. Geraldine Viswanathan as Rachel Bhargava, the student reporter who found the misappropriation while doing research for her high school newspaper. Bhargava is the fictional counterpart of Rebekah Rombom, the Roslyn High School newspaper editor-in-chief, who came across the inconsistencies in the funds. ‘Bad Education’ received 5 nominations at the 2020 Hollywood Critics Association Midseason Awards, winning two, a Primetime Emmy nomination, and 2 Satellite Award nominations, among other accolades. You can watch it here.

12. Le Samouraï (1967)

A noir gem and a necessary addition to any crime films list, ‘Le Samouraï’ is directed by Jean Pierre Melville. It follows Jef Costello, a hitman whose latest hit gets multiple witnesses. However, he is let go after one witness identifies him. Unfortunately, he is attacked and wounded but escapes, realizing that the attacker was sent by his mysterious employer, for whom he has become a liability. Things get more and more convoluted as he tries to keep himself alive while looking for his mysterious employer. A filmmaking masterclass, ‘Le Samouraï’ seamlessly combines story, setting, and camerawork in a manner that led acclaimed film critic Roger Ebert to give it four out of four stars, a rare achievement. You can watch it here.

11. Reality (2023)

This compelling crime drama is based on an interrogation transcript. Read that again. Directed by Tina Satter, the film shows the events as revealed by NSA translator Reality Winner to FBI agents R. Wallace Taylor and Justin C. Garrick. Reality was charged with leaking classified information regarding the 2016 Presidential Elections in the US to an online publication and arrested on June 3, 2017. Sydney Sweeney plays Reality Winner, Marchánt Davis plays Wallace Taylor, and Josh Hamilton plays Justin Garrick. With 2 nominations at the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival, among other accolades, ‘Reality’ is a brilliantly executed drama underscored by effective detailing. You can watch it here.

10. Blood Simple (1984)

Directed by Ethan Coen and Joel Coen, ‘Blood Simple’ is an independent neo-noir crime that won the Grand Jury Prize at the 1985 Sundance Film Festival. The gripping drama revolves around Abby (Frances McDormand), whose affair with bartender Ray (John Getz) makes her husband, Julian Marty (Dan Hedaya), hire a shady private detective, Loren Visser (M. Emmet Walsh), to kill the two lovers. However, Visser, who has already provided his services to Marty, decides to do things his way, which benefits him. This is how things start getting complicated and fatal (stressed) for not just him but Marty, Abby, and Ray. Add a gun, money, and photographs to the mix, and you have a perfect crime drama. ‘Blood Simple’ can be streamed here.

9. A History of Violence (2005)

‘A History of Violence’ centers on Tom (Viggo Mortensen), a family man with a dark past, one he has locked away. However, when he kills two robbers in self-defense and with surprising skills, the appreciation he receives brings a face from the past to his doorstep. The man, who is a mobster, claims that Tom was once a hitman for the family and urges him to return to his former line of work. Tom denies, only for the other pieces of his past to return and haunt him and his family, thereby threatening to destroy the new life Tom has built. The only way for him to save it is to face his past. Directed by David Cronenberg, ‘A History of Violence’ is adapted from the 1997 DC graphic novel by John Wagner and Vince Locke. You can watch the thriller right here.

8. The Town (2010)

Ben Affleck directs and stars in ‘The Town,’ a movie about a bank robber who falls in love with one of the hostages in the aftermath of a bank heist. On one hand, he has to be with his gang as it plans its next heist. On the other hand, he has to address his urge to be with the woman. Meanwhile, the FBI is after them with claws drawn. If words get out that he is seeing a hostage, his teammates might just pull the plug on him, or worse, her. Co-starring Rebecca Hall, Jon Hamm, Jeremy Renner, and Blake Lively, ‘The Town’ deserves to be streamed solely due to its performances, which are nevertheless underscored by a gripping adapted screenplay. The movie is based on Chuck Hogan’s novel ‘Prince of Thieves.’ You can watch the movie here.



7. American Made (2017)

Doug Liman’s ‘American Made’ follows Barry Seal (Tom Cruise), a commercial pilot, who is recruited by the CIA to work for them. Between the 1970s and 1980s, Seal makes a lot of money from this “side job” that involves running guns for the Contras and smuggling drugs for cartels. When things blow out of shape, the CIA shuts down the operation, leaving Seal’s fate in the hands of the FBI and the DEA, among other parties. Risking prison and death, Seal tries to pull as many strings as he can to save himself. Inspired by the life of TWA pilot Barry Seal, ‘American Made’ is a stunning mix of crime, thrill, and action, with Cruise doing the flying himself several times. It can be streamed here.

6. A Most Violent Year (2014)

J.C. Chandor’s ‘A Most Violent Year’ follows Abel Morales, an immigrant businessman in the treacherous world of the heating oil industry in 1981 New York City. Faced with escalating violence and corruption, Morales struggles to maintain his integrity while striving for success. From an investigation by the Assistant District Attorney to continuous hijacking to loans, Morales has to deal with a lot. However, the chance of a new deal involving a fuel oil terminal offers significant profit potential. But before that, he will have to come clean to his wife, Anna, who, on the other hand, hides a shocking business secret. Supported by strong performances from Oscar Isaac as Abel Morales and Jessica Chastain as Anna Morales, ‘A Most Violent Year’ stands out as a compelling crime drama that blurs the line between business and crime. You can watch the movie here.

5. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017)

Martin McDonagh’s ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’ follows Mildred Hayes, the mother of Angela, a teenage girl who was raped and killed. Hayes puts up three billboards targeting the authorities for their negligence and lack of investigation, thereby garnering attention not just from the authorities but also from local people. What follows is how Mildred deals with the reactions, including those of local police chief Bill Willoughby and officer Jason Dixon, both of whom try to get her to bring down the billboards. However, Mildred is ready to take on the world if she needs to to give her daughter justice, although her emotional distance from her daughter needs to be addressed before that. ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’ is a gripping take on the crime genre, adopting a black-comedy approach. Underscored by the performances of Frances McDormand as Mildred Hayes, Woody Harrelson as Bill Willoughby, and Sam Rockwell as Jason Dixon, the movie won 2 Oscars and 5 BAFTAs, among many other accolades. You can watch it here.

4. The Batman (2022)

Directed by Matt Reeves, ‘The Batman’ is a superhero movie that serves as an authentic crime drama as well due to its dark plot showcasing the underbelly of the fictional Gotham City. In it, Batman takes on Edward Nashton, aka Riddler, and Oswald “Oz” Cobblepot, aka Penguin. Reeves’ dark take on the character and the world separates this one from the other Batman movies and does manage to establish the gritty nature of the titular character, who, despite being a human underneath, can be a ruthless entity serving vengeance on those who deserve it. Robert Pattinson plays Bruce Wayne/Batman, while the rest of the cast includes Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as Officer James Gordon, and Andy Serkis as Alfred. You can experience this dark tale right here.

3. Joker (2019)

The origin story of Batman’s arch-nemesis, Joker, the Todd Phillips directorial, upped the ante of crime drama in a never-before manner. Delving into the psyche of the titular character, aka Arthur Fleck, a subject of urban isolation underscored by mistreatment and abuse, ‘Joker’ shows the extent to which it can affect a person and lead him/her to an unstable point from where there is no return. Pain becomes a friend, fear disappears, judgment becomes personal, and chaos becomes order. Joaquin Phoenix won an Oscar for his role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, who takes to a life of crime because it is the only way for him to send his message loud and clear, i.e., the only way to live life is without rules. You can watch ‘Joker’ here.

2. One Battle After Another (2025)

Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘One Battle After Another’ shows a far-left revolutionary group called French 75 that is up in arms against the government and, by extension, the military. We follow Bob Ferguson (Leonardo DiCaprio), a washed-up former member of the group, who goes looking for her daughter, Willa (Chase Infiniti), after she is kidnapped by Col. Steven J. Lockjaw (Sean Penn), a corrupt military officer. He kept searching for Bob, who fled to Mexico, and finally found him and Willa after sixteen years. Teyana Taylor plays Willa’s mother, who was captured and put in witness protection by Lockjaw in return for info regarding the French 75. How and whether Bob rescues Willa is what we find out in the epic crime drama that showcases a brutally realistic state of a society on the verge of collapse. Winner of multiple accolades, including four Golden Globes and 13 nominations at the 98th Academy Awards (at the time of writing), ‘One Battle After Another’ can be streamed here.



1. The Usual Suspects (1995)

Bryan Singer’s cult classic crime thriller ‘The Usual Suspects’ centers on a survivor of a boat explosion who tells his interrogators about a certain legendary crime lord who is responsible for the massacre. We thus see how the survivor and his partners in crime were manipulated into boarding the boat. The question is: Is he telling the truth because it seems that the crime lord is a myth? Starring Kevin Spacey, Gabriel Byrne, Kevin Pollak, Stephen Baldwin, and Benicio del Toro, ‘The Usual Suspects’ is a thoroughly entertaining crime drama garnished with violence, deceit, and humor. The film won two Academy Awards and two BAFTAs, among other accolades, with special praise for Spacey’s performance. You can watch it here.

Read More: Best Action Movies on Paramount+