Action comes in all shapes and sizes. Guns, bullets, missiles, aliens, zombies, the wrath of God; movies provide us with the thrill that we, as viewers, cannot otherwise get or would rather not. They serve as an effective means to escape from our mundane lives and be a part of a different world with different characters, some that we love and some that we love to hate. This is what makes them one of the most popular film genres across the world. In this list, we are going to provide you with great action movies that are available for streaming on Paramount+. Each of these is unique in the way it handles action while portraying a story and characters that are seamlessly sewn together to give the viewers the required adrenaline rush.

10. Minority Report (2002)



‘Minority Report’ is what happens when a world-renowned director collaborates with a world-famous bonafide action star. Directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Tom Cruise, ‘Minority Report’ tackles a topic that is a potential reality and a threat to humanity as well. The movie takes place in the U.S. in 2054, where the PreCrime taskforce, of the Metropolitan Police Department of Washington DC, uses the “PreCogs” (a trio of mentally altered humans) that preempt a murder and provide the name of the murderer, the victim, the date and time of the crime and the sequence of events leading to the crime. However, the one thing that the PreCogs do not provide is the location. It is upto John Anderton (Cruise), head of the PreCrime taskforce, and his team, to carry out the arrests.

But one day, the PreCog Agatha (Samantha Morton) preempts that Anderton himself is going to commit a murder in 36 hours. Now, he not only has to escape from the very system that he has been a part of but also has to find a way to prove himself innocent. Is that even possible? ‘Minority Report’ is a sci-fi action film that up the ante of the genre big time. The rest of the cast of the movie includes Colin Farrell, Max von Sydow, Kathryn Morris, Neal McDonough, Peter Stormare, and Tim Blake Nelson.

9. World War Z (2013)



‘World War Z’ may or may not be a zombie movie, depending on how you analyze the term ‘zombie.’ If you believe that zombies are the living dead, then this movie doesn’t have them, but if you believe that zombies are humans who have lost control of their minds and are under some kind of influence by some entity, then ‘World War Z’ has a lot of them. In the movie, we have hordes of people affected by a virus that has turned them into vicious mindless beings that are attacking the unaffected and biting them. Those bitten are becoming part of the hordes very quickly. So the effect of the virus is very fast and it’s spreading across the world i.e., a pandemic.

In the middle of this chaos are retired U.N. investigator Gerry Lane (Brad Pitt) and his family in Philadelphia that has also come under the virus’s grasp. Whether Gerry, recruited into the UN emergency team and tasked with finding the source of the virus, is able to locate the source and stop the spread amid a world war is what the Marc Forster directorial shows. The movie offers a lot of large-scale action, which does justify the title of the movie effectively. So if you are looking for a zombie movie that doesn’t ridicule the zombie genre, this one is a pretty good watch.

8. District 9 (2009)



Of all the movies addressing aliens, ‘District 9’ is one of the few movies, or maybe the only movie, that looks at aliens as refugees seeking shelter. In the movie, we see a huge starship over Johannesburg, South Africa. It arrived in 1982 and 28 years later (in 2010), the place is no longer the abode that it was ushered into by the humans. It has become a militarized squalor of a zone called District 9. Multi-National United is the corporation that is supposed to look into the welfare of the extraterrestrial beings but all that they aim for is to find out about the alien tech and weapons. Things take a further turn for the worse when operative Wikus van der Merwe (Sharlto Copley) contracts a virus after being exposed to an alien chemical while carrying an eviction order. The exposure starts altering his DNA and changing him. Is he turning into an alien? What if he is? Will he too be on the Multi-National United’s radar then? It seems that his only way of help is the aliens themselves.

The visual effects of this Neill Blomkamp debut directorial have been done by Weta Workshop (not the same as Weta Digital) and they have done a wonderful job. The aliens look real and so do their movements. This is what makes them and the human characters feel like they are a part of the same plane. The two species appear cohesive and this is what makes the story more effective, especially visually.

7. Face/Off (1997)



Featuring two of Hollywood’s most famous actors ever, John Travolta and Nicholas Cage, ‘Face/Off’ pins one against the other, and in the process, gives us a movie worth remembering our entire lives. The movie is directed by the legendary John Woo who is known for his action movies including ‘A Better Tomorrow,’ ‘The Killer,’ ‘Once A Thief,’ ‘Hard Target,’ and ‘Bullet In The Head.’ Travolta stars as FBI agent Sean Archer who is after Castor Troy (Cage) for killing his son. However, after a fight wherein Archer knocks out Troy, the former finds out that the latter has planted a bomb somewhere in Los Angeles. With the aim to find the bomb, Archer undergoes a surgery in which Troy’s face is cut off and put on his.

With his new face, Archer goes to talk to Troy’s brother Pollux to find out the bomb’s location. However, Troy gains consciousness and is very angry and poses a threat to both Archer’s mission and personal life. How Archer is able to come out of this situation and how he deals with Troy is what we find out in the movie. Over time, it has acquired a cult following due to its surreal action sequences as well as the conversations between Travolta and Cage that one just cannot have enough of, and of course, Cage’s expressions deserve a separate Oscar. ‘Face/Off’ is a true-to-form 90s action movie with no holds barred, a masterpiece.

6. Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)



The idea of ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ came to George Lucas, the mastermind behind the ‘Star Wars’ franchise, in the 1970s. Surprisingly, only after did ‘Star Wars’ release in 1977 and made history was he able to concentrate on this movie and introduced the project to Steven Spielberg. The rest is history too. Starring Harrison Ford as archaeologist/adventurer Indiana Jones, the movie (released in 1981) deals with the Ark of the Covenant, a magical artifact that has the power to turn an army invincible. Jones has to get to it first before the Nazis get their hands on it. Alongside Harrison Ford, the movie also stars Karen Allen, Paul Freeman, John Rhys-Davies, Alfred Molina, and Denholm Elliott. If you are looking for an action-adventure epic to shake you up from slumber, this movie is your Ark.

5. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023)



‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ is the 7th movie in the Transformers film franchise that itself is based on the Hasbro line of ‘Transformers’ action figures. If you have seen the Transformers movies, well enough, but even if you haven’t, this movie provides the same amount of fun. While in the other movies, the Autobots and Decepticons (the robots from Cybertron) transform into cars, in this movie, the robots, called Maximals, transform into animals. The movie, based on the Beast Wars sub-Transformers toy line, shows how the Maximals, led by Optimus Primal (voice by Ron Perlman), and the Autobots, led by Optimus Prime (voiced by the legendary Peter Cullen), team up and fight against the forces of Unicron, an evil Transformer god.

The movie is directed by Steven Caple Jr. with Michael Bay serving as one of the producers. The cast includes Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Dominique Fishback, Lauren Vélez, Dean Scott Vazquez and Tobe Nwigwe. The appearances of the Autobots are different from those in the rest of the movies and more accurately resemble the cartoons. Be that as it may, ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ is an entertaining action movie that you won’t regret watching at all.

4. Top Gun: Maverick (2022)



The movie that, as per Steven Spielberg, saved Hollywood post the pandemic, ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ starring Tom Cruise as naval aviator Maverick and directed by Joseph Kosinski, is a sequel to ‘Top Gun’ (1986) that is directed by Tony Scott. After its release, the movie became the second-highest-grossing film of 2022 and got 6 nominations at the Oscars 2023 out of which it won for Best Sound. Applauded for its practical effects, which involved customized camera rigs set up inside the cockpit to capture the reactions of the pilots, the movie is a first-of-its-kind visual treat and an unfortunate miss for those who didn’t get to watch it on the big screen. As for the story, we have Maverick training a group of young pilots to destroy an unsanctioned Russian uranium plant while staying under the radar of the anti-aircraft systems and GPS jammers. Alongside Cruise, the cast includes Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, John Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, and Val Kilmer who makes a comeback as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky, present commander of U.S. Pacific Fleet and rival-turned-friend of Maverick.

3. Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011)



The fourth installment of the ‘Mission Impossible’ franchise starring Tom Cruise as spy Ethan Hunt of the IMF- Impossible Missions Force, ‘Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol’ sends Hunt and his team on a race against time to acquire Russian nuclear launch codes for a strike on America. A mishap makes the U.S. government disavow the IMF completely i.e. the Ghost Protocol. Now, it is only upto Ethan and his team, comprising IMF agents Benji (Simon Pegg), Jane (Paula Patton), and the IMF Secretary’s aide William Brandt (Jeremy Renner) to find the codes for which they have to fake two meetings.

The movie made a mark in the action genre due to Tom Cruise’s stunt featuring a climb and a subsequent descent on the exterior walls of the Burj Khalifa, Dubai, the tallest building in the world. It also features Indian actor Anil Kapoor in a negative role. You don’t have to watch the previous installments to understand this one and the same goes with the other installments as well and that is the specialty of the franchise. The primary characters, like Ethan and Benji, remain the same while the plots keep changing and are standalone. However, as a cinephile, it becomes one’s duty to watch all the films of a particular franchise so you might want to watch the rest too.

2. Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)



‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day’ is a cult movie. There’s no other way to describe it better. It is directed by the one and only James Cameron (‘Titanic,’ ‘Avatar,’ ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’). Set in 1995, it stars Arnold Schwarzenegger as a cyborg (T-800) who has been sent from the future to protect John Connor (Edward Furlong) from T-1000 (Robert Patrick), a more advanced cyborg also sent from the future by Skynet. It is an A.I. that is to become self-aware on August 29, 1997, as prophesied by John’s mother Sarah (Linda Hamilton), and take over the planet, eliminating all humans. Connor, now a kid, will grow up to lead the resistance against Skynet which is why is why it is imperative that he is killed. The T-800, on the other hand, has been sent by the resistance.

It will do you good if you want the first installment as it will make things clear about Skynet and how Sarah knows about it. But the movie serves as a treat for Arnold Schwarzenegger fanatics so if you just want to watch him shoot and blow up stuff, you are most welcome.

1. 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi (2016)



Directed by Michael Bay, ‘13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi,’ also known as ‘13 Hours,’ is based on Mitchell Zuckoff’s 2014 book of the same name that describes the attack on the U.S. Consulate in Benghazi, Libya, on Sept. 11, 2012, by Islamic militants, which led to the death of US Ambassador J. Christopher Stevens, from the POV of those who defended the compound. The movie also follows the six contractors from GRS (Global Response Staff) stationed at the nearest CIA base “The Annex” who defended the building, in the aftermath of the attack on the ambassador’s Special Mission compound, from hordes of heavily armed local militants. The team included Tyrone “Rone” Woods (James Badge Dale), the leader, Jack Silva (John Krasinski), Kris “Tanto” Paronto, Dave “Boon” Benton (David Denman), Kris “Tanto” Paronto (Pablo Schreiber), John “Tig” Tiegen (Dominic Fumusa), and Mark “Oz” Geist (Max Martini).

Bay went into great depth for the research to the point of having the CIA base and the ambassador’s compound built based on the actual designs from the plans of the structures and the satellite images. He even traveled to the CIA headquarters in Langley, Virginia, to discuss the script. Well, keeping all these details aside, ‘13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi’ stays true to its purpose of being an action movie that will hardly let you take your eyes off the screen.

