Charlize Theron has graced the global cinematic stage with her unparalleled talent and versatility. As one of the world’s highest-paid actresses, Theron’s journey from the farms in South Africa to the glitzy boulevards of Hollywood is nothing short of inspiring. The Benoni native started as a ballet dancer, performing in shows like ‘Swan Lake’ and ‘The Nutcracker,’ but after an injury, she pursued a career in acting. Her roles cover a broad spectrum, from deep dramas to edge-of-the-seat thrillers. She received widespread acclaim for her portrayal of serial killer Aileen Wuornos in ‘Monster,’ a role that earned her an Academy Award.

Over the years, Theron has showcased her prowess in films like ‘The Devil’s Advocate,’ ‘The Italian Job,’ ‘Mad Max: Fury Road,’ and ‘Bombshell,’ to name a few. Beyond just acting, she’s also made her mark in film production, bringing gripping tales to theaters. Her commitment and skill have solidified her spot among Hollywood’s finest and won hearts globally. As we appreciate her stellar journey, we’re all keen to see where she heads next. For those excited about her upcoming roles, here’s what’s in store for Charlize Theron.

1. Tyrant (TBA)

Theron will star in David Weil’s thriller movie ‘Tyrant.’ The story, penned by Weil and Cody Behan, is set in NYC’s high-end culinary world with shades of Wall Street and Whiplash. The Amazon MGM Studios project is undergoing post-production. Julia Garner, Demi Moore, Hudson Williams, Michael Chiklis, and Paapa Essiedu are also cast. More information is eagerly awaited.

2. Mysteria (TBA)

Theron will star in Craig Zobel’s thriller feature ‘Mysteria.’ Eric Heisserer wrote the story, which is a cyber thriller. Plot details are under wraps. Amazon MGM Studios is backing the project. More details regarding plot, cast, and production are awaited.

3. Jane (TBA)

‘Jane’ is an upcoming drama film by the director Alfonso Cuarón. The film, penned by Jack Thorne, delves into the family life of the iconic sci-fi writer Philip K. Dick, focusing on his relationship with his twin sister, Jane. The film promises to be a moving narrative about a woman’s unique bond with her brilliant yet troubled twin, who is none other than Philip K. Dick himself. As the story unfolds, Jane attempts to save her brother from various real and imagined dilemmas, immersing herself deeper into the captivating universe he has crafted.

Charlize Theron will be portraying the character of Jane. Theron collaborates with the multi-Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón to produce this intriguing film. Their collaboration, along with Isa Hackett, promises to bring a fresh perspective to the life and works of Philip K. Dick, the mastermind behind renowned titles like ‘Blade Runner’ and ‘A Scanner Darkly’. Currently, ‘Jane’ is in the scripting stage under Amazon Studios. As the anticipation builds, fans and cinephiles are eagerly awaiting more updates, including the release of an official teaser or trailer.

4. Two for the Money (TBA)

Theron and Daniel Craig are teaming up for a heist thriller directed by Justin Lin (who directed multiple ‘Fast and Furious’ movies). While the plot is under wraps, the story showcases the relationship between two thieves and their development over the course of three big heists. Dan Mazeau, who co-wrote ‘Fast X’ with Lin, has written the script. Theron also serves as a producer. No other cast member has been revealed for the project, which is currently in its pre-production stage and bankrolled by Apple Studios. Further details about the cast, the production, and a release date are awaited.

5. Dance Parents (TBA)

Theron and Channing Tatum will star in Jonathan Levine’s family drama ‘Dance Parents.’ The plot, penned by Meghan Malloy, is under wraps. Nothing else is known about the Universal Pictures-backed project, which is currently in pre-production. More details, especially regarding production, are eagerly awaited.

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