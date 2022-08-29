Is The Italian Job Based on a True Story?

‘The Italian Job’ is a 2003 heist film directed by F. Gary Gray. It stars Mark Wahlberg as Charlie Croker, who assembles a group of crooks to steal gold bars from a vault in Venice. However, the crew is betrayed by Steve (Edward Norton), a member of the group. Years later, Charlie and the team plot revenge on Steve with another daring heist plan.

The exciting and entraining film has all the elements of a classic heist movie but is grounded in its approach and storytelling. Moreover, the elegant ideas and plans of Croker’s gang will make viewers wonder whether actual incidents inspired the story. If you are looking for answers about the inspiration behind ‘The Italian Job,’ here is everything you need to know!

Is The Italian Job a True Story?

No, ‘The Italian Job’ is not based on a true story. The film is a remake of the 1969 British comedy caper of the same name written by Troy Kennedy Martin. It was directed by Peter Collinson and features actor Michael Caine in the lead role. The original film itself is a work of fiction that follows Charlie Croker, a recently released prisoner who forms a gang for the job of stealing a cache of gold bullion. The film primarily takes place in Turin and London. It also reflects the Italian and British culture of the era.

The 2003 American remake of the classic movie is written by Donna Powers and Wayne Powers and predominantly features an original story. Speaking on the behind-the-scenes documentary released as an extra on the movie’s DVD release, executive producer James Dyer stated that the film is not a direct remake of the original. Instead, it merely uses similar storytelling tools to tell a compelling heist story.

Likewise, actor Seth Green who plays Lyle in the 2003 iteration, compared the remake to the original by stating that both films are essentially about creating and executing the perfect heist. Elements such as a plan to steal gold bullion and mini coopers tearing through the streets of Italy are retained from the original film. Moreover, Charlie Croker remains the principal protagonist, but the remake features a new set of characters. As a result, the remake has its own distinct style and appeal.

In an interview, director F. Gary Gray highlighted how the 2003 film’s characters add to the story’s emotional quotient. “The core and the soul of the movie are in the characters. You don’t see that often. So for me to have that kind of opportunity that has the thrills and appeal of a commercial film, if you will, but that is rooted in its characters, is very rare,” he stated, speaking to IGN. Thus, Gray’s words underline his approach to crafting the remake of the iconic British film.

A key difference between the original and the remake is that the former movie ends on a cliffhanger while the latter delivers a satisfying conclusion to its characters’ journey. Moreover, the remake takes place in Venice and Los Angeles, making both movies culturally distinct from each other. While it is likely that some real-life heists might have inspired the action sequences in the remake, it is evident that the film’s chase sequences are a tribute to the original movie.

Ultimately, 1969’s ‘The Italian Job’ and the 2003 remake are both fictional stories. The films utilize a similar narrative framework and use similar storytelling tools. Nonetheless, the movies are not based on actual incidents and revolve around fictional characters. However, the characters and their emotionally resonant story arcs add a semblance of reality to the otherwise over-the-top and jaw-dropping action sequences in the movies.

