Where Was Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Filmed?

A standalone sequel to the 2018 Travis Knight directorial ‘Bumblebee’ and a prequel to the 2007 Michael Bay directorial ‘Transformers,’ ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ is a science fiction action movie helmed by Steven Caple Jr. that is based on Hasbro’s Transformers toy line. The seventh installment in the ‘Transformers’ film series, the action movie is set in 1994 and follows the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons who join the battle between the Autobots and Decepticons on Earth.

A regular guy from Brooklyn named Noah and a talented artifact researcher named Elena get thrust into the conflict as Optimus Prime and the Autobots must fight against a deadly new nemesis named Scourge, who is hell-bent on destroying the Autobots. The globe-trotting adventure of the Autobots sees them in action against different kinds of backdrops, from historical sites to the modern cityscape. This is likely to make you curious about the filming sites of ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,’ and in that case, we have gathered all the details regarding the same!

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Filming Locations

‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ was filmed in Quebec, Peru, New York, California, New Mexico, England, and Iceland, especially in Montreal, Department of Cuzco, Tarapoto, San Martín, New York City, Los Angeles, Albuquerque, and London. As per reports, principal photography for the Anthony Ramos starrer commenced in June 2021 and wrapped up in October of the same year.

A dangerous incident occurred on set with Anthony Ramos as he told the SFX Magazine in early June 2023, “The craziest day on set was I almost got burned by one of the fireworks that went off. In one of the scenes, there’s a big battle on this lawn at a museum. You can see some of it in the trailer. My windbreaker starts to catch fire a little bit. You can see a spark go into my windbreaker. It’s the actual take that they used.” Now, without further ado, let’s traverse through all the specific locations that feature in the action thriller movie!

Montreal, Quebec

A significant portion of ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ was lensed in Montreal, with the production team setting up camp in various sites across the city, including Dorchester Square at 2903 Peel Street. Other Montreal locations that feature heavily in the action film are 1 Place Ville Marie, Sun Life Building (stood in for Lisgar Hotel) at 1155 Metcalfe Street, 2100 Fort Street, and Clipper Inc. (permanently closed) at 770 Rue Mill.

Moreover, MELS 2 & 3 – Studios & Postproduction at 1777 Carrie Derick Street served as an important production location for the Steven Caple Jr. directorial. The film studio is home to 20 different studios varying in size, designed to meet the requirements of all kinds of productions. It even possesses state-of-the-art facilities at the intersection of the virtual and digital worlds, making it a suitable filming site for a movie like ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.’

Department of Cuzco, Peru

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ were taped in the department of Cuzco. For instance, the Cathedral of Cusco or Cathedral Basilica of the Virgin of the Assumption, Muyuq Marka at F2R8+8V9, San Sebastian (Templo de San Sebastián) at Diego De Almagro 110, and Wiñay Wayna at Camino Inca, all in Cuzco, make an appearance in the movie. The cast and crew members were also spotted recording a few key portions on location in Sacsayhuamán, the town of Maras, Machu Picchu, Abra Málaga, and Distrito de Chinchero.

The director Steven Caple Jr. explained his decision to select Cuzco as one of the prominent production locations for the movie in a statement. He said, “As a filmmaker, I find it truly inspiring to immerse our film in Peruvian culture — to film in Cusco, located high and deep in the Andes, where it is possible to find traces of a sophisticated Inca civilization that survived over time and continues to be alive in the Cusco communities.”

Other Locations in Peru

The filming unit of ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ also traveled to other locations in Peru for filming purposes. For instance, the town of Tarapoto served as another one of the important sites that feature in the movie, especially Alto Shilcayo and Cascadas de la Unión at FPR5+Q55. In addition, San Martín is another location where several important scenes were recorded, including in and around Shapaja District and Waterfall Ahuashiyacu at Carretera Tarapoto a Yurimaguas. To carry out production smoothly in Peru, more than 30 vehicles, including trucks, high-speed cars, motorbikes, and classic VW cars, were shipped to the country.

New York City, New York

For shooting purposes, the director and his team even traveled to New York City. They seemingly lensed various aerial and exterior shots on location, featuring the iconic cityscape that includes the Brooklyn Bridge. You are likely to spot several other popular landmarks and buildings, such as the Empire State Building, the Statue of Liberty, the World Trade Center, Central Park, Times Square, and the United Nations headquarters.

Los Angeles, California

A few pivotal portions of ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ were also taped on location in and around Los Angeles. Apart from the action thriller movie, the City of Angels’ locales have been featured in numerous film and TV projects. Some notable ones include ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,’ ‘The Fast and the Furious,’ and ‘The Mandalorian.’

Other Locations

The production team of ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ utilized locales of several other locations across the world, including the Nordic island country of Iceland. Besides that, the cast and crew were spotted taping some parts of the movie in the capital of England and the United Kingdom, that is, London. Furthermore, the city of Albuquerque in New Mexico hosted the production of the sci-fi movie.

