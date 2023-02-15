Where Was Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Filmed?

The third installment in the ‘Ant-Man’ franchise and the 31st movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ is a superhero action movie directed by Peyton Reed. Based on the characters from Marvel Comics, the film revolves around the latest adventure of Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne as Ant-Man and the Wasp. The pair is accompanied by Hope’s parents, Hank Pym and Janet van Dyne, and Scott’s daughter, Cassie, as they decide to go on an adventure to explore and learn more about the Quantum Realm.

However, during their quest, the family gets to interact with strange creatures, and before they know it, they come face to face against Kang the Conqueror as they push their limits. Starring Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly alongside Jonathan Majors, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas, and Kathryn Newton, the movie involves a lot of action-packed sequences against the backdrop of the Quantum Realm. Thus, it is natural for you to ask the question — where was ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ shot? Well, luckily for you, we have gathered all the necessary information about the same!

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Filming Locations

‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ was filmed in California, England, Georgia, Turkey, and seemingly in Arizona, specifically in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Buckinghamshire, London, Atlanta, Cappadocia, and Nevşehir. The shooting for the Paul Rudd starrer reportedly began in Turkey in early February 2021. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the official principal photography, which was supposed to begin in January 2021, got delayed and commenced in late July 2021 and wrapped up in November of the same year.

During the production process in September 2021, several crew members got infected by norovirus, but fortunately, the main cast was not affected. However, the filming unit got back to work for reshoots in January 2023, just weeks before the movie’s theatrical release. Now, without much ado, let’s find out the details about all the specific sites that feature in the superhero movie!

San Francisco, California

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ were lensed in San Francisco, the fourth most populous city proper in California. In June 2021, the production team was spotted taping exterior shots and background plates in and around Central Police Station at 766 Vallejo Street in North Beach, including the station’s interiors, the exterior view of the building, and the surrounding downtown San Francisco area.

Several important scenes for the film were also shot in Chase Center at 1 Warriors Way and seemingly around San Francisco Police Department at 850 Bryant Street, both in San Francisco. Moreover, the locales of the Financial District neighborhood served as key production locations for the movie as well.

Buckinghamshire, England

Buckinghamshire is another prominent filming site where several important portions of ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ were taped. It is a ceremonial county located in South East England. To be specific, the production team set up camp at the Pinewood Studios on Pinewood Road, Slough, in Iver. Known to be the original 007 stage, the film studio houses 23 stages, 3 TV studios, a massive backlot area, acres of the production office, a permanently-filled underwater stage, and workshop space, making it a suitable production location for different kinds of film projects.

Turkey

Some pivotal scenes, especially exteriors, were reportedly shot on location in various locations across Turkey, a transcontinental country which is located in Western Asia and Southeast Europe. The historical region of Cappadocia and Nevşehir Province are a couple of Turkish sites that feature in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.’

Atlanta, Georgia

Additional portions of ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ were also reportedly lensed in Atlanta, the capital and most populous city of Georgia. Situated among the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, Atlanta is one of the most visited cities in the country with its museums and outdoor attractions driving the city’s tourism industry. Some of the popular landmarks in Gate City are the Georgia Aquarium, the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park, the Atlanta Cyclorama & Civil War Museum, and the National Center for Civil and Human Rights.

London, England

In June 2021, the cast and crew members of ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ were spotted in London, the capital and largest city of England as well as the United Kingdom. Known to be one of the global cities of the world, London has a significant amount of influence on numerous sectors, including art, commerce, fashion, entertainment, tourism, education, media, healthcare, and many more.

Los Angeles, California

For shooting purposes, the filming unit of the superhero action movie also set up camp in Los Angeles, the largest city in California and the second most populous city in the nation. Located in Southern California, the sprawling metropolis has hosted the production of various film projects over the years. Some of the notable ones include ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once,’ ‘Avatar,’ ‘The Mandalorian,’ and ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer.’

Arizona

It seems that the production team of ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ also traveled to Arizona, the sixth largest and 14th most populous state in the country, to tape some exterior scenes for the movie. In particular, they supposedly shot a few portions in and around the White Pocket Trail near Marble Canyon in Arizona.

