Where Was Everything Everywhere All at Once Filmed?

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ is a sci-fi action comedy film that revolves around a Chinese American woman named Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh), who runs a laundromat with her husband Waymond Wang (Ke Huy Quan) and has a daughter, Joy Wang (Stephanie Hsu). The family business is in dire straits and is due to being audited by the IRS. However, things take a bizarre turn when in the middle of their appointment with the IRS bureaucrat, Waymond takes Evelyn into a broom closet, shoves a wireless headset in her ear, and tells her to get out of the building, even at the cost of her very life.

Following that, Evelyn hurtles through different dimensions. While some worlds showcase a different version of Evelyn, others show a world where things are different enough to raise your eyebrows, unless you consider hot dogs for singers a normal thing! Upon its release, the Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert directorial gained high praise for being an amazingly organized, chaotic mess. The movie is as mind-boggling as it is hilarious, with heartfelt themes conveyed through the tumble in the multiverse. The fight sequences and the psychedelic visuals are sure to catch your eyes and make you wonder where exactly the film was shot! Well, let’s find out, shall we?

Everything Everywhere All at Once Filming Locations

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ is a universe-hopping trippy film set in Southern California. The filming for the movie began in January 2020 and ended in March of the same year. The filming took place in several areas in the state, particularly in and around Los Angeles and Simi Valley. Here is a deeper dive into the filming process!

Simi Valley, California

The movie is set in the city of Simi Valley with the majority of the movie taking place in the IRS building of the city. The valley city is located in Ventura County and falls within the Greater Los Angeles Area, 40 miles from downtown Los Angeles. Surrounded by beautiful mountains and hills, the production team of the sci-fi movie utilized the landscape of the city to its greatest advantage. An abandoned building within Simi Valley served as the IRS building where the dreaded Deirdre Beaubeirdra (Jamie Lee Curtis) resides and the majority of the action takes place.

The preparation for the movie involved a lot of training for the fight sequences and heavy editing to give us the real deal when it comes to dimension-hopping. Michelle Yeoh — who is known for several action movies, including ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,’ and ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings’ — was a pro when it came to executing the stunts for the sci-fi movie. In the movie, Michelle jumps from one moving car to another. Incidentally, she failed the stunt on her first attempt, but she got back up and delivered it on her second try!

On the other hand, Jamie Lee Curtis felt a bit out of her depth. “It was day two or three, I was flying on wires, landing, and fighting with f—ing Michelle Yeoh in an abandoned office building in Simi Valley,” Curtis said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “I learned a lot. She is the master, I am the student. She taught me that it’s not how hard I punch, it’s how she receives the punch that is the art form, which really sells the magic.”

Los Angeles, California

The cast and crew of ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ also moved to the City of Angels to shoot a portion of the film. Several sequences were shot in the Arts District that lies in the eastern part of Downtown Los Angeles. The team took multiple shots at the DC Stages & Sets at 1360 East 6th Street in the neighborhood; as per reports, the movie studio has now permanently closed down. The central business district of the sprawling Southern Californian city of LA also served as a backdrop for many other scenes in the film.

