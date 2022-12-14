Where Was Avatar: The Way of Water Filmed?

After the 2009 blockbuster hit movie ‘Avatar,’ James Cameron sits at the helm of another potential superhit ‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ an epic science fiction film that serves as the original movie’s sequel. Set in the extraordinary world of Pandora, more than a decade or so after the events of the franchise’s first part, the narrative revolves around Jake Sully and his new family, including his wife, Neytiri, and their kids, as familiar enemies attempt to finish what they weren’t able to previously.

Now, in order to keep their family safe, Jake and Neytiri must join forces with the army of the Na’vi race and fight against the threat that looms large over Pandora. The epic battle that breaks out between the two forces on opposite sides keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats, while the familiar backdrop of the extrasolar moon Pandora makes one curious to know all about the actual filming sites of the sequel and additional details regarding the same. If you are paddling the same boat of curiosity, you might be interested in what we have to share!

Avatar: The Way of Water Filming Locations

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ was filmed in California and New Zealand, specifically in Los Angeles County, Wellington, and the Auckland Region. As per reports, the principal photography for the motion-capture parts of the action movie commenced in September 2017 and concluded in November 2018. As for the live-action scenes, shooting for them began in the spring of 2019 and continued through late November of the same year, before taking a break for the holidays.

However, in March 2020, the filming got postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After a couple of months of delay, the production team got back to work in June 2020, and filming finally got wrapped up in September of the same year. Interestingly, since a large portion of the story is set underwater, the filming unit had to create a new kind of motion capture system. This process itself took more than a year. Moreover, Kate Winslet (Ronal) held her breath for 7 minutes and 14 seconds while shooting an underwater scene, breaking the record of Tom Cruise. Now, let’s take a look at all the specific sites where the epic film was shot!

Los Angeles County, California

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ were lensed in Los Angeles County, the most populous county in California as well as the United States. To be specific, the production team utilized the facilities of the MBS Media Campus at 1600 Rosecrans Avenue in the city of Manhattan Beach, which is located in the southwestern region of the county. This is where many underwater scenes for the movie were shot. The film studio is home to 15 different sound stages, which are some of the largest and best-equipped sound stages in LA. It also consists of production offices and media center offices. The city of Los Angeles served as an important filming site as well.

In a November 2017 interview with Collider, James Cameron was asked about the difficulty of the process of blending underwater shooting. He explained, “…The problem with water is not the underwater part, but the interface between the air and the water, which forms a moving mirror. That moving mirror reflects all the dots and markers, and…it creates thousands of false targets, so we’ve had to figure out how to get around that problem, which we did. … It’s taken us about a year and a half now to work out how we’re going to do it.“

Wellington, New Zealand

For shooting purposes, the filming unit of ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ also traveled to Wellington, the capital city of New Zealand. The Stone Street Studios at 1 Stone Street in Miramar served as one of the pivotal production locations for the movie. It consists of four purpose-built sound stages, production offices, a construction warehouse, a prop workshop, and a massive backlot area, all of which make it a suitable filming site for different kinds of productions.

For incorporating the necessary visual effects into the movie, the production team utilized the services of Weta Digital or Weta FX at 127 Wexford Road in Miramar. Established by Peter Jackson, Richard Taylor, and Jamie Selkirk in 1993, it is a digital visual effects company that is considered one of the most influential companies in the film industry in the 21st century.

Auckland Region, New Zealand

Additional portions of ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ were also recorded in the Auckland Region, one of the sixteen regions of New Zealand that encompasses the eponymous metropolitan area. In particular, the cast and crew members were spotted lensing several pivotal sequences for the movie in Kumeu Film Studios, which is situated in the affluent rural community of Kumeū. Spread across nearly 66 acres, the film studio includes an extensive stage, production offices, workshop spaces, 12 hectares of forest, and two large water tanks, which were used to tape key underwater scenes for the sequel.

In a conversation with Screenrant in December 2022, Kate Winslet was asked to explain the process of working underwater. She replied, “The film capture process is actually on dry land, and it’s probably the purest form of acting because you have cameras all over the studio. You have cameras in a regular filming set, but there are like 20 of them around you. Then you have a helmet with a helmet cam that can see every single movement and muscle and twitch and flicker on your face, even your eyeballs. So you can’t hide. So everything has to be, absolutely, rock solid so that the camera can pick up every single part of it.”

“But doing all of that under the water is definitely a lot more challenging. Because of course, you’re holding your breath, you can’t release your bubbles, otherwise, it’s just a bubbly old mess and the camera doesn’t see anything. So it was, yeah, a lot to learn, but we were all doing it together. So yeah, it made everything feel very kind of collaborative and fun,” Winslet added.

