Detective television shows always manage to raise the innate investigator we all have within us. The reason why people find detective shows so engaging is that there’s enough space to explore a wide variety of themes and genres. While some shows depend heavily on style, creating a noir-ish and violent narrative, others rely on pure substance. From the grimy ‘Mindhunter’ to the cerebral ‘Sherlock,’ detective shows contain many narratives. Detective series have been the staple of most television networks due to their high viewership. Recently, Netflix has done a great job of producing original works and bringing in other shows to a broad international audience.

44. Missing You (2025)

Adapted from Harlan Coben’s eponymous novel, ‘Missing You’ is a limited series that revolves around Detective Inspector Kat Donovan (Rosalind Eleazar), working in the missing persons unit, who stumbles upon his ex-fiancé, Josh Buchanan (Ashley Walters), on a dating app. He had mysteriously disappeared eleven years ago without a trace after Kat’s father’s murder. She is thus forced to not only revisit old wounds, including meeting the assassin, Monte Leburne (Marc Warren), who went to prison for her father’s murder, but also dig up secrets that she had struggled a lot to bury. Full of twists and fueled by Eleazar’s powerful performance, ‘Missing You’ is a binge-worthy detective series, mixing and matching the protagonist’s personal life with her professiona,l and garnishing the mixture with love and loss. You can stream the series here.

43. Inheritance Detective (2025- )

‘Inheritance Detective’ is a Japanese show that follows Nao Haie (Eiji Akaso), a lawyer turned private detective specializing in inheritance cases. He operates from his office, the Haie Inheritance Investigation Bureau, helping people solve their legal disputes. The central case in the show is concerned with a renowned mystery novelist who has left a video will that seems not to be legally valid. As a dispute for inheritance arises, the viewers are provided with a well-blended mix of mystery, twists, and legal drama. Adapted from the manga ‘Sozoku Tantei’ by Nishiogi Yumie, ‘Inheritance Detective’ co-stars Sakurada Hiyori, Yamoto Yuma, and Ochiai Motoki. You can stream the show here.

42. Entrapped (2022- )

‘Entrapped’ is a Nordic noir detective series created by Baltasar Kormákur. It serves as the third season of the series ‘Trapped.’ Set in a deep-frozen coastal town in Iceland, it revolves around the Chief of Police Andri Ólafsson (Ólafur Darri Ólafsson) and Officer Hinrika Kristjánsdóttir (Ilmur Kristjánsdóttir), who investigate the mysterious murder of a cult member, which seems to be connected to a biker gang and a woman who disappeared years ago. Dark, gritty, and thrilling, ‘Entrapped’ gets its charm primarily due to its small-town setting that keeps everything tied together. You can stream it here.

41. Judge Dee’s Mystery (2024-)

‘Judge Dee’s Mystery’ is set in China during the Tang dynasty (7th century-10th century) under the rule of Empress Wu Ze Tian. She picks Judge Dee, aka Di Ren Jie (based on real-life personality Di Renjie, a statesman at Tang court), to become one of her most trusted advisors but before that, he has to solve the mystery behind the disappearance of the Empress’ phoenix seal and other subsequent cases in Peng Lai, which require his investigative skills to be solved. The series is based on a set of books by Robert Van Gulik, who got inspired after translating the Chinese crime novel ‘Di Gong An’ into English. Directed by Li Yun Liang, ‘Judge Dee’s Mystery’ brings together interesting cases, great characters, and effective camera work to give us a rare detective series that dates back to imperial times. The cast includes Zhou Yi Wei, Wang Li Kun, Zhong Chu Xi, Zhang Jia Yi, Jason Kang, and You Yong. You can stream the series here.

40. Dead Boy Detectives (2024- )

‘Dead Boy Detectives’ offers a unique angle on the detective genre. It follows best friends Edwin (George Rexstrew) and Charles (Jayden Revri), both ghosts, who run the Dead Boy Detective Agency. The boys, accompanied by Crystal (Kassius Nelson), who is a clairvoyant, help ghosts whose cases the living left unsolved while trying to hide from Death and Hell. However, supernatural clientele means high stakes, and hiding from Death and Hell isn’t easy either. Based on the DC Comics characters of the same name by Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner, ‘Dead Boy Detectives’ picks up after the events of Netflix’s ‘The Sandman,’ also created by Gaiman. Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Donna Preston reprise their roles as Death and Despair from ‘The Sandman’ respectively. You can stream ‘Dead Boy Detectives’ here.

39. Collateral (2018)

Set in London, this 4-part detective thriller miniseries is created by David Hare. It follows Detective Inspector Kip Glaspie (Carey Mulligan), whose investigation into the murder of a pizza delivery guy in South London takes her to the city’s dark underbelly. In the endeavor, she is joined by her partner-in-crime Detective Sergeant Nathan Bilk (Nathaniel Martello-White). With a complex plot incorporating MI5, politics, and conspiracy, ‘Collateral’ makes it clear that there is no such thing as random. You can watch the series here.

38. The Indian Detective (2017)

‘The Indian Detective’ is a crime drama series starring Russell Peters as Doug D’Mello, a charming Canadian detective of Indian descent. The show follows Doug as he unexpectedly finds himself embroiled in a murder investigation while visiting his father in Mumbai. With a blend of humor and intrigue, the series explores cultural clashes and unexpected connections, providing a unique perspective on crime-solving. Set against the vibrant backdrop of Mumbai, ‘The Indian Detective’ weaves together elements of mystery, comedy, and cultural exploration, offering a refreshing take on the traditional crime drama genre. You can watch it here.

37. Mandala Murders (2025- )

A mysterious cult. A powerful politician. A string of dead bodies. In the Indian Hindi-language drama series ‘Mandala Murders,’ Cops Rea Thomas and Vikram Singh are handed a case that binds these three elements in a web of secrets and deceit. As clues start to align, shocking truths come to light that transcend the passage of time, proving that some things are truly immortal. Or are they? Starring Vaani Kapoor and Vaibhav Raj Gupta, ‘Mandala Murders’ is based on Mahendra Jakhar’s novel ‘The Butcher of Benares’ and offers a captivating story that combines fantasy, folklore, and crime. It can be streamed here.



36. Land of Sin (2026)

The death of a teenager. A generational feud. A patriarch’s threat. Detective duo Dani (Krista Kosonen) and Malik (Mohammed Nour Oklah) must investigate a curious murder case while navigating these challenges. Dani is a detective known for her intelligence, while Malik is a recent police graduate. Set in rural southern Sweden, the narrative follows these two individuals as they look for the killer of Silas (Alexander Persson), who was found lifeless at a farmhouse in the Bjäre peninsula, with signs of assault on his body. While searching for the killer, the detectives must also consider Silas’s father, Ivar (Mats Mårtensson), who has threatened to take matters into his own hands if they fail to meet his deadline. Dani and her son, Oliver (Ceasar Matijasevic), are connected to Silas, which makes them essential to the case at hand. ‘Land of Sin’ is a gripping show that utilizes elements of thrill, trauma, crime, and personal relationships to construct a complex web of truth and lies, one that Dani must navigate to reach the center. It can be streamed here.

35. Major Crimes (2012-2018)

‘Major Crimes’ is a police procedural drama series that serves as a continuation of ‘The Closer.’ It follows the newly appointed head of the LAPD’s Major Crimes Division, Sharon Raydor (Mary Mcdonnell), as she tackles in-department politics while investigating unconventional cases, including brutal homicides, hostage situations, gang shootings, serial killings, and organized crime. Raydor’s promotion is not liked by Detective Lieutenant Louie Provenza (G.W. Bailey), who expected to become the new head of the Major Crimes unit after Brenda Leigh Johnson (Kyra Sedgwick) stepped down. Raydor arrives from the Force Investigation Division (FID), which is infamous for its questionable regulation implementations. Naturally, it is not just Provenza but other junior detectives who aren’t ready to accept Raydor as the new head. The only person who is on Raydor’s side seems to be Detective Amy Sykes (Kearran Giovanni). On a personal level, Raydor has to deal with Rusty Beck (Graham Patrick Martin), a teenager and former child sex worker put in her care. How Raydor navigates it all while keeping her calm, as it is the only way to not lose her position in her new Division, forms the premise of ‘Major Crimes.’ The show can be streamed here.

34. Grantchester (2014- )

Set in the town of Grantchester, Cambridgeshire, during the 1950s, ‘Grantchester’ deals with a group of inspectors solving complex crime cases. We have Detective Inspector Geordie Keating, who is joined by his unlikely allies: in the beginning, there is Vicar Sidney Chambers, then we have Reverend William Davenport, and finally, we have Vicar Alphy Kottaram. Each of their approaches differs: while one has a more traditional and methodological approach, another is more inclined toward getting information from people. The character of Keating is played by Robson Green, while that of Chambers is essayed by James Norton. Davenport is played by Tom Brittney, and Rishi Nair plays Kottaram. The show is based on a collection of short stories by James Runcie, titled ‘The Grantchester Mysteries.’ Personal life gets mixed with professional life as the characters navigate everything from bloody crimes to blackmail to betrayal to brotherhood to homosexuality. If you are into period shows, ‘Grantchester’ is a must-watch. The first four seasons can be streamed here.

33. The Art of Sarah (2026)

‘The Art of Sarah’ is a South Korean detective crime thriller centering on the exploits of a woman named Sarah Kim, a woman whose body is discovered in a sewer in Seoul. Detective Park Mu Gyeong is assigned the case, and his investigation reveals that Sarah Kim is a new addition to the Seoul elite who recently launched her luxury bag brand, Boudoir. Then, when Sarah Kim walks into the police station alive, the case takes a different turn, throwing Gyeong off-balance.

On the other hand, there is a woman named Mok Ga-hui, who works at Samwol Department Store and sells luxury bags to the wealthy. She wants to better her life and own a luxury bag. However, a robbery at the store lands her 50 million won in debt. She thereby enters the second-hand luxury bag market and even borrows money from a loan shark, sending herself down a rabbit hole of crime, deception, and desire. How these two plots connect is what we find out. A captivating thriller put together with precision, ‘The Art of Sarah’ is a must-watch for fans of dramas with twists and turns. It can be streamed here.

32. Bodies (2023)

Crafted by Paul Tomalin, ‘Bodies’ is a British limited series at the intersection of crime and science fiction, exclusively tailored for Netflix. Drawing inspiration from the 2015 DC Vertigo graphic novel, the narrative unfolds with the discovery of a lifeless body on London’s Longharvest Lane. The twist lies in the recurrence of this event across four distinct years – 1890, 1941, 2023, and 2053 – sparking separate detective investigations. As each timeline unravels, the series intricately weaves together disparate cases, culminating in interlinked investigations with profound consequences that transcend time and leave a lasting imprint on the fabric of the narrative. You can watch it here.

31. Deadwind (2018-2021)

‘Deadwind’ is a Nordic noir detective drama created by Rike Jokela, Jari Olavi Rantala, and Kirsi Porkka. The series follows police detective Sofia Karppi (Pihla Viitala), who returns to her job with a heavy heart, having lost her husband recently. At home, she is responsible for her son, Emil, and stepdaughter, Henna. As she tries to bury herself in the investigation of her first case to rid herself of the pain, she has trouble balancing life at home and work, affecting her relationship with her children and her new partner, Detective Sakari Nurmi (Lauri Tilkanen). The series has three seasons, each bringing the detective duo a new and more complex case of murder and mystery. ‘Deadwind’ is a grim show, and rightfully so. The environment adds to the compelling plot, which brings about a certain satisfaction as it builds. You can watch it here.

30. Stay Close (2021)

Based on the 2012 namesake Harlan Coben novel, ‘Stay Close’ is a miniseries that revolves around three people: suburban mother Megan Pierce, disillusioned photographer Ray Levine, and tortured police detective Michael Broome. Megan now has everything she ever wanted — a wonderful family with a loving man. But the past tends to come back. When she was younger, Megan was known as Cassie and worked as a stripper at a club called Vipers. She and Ray were in a relationship, and her sudden disappearance devastated the latter. Meanwhile, Michael is haunted by his past and the failure to solve the mystery involving the sudden disappearance of a man named Stuart. When someone else disappears 17 years later, all three protagonists find themselves invariably connected. To explore the plot further, you may watch the show here.

29. Capitani (2019-2022)

‘Capitani’ revolves around detective Luc Capitani, who finds himself assigned to the murder case of a teenage girl in Luxembourg’s Manscheid village. However, being an “outsider” to the place, he faces immense hostility and uncooperativeness, forcing him to enlist the help of a local policewoman. With the duo investigating the murders, they are soon drawn deep into a pit full of deceit, lies, and secrets, which force them to face their conscience with the revelation of the truth. Feel free to check out the series here.

28. The InBESTigators (2019)

Here is something great for the younger audience who are keen on watching a series in this genre. ‘The InBESTigators’ is an Australian television series that follows a detective agency run by children. With their office in Ezra’s (Aston Droomer) backyard and led by Maurie (Anna Cooke), they come together with their set of skills to solve mysteries in the neighborhood. The other two members of the team are Kyle (Jamil Smyth-Secka), who is athletic and also Ezra’s best friend, and Ava (Abby Bergman), known for her impressive social skills. You can check out the show here.



27. Giri/Haji (2019)

‘Giri/Haji’ is a British television series set in Tokyo and London with dialogues in Japanese as well as English. The title of the show translates to ‘Duty/Shame.’ Kenzo Mori (Takehiro Hira) is a detective from Tokyo who goes to London in search of his brother Yuto (Yosuke Kubozuka), who is presumed dead but also accused of murder. The murder that Yuto is associated with could start a deadly gang war in Tokyo. As Kenzo tries to get to the bottom of it all, he has to face some of the most dangerous bigwigs of the underworld in London and take care of his family back in Tokyo at the same time. You can watch ‘Giri/Haji’ here.

26. Seven Seconds (2018)

Adapted from Russian filmmaker Yuri Bykov’s crime drama ‘The Major’ (2013), ‘Seven Seconds’ follows the African American citizens and Caucasian cops in Jersey City as they get involved in investigating the death of a young black boy. A limited series spanning over ten episodes, ‘Seven Seconds’ is a taut show that not only develops upon the crime and investigation but also explores themes of race relations and societal alienation. Created by Canadian screenwriter Veena Sud, the show is replete with classy performances, for which Oscar-winning actress Regina King went on to win a Black Reel Award for Television and a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Actress, TV Movie or Limited Series. You may stream the show here.

25. The Residence (2025)

1 dead body, over 130 rooms, and over 150 suspects; this is what eccentric detective Cordelia Cupp of the Metropolitan Police Department has to deal with in her latest case in ‘The Residence.’ After all, it’s the White House we are talking about, where the murder of the Chief Usher has taken place. Cupp’s investigation, in partnership with FBI agent Edwin Park, reveals various conflicts and secrets hidden within the walls of the safest building on the planet, which keep shifting the doubt from one suspect to another. Garnished with humor, ‘The Residence’ is an engrossing detective drama series created by Paul William Davies. It stars Uzo Aduba as Cordelia Cupp and Randall Park as Edwin Park, along with Giancarlo Esposito, Ken Marino, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Jason Lee. You can stream it here.

24. The Sinner (2017-2021)

‘The Sinner’ is a detective anthology series developed by Derek Simonds. Its first season is the TV adaptation of Petra Hammesfahr’s 1999 novel of the same name. In season 1, police detective Harry Ambrose tries to figure out whether Cora Tannetti, a woman who grew up in a family of religious fanatics, is guilty of killing a man. It is a rather open-and-shut case, as there is overwhelming evidence that she has done what she is being accused of. And yet, Ambrose insists that there must be something in her past that can explain her current behavior. In the subsequent seasons, Ambrose investigates the death of a young couple in his hometown, a fatal vehicular accident in Upstate New York, and the apparent suicide of a young woman in Maine. You can watch the series here.

23. 1983 (2018)

‘1983’ is a Polish crime drama about a law student, Kajetan Skowron, essayed by Maciej Musiał, and a cop, Anatol Janów, played by Robert Więckiewicz, who, decades after a 1983 terrorist attack, tries to expose a conspiracy that’s kept Poland as a police state and the Iron Curtain standing. Created and written by Joshua Long, the show is built on a gripping, edgy narrative. Netflix’s first original Polish series, ‘1983,’ is a nice blend of a historical narrative and crime drama, as it develops upon Polish communism and expands over the conspiracy. With just eight episodes comprising the first, ‘1983’ can be quickly completed within a day. You may watch the show here.

22. Marcella (2016-2021)

This ITV series focuses on the eponymous detective who returns to her duty as a police officer after a long interval and immediately starts focusing on a triple murder case. As Marcella investigates further, she realizes this is the work of a serial killer. While she tries to track down this killer to the best of her ability, Marcella herself suffers from random blackout episodes whose cause remains unresolved. In the latter seasons, the gruesomeness of the crimes that Marcella has to solve increases, and so do her personal problems. The use of lights in this series creates a rather chilling mood and makes this series a compelling watch. Feel free to check it out here.

21. Unbelievable (2019)

‘Unbelievable‘ is an incredible miniseries based on a series of heinous real-life rapes that took place in Colorado and Washington State between 2008 to 2011. Borrowing heavily from the 2015 article, An Unbelievable Story of Rape, by T. Christian Miller and Ken Armstrong, as well as their 2018 book, A False Report, the series follows the police taking on a rape complaint. However, the supposed victim suddenly recanting her complaint leads to controversies that accuse the victim of lying. That is when two detectives take up the strange case and begin unraveling a sinister web of crime that will keep the audience glued to the screen till the very end. So, if you want to experience it too, you can check out the show here.

20. The Good Cop (2018)

‘The Good Cop’ revolves around father-son duo Big Tony and TJ, who appear to be entirely different from each other. Although former cop Big Tony is loveable at heart, honor is not his strong suit, and he disagrees well with the rules. On the other hand, his son TJ is quite a stickler for them and highly upright when it comes to his duty. With Big Tony serving a seven-year sentence on a corruption conviction, the police department refuses to stay in contact with him. However, depending on his father for street experience, TJ enters a strange partnership, leading to some incredibly hilarious and, at times, emotional moments. You can watch ‘The Good Cop’ here.



19. Catching Killers (2021-2023)

A true crime docuseries that chronicles the horrifying details provided by the investigators who have been in charge of cases of serial killers that terrorized neighborhoods. There is no way to overstate such crimes, and by throwing light on the cases, we are not subjected to the extraordinary efforts of the officials and their emotions, but also the workings of the minds of the killers. Each episode is bound to make you wonder how a human can commit such a crime as the investigators did. You may stream ‘Catching Killers’ here.

18. Paranoid (2016)

‘Paranoid’ is an intriguing crime mystery drama show that follows a team of detectives from the fictional town of Woodmere. After finding a woman stabbed to death in a children’s playground, the team finds themselves drawn into a sinister investigation that unravels a dark conspiracy and gets more complex at every turn. Adding to the mystery, an unidentified man keeps sending mysterious clues and leads that seem integral to the killer’s identity. You can watch the series here.

17. Human Vapor (2026- )

Based on the cult classic 1960 Japanese tokusatsu (utilizing practical special effects) movie of the same name, ‘Human Vapor’ centers on the acts of an unidentified man, addressed as the Human Vapor (UTA, AKA Uta Uchida), who can turn into a cloud of gas. After killing a scientist live on air, the man declares coming after those involved with a charitable organization called White Center, including the yakuza, corrupt politicians, and cops. With a deep-rooted conspiracy at their hands, Detective Okamoto (Shun Oguri) and reporter Kono (Yu Aoi), ex-lovers, start investigating the case separately to find out who the Human Vapor is, what the White Center is, and what the connection between the two is. With an anti-authoritarian undertone, the show offers a gripping and visually attractive take on the crime thriller genre. It can be streamed here.

16. Detective Hole (2026- )

The first season of the Nordic show ‘Detective Hole’ is adapted from Nesbø’s fifth Detective Harry Hole novel, ‘The Devil’s Star.’ The story follows Detective Harry Hole (Tobias Santelmann), who looks into a new lead in a bank robbery that took place five years ago, where his bosom friend was also killed. As the investigation proceeds, the name of Tom Waaler (Joel Kinnaman), a corrupt police detective, Hole’s colleague, comes up. Joining the conversation is a serial killer. In addition to the killer’s identity, whether Waaler is involved in the robbery and the death of Hole’s friend is what we find out in the gripping detective drama. If you are into detective shows, ‘Detective Hole’ is a must-watch. It can be streamed here.

15. Untamed (2025)

The events of ‘Untamed’ take place at the Yosemite National Park in California. The miniseries follows Kyle Turner, an agent of the Investigative Services Branch of the National Parks Service, who comes across a mysterious murder of a young woman. As Kyle and his younger partner, Naya Vasquez, collect clues and proceed with the investigation, a larger criminal conspiracy slowly reveals itself, one whose roots lie deep within the park’s seemingly soothing wilderness. Not only does Kyle have to hustle to pick up the breadcrumbs and join the dots, but he must also navigate his own demons that serve as obstacles in the case. Starring Eric Bana as Kyle Turner and Lily Santiago as Naya Vasquez, along with Sam Neill and Rosemarie DeWitt, ‘Untamed’ does a good job with its mini-narrative, offering an interesting story that makes effective use of nature, both in its visuals and as a symbol of the “untamed.” You can stream the show here.

14. Dept. Q (2025- )

‘Department Q’ focuses on former detective Carl Morck (Matthew Goode), who is not entirely out of the rabbit hole that the attack on his best friend sent him into when he is made the head of a new department that shall handle cold cases. Guilt takes time to exit the stage, albeit Carl must shift the spotlight from it and put it on his first cold case, that of advocate Merritt Lingard, who disappeared four years earlier. In his team, he has DI James Hardy (Jamie Sives), Cadet Rose (Leah Byrne), and former police officer Akram Salim (Alexej Manvelov). Based on crime novelist Jussi Adler-Olsen’s eponymous bestselling novel series, ‘Dept. Q’ keeps us on track at a comfortable pace and parallel to the investigation, while myriad frames of humor, accentuated by twists, pass us by. You can stream the show here.

13. Crime Stories: India Detectives (2021)

Created by N Amit and Jack Rampling, ‘Crime Stories: India Detectives’ is a docuseries that showcases four violent crimes, one in each of the four episodes, which are tackled by the Bengaluru city police in India’s own Silicon Valley. From trafficking to extortion to sex work, the series explores the underbelly of Bengaluru through the eyes of those who work to prevent these crimes. The harsh reality hits hard as we see loved ones crying and sometimes even the cops. But don’t be fooled by this. The show has no regard for emotions and goes all in on the genre it aims to be a part of, i.e., crime. If you are up for a raw experience, you can watch the show here.

12. The Åre Murders (2025- )

Based on a book series of the same name by Swedish author Viveca Sten, ‘The Åre Murders’ follows cop Hanna Ahlander and detective Daniel Lindskog as they investigate a missing person’s case in the ski resort town called Åre, Sweden. As the investigation moves forward, new facts come to life, and the case blows open to incorporate family secrets, heinous crimes, dark conspiracies, and lots of suspects. Starring Carla Sehn as Hanna Ahlander and Kardo Razzazi as Daniel Lindskog, ‘The Åre Murders’ is a fresh addition to Netflix’s detective genre, full of “icy” suspense and hard-boiled drama. It can be streamed here.

11. Veronica Mars (2004-2019)

Set in the fictional California town of Neptune, ‘Veronica Mars’ follows high school student Veronica Mars, who moonlights as a private investigator after her best friend, Lilly, is murdered and her father, Keith, is ousted as sheriff. While she solves the cases, the show also has her investigating a season-long mystery, that of her own sexual assault. Starring Kristen Bell as the titular character, the teen detective drama series is a cult classic known for its noir storytelling and captivating cases. ‘Veronica Mars’ can be streamed here.



10. His & Hers (2026)

‘His & Hers’ is a dark drama series based on Alice Feeney’s eponymous novel. It shows the conflict between Detective Jack Harper (Jon Bernthal) and his estranged wife Anna (Emma Thompson), a crime news reporter, when both are pulled into the case of the murder of a woman whom Jack knew. Amidst past issues that pulled them apart, the two navigate truths, lies, and secrets to find the killer, underscored by doubts regarding each other. The show can be streamed here.

9. Hawaii Five-0 (2010-2020)

‘Hawaii Five-0’ is a police procedural drama series, which is a reboot of the 1968-1980 show. It centers on the Hawaii Five-0 Task Force, an elite fictional Hawaii Department of Public Safety task force responsible for tackling crimes ranging from terrorism to murder to robberies. Backed by the governor, the force has full freedom to do its job of bringing criminals to justice. Led by US Navy SEAL Lieutenant Commander Steve McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin), the team includes Detective-Sergeant Danny “Danno” Williams (Scott Caan), Detective-Lieutenant Chin Ho Kelly (Daniel Dae Kim), and Officer Kono Kalakaua (Grace Park). A well-executed reboot, which does a good job modernizing the original, ‘Hawaii Five-0’ takes place in the same universe as the ‘NCIS’ franchise, ‘Magnum P.I.,’ and ‘MacGyver.’ Custom-made for procedural maniacs, the show can be streamed here.

8. Criminal (2019)

‘Criminal’ is a collection of four different TV shows under one single umbrella, with each of them taking place in a completely different country- France, Germany, Spain, and the UK. The approach the makers of this series have taken is rather bold. The story of each country runs for three episodes, and each of them focuses on a criminal being interviewed by the police. Even though each season’s cast comprises actors and actresses from that particular country itself, the filming was done in one single studio in Madrid, Spain. The locations have also been kept to a minimum, with each story being set in a single interrogation room, a darkroom from which there is a one-way view inside the interrogation room, and a hallway or outside. It is tough to create a proper story and tell it suitably within such a small confinement, but the makers of this series have done a fantastic job in this regard. Feel free to check it out here.

7. Dark Winds (2022- )

A brilliant and gripping detective drama that incorporates themes of the supernatural, ‘Dark Winds’ is created by Graham Roland. Set in the Navajo Nation in the 1970s, the series follows Navajo Police Lieutenant Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon), Sergeant Bernadette Manuelito (Jessica Matten), and newbie deputy Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon) as they investigate a string of murders that seem to suggest that some supernatural force is at play. Shifting between past and present, the series’ depiction of the Navajo culture is praiseworthy and the way it is used to carry forward the narrative makes ‘Dark Winds’ a rare detective drama. It is based on Tony Hillerman’s ‘Leaphorn & Chee’ novel series and has been honoured by the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum and National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC). You can stream the show here.

6. Young Wallander (2020-2022)

The origin story of an overly-popular character, ‘Young Wallander,’ revolves around newly graduated detective Kurt Wallander in his early twenties. Documenting his growth from a rookie into the seasoned detective we know him to be, the series shows how Wallander personally witnesses a terrifying hate crime in his neighborhood. With a determination to hunt down the perpetrator, Wallander involves himself in the investigation, which, in turn, helps him gain valuable experience and develop facets of his character as he turns into a veteran officer of the law. You can watch ‘Young Wallander’ here.

5. T he Lincoln Lawyer (2022-)

Based on American author Michael Connelly’s book series about Los Angeles criminal defense attorney Michael “Mickey” Haller, ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ follows Mickey as he replaces a recently killed colleague in a high-profile murder trial where the defendant is a tech billionaire. As Mickey prepares to defend his client, he is helped by his former wife and legal aid, Lorna, and his go-to investigator, Cisco. The series alludes to Mickey’s past when he was forced to deal with his grief and addiction. At the start of the season, Mickey hires a young woman named Izzy to drive him around. Izzy, like Mickey in the past, deals with addiction issues. As the series progresses, Mickey begins to suspect that his client might have been lying to him all along. You may watch ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ here.

4. The Night Agent (2023- )

For Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso), his job as an FBI agent couldn’t get more boring. Manning an emergency line in case an agent in the field calls, Peter has to sit and wait for his shift to get over. But when it rings, it’s not from an agent but a woman named Rose (Luciane Buchanan) whose loved ones have just been killed by two people who are now trying to kill her. As he tries to help her stay alive, he finds himself getting pulled into a conspiracy filled with clues that end up connecting the White House chief of staff and even the vice president. ‘The Night Agent’ is created by Shawn Ryan, who based it on Matthew Quirk’s novel of the same name. You can stream the series here.

3. Broadchurch (2013-2017)

Created by Chris Chibnall, ‘Broadchurch’ is a British drama starring BAFTA-winner David Tennant and Oscar-winner Olivia Colman as Detective Inspector Alec Hardy and Detective Sergeant Ellie Miller, who are forced to work together on the case of the mysterious death of 11-year-old Danny, whose body is found on a beach in a small Dorset town. Miller’s dislike for the reticent Hardy might serve as a hindrance, but it cannot come in the way of finding the criminal. With the whole town bent on the case and wanting answers, the duo has to work efficiently and fast. As the show progresses, more secrets about the case and the town come to light, upping the ante of the entire narrative. The series co-stars Jodie Whittaker, Jonathan Bailey, Eve Myles, Andrew Buchan, and Charlotte Rampling. Winner of multiple accolades, including three BAFTAs and a National Television Award, ‘Broadchurch’ is a gripping detective drama that you can stream right here.

2. The Blacklist (2013–2023)

‘The Blacklist’ follows Raymond “Red” Reddington, essayed by James Spader, a former U.S. Navy officer who has turned into a high-profile criminal and is on the FBI hit list. Bizarrely, he voluntarily surrenders to the FBI after evading capture for decades. However, he sends a proposition where he has the list of the most dangerous criminals in the world that he has compiled over the years, which he’ll hand over in exchange for immunity from prosecution. In addition, he insists on working solely with a rookie FBI profiler, Elizabeth Keen, essayed by Megan Boone. The show is smartly written, and it perceptively develops upon the procedural elements. A critical darling, most critics have immensely appreciated the dark tonality and James Spader’s engaging performance as the notorious criminal. You can check out the show here.



1. Mindhunter (2017 –2019)

Adapted from the non-fiction crime book ‘Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit’ (1995), written by John Douglas and Mark Olshaker, ‘Mindhunter’ is set in the early days of criminal psychology in 1977. It revolves around FBI agents Holden Ford, essayed by Jonathan Groff and Bill Tench, played by Holt McCallany, along with psychologist Wendy Carr, who founded FBI’s Behavioural Science Unit within the Training Division at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

The show then portrays their horrifying interviews with imprisoned serial killers that help the FBI to catch and understand such future potential serial killers to understand how they think, with the hope of applying this knowledge to solving ongoing and future cases. Developed by the modern master of thriller and suspense, David Fincher, ‘Mindhunter’ has all the classic Fincher elements that make for an engaging watch. You may watch it here.

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