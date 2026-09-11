Some things are better off from a distance; the closer you get to them, the scarier they become. One of those things is prison. We love watching documentaries about them, and we dig shows that revolve around the lives of prisoners. But we would never want to be a part of that hostile environment. Some of the best movies, like ‘The Shawshank Redemption‘ and TV shows like ‘Prison Break’ have been set up in prisons, and the whole prison scenario adds great value to these. Watching a heroic, innocent figure who ends up in prison for just being at the wrong place at the wrong time is always fascinating.

Yet, the character does not break under the pressures of prison life and somehow manages to get through, eventually proving to everyone that it’ll take more than metal bars and concrete walls and bullies (not all) to break him/her. Prisons may not exactly be how they’re shown in these movies or TV shows, but people still love watching them. Netflix offers some of this genre’s best titles, including everything from comedy and drama to real-life documentaries about the most dangerous prisons.

24. Nowhere Man (2019)

‘Nowhere Man’ is a Taiwanese drama series focusing on Ah Quan (Joseph Chang), an inmate on death row, thanks to a kidnapping and ransom conspiracy. He has a wife, Jing-fang (Alyssa Chia), and a son, Tian-you. After learning of his son’s kidnapping, he schemes to break out of jail to save him, but fate has other things in store for Quan, made further complicated by his apparent ability to see into the future. Quan is wanted as a ransom in return for his son, and he must hurry before he runs out of time. Set against the backdrop of gang culture, the Triads to be specific, ‘Nowhere Man’ is a twisted tale of redemption underscored by a father’s love for his child. It can be streamed here.

23. Umthetho (2026- )

The South African drama series ‘Umthetho’ is adapted from the Brazilian show ‘Brotherhood.’ It follows public prosecutor Mbali (Nqobile Khumalo), who discovers that his brother Moses (Tony Kgoroge), whom she thought to be dead, has been rotting in prison for the last 14 years. Bent on helping him, especially after finding out that Warden Agnes Khoza (Sindi Dlathu) has been torturing him, she makes a deal with her, letting Agnes stay away from the investigation into her conduct in return for moving the man (Moses) she has kept inside “the Hole” out of it. Things take an unexpected turn when Agnes learns of Mbali’s intentions and arrests Mbali. This is when Detective Bennet Tau (Molefi Monaisa) reaches out to Mbali, offering freedom in exchange for intel regarding her brother’s in-prison gang. How Mbali infiltrates the gang and keeps herself safe while trying to get Moses out of prison forms the premise of the high-tension prison drama. ‘Umthetho’ does a good job adapting from the Brazilian series. It can be streamed here.

22. Prison Princess (2017)

‘Prison Princess’ centers on a group of women who are unjustly incarcerated for various crimes. Kayo Baba, Akemi Adachi, Chinatsu Katsuda, Yoko Daimon, and Shinobu Edogawa form a strong bond and start hatching a plan of revenge against a nefarious company CEO whose acts led to the Edogawa’s imprisonment. In their endeavor, they are joined by prison officer Futaba Wakai, who is affectionate toward them. With ample amounts of humor, emotions, and drama, ‘Prison Princess’ is a heavyweight chick flick about how even in the midst of pain, strength thrives when there is togetherness. The revenge-driven narrative further accentuates the drama, upping the stakes. You can stream it here.

21. In the Mud (2025- )

Set in a women’s prison, the Spanish drama series ‘In the Mud’ is in the vein of ‘Orange is the New Black’ and focuses on the politics inside it. When new inmates join the La Quebrada prison, they are subjected to the power dynamic inside and must make difficult choices every now and then to survive. Divided into different sections, La Quebrada is run by its leaders, who are also involved in immoral businesses. At the center of it all are Gladys Guerra (Ana Garibaldi), Olga Giuliani (Erika de Sautu Riestra), Marina Delorsi (Valentina Zenere), Yael Rubial (Carolina Ramírez), and Solita Rodríguez (Camila Peralta), five convicts who survived an ambush and are brought to the incarceration facility. How they tackle their time inside forms the premise of the show, which is heavy on mature themes and is graphic, too. You can stream it here.

20. The Price of Confession (2025)

Ahn Yun-su (Jeon Do-yeon) is arrested on suspicion of murdering her husband, Lee, but only after Prosecutor Baek Dong-hun (Park Hae-soo) goes through the evidence that reveals Yun-su’s threats toward her husband. In prison, she meets Mo Eun (Kim Go-eun), serving time for killing a couple. Mo presents Yun-su with a deal. She will take the blame for killing Lee. In return, Yun-su, who will naturally be released, will have to kill the child of the couple for whose murders Mo is in prison. A twisted prison drama with a gripping plot where truths and lies between two women are constantly exchanging spots, ‘The Price of Confession’ is a brilliant addition to the titular list and prison genre in general. It can be streamed here.

19. Black Warrant (2025- )

‘Black Warrant’ is an Indian Hindi-language prison drama series directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. It takes us inside India’s most notorious prison, Mumbai’s Tihar Jail, home to the most well-known convicts in the country and the dirty politics that goes on within its secured walls. Told from the POV of jailer Assistant Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar Gupta (Zahan Kapoor), the series delves into some of the most harrowing criminal cases the country has ever seen, including the Charles Sobhraj case and the Ranga-Billa murder case of 1978. Gritty, dark, and immensely captivating, ‘Black Warrant’ is a must-watch. It can be streamed here.

18. Prison Cell 211 (2025)

Directed by Gerardo Naranjo and Jaime Reynoso, ‘Prison Cell 211’ is based on Francisco Pérez Gandul’s eponymous novel. The Spanish mini-series centers on human rights lawyer Juan Olvera (Diego Calva), who gets caught in a prison riot while visiting a prisoner he’s supposed to represent in an upcoming trial. His only way to survive is to let go of his morals, at least until help arrives. The riot is led by an older prisoner named Calancho (Hernandez) and his accomplice Carajo (Roberto Duarte), and their target is imprisoned cartel accountant Baldor (Alejandro Puente). However, Juan must keep himself safe at all times by pretending to be an inmate unless he wants to become Calancho’s new target. Brutally violent, compelling, and crisp, ‘Prison Cell 211’ is a fast-paced prison drama partly inspired by the 2023 Ciudad Juárez prison attack. You can stream the show here.



17. Happy Jail (2019- )

‘Happy Jail’ is a docu-series that focuses on the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Cebu, Philippines. Its premise centers on a former convict taking charge of the rehab facility that received a lot of attention for its revised program from 2005 to 2020. Dancing was a part of the inmates’ exercise, courtesy of a viral performance video of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” from 2007. However, the arrival of their new manager brings forth intense scrutiny. ‘Happy Jail’ is a gripping documentary series that goes inside the iron bars and explores the changes the facility underwent, including interviews with the inmates. You can stream it here.

16. Unlocked: A Jail Experiment (2024-)

This one-of-a-kind unscripted show follows Sheriff Eric Higgins, who conducts a social experiment on Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility inmates in Little Rock, Arkansas. Over a period of six weeks, the inmates are provided more freedom, i.e., to come in and out of their cells whenever they want, with reduced supervision. With interviews and permitted cameras inside the facility, ‘Unlocked: A Jail Experiment’ follows 46 detainees who are given unrestricted access with reduced supervision, the objective of which is to inculcate a sense of community. Detainees who demonstrate good behavior earn privileges. The series offers an intriguing watch and can be streamed right here.

15. Jailbirds New Orleans (2021- )

This 3-part docuseries follows a group of incarcerated ladies at the women’s ward in the Orleans Justice Center in New Orleans. While three episodes sound less, we get to see the dynamics the women share among themselves and with the female wardens. We also get to know each of them on a personal level and get to hear about them in their own words. A sequel to the docuseries ‘Jailbirds’ (2019), ‘Jailbirds New Orleans’ can be streamed right here.

14. Locked Up (2020)

‘Locked Up’ is a Spanish ensemble prison show created by Iván Escobar, Esther Martínez Lobato, Álex Pina, and Daniel Écijas, wherein each of the four seasons has different lead characters, all of them as inmates at the Cruz del Sur and Cruz del Norte prisons. However, it all begins with Macarena Ferreiro (Maggie Civantos), who, in Season 1, is accused of tax crimes after being manipulated by her lover and sentenced to imprisonment at the Cruz del Sur prison, where she learns that to survive in this new harsh and ruthless environment, she has to adapt. You can watch the show here.

13. The Longest Night (2022)

This gripping Spanish thriller series shows what happens when a group of armed thugs arrive in front of the Baruca Hill Psychiatric Correctional Facility on Christmas Eve. What do they want? Simón Lago (Luis Callejo), aka The Alligator, who is a serial killer who has recently been brought to the facility. However, giving him up is not an option for warden Hugo Roca (Alberto Ammann), not because Lago needs to be brought to justice for his crimes but because Lago’s daughter has been kidnapped. If he wants his daughter back, Lago has to be kept safe. Unfortunately, the thugs are ready to leave no stone unturned to grab the killer. Will Hugo and his team be able to protect Lago? This 6-episode show is created by Víctor Sierra and Xosé Morais and is bound to get you biting your nails while waiting to find out what happens next. You can stream it here.

12. Jailbirds (2019-)

‘Jailbirds’ is a reality television series that revolves around the female inmates of the Sacramento County Jail who are forced to fight for power and love in a highly competitive environment where nothing comes easy in life. As they are occupied in their day-to-day affairs, the incarcerated women face countless challenges, and with very few chances of making their lives better on the line, they do not shy away from using any means necessary to get what they want. Such a competitive environment naturally becomes a reason for conflicts where everyone justifiably does whatever it takes to make their respective lives better. You can watch ‘Jailbirds’ here.

11. Brotherhood (2019-2022)

Originally titled ‘Irmandade,’ the Brazilian fictional drama chronicles lawyer Cristina Ferreira (Naruna Costa), who finds out that her estranged brother Edson (Seu Jorge) is in jail in São Paulo and is the leader of a criminal faction. When word gets out, she is forced by the authorities to infiltrate the faction as an informer. As troublesome as it is, she is exposed to a side of herself that she never knew existed. By now, we all have understood that doing time in prison makes us aware of who we are as a person, for better or worse. Will Cristina be able to adapt to the new world while making sure she doesn’t get involved? ‘Brotherhood’ has the answer. Feel free to check out the series here.

10. Time: The Kalief Browder Story (2017)

Life can be unfair sometimes to certain people, and one of these was Kalief Browder. At the sensitive age of 16, Kalief was charged with a crime he did not even commit and was sent to Rikers Island Prison for three long years. He was accused of trying to steal a backpack, and when his family could not pay bail of $900, he spent three years in prison for no fault of his. The charges were eventually dropped, and Browder committed suicide soon after his release from prison.

The biographical series features exclusive interviews of those who were involved and shows us how the whole system has some really big loopholes where the innocent tend to suffer. He killed himself two years later, but his story is still out there, and it shows that he was an American hero who kept fighting till the very end. The show was produced by Jay Z, who wanted the world to know the story of the innocent Kalief Browder. You may watch the show here.



9. 60 Days In (2016 – 2023)

Ever known what goes on inside a prison for real? ‘60 Days In’ gives us a clear view of the inside of prisons across the country through the eyes of 7 ordinary volunteers disguised as inmates. They are supposed to spend 60 days there, and they aim to obtain evidence of questionable activities otherwise missed by the authorities. While there are questions regarding the show’s overall authenticity and heavy editing, the show is an intriguing watch by throwing light on what life is like inside a prison. You can watch the show here.

8. The Inmate (2018)

Based on the Argentine series ‘El Marginal’ by Sebastián Ortega and Adrián Caetano, ‘The Inmate’ follows Lázaro Mendoza (Ignacio Serricchio) who is an ex-marine. He is sent inside a high-security Mexican prison on the U.S-Mexico border as an inmate Dante Pardo to infiltrate a gang that is seemingly responsible for the kidnapping of an American judge’s teenage daughter. All that he has at his disposal are the dangerous inmates to find out who is behind the kidnapping and what the girl’s location is. A little slip here or there and his cover can be blown and inside a prison, no guard can save him. To find out whether Mendoza, aka Pardo, can achieve his objective, you can stream the show here.

7. When They See Us (2019)

Created and co-written by Ava DuVernay, ‘When They See Us‘ is a true-crime drama series that sheds light on the horrific 1989 Central Park jogger case in which five innocent Harlem teens were falsely accused of assaulting a white woman. The riveting show exposes the deep-rooted racism of the time and poses several questions that are still relevant in the current socio-political climate. You may watch ‘When They See Us’ here.

6. Girls Incarcerated (2018-2019)

The teenage years are the most crucial years of our lives and can entirely make or break us. The show follows the lives of young teenage girls who are locked up in a juvenile facility in Madison and shows the impact of this on their lives. At times, the confinements of this facility become very taxing because these teenage girls miss out on some major milestones of life involving family and friends. But still, even inside the facility, they try to maintain good interpersonal relationships to avoid further trouble and celebrate small events together, including graduations and birthdays. This docu-series makes you realize that sometimes it is necessary to be grateful for the little things that you have in life because there are people out there who live a tougher life and don’t have the option to live an ordinary life. You can watch ‘Girls Incarcerated’ here.

5. First and Last (2018)

‘First and Last’ is a Netflix series that documents the lifespan of individuals throughout their prison time. It starts by rolling cameras on the freshly arrested inmates and then shares their journey, all the way up to their last few days in the prison and till the very end of their journeys in the facility. This show manages to capture some deep insights into the lives of these prisoners and offers a lot more than you would be expecting from a prison docu-series. You can check out the show here.

4. Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons (2016-)

Do you know what’s worse than being in prison? Being in the prison of a foreign country. This show’s host, Paul Connelly, takes us on a journey through these hostile foreign prisons and shows us the horrifying realities of these places. If you were horrified by what you saw in ‘A Prayer Before Dawn,’ then trust me, this is even worse. After watching this, you’ll never look at the prison the same way you used to. Feel free to check it out here.

3. Prison Playbook (2017-2018)

‘Prison Playbook’ is a South Korean comedy-drama series that revolves around the life of a Baseball pitcher who is almost at the peak of his career but somehow lands himself in prison after he tries to protect his sister from a sexual assault. All this happened a few days before he was to play for the Boston Red Sox. But now, behind bars, he needs to learn to survive and adapt to the prison environment. ‘Prison Playbook’ portrays prison life in a surprisingly new way — with a whole lot of comedy. You will surely fall in love with the characters of this series, and you will find yourself laughing and crying with them. You might even have a hard time going back to watching US-based TV shows after watching this one because it sets the standard too high. You may watch it here.

2. Orange is the New Black (2013-2019)

‘Orange Is the New Black‘ is probably the most well-known series on this list. It tells the story of a young woman who gets sent to prison because of her past life that involved smuggling drugs along with her lesbian lover. Being her first time in prison, she slowly learns to adapt to her environment and builds relationships that could get her in trouble in the future. The first few seasons of this show are very engaging and well-written, and you won’t be able to get your eyes off it during the initial seasons. But it later loses its charm and becomes a drag. Start watching this show and watch till it entertains you because, in the beginning, it surely will, and watching the last few seasons is all up to you. You can watch the series here.



1. El marginal (2016- 2022)

‘El marginal’ is the original Argentine prison drama from which the Netflix show ‘The Inmate’ is adapted. Created by Sebastián Ortega and Adrián Caetano, it centers on former cop Miguel Palacios (Juan Minujín), who is forced to infiltrate the corrupt San Onofre prison in return for freedom from his jail time for double homicide. Using the alias Osvaldo “Pastor” Peña, he has to acquire information about the kidnapped daughter of a judge. However, he will have to abide by the laws of the prison, as set by the inmates and not the authorities. What makes following the rules complicated is that he has to navigate between two gangs, the Borges clan, running the main wing inside, and the young Sub-21s, who run the open-air patio-cum-slum. Gritty, brutal, and compelling, ‘El marginal’ is a rare prison drama that offers a believable take on what goes on inside a prison that itself is on the verge of crumbling down. In other words, anything but a feather can cause an imbalance in power, which can easily lead to bloody chaos. Can Miguel be the feather? To find out, you can stream the series here.

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