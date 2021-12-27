Girls Incarcerated Season 1 Cast: Where Are They Now?

Although one must always be ready to face the consequences of their actions, life behind bars can be pretty challenging, especially for teenagers. Netflix decided to take its viewers through the nuances of incarceration in ‘Girls Incarcerated,’ which documents the lives of several teenage inmates at juvenile correctional facilities in the United States. With season 1 focusing on inmates from Madison, Indiana’s Madison Juvenile Correctional Facility, fans are pretty curious to know where the cast is at present. Well, we come bearing answers!

Where Is Brianna Guerra Now?

The show introduced Brianna as a seventeen-year-old inmate who was incarcerated due to her history of drinking, armed robbery, and drug abuse. Over the course of the season, we witnessed Brianna working on herself and turning her life around for a brighter future. She even put in the effort to become someone her family could be proud of and earned parole. However, the show states that she was detained temporarily for violating parole around a month after her release.

At present, Brianna seems to be living a wonderful life away from prison and is surrounded by her loved ones. She is a proud mother to son Cartier, whom she shares with Cortez. Although the father of her child isn’t featured much on her social media, it seems like Brianna has embraced parenthood and is about to become a mother of two in 2022. Additionally, Brianna even runs a fairly successful YouTube channel through which she keeps her fans updated on her life.

Where Is Paige McAtee Now?

When Paige first appeared on the show, she had quite a temper and found it difficult to keep herself under control. She even had an ongoing feud with co-prisoner and castmate Heidi Lakin, and the two could never see eye to eye. However, like most other documented inmates, Paige, too, began improving herself and brought her issues under control. Her determination to be better made her a fan favorite and the season even witnessed her mending bridges with Heidi.

Currently, Paige seems to be in a beautiful relationship with her boyfriend and has her family’s complete support behind her back. She is a proud mother to two wonderful kids and is also quite close to her boyfriend’s children from a previous relationship. Moreover, Paige is now employed as a dental assistant, and it is lovely to witness how she has managed to turn her life around for the better.

Where Is Heidi Lakin Now?

The show touched upon Heidi Lakin’s horrific childhood, where she was sexually and physically abused as a child. Her terrifying past left a deep impression on her mind and, in turn, gave way to issues that saw her get incarcerated. Throughout the season, she fought anger management issues and even faced a postponed release.

However, Heidi never gave up on herself and continued working towards a better future. She even got on friendly terms with her nemesis, Paige, and was looking forward to a wonderful life once released. State records show that although Heidi was released from juvenile prison, she was arrested later then and has been in and out of jail. Although she seems to be out of jail as of the present, she prefers privacy and keeps away from the public sphere.

Where Is Aubrey Wilson Now?

Aubrey Wilson was incarcerated because of substance abuse, and the show documented her completing a substance abuse program at the juvenile detention center. She was successful in battling her issues and was completely drug-free when released. However, Aubrey’s uneasy relationship with her mother weighed heavily on her mind and was an obstacle she strived to conquer.

After her release, which was documented on the show, Aubrey seemingly went back to Portage, Indiana, where she resides to this very day. Moreover, Aubrey appeared to mend fences with her mother but was left shattered when the latter left for her heavenly abode in 2021. With Aubrey now surrounded by close ones and living a proper life, we wish her the best for the coming years.

Where Is Taryn Twine Now?

Taryn was involved in a horrifying car accident that led to the death of her best friend and, in turn, her incarceration. Being one of the most well-behaved inmates on the show, Taryn endeared herself to fans as viewers wished for her to lead a better life post-release. Taryn now lives in Vancouver, Washington, and is enjoying life with her family and close ones. She is also in a happy relationship with her partner, and in September 2021, the two announced that they were going to become parents.

Where Is Armani Buckner Now?

Armani Buckner’s relationship with Alexis Miller propelled her to popularity while on the show. Armani even worked hard to change and ways and hoped to turn her life around after release. However, since then, it seems as though the couple has gone their separate ways. Today, she resides in Evansville, Indiana.

Where Is Sarah Maxwell Now?

As per the show, Sarah had quite a challenging childhood as her mother’s drug habits forced her to go in and out of foster care. Since then, she harbored a deep resentment for her mother, and in turn, developed issues that led to her incarceration. Still, Sarah knew she had to put in the effort for a better future, and her determination to turn her life around earned her immense support from fans.

Sarah currently resides in Muncie, Indiana, and is leading a better life surrounded by her friends and loved ones. Although her social media relationship status seems single, Sarah announced that she was going to be a mother in December 2021.

Where Is Najwa Pollard Now?

Similar to some of her other castmates, Najwa, too, had a challenging childhood as the show mentioned that her father abused her. Although she was incarcerated because of drug abuse and successfully completed the program, Najwa was forced to stay behind as she didn’t have a family to be released to. Unfortunately, Najwa is entirely private regarding her personal life and stays away from social media. However, she seems to have earned her release and was doing well, according to a 2018 tweet from social services counselor Jacie Minnick.

