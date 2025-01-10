Black Warrant: Is Sunil Kumar Gupta a Real Tihar Jailer? Where is He Now?

Netflix’s Indian series ‘Black Warrant’ revolves around Sunil Kumar Gupta, who joins Tihar Jail, one of the largest prison complexes in India, as an assistant superintendent (ASP). Soon after his appointment, he realizes that he is a cog in a machine run by corrupt officials, influential gang leaders, and vicious inmates who are prepared to go to any lengths to protect their interests. However, this realization does not stop him from trying to reform the establishment’s operation with the help of his two colleagues, Vipin Dahiya and Shivraj Singh Mangat. As the series depicts, Sunil witnessed many events that made Tihar an infamous prison for nearly four decades!

Sunil Kumar Gupta Was an Integral Part of Tihar Jail Till 2016

Sunil Kumar Gupta joined Tihar Jail in 1981 after leaving a position in the Indian Railways, seeking a challenge in life, even though his parents were against his wish to join a workplace that was infamous for violence and lawlessness. As ‘Black Warrant’ depicts, he then went on to witness several important events that rewrote the history of the establishment and India, including the assassination of Indira Gandhi. The period drama ends with his promotion to the post of deputy superintendent in the second half of the 1980s. After this promotion, he encountered and was in charge of several high-profile criminals and infamous figures the country had seen in the last few decades.

Sunil was a witness to the execution of Afzal Guru, who was sentenced to death for his involvement in the 2001 Indian Parliament attack. Even though the officer had previously seen the hanging of several inmates, ranging from Kuljeet Singh (Ranga) and Jasbir Singh (Billa) to Maqbool Bhat, Guru’s death in 2013 made him break down and cry for the first time after an execution. Sunil was also in charge when Anna Hazare and Arvind Kejriwal, two social activists who led anti-corruption protests in 2011, were imprisoned in Tihar. In 2013, when Ram Singh, a prime accused in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case, was found hanging in his cell, Sunil was a high-ranking official in the prison.

Sunil didn’t believe that Singh killed himself, especially after coming across the latter’s viscera report, which showed alcohol content in his body. In the latter years of his career at Tihar, in addition to his role as a deputy superintendent, he worked as a spokesperson and legal advisor/law officer of the prison. Sunil’s tenure at Tihar came to an end in 2016 following his retirement. By then, he played a pivotal role in establishing the first legal aid cell in the complex, framing the Delhi Prison Act and Manual, introducing Special Courts, which are minor courts that are situated within the premises of prisons, and initiating video conferencing measures that connect jails and courts.

Sunil Kumar Gupta Remains Committed to Prison Reform Even After His Retirement

Following his retirement in 2016, life slowed down a bit for Sunil Kumar Gupta, who no longer has to wake up at 6 every morning, worrying about the unexpected incidents that might have occurred inside Tihar Jail. However, it does not mean he disappeared from the realm of prisons. He served as a consultant for the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), especially in matters regarding prison reform. Even after his retirement, Sunil tried his best to ensure justice within the walls of Tihar.

In 2018, following Sunil’s petition, the Delhi government decided to make the “open prison” system available to women prisoners. As part of this arrangement, inmates with a long history of good conduct can leave their cells to work within the jail (semi-open system) or anywhere within Delhi (open prison). The retired jail officer’s contributions to prison reform have earned him both the President’s Correctional Service Medal for Meritorious Service and Distinguished Services. Furthermore, he became an expert in the field of prisons and prison reforms, which paved the way for appearances in countless television productions and podcasts.

Sunil is also an eminent speaker, trainer, and resource person who shares his experiences and wisdom as a former prison officer with audiences throughout India. Even though he had to become a part of Tihar Jail without any adequate training, he is trying his best to ensure that it won’t be the case for the next generation. Amid all these new roles and responsibilities, Sunil found time to become a writer with the help of Sunetra Choudhury, with whom he wrote the 2019 memoir ‘Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer,’ the source text of the Netflix series. His other literary works are ‘A Compendium of Prisons Laws’ and ‘A Compendium on Rights of Prisoners.’

Sunil Kumar Gupta is a Reputed Indian Supreme Court Lawyer Today

After concluding his tenure at Tihar Jail, Sunil Kumar Gupta chose a new career path to lead his post-retirement life. Currently, he is a lawyer who practices at the Supreme Court of India, the highest court in the country, and the Delhi High Court. He is affiliated with the New Delhi-based law firm RRA Legal. After joining the same as an advocate in 2016, he was promoted to the position of a partner in 2019, which is a testament to his reputation and efficiency. Sunil’s return to the field of law was rewarded with another high-profile opportunity. He was appointed as an amicus curiae in a Delhi High Court case concerning the mental health of women prisoners.

Sunil’s post-Tihar period mainly revolves around his loved ones, who, in a way, regained the former from his busy schedules at the prison. He continues to share his life with his beloved better half, Poonam, who had to tolerate his commitment to his diverse roles in Tihar for nearly three decades. “It’s a nice easy-going life, and of all people, my wife, Poonam, is the happiest that I’m done with my jail duty,” Sunil wrote in ‘Black Warrant.’ “Things are better now. I have been spending all of my abundant spare time with the family, so we communicate more, understand each other better,” he added.

Sunil and Poonam’s world also includes a daughter and a son. As a father, he is relieved that his children didn’t follow in his footsteps to become jail officers. This relief enhances his post-retirement life, which includes daily jogging, yoga sessions, and badminton. Recently, he has been exploring wisdom in ‘Rigveda,’ an ancient collection of sūktas (hymns) and one of the four canonical texts of the Hindu religion. Sunil does not forget to share these verses with his followers with the title “Ved Vani.”

Sunil is deservedly leading a calmer life after his retirement with his loved ones. However, he remains one of the most prominent figures in India in the field of prisons, both as a retired correctional officer and a reputed Supreme Court lawyer. In many ways, Netflix’s ‘Black Warrant’ is a homage to the selfless life he led to make Tihar a better jail.

