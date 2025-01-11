Black Warrant: Are Tyagi, Haddi, and Sardar Real Gangs in Tihar Jail? Are Sunny Tyagi, Anil Rana, and Gurtej Singh Based on Real Gang Leaders?

In Netflix’s ‘Black Warrant,’ prison officials have to work around the clock to ensure peace and order within the walls of the prison. The story unfolds from the perspective of an officer named Sunil Gupta, who comes to Tihar with the intention of working towards the betterment of the inmates. However, he soon discovers that there are too many factors that keep him from achieving his goals, one of which is to make sure that no violent conflicts break out between the prisoners. However, with multiple gangs operating inside the prison, it is difficult to curb the illegal activities in Tihar. In this context, three major gangs come into focus. However, they are fictional portrayals that point out major problems in the prison system. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Fictional Tyagi, Haddi, and Sardar Gangs Represent the Real Gang Culture in Prisons

One of the things that makes ‘Black Warrant’ such a compelling watch is that it is based on the real accounts of a former superintendent of Tihar, Sunil Kumar Gupta. The show draws from his nonfiction book of the same name to draw major cases of some of the most infamous inmates. However, when it comes to people like Sunny Tyagi, Anil Rana, and Gurtej Singh, the show turns towards fictional dramatization of events to present the chaotic elements in prison.

While the events of the show take place in the 1980s, prisons have always had a system of gangs, which exists even now. This system evolves with time, so where once the gangs were focused on making alcohol and selling drugs, they now rely on technology, primarily cell phones, to get things done. Over the years, several Indian newspapers have reported the situation in Tihar, particularly in the context of the gangs and how they function within the walls. Back in the 80s, a journalist got themselves a sentence of a few days on a minor infraction so they could see the reality of the situation firsthand. In recent years as well, journalists have reported on the continuous gang activities and the bloodshed that continues to happen in Tihar.

Reportedly, there are at least two dozen gangs, often named after their leaders, operating in Tihar, which, as of November 2024, houses 19536 inmates against the capacity of 10026. The use of mobile phones has made it easier to form a connection inside and outside the prison, with certain gangsters known to have operated while being in prison. The exchange of favors remains a prevalent practice, and the officials have to be permanently on guard to make sure that nothing untoward happens. According to an April 2024 report, the prison department conducted several raids over the course of fifteen months to seize 1100 mobile phones (some of which were buried several feet underground), makeshift weapons, cigarettes, and other contraband from the inmates.

Such raids become even more important, considering that murder remains a common thing, especially between the gangs, who keep targeting each other at regular intervals. In 2023, gangsters like Prince Tewatia and Tillu Tajpuria were killed within a month of each other in a gang war that continues to brew within the system. The portrayal of the three major gangs in ‘Black Warrant’ is representative of this continuous struggle for power even when the criminals are behind bars. Despite their best efforts, the prison officials find themselves faced with the same things they did four decades ago. In some ways, it is reflective of the fallacy of human nature and the burden borne by the people in charge of maintaining peace in circumstances that tend to repeat themselves.

Read More: Black Warrant: Are Vipin Dahiya and Shivraj Singh Mangat Based on Real Tihar Jailers?