41 Best Indian Shows on Netflix (September 2026)

Today, Netflix is making more television than any other network out there and operates in 190 countries. Among these, India happens to be one of its most lucrative markets. So it comes as no surprise that the streaming giant relentlessly collaborates with Indian producers to keep their local content flowing. It all started with Original films like ‘Love Per Square Foot’ and ‘Lust Stories,’ followed by the first monumental Indian Netflix series ‘Sacred Games.’ And now, the streaming giant is brimming with not only original content but also great shows that went unnoticed on local networks.

41. The Royals (2025- )

Created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy, ‘The Royals’ is a bingeworthy rom-com drama miniseries, at the center of which is the royalty of Morpur. On one hand, there is Aviraaj Singh, the prince of Morpur, who is “handling” the finances of the estate, Motibaag, and believes it should be sold, something his family doesn’t want at all. On the other hand, there is Sophia Kanmani Shekhar, a young CEO of a start-up, driven by hard work and success, who is given the project of transforming Motibaag into a “royal B&B.” There is a clash of egos between Aviraaj and Sophia, which naturally results in sparks of romance underscored by feuds and royal fanaticism. The show stars Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Nora Fatehi, and Chunky Panday. You can stream it here.

40. Class (2023-)

A remake of the Spanish show, ‘Elite,’ ‘Class’ is set in a prestigious school in New Delhi, where only rich kids study. Three students from working-class families get the chance to study there after their school is burned down. At first, the students struggle to find a place for themselves in a world they don’t seem to belong to. However, with time, their lives intertwine with that of the most popular kids in school, and things get complicated for all of them. To experience this, you can watch the series here.

39. Feels Like Ishq (2021)

‘Feels Like Ishq’ is an anthology series, with every episode focusing on a love story, depicting the complications and struggles of modern romance. If you are looking for something heartwarming and feel-good, this show will undoubtedly give you a giddy feeling while also giving you something to relate to. One story focuses on a bridesmaid and a wedding planner looking for the bride who’s run away; another follows a solo traveler who rents a place and finds love; and a closeted person trying to express their feelings to their colleague. Feel free to check out the series here.

38. The Ba***ds of Bollywood (2025- )

Created and directed by Aryan Khan (son of actor Shah Rukh Khan) in his directorial debut, ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ offers a fun-filled satirical take on the Bollywood industry and its functioning/politics. The show follows Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya Lalwani), a young actor whose rise in the industry faces an obstacle in the form of established star Ajay Talvar (Bobby Deol), with whose daughter, Karishma (Sahher Bambba), Aasmaan falls for. While this is the main plot, the series takes a multi-layered approach to how things work inside the Bollywood film industry, throwing light on drug use, personal vendettas, the underworld, family, friendship, and the futility of fame. A new kind of show that deserves a watch, ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ can be streamed here.

37. The Game: You Never Play Alone (2025- )

When Kavya Rajaram (Shraddha Srinath), the creator of an award-winning video game, is trolled online and attacked by masked men, the doubt falls on her husband, Anoop (Santhosh Prathap), who is also a creator of another game and is, therefore, technically speaking, her rival. Amid misogynistic pressures and harassment, she finds help in Inspector Banumathi (Chandini Tamilarasan) of the Crime Branch, who takes matters into her own hands to find out the culprits who attacked Kavya. As the attacks increase, it becomes clear that someone wants to either compel her to back away from what she is doing or get rid of her once and for all. To find out more, you can stream the Tamil-language show right here.

36. Glory (2026- )

Boxing and vengeance come together in the Hindi-language drama series ‘Glory,’ which follows two boxers/brothers, Devinder (Divyenndu) and Ravi (Pulkit Samrat), who work together to find and exact revenge on the people who attacked their sister, Gudiya (Jannat Zubair), and kill her lover, Nihal (Yugam Sood). However, Davinder and Ravi’s strained relationship with their father, Raghubir Singh (Suvinder Vicky) AKA “Coach Sir,” is something they will also have to tackle while dealing with corrupt politicians, cops, and thugs. With a layered crime plot garnished with boxing, ‘Glory’ is a heavyweight drama series you can stream right here.

35. Maamla Legal Hai (2024- )

Created by Sameer Saxena, this legal comedy-drama takes place in Patparganj, Delhi, and follows a bunch of lawyers at the Parpatganj Sessions Court. At the center, we have lawyer VD Tyagi (Ravi Kishan), who juggles defending his clients in court and campaigning for the upcoming Delhi Bar Association election against his rival Phorey (Yashpal Sharma). Ananya Shroff (Naila Grewal) is a newbie lawyer with a law degree from Harvard. We also have Sujata (Nidhi Bisht) and Vishwas (Anant Joshi), who are trying to make it big in law in their own ways. How all these characters come together is underscored by different court cases and has been shown in a witty and humorous manner. You can stream ‘Maamla Legal Hai’ here.

34. Single Papa (2025- )

‘Single Papa’ is a sweet Bollywood comedy series centering on a 30-year-old man-child, Gaurav Gehlot, whose urge to become a father eventually leads to his divorce. Alone, he decides to adopt a baby. Adopting a baby is one thing, but the “advice” that comes from every direction is a whole different ball game. As he navigates bringing up little Amul, enter Romila Nehru, from the Central Authority of Child Adoption, who deems Gaurav unfit to adopt. He not only has to prove himself worthy of adopting a baby, but also has to deal with his drunk father’s criticism, and his mother and sister’s harangue, with the latter breaking her head over how her brother’s actions may upset her future in-laws. The cast includes Kunal Kemmu, Manoj Pahwa, Ayesha Raza, Prajakta Koli, and Neha Dhupia. You can stream it here.



33. Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web (2026– )

Principled customs officer Arjun Meena at Mumbai airport locks horns with international smuggler Bada Choudhary in ‘Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web.’ Arjun is tasked with leading a team of talented officers to bring an end to the crimes of Bada’s smuggling syndicate, which smuggles all kinds of goods from Mumbai abroad. However, as the mission proceeds, shocking truths emerge that connect the crime to a conspiracy within the system itself. Bada and his team risk their lives to bring the criminals to justice. The charm of the show lies in its setting and the functioning within an airport, many of whose wheels are turned based on who is pulling the strings, which is often not the authorities. ‘Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web’ can be streamed here.

32. Scoop (2023)

The field of journalism has cutthroat competition. One needs to be a pro if he/she/they want to have the first scoop on some breaking news, which can be a turning point in their career. How far can a journalist go to secure that spot for themselves? Would they be willing to murder someone for it? In ‘Scoop,’ we follow the story of Jagruti Pathak, a senior crime reporter who is accused of using her contacts in the underworld to kill another journalist. The show is based on the memoir of a real-life journalist, Jigna Vora, but fictionalizes a lot of things for dramatic effect. You can check out the show here.

31. Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper (2024- )

Created by Puneet Krishna (‘Mirzapur’), ‘Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper’ is a Hindi-language crime-comedy drama. It follows Tribhuvan (Manav Kaul), a chartered accountant (CA), who takes up sex work under the fake name CA Topper to make more money and clear a debt. However, he has to hide this second life from his wife, Ashoklata (Naina Sareen), and children.

As the queue of women looking for a “good time,” along with emotional support, increases, so do the troubles that soon land him in the world of crime. After all, one of his clients is Bindi (Tillotama Shome), the wife of Raja Bhaiya (Shubhrajyoti Barat), a ganglord. Deception soon takes the form of confusion and chaos, much to the viewers’ hilarity, thanks to compelling storytelling and funny characters. All actors, especially Kaul, are apt for their respective parts and bring life to the show. You can watch ‘Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper’ right here.

30. Chumbak (2026- )

‘Chumbak’ is a Hindi-language multi-generational comedy show set in a contemporary urban Indian neighborhood. Pulling its strings from early-2000s sitcoms and a now-non-existent culture, the show revolves around five families living side by side. Naturally, the joys and sorrows of one family pour into the others, too. There is free advice, free drama, free affection, free gossip, free fun, and five times all this. With a stellar cast comprised of beloved Indian TV stars like Neena Gupta, Deven Bhojani, Sumeet Raghavan, Delnaaz Irani, Arjun Bijlani, Helly Shah, Manasi Parekh, Sumeet Vyas, and Sandeepa Dhar, along with Atul Kumar, Anant V. Joshi, and Amyra Dastur, ‘Chumbak’ is a thoroughly entertaining show custom-made for family binging. It can be streamed here.

29. Dabba Cartel (2025- )

A drug operation locks horns with a pharma scam in the Hindi-language drama series ‘Dabba Cartel.’ Set in Mumbai, the center of the Indian underworld, the series shows a drug cartel being run by a handful of middle-class women, using tiffin service as a cover. As expected, the expansion of their network earns them enemies, including crime lords, who try to take control of their business and its profit. Meanwhile, the selling of an illegal painkiller pushes the manufacturing company, VivaLife Pharma, into legal waters. How these two plotlines connect makes for a gripping binge, underscored by crime, punishment, sexism, and patriarchy. The show stars Shabana Azmi, Jyothika, Shalini Pandey, Nimisha Sajayan, Anjali Anand, Gajraj Rao, and Sai Tamhankar. It can be streamed here.

28. Choona (2023)

If you are interested in heist dramas, where the characters plot elaborate schemes to get what seems to be out of reach for most people, then ‘Choona’ is the perfect fit for you. The show begins with a group of people who discover that there aren’t a lot of things in common between them except that their lives have been destroyed by the same man: a powerful politician. Alone, they are powerless, but together, they can concoct a plan that will get them revenge and so much more. You can check out the show here.

27. Mandala Murders (2025- )

‘Mandala Murders’ is set in the quiet town of Charandaspur, where the discovery of multiple corpses has sent shivers down the spines of the townsfolk. CIB officer Rea Thomas (Vaani Kapoor) and Delhi Police cop Vikram Singh (Vaibhav Raj Gupta) are handed the chilling case. As the two officers start looking into clues and speaking to the locals, they find details regarding a secret cult that worships a dark entity. The entertaining show jumps between past and present, showcasing the cult’s origins and its strong roots within Charandaspur’s political landscape, and whether the case comes to a close. The show is based on the novel ‘The Butcher of Benares’ by Mahendra Jakhar. You can stream it right here.

26. Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein (2022- )

Created and directed by Sidharth Sengupta, ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ is a Hindi-language thriller that centers on a man caught in the web of a femme fatale. Vikrant (Tahir Raj Bhasin) intends to start a new life with his girlfriend Shikha (Shweta Tripathi) but becomes embroiled in murder and politics after becoming the object of desire of Purva (Anchal Singh), a gangster-politician’s loving daughter. As much as he tries to ward off Purva’s advances, his fate seems to pushing him deeper and deeper into a quicksand of conspiracy. Can he get himself out before it’s too late? ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ is a binge-worthy thriller with its fair share of drama and twists and, despite having semi-predictable nature, manages to keep us affixed to the story. You can stream it here.

25. Rana Naidu (2023)

The Indian adaptation of ‘Ray Donovan,’ ‘Rana Naidu’ follows the story of a man who is known to be a skilled fixer. His job is to clean the mess created by his clients and ensure that nothing comes back to them and they don’t have to face the consequences of their actions. While he might be good at his job of fixing things for other people, his own life is in tatters. Things only get more complicated with the return of his father, who spent 15 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit and now wants revenge. You can watch ‘Rana Naidu’ here.



24. CAT (2022)

In ‘CAT,’ we follow Gurnam Singh, who works as an informant for the police. He’d left behind that life, but when he employs the help of a police officer to save his brother, he is asked to render his services in return. This puts him in the middle of a drug-peddling ring, which the cop wants to bring down. At first, Gurnam is singularly focused on his mission, but then, he discovers that the cop he is working for is somehow connected to the death of his parents, and that’s when his priorities change. You may stream it here.

23. She (2020-)

Created by Imtiaz Ali, ‘She’ walks you through the cathartic journey of Bhumi, a lady constable who is forced to pose as a prostitute during one of her crime-solving endeavors. But what starts as an uncomfortably covert mission soon leads to an empowering sexual awakening for the cop. ‘She’ is somewhat of a mixed bag that is weighed down by its formulaic approach and well-intentioned but questionable subtexts. However, it is powered by its brilliant performances, and because of the potential that it shows, it makes it to this list. You may watch ‘She’ here.

22. Bard of Blood (2019)

Quick-paced, action-packed, and meticulously written—espionage thrillers allow us to become armchair spies. And that’s one big reason why we just can’t get enough of them. Netflix’s ‘Bard of Blood’ is another appreciable offering to the genre. It follows Kabir Anand (Emraan Hashmi), who teaches literature after being excommunicated from the RAW. But when four Indian spies get captured by the enemy forces in the arid lands of Balochistan, RAW sends him on a secret mission to rescue them. With what follows, Kabir not only struggles to execute the mission but also faces the demons of his past.

‘Bard of Blood’ abounds in several espionage stereotypes, and the ones who are well-versed with spy classics like Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and James Bond won’t take too long to identify all the inspiration that ‘Bard of Blood’ draws from them. Even so, the show’s references to actual historical events, geopolitical tensions, and overall performances are enough to keep most viewers intrigued. You can stream the series here.

21. Ghoul (2018)

Weighed down by cheap productions, paper-thin storylines, and mindless mimicry of the West, most Indian horror shows and movies are a far cry from the genre’s best offerings. Even so, Indian horror is now slowly finding its feet with shows like ‘Ghoul’ that are grounded in local folklore and mythology. Starring Radhika Apte, ‘Ghoul’ is set in a country heavily divided by ideas of sectarian strife. Anyone who dares to defy the government or its propaganda is sent to a military detention center. With what follows, the show’s dystopian premise slowly drifts into the horror domain when a new prisoner, sect leader Ali Saeed, arrives at the detention center and starts haunting all the interrogators who work there. While he’s at it, newly appointed officer Nida Rahim races against time to find the truth behind the evil entity that possesses Ali Saeed and decodes what he’s trying to tell her. You can watch the series here.

20. Typewriter (2019)

Set in Goa, ‘Typewriter’ centers on a kids trio—later joined by a fourth—who playfully start their very own Ghost Club and even embark on a harmless adventure to investigate a rumored local paranormal activity. Little do they realize that their quest will eventually resurface the buried dark secrets of their town. From starters, ‘Typewriter’ creates the perfect quaint atmosphere with its meticulous set designs. And considering how Sujoy Ghosh did something similar with ‘Kahani,’ it isn’t surprising how the show’s mise-en-scene very well comes in tandem with its underlying dark themes. Overall, ‘Typewriter’ has a cross-generational charm to it, but don’t be fooled by its paranormal-centric premise as it is bereft of scares and works more as an intriguing mystery thriller. If you haven’t watched it yet, you can check it out here.

19. Aranyak (2021)

‘Aranyak’ is set in a small town in the state of Himachal Pradesh, where the disappearance of a teenage girl opens Pandora’s box of secrets and mysteries. A local cop teams up with a big-city officer, both of them dealing with their personal demons while trying to find a balance with each other. The investigation digs up some dark things about the people involved in the case but also turns their attention toward the mythology of an ancient creature. You may watch ‘Aranyak’ here.

18. Musafir Cafe (2026- )

‘Musafir Café’ is a Hindi romance drama series based on Divya Prakash Dubey’s novel of the same name. It revolves around four characters: Chander Mohan Sharma (Vikrant Massey), his wife, Preeti (Mahima Makwana), Chander’s ex-lover from 8 years ago, Sudha (Vedika Pinto), and Rahil (Rajeev Siddhartha), who is affectionate toward Preeti. The show shifts between past and present, exploring Chander’s married life with Preeti, how they run the business, and Rahil’s affection for Preeti, and Chander’s past with Sudha, whom he met on an arranged date. The story dives deep into Chander’s romance with Sudha, showing how deeply they were in love, and what led to their separation and Chander’s marriage to Preeti. As Chander grapples with his past while navigating his present, Preeti, who feels a bit emotionally distant from Chander despite their mutual love, finds respite in Sahil’s interest in her. A true-to-form poetic romance that is beautiful, powerful, and layered, ‘Musafir Café’ is a must-watch. It can be streamed here.



17. Super Subbu (2026- )

‘Super Subbu’ is a Telugu drama series centering on Subbu (Sandeep Kishan), AKA Subramanyam, a man forced to take up a job as a Sex Education Officer under the Department of Social Welfare in Makipuram. It is the only way to marry Divya (Manasa Choudhary), as per his father’s instruction. Makipuram is a manifestation of irony in that it has the highest fertility rate, but sex is a taboo. In such a setting, Subbu has to enlighten the natives about the importance of birth control and educate them about sex. By his side is Swathi (Mithila Palkar), a native. With a comedic approach, ‘Super Subbu’ addresses the silent treatment that occurs as soon as the word ‘sex’ is mentioned in any conversation across India. You can stream the show here.

16. Hello Bachhon (2026)

The Hindi-language drama series ‘Hello Bachhon’ is based on the life of Alakh Pandey, a slum dweller who went on to become the founder and CEO of Physics Wallah, one of India’s unicorn educational technology companies. The five-episode miniseries follows Pandey (Vineet Kumar Singh), a small-town physics teacher who starts teaching via YouTube, challenging the coaching institute model. Side by side, it also focuses on different students and how they deal with family pressure to succeed in academics, almost to the point of mental torture, depriving them of their dreams and urges. We also see how Pandey’s decision helped thousands of students across the country get coaching for competitive exams without paying huge fees. Numerous lives intertwine in this moving drama that sheds light on a classroom initiative that became a national movement. You can stream ‘Hello Bachhon’ here.

15. IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack (2024)

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ is a dramatized retelling of the 1999 Indian Airlines Flight 814 hijacking. The flight was coming to Delhi, India, from Kathmandu, Nepal, on December 24, 1999, when it was hijacked by members of a terrorist group with links to Osama bin Laden. Starring Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Arvind Swamy, and Dia Mirza, ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ brilliantly captures the crisis from various angles, showing how the Indian government, the intelligence agents, and the plane crew dealt with the hijackers who wanted to three major terrorist figures released from Indian prisons. Based on the book ‘Flight Into Fear: The Captain’s Story’ by Captain Devi Sharan (head pilot of IC 814 at the time of its hijack) and journalist Srinjoy Chowdhury, ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ is a gripping mini-series that can be streamed right here.

14. Jamtara-Sabka Number Ayega (2020-)

Based on a true story, ‘Jamtara’ revolves around con artists Sunny Mondal (Sparsh Shrivastava) and Rocky (Anshumaan Pushkar), who run a profitable phishing business. Sunny wants to marry local English teacher Gudiya Singh someday, while his cousin, Rocky, aspires to get involved in politics through his ties with corrupt local politician Brajesh Bhan (Amit Sial). After Brajaesh learns about the money they’re drawing in through their scams, he makes the young boys an offer. But realizing that the politician is up to no good, Sunny takes a step back, which taints his relationship with Bobby. While the dynamic duo goes through a significant catharsis, a newly graduated IAS officer, Dolly Sahu, sets out to weed out their criminal activities. Although ‘Jamtara’ is rooted in true crime, it never tries to be a quasi-documentary thriller. Instead, it heavily focuses on the development of its two main characters. Although a little rushed and loopholed, ‘Jamtara’ works well when it sticks to the familiar tropes of crime drama. You can watch the series here.

13. Khakee: The Bihar Chapter (2022)

Set in the state of Bihar, ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’ follows the story of a police officer and his quest to bring an infamous criminal gang to justice. The show is inspired by actual events and characters, with IPS officer Amit Lodha as the protagonist and Chandan Mahto as the leader of the Ashok Mahto Gang. It takes the audience through the arduous journey of the police officer’s struggle to fight the corruption in bringing down the gang. You may watch the show here.

12. Kota Factory (2019-)

In India, Kota, Rajasthan, is a hub of coaching centers where students flock to prepare for the Joint Entrance Exams for engineering, through which they hope to secure a place in an IIT. In ‘Kota Factory,’ we follow the story of a group of students working hard to achieve this dream while dealing with the personal stuff that either holds them back or pushes them to keep moving ahead no matter how much the odds are stacked against them. You may stream the show here.

11. Little Things (2016-2021)

‘Little Things’ first landed on YouTube with only five episodes and was an instant hit. Because of its popularity, the low-budget series landed on Netflix in 2020 and became quite a sensation. The series follows the everyday ups and downs, highs and lows of a live-in millennial couple, Dhruv Vats (Dhruv Sehgal) and Kavya Kulkarni (Mithila Palkar). Although very simplistic with its premise, the show makes you go through a gamut of emotions with its engagingly honest study of relationships and love. The powerful connection between its two protagonists resonates with you as a viewer, and its silly yet fun comic tone never leaves a dull moment. You can watch it here.

10. Saare Jahan Se Accha: The Silent Guardians (2025- )

With the developments in nuclear energy, countries across the globe are struggling to develop nuclear weapons as soon as possible. In such a crucial time, the Indian government, in the aftermath of the tragic death of atomic physicist Dr. Homi J. Bhabha, finds out through its sources that its neighboring country, Pakistan, is developing nuclear weapons by bringing in materials from other countries. India’s foreign intelligence agency, Research & Analysis Wing (RAW), is established, and agent Vishnu Shankar is tasked by RAW head R. N. Kao with going to Pakistan and destroying its nuclear facility. With only a handful of men, Vishnu must find out all the details he can and pull off his objective before it’s too late, no matter the risks involved. Starring Pratik Gandhi as Vishnu Shankar, Rajat Kapoor as R. N. Kao, and Tillotama Shome as Vishnu’s wife, Mohini, ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha: The Silent Guardians’ is a gripping espionage drama series that grips you with its storytelling, performances, and thrill, all of which are fueled by the heightened tension. The Hindi-language drama series can be streamed here.



9. Ray (2021)

Satyajit Ray is one of the most celebrated Indian filmmakers and has left an indelible mark on the film industry. ‘Ray’ celebrates the stories and characters he created by bringing them to the audience with a new twist. The show is an anthology of four stories, all of which focus on protagonists disturbed and struggling in their own ways. There is an entrepreneur who suffers from memory loss, a man who finds a new lease on life when he uses prosthetics to transform himself, an actor whose life changes after he meets a godlike figure, and two strangers who meet on a train but discover a strange connection between them. You may watch ‘Ray’ here.

8. Kohrra (2023)

This crime thriller takes place in a small town in Punjab, where two police officers have to solve the mystery of a murder. When NRI Paul Dhillon is found dead days before his wedding, the cops look into the family and friends to figure out what might have happened on the day of his death. As the family’s secrets, especially Paul’s, come out, the police officers are forced to reflect on their own lives and decisions. You can stream the series here.

7. Guns & Gulaabs (2023)

Set in the small town of Gulaabganj, ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ follows the story of four characters whose lives are intertwined when they become involved in the biggest opium deal the place has ever seen. One thread follows the story of Tipu, who doesn’t want to be involved in the life of crime like his father but becomes an unwilling participant in it while trying to woo the girl of his dreams. Jugnu wants to prove to his father that he is just as adept at being a criminal godfather but struggles to find that approval while coming to terms with his sexual and gender identity. Arjun Varma is a narcotics officer who wants to weed out the criminal gangs but is haunted by something he did in the past. In between this, there is Atmaram, the seemingly immortal assassin who is hired by one of the warring gangs. You may watch ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ here.

6. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar (2024- )

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ is set in pre-partition India during its pre-independent era. The events in the series occur between 1920 and 1947 and center on the tawaifs (courtesans) in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore, which was then a part of India but currently falls under Pakistan. The series showcases a rivalry between chief courtesan Mallikajaan of Heera Mandi and its former chief courtesan Fareedan, and the ordeal is set against the backdrop of the Indian Independence movement. With the struggle for power and freedom at its behest, this visually stunning and compelling show shows how the tawaifs grapple with their personal issues, underscored by their noble courtship while dealing with the politics of the time that posed a threat to their business. The stellar ensemble of ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ includes Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadha, and Taha Shah Badussha. You can stream the series here.

5. The Railway Men (2023)

A fictional story inspired by real events, ‘The Railway Men’ is one of the best mini-series that Netflix has to offer. The 4-episode series narrates the courageous story of a handful of men who were a part of the Indian Railways, who went out of their way to save as many lives as they could while Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh, India) was dying from the fatal leak of the toxic gas methyl isocyanate (MIC) at the Union Carbide India Limited (UCIL) pesticide plant on the night of 2–3 December 1984. Estimates of the deaths vary from 3,500 to more than 8000, while even more people were severely affected by the exposure to the gas as it led to disabling injuries (mostly losing eyesight) that were permanent and temporary injuries as well. The tragedy would go on to be known as the Bhopal Gas Tragedy and is considered the worst industrial disaster the world has ever seen. Created by Shiv Rawail and written by Aayush Gupta, ‘The Railway Men’ cast includes Kay Kay Menon, R. Madhavan, Babil Khan, and Divyenndu Sharma. You can watch the series here.

4. Trial by Fire (2023)

‘Trial by Fire’ follows the story of a couple who wage war against the system when they discover that were it not for the negligence of people, their children would still be alive, along with 57 others who died in a fire at Uphaar Cinema in 1997. It is based on the memoir of Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy and charts their decades-long legal battle against the rich and powerful and the government authorities that didn’t do their job. It’s a jarring story that makes one question a lot of things about public safety, which is one of the reasons why this is one of the must-watch Indian TV shows. Feel free to check out the series here.

3. Black Warrant (2025- )

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, ‘Black Warrant’ delves into the world within Mumbai’s Tihar Jail, Asia’s biggest prison. Based on the non-fiction book ‘Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer’ by jailer Sunil Gupta and journalist Sunetra Choudhury, the series is set in the 1980s and, through the prison bars, reveals some of the most harrowing high-profile cases India has ever seen, including that of ‘bikini killer’ Charles Sobhraj and the Ranga-Billa murder case of 1978. The dark reality is addressed in a compelling manner, as told from the POV of underdog jailer Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sunil Kumar Gupta. Starring Zahan Kapoor, Rahul Bhat, Paramvir Singh Cheema, and Anurag Thakur, ‘Black Warrant’ goes no-holds-barred in depicting the politics and brutalities within one of the world’s largest prison systems. You can stream it here.

2. Delhi Crime (2019-)

In 2012, the Nirbhaya gang rape case shook the collective conscience of the entire Indian subcontinent. Netflix’s seven-part series ‘Delhi Crime’ gives its viewers an intricate and sensitive view of the police procedurals that ensued after the incident. The investigation is led by DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, who, with her team of experts, not only walks you through the dramatic interrogation of the perpetrators but also through the clerical parts of the investigation, which include forensic examinations, research, strategizing, and other realistic police procedures. The seriousness with which ‘Delhi Crime’ deals with its subject matter is commendable, making it not only one of the best offerings of the true-crime genre but also the best of Indian television. You can check out the show here.



1. Sacred Games (2018-2019)

Despite being the first Indian Netflix original, ‘Sacred Games’ still holds on to its title of being the finest creation of Indian television. Though, arguably, its second season was a bit of a letdown compared to season 1. The story of ‘Sacred Games’ centers on the lives of two characters, Inspector Sartaj Singh and criminal overlord Ganesh Gaintonde, whose stories are intertwined by a threat that looms over the entire city of Mumbai. Realizing that only he can stop it, Sartaj Singh races against time to save his city.

The second season picks up where the first left off and marks the inception of a whole new journey for Sartaj in the underbelly of his city. While the gripping plot-heavy writing and atmospheric setting of the series are enough to keep you engaged, its undertone of prevalent social issues and indictment on religion makes it a benchmark for Indian television. You may watch the show here.

Read More: Best PG-13 Rated Movies on Netflix