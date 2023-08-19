8 Shows Like Guns and Gulaabs You Must See

‘Guns & Gulaabs‘ is a 2023 Indian Hindi-language black comedy crime thriller streaming television series available on Netflix. Created and directed by Raj & DK, the show draws inspiration from the ‘Misfits of the World’ concept, seamlessly blending nostalgic romance from the 90s with a crime-driven narrative. The title ‘Guns & Gulaabs‘ is a nod to the legendary American hard rock band Guns N’ Roses, cleverly infusing their spirit into the Hindi language.

The series unfolds against the backdrop of the 90s, in a world brimming with crime and violence. It weaves together the narratives of love, innocence, humor, and romance, crafting a unique story tapestry. In a tranquil town, a mechanic grapples with the daunting task of escaping his deceased gangster father’s shadow. His mission: to capture the heart of his beloved amidst a backdrop of crime and turmoil.

Simultaneously, an upright officer finds himself inadvertently causing chaos, while a hesitant heir to a cartel confronts an existential crisis that challenges his very identity. Against this riveting backdrop, ‘Guns & Gulaabs‘ unveils the intertwining fates of these characters, offering viewers a compelling journey into a world where love, laughter, and intrigue coalesce.

Step into a world of crime and comedy and everything in between and check out these shows similar to ‘Guns and Gulaabs’. You can watch most of these shows similar to ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. Hasmukh (2020)

‘Hasmukh‘ is an Indian streaming television series that falls under the genre of dark comedy. The series is directed by Nikhil Gonsalves and co-created as well as written by Nikkhil Advani and Vir Das. ‘Hasmukh’ follows a timid small-town comedian who discovers that he can only perform his best stand-up when he’s just committed a murder. As he climbs the ladder of success in the comedy industry, he’s trapped in a web of dark secrets and murders that fuel his talent. This black comedy series delves into the complexities of ambition, crime, and humor. Both ‘Hasmukh’ and ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ follow sinister activities happening against the backdrop of an eerie small town.

7. Pataal Lok (2020)

‘Paatal Lok’ is an Indian crime thriller web television series in Hindi, crafted by Sudip Sharma. Drawing loose inspiration from Tarun Tejpal’s 2010 novel ‘The Story of My Assassins,’ the show unveils the narrative of a disillusioned cop entangled in an assassination attempt case gone awry. The story orbits around Hathiram Chowdhary, a jaded police officer who’s thrust into a high-profile investigation, gradually plunging into the sinister depths of the criminal underworld. The series derives its name from the traditional concepts of Svarga, Dharti, and Paatal (heaven, earth, and hell), symbolizing India’s social classes and power dynamics. This echoes thematic elements found in ‘Guns & Gulaabs,’ where crime intersects with different strata of life, presenting a captivating fusion of love, humor, and turmoil.

6. Rangbaaz (2018-2022)

Helmed by Bhav Dhulia, ‘Rangbaaz’ is an Indian web series that unfolds against the raw and rustic backdrop of Gorakhpur in the 1990s. ‘Rangbaaz’ follows the journey of a young man, Shiv Prakash Shukla, who transforms from an ordinary student to a feared gangster in the crime-infested region of Gorakhpur. Driven by circumstances, Shiv navigates through a web of power struggles, politics, and crime, ultimately becoming a prominent figure in the criminal underworld. This mirrors the themes of transformation and crime seen in ‘Guns & Gulaabs,’ where characters evolve within a 90s landscape of violence and romance.

5. Bhaukaal (2020-)

‘Bhaukaal’ is a Hindi-language web series falling under the genre of crime drama. The series is directed by Jatin Wagle. ‘Bhaukaal’ revolves around SSP Naveen Sikhera, who is assigned to restore law and order in a crime-ridden region of Muzaffarnagar. Faced with a formidable nexus of criminals, he employs unconventional methods to bring justice, leading to intense confrontations and strategic battles. This mirrors the intense crime-laden atmosphere of ‘Guns & Gulaabs,’ where characters navigate a world of violence and intrigue in their pursuit of love and survival.

4. The Family Man (2019-)

‘The Family Man‘ is an Indian spy thriller streaming TV series in Hindi, crafted by Raj & DK, with Manoj Bajpayee taking on the lead role. The show follows the double life of Srikant Tiwari, an ordinary middle-class man who secretly works as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC). Balancing his high-stakes, undercover missions with the challenges of his domestic life, Srikant navigates the complexities of protecting the nation while safeguarding his family. This dual-life dynamic and juxtaposition of personal and professional spheres resonates with the themes found in ‘Guns & Gulaabs,’ where characters juggle love, crime, and humor in a 90s setting.

3. Afsos (2020)

‘Afsos’ is an Indian web series that delves into the realm of black comedy. The series is directed by Anubhuti Kashyap. ‘Afsos’ follows the story of Nakul, a man who is desperately seeking death due to his mundane life, but each of his suicide attempts gets thwarted. He hires a hitman to end his life, but when he suddenly discovers a reason to live, he’s determined to undo the contract. The series explores dark humor and existential themes, reflecting the blend of crime and comedy present in ‘Guns & Gulaabs.’

2. Sacred Games (2018-2019)

‘Sacred Games‘ is an Indian streaming television series that falls within the neo-noir crime thriller genre. The show is an adaptation of Vikram Chandra’s 2006 novel of identical title. ‘Sacred Games‘ unfolds as a labyrinthine tale where a jaded police officer, Sartaj Singh, receives an anonymous tip about the impending destruction of Mumbai. He embarks on a quest to unravel the truth behind a notorious gangster named Ganesh Gaitonde. As Sartaj navigates the treacherous underworld and political intrigue, the series dives into themes of corruption, power, and destiny, much like the exploration of crime and its consequences in ‘Guns & Gulaabs.’

1. Mirzapur (2018-)

‘Mirzapur‘ is an Indian streaming television series that belongs to the action crime thriller genre. The show is the brainchild of creator Karan Anshuman. ‘Mirzapur‘ delves into the gripping saga of the lawless world in the eponymous town, dominated by crime syndicates. As the power struggle intensifies between the iron-fisted Tripathis and the ambitious Pandits, a law-abiding lawyer inadvertently gets entangled in their deadly feud. The series navigates through a web of violence, ambition, and betrayal, akin to the multifaceted blend of crime and romance in ‘Guns & Gulaabs.’

