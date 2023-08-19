When and Where Does Guns & Gulaabs Take Place?

Netflix’s crime drama ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ follows love and violence in a small town where control over opium decides who controls the place. It begins with a brutal murder which puts a huge question mark on the future of a local cartel and the most important deal of their lives. Meanwhile, the victim’s son is unfazed by the turn of events because he doesn’t want to live a life of crime like his father did. However, things turn out such that he embarks on the path of violence to seek vengeance.

Most of the things that happen in ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ are pushed by circumstances that are unique to their time. In any other setting, the story would have turned out very differently. If you want to know more about the place and the era in which the show is set, we’ve got you covered. SPOILERS AHEAD

When Does Guns & Gulaabs Take Place?

The events in ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ take place in the 90s. When the show’s creators came up with the idea of this crime series, they decided not to set it in contemporary times. They were interested in exploring the chain of events without the influence of modern technology, most importantly smartphones.

“It was the charm of creating a story that deals with simplicity, innocence, and a hopeful world where there were no phones. A whole romantic world opened up after taking out phones. Everything changed. So it was really more about taking out the convenience and then adding in our favorite characters and seeing how they behave,” co-creator Raj Nidimoru said.

The lack of technology allowed the creators to explore the characters and their stories more intimately. It also adds a sense of dread and created space for confusion and misunderstanding, which feeds into the plot really well. “You can sense the innocence of most of the characters in the show. Inherently the ’90s was a simpler time. It felt that it was the era the story should be in. The start of it was the story, and everything else went from there as opposed to us thinking, ‘let’s make a retro film,’” Nidimoru added.

Another factor that influenced the choice of this particular decade was the nostalgia factor. Raj & D.K. grew up watching and learning from the 90s Bollywood movies, which still influence their works. They wanted to pay homage to those films. The show’s creators and actors revealed that the audience can spot several influences from the 90s, from hairstyles and clothing to soft drinks and vehicles. They have tried to keep it as authentically 90s as possible.

Where Does Guns & Gulaabs Take Place?

‘Guns & Gulaabs’ takes place in the fictional town of Gulaabganj. While its location is not specified, it is located somewhere in North India, most possibly in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The filming of the show took place in Uttarakhand (which was still a part of Uttar Pradesh in the 90s), mostly in and around its capital city, Dehradun. The show’s creators considered setting and filming it in Madhya Pradesh, but they wanted something more rustic that could give them the 90s vibes.

While most of the action in the show takes place in Gulaabganj, there is also the rival town of Sherpur. The people of Gulaabganj and Sherpur are in a feud, mainly because Gulaabganj falls under the control of Ganchi’s cartel, while Sherpur is under Nabid’s cartel. It is revealed that Nabid previously worked for Ganchi but then created his own cartel to rival Ganchi, who was a father-like figure to him. This feud often erupts in violence, especially if the inhabitants cross over into enemy territory.

