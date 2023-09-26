Woody Harrelson’s illustrious career has spanned around four decades, leaving an indelible mark on both film and television history. The actor began his journey in the entertainment world with an uncredited extra role in ‘Harper Valley PTA’ in 1978. He had his breakthrough by portraying Woody Boyd in the sitcom ‘Cheers’ from 1985 to 1993, which also earned him an Emmy Award. His versatility became evident in his performance opposite Wesley Snipes in ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ and then he took on the challenging role of Mickey Knox in Oliver Stone’s ‘Natural Born Killers’.

Continuing to impress, Harrelson delivered powerful performances in ‘The Thin Red Line’ and ‘No Country for Old Men.’ He also brought depth to his roles in ‘The Hunger Games,’ ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,’ and ‘Triangle of Sadness.’ Considering the actor’s remarkable track record, our readers might be wondering what exciting projects is he going to be a part of in the future. So, here is a list of all the upcoming films and TV shows of Woody Harrelson!

1. Suncoast (TBA)

‘Suncoast’ follows a young woman who is dealing with her brother’s serious illness. The movie is inspired by writer and director Laura Chinn’s own life experience. Harrelson stars in the film in an undisclosed role and is joined by actors Laura Linney, Scott MacArthur, Nico Parker, Ella Anderson, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Ariel Martin, and Daniella Perkins. The drama film is currently in the post-production stage and its release date has not been announced as of now.

2. Last Breath (TBA)

Based on the 2019 documentary of the same name, ‘Last Breath’ is a survival film that tells the story of diver Chris Lemons, who becomes untethered while diving 100 meters under the North Sea. Harrelson portrays the role of Duncan Allcock, while Finn Cole appears as Chris Lemons and Simu Liu stars as David Yuasa. The cast also includes Djimon Hounsou and Christian Scicluna. The project is helmed by Alex Parkinson, who also co-directed the original documentary. The thriller film is in the post-production phase as of now with no official release date attached.

3. Project Artemis (TBA)

Harrelson is part of the stellar ensemble cast of the film ‘Project Artemis.’ While the plot details have been kept under wraps, the movie is said to be set against the backdrop of the space race in the 1960s. The ensemble includes Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum, Colin Woodell, Jim Rash, Ray Romano, Christian Clemenson, and Alex Veadov. Also starring in the film are actors Jessie Mueller, Anna Garcia, Noah Robbins, Greg Kriek, Art Newkirk, Tim Ware, and Bill Barrett. The Greg Berlanti directorial is also in the post-production stage and will be distributed by Apple TV+. However, its release date is yet to be revealed.

4. Brother from Another Mother (TBA)

‘Brother from Another Mother’ is a comedy series starring Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey, who appear as versions of themselves. The two try to live together on a ranch in Texas, where their friendship is put to the test. Harrelson and McConaughey, who also executive produce the show, have worked together on several projects in the past, including the films ‘EDtv’ and ‘Surfer, Dude’ and the TV show ‘True Detective.’ David West Read serves as the creator of the Apple TV+ series. The project is under pre-production as of now and its premiere date hasn’t been confirmed.

5. Lips Like Sugar (TBA)

Set during the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, ‘Lips Like Sugar’ is a crime thriller film that revolves around two teenage girls from different backgrounds who form a friendship. When one of the girls goes missing, the lives of two former detectives get intertwined. Harrelson plays one of the detectives opposite Owen Wilson and also serves as a producer of the project. The rest of the cast is yet to be announced. The film, helmed by Brantley Gutierrez, is loosely based on a true story. The project is currently in the pre-production stage.

6. Girl from the North Country (TBA)

‘Girl from the North Country’ is a film adaptation of the Broadway musical of the same name. The movie is set during the Great Depression and follows proprietor Nick Laine, whose wife Elizabeth is suffering from dementia. Meanwhile, their adopted daughter Marianne, who is hiding a secret, starts a relationship with an escaped convict named Joe Scott, which changes everything for the family. Harrelson essays the role of Nick Laine, with Olivia Colman as Elizabeth, Chloe Bailey as Marianne, and Tosin Cole as Joe Scott. The film, written and directed by Conor McPherson, is in the pre-production phase and the details of its release date are awaited.

7. The Entertainment System is Down (TBA)

‘The Entertainment System is Down’ is a comedy film that marks Harrelson’s second collaboration with director Ruben Östlund after their 2022 Oscar-nominated film ‘Triangle of Sadness.’ The film follows a long-haul flight, in which the entertainment system goes down. The passengers are then forced to entertain themselves through social interactions. Harrelson plays the captain of the airplane. The rest of the cast remains unconfirmed for now. The project is currently in development with no release date attached.

8. Sailing (TBA)

Harrelson is also expected to star in ‘Sailing,’ a musical film that revolves around a group of musicians in the 1970s, who discover the smooth sound and lifestyle from yacht rock, the soft rock music genre that became immensely popular on FM then. Harrelson, who also executive produces the movie, is currently the only actor attached to the project, which is written by Chris D’Arienzo. The director of the project has not been unveiled either. The film is in development as of now and its release date has not been announced.

9. The Man with the Miraculous Hands (TBA)

‘The Man with the Miraculous Hands’ is an adaptation of Joseph Kessel’s book ‘The Man With the Miraculous Hands: The Fantastic Story of Felix Kersten, Himmler’s Private Doctor.’ The war film tells the story of Felix Kersten, who works as a physician to a Nazi party leader during World War II and secretly saves thousands of people from concentration camps. Harrelson stars in the lead role, while the rest of the cast remains to be disclosed. Oren Moverman helms the project, marking his third collaboration with the actor after ‘The Messenger’ and ‘Rampart.’ The film was announced in 2021. However, there haven’t been any recent developments concerning the production of the same.

10. The Most Dangerous Man in America (TBA)

Harrelson steps into the shoes of psychologist and author Timothy Leary in ‘The Most Dangerous Man in America,’ a series based on a book by Bill Minutaglio and Steven L. Davis. The crime show, adapted by Luke Davies, follows Leary’s escape from the prison and run from the law in 1970. Harrelson also serves as an executive producer, while the rest of the cast has not been unveiled yet. The project was announced back in 2019. However, there have been no further updates regarding the production ever since.

Read More: Best Movies and TV Shows of Woody Harrelson