Woody Harrelson’s illustrious career has spanned around four decades, leaving an indelible mark on both film and television history. The actor began his journey in the entertainment world with an uncredited extra role in ‘Harper Valley PTA’ in 1978. He had his breakthrough by portraying Woody Boyd in the sitcom ‘Cheers’ from 1985 to 1993, which also earned him an Emmy Award. His versatility became evident in his performance opposite Wesley Snipes in ‘White Men Can’t Jump,’ and then he took on the challenging role of Mickey Knox in Oliver Stone’s ‘Natural Born Killers’.

Continuing to impress, Harrelson delivered powerful performances in ‘The Thin Red Line’ and ‘No Country for Old Men.’ He also brought depth to his roles in ‘The Hunger Games,’ ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,’ and ‘Triangle of Sadness.’ Considering the actor’s remarkable track record, our readers might be wondering what exciting projects he is going to be a part of in the future. So, here is a list of Woody Harrelson’s upcoming films and TV shows!

1. Brothers (September 23, 2026)

Apple TV+’s ‘Brothers’ is an 8-episode comedy series starring Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey, who appear as versions of themselves. The two try to live together on a ranch in Texas, where their friendship is put to the test. The show is created by Matthew McConaughey & Woody Harrelson, Lee Eisenberg, and David West Read. Harrelson and McConaughey, who also executive produce the show, have worked together on several projects in the past, including the films ‘EDtv’ and ‘Surfer, Dude’ and the TV show ‘True Detective.’ David West Read serves as the creator of the show. The cast also includes Natalie Martinez, Holland Taylor, and Brittany Ishibashi. Taylor will play Matthew’s mother, Ma Mac; Martinez will play Matthew’s wife, Valentina; and Ishibashi will play Woody’s wife, Joy. The extended cast includes Highdee Kuan, Oona Yaffe, Nolan Almeida, Noah Carganilla, and Ella Grace Helton. Post-production is underway. ‘Brothers’ will be released on September 23, 2026. You can watch the trailer here.

2. Full Phil (2026)

Harrelson, Kristen Stewart, and Emma Mackey will star in Quentin Dupieux’s comedy drama ‘Full Phil.’ The story, penned by Dupieux, follows a wealthy American industrialist who attempts to reconnect with his daughter Madeleine (Stewart) during a luxurious trip to Paris. However, things go awry when French food, a 1950s horror movie, and a meddling hotel worker disrupt their plans. The cast also includes Charlotte Le Bon, Tim Heidecker, and Eric Wareheim. The film had its world premiere at the Midnight Screenings section of the 2026 Cannes Film Festival in May. It will arrive in 2026, though a specific release date is awaited.

3. The Cackling of the Dodos (TBA)

Harrelson and Sam Rockwell have been cast in a Netflix crime thriller movie titled ‘The Cackling of the Dodos,’ which is undergoing post-production. Jason Bateman is directing, based on a screenplay by Rye Curtis. The story follows small-town farmer George, who has a truly terrible day when he discovers a corpse chilling out in a grain bin and is unwittingly forced into a chaotic, sloppy cover-up by his boss, Denny. The cast also includes Michael McKean, Fred Hechinger, Esther McGregor, Jenn Lyon, Darrin Baker, and Emy Coligado. More details are awaited.

4. Girl from the North Country (TBA)

Harrelson will star alongside Olivia Colman in Conor McPherson’s musical drama ‘Girl from the North Country.’ It is an adaptation of the eponymous Broadway musical featuring Bob Dylan songs. McPherson, who wrote the stage show, also penned the script. The story is set in 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota, during the Great Depression. It centers on a group of wayward travelers as their lives intersect in a guesthouse. We meet proprietor Nick Laine (Harrelson), whose wife Elizabeth (Colman) is suffering from dementia. The bank is foreclosing on their home, and their adopted daughter, Marianne, has a closely guarded secret that no one can explain. But when an escaped convict, Joe Scott, seeks shelter at the guesthouse, a relationship develops between Marianne and Joe that will change everything for everyone forever. Chloe Bailey will play Marianne, while Tosin Cole will play Joe Scott. Filming is yet to begin, and a release date is awaited.

5. Giant (TBA)

Woody Harrelson and Kerry Condon will star in Marcos Carnevale’s rom-com drama ‘Giant,’ a remake of ‘Corazón de León’ (2013), also directed by Carnevale. Gonzalo Maza is the writer. The story follows a lawyer who experiences societal prejudice and her own misgivings after she starts dating a short architect. More details are awaited.

6. The Man with the Miraculous Hands (TBA)

‘The Man with the Miraculous Hands’ is an adaptation of Joseph Kessel’s book ‘The Man With the Miraculous Hands: The Fantastic Story of Felix Kersten, Himmler’s Private Doctor.’ The psychological war film tells the story of Felix Kersten, who works as a physician to a Nazi party leader during World War II and secretly saves thousands of people from concentration camps. Harrelson stars in the lead role, while Andy Serkis will play Nazi Party member Heinrich Himmler. Oren Moverman helms the project, marking his third collaboration with the actor after ‘The Messenger’ and ‘Rampart.’ However, there haven’t been any recent developments concerning the production of the same.

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